Chinese
Asian Fusion

Wow Bao - Water Tower Place

4 Reviews

$

835 N Michigan Ave

Chicago, IL 60611

Order Again

Popular Items

Bowl + 3 Dumplings
2-Pack Bao
Bowl + 2 Bao

Limited Time Offer

Crispy Teriyaki Chick’n with Rice

Crispy Teriyaki Chick’n with Rice

$13.99Out of stock

Plant based Chick’n, sweet teriyaki glaze, steamed broccoli.

Combos

Wow Family Meal

Wow Family Meal

$24.99Out of stock

4 Bao, 2 Rice Bowls, and 8 Potstickers, + 2 Free Dessert Bao

Famous Fried Rice + 3 Chicken Dumplings

Famous Fried Rice + 3 Chicken Dumplings

$10.99

Our famous tender stir-fried rice, crisp vegetables and delicate egg seasoned with light and dark soy sauce, fresh ginger, garlic, and sesame oil. Served with 3 chicken dumplings.

Famous Fried Rice + 3 Vegetable Dumplings

Famous Fried Rice + 3 Vegetable Dumplings

$10.99

Our famous tender stir-fried rice, crisp vegetables and delicate egg seasoned with light and dark soy sauce, fresh ginger, garlic, and sesame oil. Served with 3 vegetable dumplings.

Bowl + 3 Dumplings

Bowl + 3 Dumplings

$11.99

Choice of Bowl + 3 Dumplings

Bowl + 2 Bao

Bowl + 2 Bao

$13.99

Choice of Bowl + 2 Bao

5 Dumplings + Noodle Salad

5 Dumplings + Noodle Salad

$9.99

Choice of Chicken or Vegetable Dumplings + Spicy Peanut Noodle Salad

2 Bao + Noodle Salad

2 Bao + Noodle Salad

$9.99

Choice of Bao + Spicy Peanut Noodle Salad

Bundles

Potsticker Platter

Potsticker Platter

$27.99

A meal to please any crowd. 30 pieces of our bestselling pan-seared Ginger Chicken Potstickers.

Big BUN-dle of Bao

Big BUN-dle of Bao

$24.99

An easy meal for 3-6 people. 3 flavors of our signature bao. 4 Teriyaki Chicken, 4 BBQ Pork Bao & 4 Chocolate Bao.

The O. G. BUN-dle

The O. G. BUN-dle

$21.99

Our original bundle for 3-4 people. This bundle includes our favorite bao and potstickers. 3 Teriyaki Chicken Bao, 3 BBQ Berkshire Pork Bao and 12 Ginger Chicken potstickers.

The Family Bundle

The Family Bundle

$39.99

An easy meal for 4-5 people. The Family Bundle is a combination of our fan favorites with 3 BBQ Berkshire Pork bao, 3 Spicy Mongolian Beef bao, 12 pan-seared Ginger Chicken potstickers, and 3 Teriyaki Chicken bowls.

The Party Bundle

The Party Bundle

$69.99Out of stock

Perfect for a large crowd of 8-12 people. The Party Bundle is 24 of our signature bao (6 each of Teriyaki Chicken, BBQ Berkshire Pork, Spicy Mongolian Beef, and Whole Wheat Vegetable) and 24 pan-seared Ginger Chicken potstickers.

The BIG Party Bundle

The BIG Party Bundle

$89.99Out of stock

Let us do the ordering for your large party with this meal for 10-14 people. This bundle includes a little bit of everything: 4 Rice bowls, 24 signature bao, and 24 pan-seared Ginger Chicken potstickers.

Bao

2-Pack Bao

2-Pack Bao

$5.79

Soft sweet dough with a variety of Asian fillings.

4-Pack Bao

4-Pack Bao

$10.99

Soft sweet dough with a variety of Asian fillings

6-Pack Bao

6-Pack Bao

$14.99

Soft sweet dough with a variety of Asian fillings

Bowls

Fried Rice Bowl

Fried Rice Bowl

$7.99

Tender stir-fried rice, crisp vegetables and delicate egg seasoned with light and dark soy sauce and sesame oil.

Spicy Kung Pao Chicken Bowl

Spicy Kung Pao Chicken Bowl

$8.99

Tender chicken tossed in a sweet and spicy Sichuan chili-soy sauce, served on jasmine white rice. Garnished with peanuts and cilantro.

Teriyaki Chicken Bowl

Teriyaki Chicken Bowl

$8.99

Roasted chicken that is infused with a rich, dark, and sweet teriyaki barbecue sauce, served on jasmine white rice. Garnished with scallions.

Orange Chicken Bowl

Orange Chicken Bowl

$8.99

Tender Chicken tossed in our homemade sweet orange sauce with red peppers and candied orange peel served on jasmine white rice. Garnished with breadcrumb crispies and cilantro.

Potstickers and Dumplings

2-Piece Crispy Chicken Egg Rolls

2-Piece Crispy Chicken Egg Rolls

$4.99

Two delicious crispy egg rolls filled with chicken, cabbage, shiitake mushrooms, and herbs lightly seasoned with soy, sesame oil, and spices wrapped in an egg roll wrapper. Served with sweet and sour sauce!

3-Piece Crispy Chicken Egg Rolls

3-Piece Crispy Chicken Egg Rolls

$8.99

Three delicious crispy egg rolls filled with chicken, cabbage, shiitake mushrooms, and herbs lightly seasoned with soy, sesame oil, and spices wrapped in an egg roll wrapper. Served with sweet and sour sauce!

5-Piece Dumplings

5-Piece Dumplings

$6.29

Steamed and served with your choice of dipping sauce.

8-Piece Dumplings

8-Piece Dumplings

$8.99

Steamed and served with your choice of dipping sauce.

12-Piece Dumplings

12-Piece Dumplings

$11.99

Steamed and served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Salads, Soups, Sides

Summer Rolls

Summer Rolls

$5.99Out of stock

3 Rolls filled with Poached chicken, Rice noodles, carrots, cabbage, bibb lettuce & scallions hand wrapped in rice paper. Served along side our homemade Spicy Peanut Sauce.

Dumpling Noodle Soup

Dumpling Noodle Soup

$6.99

Our signature broth with steamed dumplings and lo mein noodles.

Thai Herb Bone Broth

Thai Herb Bone Broth

$4.29

Our "cold killer" chicken broth infused with lemon grass, ginger and a squeeze of lime.

Spicy Peanut Noodle Salad

Spicy Peanut Noodle Salad

$4.99

Cooled lo mein noodles with a roasted spicy peanut sauce. Cilantro & cucumber garnish.

Jasmine White Rice Side

Jasmine White Rice Side

$1.99

Fine, long-grain, thai jasmine rice.

Lo Mein Noodles Side

Lo Mein Noodles Side

$1.99

Long, thin wheat noodle

Dessert

2-Pack Dessert Bao

2-Pack Dessert Bao

$4.89

Cold Drinks

Pomegranate Ginger Ale

Pomegranate Ginger Ale

$3.99

Sweet-tart pomegranate mixed with invigorating ginger ale and a twist of lime!

Butterfly Lemonade Bubble Tea

Butterfly Lemonade Bubble Tea

$4.99

Strawberry Lemon Bubble Tea with Rainbow Fruit Pearls.

Thai Iced Coffee with Tapioca Pearls

Thai Iced Coffee with Tapioca Pearls

$4.99
Thai Iced Milk Tea with Tapioca Pearls

Thai Iced Milk Tea with Tapioca Pearls

$4.99
Homemade Ginger Ale

Homemade Ginger Ale

$3.99

Made fresh to order with our homemade ginger syrup, soda water, and lime.

Ginger Lemonade

Ginger Lemonade

$3.59

Fresh ginger added to our homemade lemonade.

Strawberry Lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.99

Our signature Lemonade infused with Strawberry puree and Rainbow Fruit Pearls.

Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.29

Homemade lemonade

Hibiscus Lemonade

Hibiscus Lemonade

$3.29

Naturally sweetened floral flavored caffeine-free tea, with a splash of lemonade.

Hibiscus Iced Tea

Hibiscus Iced Tea

$3.29

Naturally sweetened floral flavored caffeine-free tea.

Pellegrino

Pellegrino

$2.99Out of stock
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.99
Coke

Coke

$3.49
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.49
Cherry Coke

Cherry Coke

$3.49Out of stock
Sprite

Sprite

$3.49Out of stock
Barq's Root Beer

Barq's Root Beer

$3.49Out of stock

Hot Drinks

Hot Ginger Tea

Hot Ginger Tea

$3.29
Regular Coffee

Regular Coffee

$1.99Out of stock

Intelligentsia roast blend, 16 oz. cup.

Large Coffee

Large Coffee

$2.99Out of stock

Intelligentsia roast blend, 16 oz. cup.

check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 5:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 6:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
