  WOW Donuts & Drips - Lovers Lane - 5601 W Lovers Lane STE 130
WOW Donuts & Drips - Lovers Lane 5601 W Lovers Lane STE 130

No reviews yet

5601 W Lovers Lane STE 130

Dallas, TX 75209

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Maple Bacon Single
French Toast Single
Apple Fritter

Classic Donuts Singles

Glazed Donut Single

Glazed Donut Single

$1.32
Frosted Donut Single

Frosted Donut Single

$1.86
Chocolate Sprinkles Donut

Chocolate Sprinkles Donut

$2.68
Vanilla Sprinkles Donut

Vanilla Sprinkles Donut

$2.68

WOW Donuts Singles

Biscoff Creme Single

Biscoff Creme Single

$4.19
Blueberry Cheesecake Single

Blueberry Cheesecake Single

$4.19

Blueberry Lemon Cake Single

$4.19
Chocolate Bavarian Single

Chocolate Bavarian Single

$4.19
Creme Brûlée Single

Creme Brûlée Single

$4.19
French Toast Single

French Toast Single

$3.78
Fruity Pebbles Single

Fruity Pebbles Single

$3.31
Maple Bacon Single

Maple Bacon Single

$4.19
Nutella Single

Nutella Single

$4.19
Oreo Single

Oreo Single

$4.19
Original Over The Rainbow Single

Original Over The Rainbow Single

$3.74

PB&J Single

$4.19
Salted Caramel Coffee Cream Single

Salted Caramel Coffee Cream Single

$4.19

Smore's Single

$4.19

Stormy Night Cake Single

$4.19

Strawberry Cake w Cream Cheese Single

$4.19
Strawberry Shortcake Single

Strawberry Shortcake Single

$4.19

Mochi Donuts Singles

Pink Blossom Mochi Single

Pink Blossom Mochi Single

$2.68
Matcha w Cream Cheese Mochi Single

Matcha w Cream Cheese Mochi Single

$2.68
Strawberry Coconut Mochi Single

Strawberry Coconut Mochi Single

$2.68
Mango Mochi Single

Mango Mochi Single

$2.68
Cinnamon Sugar Mochi Single

Cinnamon Sugar Mochi Single

$2.68
Oreo Mochi Single

Oreo Mochi Single

$2.68

Pastry Singles

Apple Fritter

Apple Fritter

$5.18
Seasonal Fritter

Seasonal Fritter

$5.18
Sticky Bun

Sticky Bun

$5.36
Cinnamon Roll w Cream Cheese

Cinnamon Roll w Cream Cheese

$5.36

Ooh La La (Croissant Donuts) Singles

Cinnamon Sugar Ooh La La Single

Cinnamon Sugar Ooh La La Single

$5.52
Seasonal Ooh La La Single (Raspberry Lemon)

Seasonal Ooh La La Single (Raspberry Lemon)

$5.97

May 2022 croissant flavor

Little Pigs Singles

Honey Butter Little Pig Single

Honey Butter Little Pig Single

$2.68
Jalapeño Honey Butter Little Pig Single

Jalapeño Honey Butter Little Pig Single

$2.68

Half Dozen Boxes

Half Dozen Donut Holes

$2.13

Half Dozen Plain Glazed Donuts

$7.98

Half Dozen Frosted Assortment

$11.81

Half Dozen Ooh La Las (Croissant Donuts)

$35.37

Half Dozen WOW Assortment

$21.25

Half Dozen Mochi Donuts Assortment

$17.68

Half Dozen Pastries

$35.37

Dozen Boxes

Dozen Donut Holes

$2.68

Dozen Plain Glazed Donuts

$14.32

Dozen Little Pigs

$31.85

Dozen Frosted Assorted Assortment

$21.82

Dozen Ooh La Las (Croissant Donuts)

$70.75

Dozen WOW Assortment

$40.08

Dozen Mochi Donuts Assortment

$34.21

Dozen Pastries

$70.75

Cold Bar

Cold Brew - Guatemala

$4.90
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 1:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 1:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 1:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 1:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 1:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 1:30 pm
Restaurant info

A modern and sensible donut and coffee shop!

Location

5601 W Lovers Lane STE 130, Dallas, TX 75209

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Mesquite
review star
Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)
Garland
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Irving
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Addison
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Richardson
review star
Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)
Duncanville
review star
No reviews yet
Rowlett
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Carrollton
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Grand Prairie
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
