Wow Pho & Grill
6424 Bells Ferry Road, Suite 118
Woodstock, GA 30189
Foods
Appetizer
A1 - Spring Rolls (2 Rolls)
Rice Paper Wrap With Rice Noodle, Basil, & Lettuce. Serve With Peanut Sauce
A2 - Egg Rolls (2 Rolls)
Deep Fry Crispy EggRolls. Pork mixed with Veggies. Serve With Fish Sauce Or Sweet & Sour Sauce.
A3 - Fried Wontons
Deep Fry Wontons With Veggies, Cheese or Pork Filling Serve With Sweet & Sour Sauce.
A4 - Pandan Sticky Rice & Chicken Wings
Chicken Wings Serve With Sweet Pandan Sticky Rice.
A5 - Cake Bun & Honey BBQ Pork
Steamed Bun Serve With Honey BBQ Pork.
A6 - WoW Pho Combo
Crispy Eggroll(1pc), Fresh Spring Roll(1pc), Fry Wontons(4pcs), Chicken Wings(2pcs) & Sticky Rice(2pcs), Come With Peanut Sauce, Sweet Chili Sauce, & Fish Sauce.
A7 - Steamed Shrimp Dumplings
Steamed Shrimp Dumplings Serve With Soy Sauce. 4pcs
A8 - Wings Stir-Fry With Basil
Deep Fried Chicken Wings Stir-Fry With Basil. (10pcs)
A9 - Steamed Pork Bun
Steamed Pork Bun (2pcs).
A10 - Fried Fish Balls
Deep Fried Fish Balls (8pcs)
A11 - Steamed Shrimp Rolls
Steamed Shrimp Rolls (3pcs)
A12 - Fried Fish Tofu
Fried Fish Tofu (6pcs) Serve With Hoisin & Siracha Sauce.
Cheese Egg Rolls
Deep Fried Creme Cheese Rolls Serve With Sweet Chili Sauce.
Vietnamese Chicken Nuggets
Deep Fried Chicken Nuggets Serve With Sweet Chili Sauce.
Sandwiches
B2. - Chicken Sandwich
French Bread with Chicken & Veggies.
B3 - Grilled Pork Sandwich
French Bread with Grilled Pork & Vegetables.
B4 - Grilled Beef Sandwich
French Bread with Grilled Beef 6 Vegetables
Fried Tofu Sandwich
Fried Egg Sandwich
Grilled Shrimp Sandwich
Chicken Nuggets Sandwich
Pho
D1 - Combination Pho
Tenderloin Beef, Flank, Brisket & MeatBall
D2 - 2 Topping Pho
Tenderloin Beef, Flank, Brisket, Meatball, Soft-Tendon
D4 - Shrimp Pho
D5 - Seafood Pho
Rice Noodles, Shrimp, Squid, Fish Ball, & Scallop With Beef Broth.
D6 - Chicken Pho
Filet Salmon Pho
Beef Broth, Rice Noodles, Scallion, Onion, Cilantro, Jalapeno, Bean Sprout, Basil with Fillet Salmon.
Vietnamese Spicy Beef Noodle Soup.
Spicy Beef Noodle Soup
Vietnamese Chicken Noodles Soup
Vermicelli rice noodles, chicken breast, scallion, white onion, cilantro, and fried onion serve with chicken broth. Bean Sprout, Basil, and Jalapeño on the side.
Vermicelli
B5 - Special Combination Vermicelli
Vermicelli Rice Noodles With Crispy Egg Roll, Grilled Chicken, Grilled Shrimp, Grilled Pork with Lettuce, Cucumber, Basil Serve With Fish Sauce.
B6 - Egg Rolls With Vermicelli.
Crispy Egg Roll With Vermicelli Serve With Fish Sauce and Veggies.
B7 - BBQ Pork With Vermicelli
Grilled Pork With Vermicelli
B8 - BBQ Chicken With Vermicelli..
Grilled Chicken Vermicelli Rice Noodles Serve With Veggies and Fish Sauce
B9 - BBQ Shrimp With Vermicelli.
Grilled Shrimps With Vermicelli Rice Noodles Serve With Veggies & Fish Sauce.
B10 - Stir-Fried Beef & Onion With Vermicelli
Stir-Fry Beef & Onions Serve With Vermicelli Rice Noodles & Fish Sauce.
B11 - BBQ Pork & Egg Roll With Vermicelli
Grilled Pork, Fried Eggrolls With Vermicelli Rice Noodles Serve With Veggies & Fish Sauce.
B12 - Chicken Lemongrass With Vermicelli
Rice
C1 - Chicken Fried Rice
C2 - Salted Fish Fried Rice
C3 - Shrimp Fried Rice
Fried Rice with Egg, Shrimp, & Scallions. Serve With Soy Sauce.
C4 - Seafood Fried Rice.
C5 - Shaken Beef Fried Rice
Fried Rice with Tenderloin beef, Onion, Potatoes.
C6 - Grilled Pork With Steamed Rice...
C7 - Beef Rib BBQ With Steamed Rice...
C8 - Grilled Pork, Eggs, Sausage With Steamed Rice..
C9 - Grilled Pork & Eggs With Steamed Rice.
C10 - Chicken Lemongrass With Steamed Rice
C11 - BBQ Shrimp With Steamed Rice.
C12 - Grilled BBQ Chicken With Steamed Rice,
Beef Stew
Egg/Rice Noodle Soup
H1 - BBQ Pork With Egg Noodle Soup
H2 - Wonton & Egg Noodle Soup
H3 - BBQ Pork & Wonton Egg Noodle Soup
H4 - Sai Gon Egg Noodle Soup
H5 - Seafood Egg Noodle Soup
H6 - Sai Gon Rice Noodle
H7 - Sai Gon Egg Noodle Soup
BBQ Pork, Shrimp, Squid With Rice Noodle & Pork "No Broth*
H8 - Sai Gon Egg Noodle & Rice Noodle
Egg Noodle & Rice Noodle "No Broth*
H9 - Sai Gon Egg & Rice Noodle Soup
H10 - Seafood Rice Noodle
Rice Noodle With Seafood "No Broth*
Stir Fry
M4 - Combination Stir-Fried Noodle
Soft Wide Rice Noodle With Chicken, Beef, Shrimp, Squid, Scallop & Vegetables
M5 - Combination Crispy Rice Noodle
Crispy Rice Noodle With Chicken, Beef, Seafood & Vegetables
M6 - Combination Stir-Fried Crispy Egg Noodle
Crispy Egg Noodle With Chicken, Beef. Seafood, & Veggies
M7 -Combination Stir-Fried Egg Noodle
Soft Egg Noodle With Chicken, Beef, Seafood & Vegetables
Vegetarian
Q1 - Vegetarian Spring Roll
Rice Paper Wrap With Rice Noodle & Tofu Serve With Peanut Sauce
Q2 - Vegetarian Pho
Veggie Broth. Rice Noodle, Broccoli, Pok Choi, Baby Corn, Mushroom, Carrot.
Q3 - Vegetarian Fried Rice
Fried Rice With Egg, Broccoli, Carrot, Mushroom, Baby Corn, Cabbage, Pok Choy, and Tofu.
Q4 - Vegetarian Stir-Fried Noodle.
Q5 - Vegetarian Stir-Fried Egg Noodle
Q6 - Vegetarian Egg Roll
Kid
Drinks
Soft Drinks
Coke
Coke Zero
Diet Coke
Dr. Pepper
Pepsi
Sprite
Vietnamese Iced Coffee
Vietnamese Iced Coffee with condensed milk.
Fresh Limeade
Fresh Limeade.
Sweet Tea
Unsweet Tea
R7 - Thai Iced Tea
Thai Tea with Half & Half Milk Serve with your favorite toppings.
Hot tea
Apple Juice
Soda Water
Milk Tea
R1 - Green Milktea
R2 - Jasmine Milktea
R3 - Ooolong Milktea.....
R4 - Rosated Barley Milktea
R5 - Strawberry Milktea
R6 - Taro Milktea
R7 - Thai Iced Tea
Thai Tea with Half & Half Milk Serve with your favorite toppings.
Mango Milktea
Taro Frappe
Taro Slushy Serve with Your Favorite Toppings.
Strawberry Frappe
Strawberry Frappe.
Coconut Frappe
Coconut Slushy Serve With your favorite toppings.
GreenTea Frappe
GreenTea Slushy.
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Always Authentic, Always Fresh, Always Healthy
