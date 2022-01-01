Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Wormtown Brewery - Worchester

110 Reviews

$

72 Shrewsbury

Worcester, MA 01604

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Draft Beer

This American IPA was brewed at our Patriot Place location. It is burnt orange in color. with a pineapple, mango and coconut aroma. The upfront flavor is a light toffee malt with a sweet fruit finish. This is a full bodied smooth IPA with a light bitterness lingering at the end.

Don't Worry

$6.75+

Our take on the Right Coast IPA with light haze, notes of tropical fruit and a juicy hop bitterness will take away all your worries

Be Hoppy

$6.75+

Our take on the Left Coast IPA with flavors of citrus and pine with a well-balanced bitterness that will put a smile on your face.

MassWhole

$6.75+

A light crisp refreshing lager made with 100% Mass sourced ingredients

Festbier

$15.00+

Fresh Patch

$15.00+

Matty Palmer

$8.00

Oktoberfest

$15.00+

Warthog

$15.00+

Hop Swap

$7.00

Spies Like Us

$8.00

Rich with notes of roasted coffee and dark chocolate, make sure you get this stout before it self-destructs in 3, 2, 1…

Veteran Beer

$8.00

Transfusion

$8.00

Shadow of Dom

$7.00+

Single Can Pour

HS Orange Pineapple 12oz Can

$6.25

HS Blackberry 12oz Can

$6.25

HS Peach Mixed Berry 12oz Can

$6.25

HS Mango 12oz Can

$6.25

Mass Spiked Woo Rita 12 oz can

$7.00

Mass Spiked Sangria 12 oz can

$7.00

Shadow of Dom

$7.00

Fresh Patch Can

$7.00

Table Talk Strawberry Rhubarb

$7.00

Summer Ale

$7.00

Citrus & Sunshine

$7.00

Warthog 12oz

$5.25

Warthog LITER

$15.00

Stratos Haze

$7.00

Ales for ALS

$6.75

Wet Hop

$7.00

Bigger Laser Beam

$7.25

Table Talk Pumpkin Ale

$6.25

MADE WITH LACTOSE and REAL Table Talk pies! A collaboration with Table Talks Pie co. using 1 pie per barrel, 100lbs of pumpkin puree and a secret spice blend

She Hoppy

$7.25

Non Alcoholic Beverages

Polar Soda Product

$2.50

Polar Seltzer Product

$2.50

Flights

Flight #1

Event Drink Tickets

Tier 1 Drink Ticket

$7.00

Tier 2 Drink Ticket

$8.00

Growlers

Be Hoppy 32oz Growler

$10.00

Be Hoppy 64oz Growler

$15.00

Don't Worry 32oz Growler

$10.00

Don't Worry 64oz Growler

$15.00

Mass Whole 32oz Growler

$10.00

Mass Whole 64oz Growler

$15.00

Crowlers

Matty Palmer

$12.00

Brunch Drinks

Mimosa

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$10.00

Coffee

$4.00

Savory

Shakshuka

$14.00

Benedict

$14.00

Avocado Toast

$14.00

Brunch Burger

$16.00

Pigs in a blanket

$14.00

Breakfast Poutine

$14.00

Chicken and Gravy

$16.00

Sunday Salad

$14.00

Steak and Eggs

$19.00

Breakfast Burrito

$15.00

French Scramble

$18.00

Red Flannel Hash

$14.00

Sweet

Buttermilk Pancakes

$12.00

Sticky Situation

$9.00

Ice Cream Sandwiches

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$9.00

Triple Chocolate Chip Cookie

$9.00

Coconut Almond Cranberry Cookie

$9.00

Funfetti Cookie

$9.00

Piece of Cake

Carrot Cake

$9.00

Cheesecake

$9.00

German Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Cupcakes

Vanilla w/ Rainbow Sprinkles

$5.00

Parfait

Vanilla Cake w/ Mixed Berries

$9.00

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Triple Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Coconut Almond Cranberry Cookie

$3.00

Whoopie Pies

Boston Cream Pie

$9.00

Pumpkin Spice

$9.00

Pumpkin Special #1

Fresh Patch Draft & Whoopie Pie

$16.00

FREE Pumpkin Glass

Pumpkin Special #2

Fresh Patch 4-Pack

Fresh Patch 4-Pack

$13.00

100s of pounds of fresh local pumpkins blended with a touch of secret spice blend to make this exceptional brew that’s all treat and no trick

Table Talk Pumpkin 4-Pack

Table Talk Pumpkin 4-Pack

$13.00

MADE WITH LACTOSE and REAL Table Talk pies! A collaboration with Table Talks Pie co. using 1 pie per barrel, 100lbs of pumpkin puree and a secret spice blend

Mixed Pumpkin 4-Pack

$13.00

S - FP shirt

$20.00

M - FP shirt

$20.00

L - FP shirt

$20.00

XL FP shirt

$20.00

2XL FP shirt

$20.00

3XL FP shirt

$20.00

FREE Pumpkin Glass

Attributes and Amenities
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Microbrewery offering a wide variety of craft beers made using Massachusetts-grown ingredients.

Website

Location

72 Shrewsbury, Worcester, MA 01604

Directions

Gallery
Wormtown Brewery image
Wormtown Brewery image
Wormtown Brewery image

Similar restaurants in your area

Wormtown Brewstillery
orange star4.5 • 110
72 Shrewsbury St Worcester, MA 01604
View restaurantnext
Bay State Brewery & Tap Room
orange star5.0 • 1
112 Harding St. Worcester, MA 01604
View restaurantnext
J's at Nashoba Valley Winery
orange star4.2 • 756
100 Wattaquadock Hill Rd Bolton, MA 01740
View restaurantnext
Jack's Abby Beer Hall & Kitchen
orange star4.5 • 1,730
100 Clinton Street Framingham, MA 01702
View restaurantnext
Streetside Brewery
orange star4.4 • 152
4003 Eastern Avenue Cincinnati, OH 45226
View restaurantnext
True West Brewery - West Acton Villageworks
orange starNo Reviews
525 Massachusetts Avenue Acton, MA 01720
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Worcester

NU Kitchen - Worcester
orange star4.6 • 2,412
335 Chandler Street Worcester, MA 01602
View restaurantnext
The Hangover Pub / Broth
orange star4.4 • 2,274
102 Green St Worcester, MA 01604
View restaurantnext
Oak Barrel Tavern - Worcester
orange star4.6 • 2,173
229 Grove Street Worcester, MA 01605
View restaurantnext
MEZCAL TEQUILA CANTINA - MEZCAL WORCESTER
orange star4.3 • 1,962
30 Major Taylor Blvd Worcester, MA 01608
View restaurantnext
deadhorse hill restaurant + wine shop
orange star4.8 • 1,772
281 main street Worcester, MA 01608
View restaurantnext
George’s Coney Island
orange star4.9 • 1,100
158 Southbridge St Worcester, MA 01608
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Worcester
Holden
review star
Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
West Boylston
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Northborough
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Westborough
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Whitinsville
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Marlborough
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Webster
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Mendon
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston