SEASONAL

Coconut Matcha Bowl

$12.00

Coconut Milk, Banana, Pineapple, Matcha, Coconut, Vanilla, Dates, & Honey.

Coconut Matcha Lemonade

Coconut, Matcha, & Pineapple.

Coconut Matcha Smoothie

Coconut Milk, Banana, Pineapple, Matcha, Coconut, Vanilla, Dates, & Honey.

Watermelon Colada Bowl

$12.00

Coconut Water, Banana, Watermelon, Strawberry, Coconut, Pineapple, & Honey.

Watermelon Colada Lemonade

Fresh Pressed Lemonade with Watermelon and Coconut

Watermelon Colada Smoothie

Coconut Water, Banana, Watermelon, Strawberry, & Coconut.

FOOD

Gourmet Bowls

Blue Hawaii Smoothie Bowl

$11.50

Crafted with Almond Milk, Banana, Blue Spirulina, Mango, Pineapple, Date, and Coconut Butter. Topped with GF Granola, Strawberry, Blueberry, Pineapple, and Coconut Chips.

Cacao Energy

$11.50

Crafted with Almond Milk, Acai, Banana, Strawberry & Blueberry, and Maca Powder. Topped with GF Granola, Banana, Strawberry, Raw Cacao Nibs, Coconut Chips, Honey, and Cacao Custard.

Cold Brew Crave

$11.50

Crafted with Cold Brew Iced Coffee, Almond Milk, Acai, Banana, Strawberry and Blueberry. Topped with GF Granola, Banana, Strawberry, Coconut Chips, Raw Cacao Nibs, Roasted Macadamia Nuts, Honey, and Coffee Custard.

King's Bowl

$11.50

Crafted with Coconut Milk, Acai, Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, and Coconut Peanut Butter. Topped with GF Granola, Banana, Coconut Chips, Cacao Nibs, and Honey.

Original Acai

$10.50

Crafted with Almond Milk, Acai, Banana, Strawberry and Blueberry. Topped with GF Granola, Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, and Honey.

Superfruit Pitaya

$11.50

Crafted with Coconut Water, Pitaya, Banana, and Pineapple. Topped with GF Granola, Strawberry, Blueberry, Pineapple, Coconut Chips, and Honey.

Healthy Bites

Almond Berry Flatbread Sandwich

$8.00

Flatbread Sandwich with Almond butter, Strawberry, Honey, and Hemp Seeds.

Avo Egg Salad Flatbread Sandwich

$9.00

Avocado, Hard Boiled Egg, Tomato, Mixed Greens, Sriracha

Black Lava Flatbread Sandwich

$8.00

Flatbread Sandwich with Hummus, Cucumber, Tomato, Micro Greens, Black Lava Salt, and Lime.

Chili Lime Avocado

$6.50

Multi Grain Toast topped with Avocado, Chili Flakes, Sea Salt, and Lime Juice

Cobb Grain Bowl

$11.00

Crafted with Mixed Greens, Avocado, Hard Boiled Egg, Cucumber, Tomato, Red & White Quinoa, Everything Seasoning, and Lime Vinaigrette.

Coconut Peanut Butter

$7.00

Multi Grain Toast topped with Coconut Peanut Butter, Banana, Cacao Nibs, Organic Coconut Chips, and Local Honey.

Egg + Avocado

$8.00

Multi Grain Toast topped with Avocado, Sea Salt, Hard Boiled Egg, and Everything Seasoning

Island Berry Grain Bowl

$11.00Out of stock

Crafted with Mixed Greens & Romaine, Blueberry, Strawberry, Coconut Chips, Hummus, Red & White Quinoa, Hemp Seeds, and Blueberry Pomegranate Vinaigrette.

Lilikoi Butter

$7.00

Multi Grain Toast topped with Lilikoi Butter, Strawberry, and Macadamia Nuts

Mango Pineapple Flatbread Sandwich

$8.00

Mango Hummus, Cucumber, Pineapple, Mixed Greens

Micro Greens Avocado

$7.00

Multi Grain Toast topped with Avocado, Micro Greens, Tomato, and Sea Salt

Meal Deals

Toast + 16oz Lemonade

$9.00
Flatbread + 16oz Lemonade

$10.00
Grain Bowl + 16oz Lemonade

$12.00

DRINKS

Lemonades

Blue Hawaii Lemonade

Butterfly Mojito Lemonade

Classic Lemonade

Ginger Pineapple Lemonade

Hawaiian Tea Lemonade

Lava Flow Lemonade

Lavender Blackberry Lemonade

Mango Colada Lemonade

Mango Pineapple Lemonade

Passion Strawberry Lemonade

PLG Lemonade

Out of stock
Strawberry Mint Lemonade

Strawberry Pineapple Lemonade

Watermelon Basil Lemonade

Coffee & Tea

Blue Hawaii Cold Brew

Cold Brew Iced Coffee with Housemade Vanilla Syrup, Blue Majik, and Coconut Milk

Coconut Cold Brew

Cold Brew Iced Coffee with Housemade Coconut Creamer

Original Cold Brew Coffee

Cold Brew Iced Coffee

Passion Black Tea

Iced Tea is served unsweetened

Tropical Hot Teas

Out of stock
Tropical Passionberry Green Tea

Out of stock

Iced Tea is served unsweetened

Wow Wow Hawaiian Hot Coffee

Out of stock

Organic Hot Coffee

Superfood Raw Smoothies

Blue Hawaii Smoothie

Crafted with Almond Milk, Banana, Pineapple, Mango, Coconut Butter, Date, and Blue Spirulina.

Kid's

Crafted with Almond Milk, Banana, Mango, Organic Strawberry, and Honey.

Sunrise

Crafted with Coconut Water, Strawberry, Pineapple, Banana, and Coconut Puree.

Uncle's Acai

Crafted with Almond Milk, Acai, Banana, Blueberry, and Honey

GRAB'N GO

Refrigerated

LIFE WTR

$1.75

24oz LIFE WTR Bottle

Non-Refrigerated

100% Kona Coffee

$30.00Out of stock

100% Kona Coffee | Medium Roast. 9oz Bag of Whole Beans.

Hawaiian Kettle Chips

$1.50+Out of stock
Kona Blend

$20.00

Kona Blend - 10% Kona Coffee | Medium Roast. 9 oz Bag of Whole Beans

MERCHANDISE

Retail

Air Freshener - Coconut

$2.50
Air Freshener - Pineaple

$2.50
Face Mask

$8.50Out of stock
Hat - Aloha Faux Leather

$27.00Out of stock
Hat - Lemon Snap Back

$20.00

Hat - Tropical Dad

$27.00
Lip Balm

$2.00+

Lip Balm with SPF 15

No Ka Oi T-Shirt

$25.00+

White T-shirt, Unisex fit

Notes

Sunset Men’s T-Shirt

$25.00Out of stock
Sunset Palms T-Shirt

$25.00+

Black T-Shirt, Unisex Fit

Tote - Aloha

$20.00
Tote - Aloha Wide

$15.00+Out of stock

Aloha Canvas Tote. Comes with black handles or green handles.

Tote - Good Vibes Only

$20.00Out of stock
Tote - Local

$20.00Out of stock
Tote - On The Beach

$20.00Out of stock