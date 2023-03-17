Restaurant header imageView gallery

Wow Pho & Grill

review star

No reviews yet

6424 Bells Ferry Road, Suite 118

Woodstock, GA 30189

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Foods

Appetizer

A1 - Spring Rolls (2 Rolls)

A1 - Spring Rolls (2 Rolls)

$5.99

Rice Paper Wrap With Rice Noodle, Basil, & Lettuce. Serve With Peanut Sauce

A2 - Egg Rolls (2 Rolls)

A2 - Egg Rolls (2 Rolls)

$5.99

Deep Fry Crispy EggRolls. Pork mixed with Veggies. Serve With Fish Sauce Or Sweet & Sour Sauce.

A3 - Fried Wontons

A3 - Fried Wontons

$8.99

Deep Fry Wontons With Veggies, Cheese or Pork Filling Serve With Sweet & Sour Sauce.

A4 - Pandan Sticky Rice & Chicken Wings

A4 - Pandan Sticky Rice & Chicken Wings

$8.99

Chicken Wings Serve With Sweet Pandan Sticky Rice.

A5 - Cake Bun & Honey BBQ Pork

A5 - Cake Bun & Honey BBQ Pork

$7.99

Steamed Bun Serve With Honey BBQ Pork.

A6 - WoW Pho Combo

A6 - WoW Pho Combo

$15.99

Crispy Eggroll(1pc), Fresh Spring Roll(1pc), Fry Wontons(4pcs), Chicken Wings(2pcs) & Sticky Rice(2pcs), Come With Peanut Sauce, Sweet Chili Sauce, & Fish Sauce.

A7 - Steamed Shrimp Dumplings

A7 - Steamed Shrimp Dumplings

$6.99

Steamed Shrimp Dumplings Serve With Soy Sauce. 4pcs

A8 - Wings Stir-Fry With Basil

A8 - Wings Stir-Fry With Basil

$14.99

Deep Fried Chicken Wings Stir-Fry With Basil. (10pcs)

A9 - Steamed Pork Bun

A9 - Steamed Pork Bun

$6.99

Steamed Pork Bun (2pcs).

A10 - Fried Fish Balls

A10 - Fried Fish Balls

$8.99

Deep Fried Fish Balls (8pcs)

A11 - Steamed Shrimp Rolls

A11 - Steamed Shrimp Rolls

$6.99

Steamed Shrimp Rolls (3pcs)

A12 - Fried Fish Tofu

A12 - Fried Fish Tofu

$8.99

Fried Fish Tofu (6pcs) Serve With Hoisin & Siracha Sauce.

Cheese Egg Rolls

Cheese Egg Rolls

$5.99

Deep Fried Creme Cheese Rolls Serve With Sweet Chili Sauce.

Vietnamese Chicken Nuggets

Vietnamese Chicken Nuggets

$9.99

Deep Fried Chicken Nuggets Serve With Sweet Chili Sauce.

Sandwiches

French Bread, Cucumber, Cilantro, Onion, Carrot, Daikon, Hoisin Sauce, Butter Serve With your Choice Of Meat.

B2. - Chicken Sandwich

$8.23

French Bread with Chicken & Veggies.

B3 - Grilled Pork Sandwich

$8.23

French Bread with Grilled Pork & Vegetables.

B4 - Grilled Beef Sandwich

$8.23

French Bread with Grilled Beef 6 Vegetables

Fried Tofu Sandwich

$8.23
Fried Egg Sandwich

Fried Egg Sandwich

$8.23

Grilled Shrimp Sandwich

$8.99
Chicken Nuggets Sandwich

Chicken Nuggets Sandwich

$9.99

Pho

Beef Broth, Rice Noodles, Scallion, White Onion, & Cilantro.
D1 - Combination Pho

D1 - Combination Pho

$14.99+

Tenderloin Beef, Flank, Brisket & MeatBall

D2 - 2 Topping Pho

$13.99+

Tenderloin Beef, Flank, Brisket, Meatball, Soft-Tendon

D4 - Shrimp Pho

D4 - Shrimp Pho

$14.99+

D5 - Seafood Pho

$14.99+

Rice Noodles, Shrimp, Squid, Fish Ball, & Scallop With Beef Broth.

D6 - Chicken Pho

D6 - Chicken Pho

$13.99+

Filet Salmon Pho

$16.99

Beef Broth, Rice Noodles, Scallion, Onion, Cilantro, Jalapeno, Bean Sprout, Basil with Fillet Salmon.

Vietnamese Spicy Beef Noodle Soup.

Vietnamese Spicy Beef Noodle Soup.

$15.99+

Spicy Beef Noodle Soup

Vietnamese Chicken Noodles Soup

Vietnamese Chicken Noodles Soup

$15.99

Vermicelli rice noodles, chicken breast, scallion, white onion, cilantro, and fried onion serve with chicken broth. Bean Sprout, Basil, and Jalapeño on the side.

Vermicelli

Vermicelli Rice Noodles, Cucumber, Basil, Carrot & Daikon, Serve with Fish Sauce
B5 - Special Combination Vermicelli

B5 - Special Combination Vermicelli

$16.99

Vermicelli Rice Noodles With Crispy Egg Roll, Grilled Chicken, Grilled Shrimp, Grilled Pork with Lettuce, Cucumber, Basil Serve With Fish Sauce.

B6 - Egg Rolls With Vermicelli.

$14.99

Crispy Egg Roll With Vermicelli Serve With Fish Sauce and Veggies.

B7 - BBQ Pork With Vermicelli

B7 - BBQ Pork With Vermicelli

$14.99

Grilled Pork With Vermicelli

B8 - BBQ Chicken With Vermicelli..

B8 - BBQ Chicken With Vermicelli..

$14.99

Grilled Chicken Vermicelli Rice Noodles Serve With Veggies and Fish Sauce

B9 - BBQ Shrimp With Vermicelli.

B9 - BBQ Shrimp With Vermicelli.

$15.99

Grilled Shrimps With Vermicelli Rice Noodles Serve With Veggies & Fish Sauce.

B10 - Stir-Fried Beef & Onion With Vermicelli

B10 - Stir-Fried Beef & Onion With Vermicelli

$15.99

Stir-Fry Beef & Onions Serve With Vermicelli Rice Noodles & Fish Sauce.

B11 - BBQ Pork & Egg Roll With Vermicelli

B11 - BBQ Pork & Egg Roll With Vermicelli

$15.99

Grilled Pork, Fried Eggrolls With Vermicelli Rice Noodles Serve With Veggies & Fish Sauce.

B12 - Chicken Lemongrass With Vermicelli

B12 - Chicken Lemongrass With Vermicelli

$15.99

Rice

C1 - Chicken Fried Rice

$14.99

C2 - Salted Fish Fried Rice

$16.99
C3 - Shrimp Fried Rice

C3 - Shrimp Fried Rice

$16.99

Fried Rice with Egg, Shrimp, & Scallions. Serve With Soy Sauce.

C4 - Seafood Fried Rice.

$16.99
C5 - Shaken Beef Fried Rice

C5 - Shaken Beef Fried Rice

$17.99

Fried Rice with Tenderloin beef, Onion, Potatoes.

C6 - Grilled Pork With Steamed Rice...

$14.99

C7 - Beef Rib BBQ With Steamed Rice...

$16.99

C8 - Grilled Pork, Eggs, Sausage With Steamed Rice..

$17.99

C9 - Grilled Pork & Eggs With Steamed Rice.

$15.99

C10 - Chicken Lemongrass With Steamed Rice

$15.99

C11 - BBQ Shrimp With Steamed Rice.

$16.99

C12 - Grilled BBQ Chicken With Steamed Rice,

$14.99

Beef Stew

E1 - Beef Stew With Rice Noodle

$15.44

E2 - Beef Stew With Egg Noodle

$15.44

E3 - Beef Stew With French Bread

$15.44

E4 - Beef Stew With Steamed Rice

$15.44

Egg/Rice Noodle Soup

H1 - BBQ Pork With Egg Noodle Soup

$15.44

H2 - Wonton & Egg Noodle Soup

$15.44

H3 - BBQ Pork & Wonton Egg Noodle Soup

$15.44

H4 - Sai Gon Egg Noodle Soup

$15.44

H5 - Seafood Egg Noodle Soup

$15.44

H6 - Sai Gon Rice Noodle

$15.44

H7 - Sai Gon Egg Noodle Soup

$15.44

BBQ Pork, Shrimp, Squid With Rice Noodle & Pork "No Broth*

H8 - Sai Gon Egg Noodle & Rice Noodle

$15.44

Egg Noodle & Rice Noodle "No Broth*

H9 - Sai Gon Egg & Rice Noodle Soup

$15.44

H10 - Seafood Rice Noodle

$15.44

Rice Noodle With Seafood "No Broth*

Soup

M1 - Crab Soup

$9.26

M2 - Mixed Seafood Soup

$9.26

M3 - Shrimp Soup

$9.26

Stir Fry

M4 - Combination Stir-Fried Noodle

$17.00

Soft Wide Rice Noodle With Chicken, Beef, Shrimp, Squid, Scallop & Vegetables

M5 - Combination Crispy Rice Noodle

$17.00

Crispy Rice Noodle With Chicken, Beef, Seafood & Vegetables

M6 - Combination Stir-Fried Crispy Egg Noodle

M6 - Combination Stir-Fried Crispy Egg Noodle

$17.00

Crispy Egg Noodle With Chicken, Beef. Seafood, & Veggies

M7 -Combination Stir-Fried Egg Noodle

$17.00

Soft Egg Noodle With Chicken, Beef, Seafood & Vegetables

Vegetarian

Q1 - Vegetarian Spring Roll

$5.50

Rice Paper Wrap With Rice Noodle & Tofu Serve With Peanut Sauce

Q2 - Vegetarian Pho

Q2 - Vegetarian Pho

$18.18+

Veggie Broth. Rice Noodle, Broccoli, Pok Choi, Baby Corn, Mushroom, Carrot.

Q3 - Vegetarian Fried Rice

Q3 - Vegetarian Fried Rice

$15.99

Fried Rice With Egg, Broccoli, Carrot, Mushroom, Baby Corn, Cabbage, Pok Choy, and Tofu.

Q4 - Vegetarian Stir-Fried Noodle.

$15.99

Q5 - Vegetarian Stir-Fried Egg Noodle

$15.99

Q6 - Vegetarian Egg Roll

$5.50

Kid

R8 - Chicken Wing 5PCS

$8.99

R9 - Chicken Wing 10PCS

$15.99

R10 - Chicken Tender

$7.99

R12 - French Fries

$4.99

R13 - Kid Pho

$6.99

R14 - Chicken Nugget

$7.99

R15 - Kid Fried Rice

$7.99
Chicken Popcorn & Fries

Chicken Popcorn & Fries

$7.99

Drinks

Soft Drinks

Coke

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Pepsi

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50
Vietnamese Iced Coffee

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$5.99

Vietnamese Iced Coffee with condensed milk.

Fresh Limeade

Fresh Limeade

$5.99

Fresh Limeade.

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50
R7 - Thai Iced Tea

R7 - Thai Iced Tea

$5.99

Thai Tea with Half & Half Milk Serve with your favorite toppings.

Hot tea

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Milk Tea

R1 - Green Milktea

$5.99

R2 - Jasmine Milktea

$5.99

R3 - Ooolong Milktea.....

$5.99

R4 - Rosated Barley Milktea

$5.99

R5 - Strawberry Milktea

$5.99

R6 - Taro Milktea

$5.99
R7 - Thai Iced Tea

R7 - Thai Iced Tea

$5.99

Thai Tea with Half & Half Milk Serve with your favorite toppings.

Mango Milktea

$5.99

Taro Frappe

$6.99

Taro Slushy Serve with Your Favorite Toppings.

Strawberry Frappe

Strawberry Frappe

$6.99

Strawberry Frappe.

Coconut Frappe

Coconut Frappe

$6.99

Coconut Slushy Serve With your favorite toppings.

GreenTea Frappe

GreenTea Frappe

$6.99

GreenTea Slushy.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Always Authentic, Always Fresh, Always Healthy

Website

Location

6424 Bells Ferry Road, Suite 118, Woodstock, GA 30189

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Fat Shack - Acworth
orange star4.5 • 399
6199 Highway 92 Acworth, GA 30102
View restaurantnext
Izumi Woodstock
orange starNo Reviews
2035 Towne Lake Parkway #150 Woodstock, GA 30189
View restaurantnext
Tavern at Towne Lake
orange starNo Reviews
1003 Towne Lake Hill East Woodstock, GA 30189
View restaurantnext
BIG SMOKEYS BBQ & MORE - 6721 Bells Ferry Road Suite D 100
orange starNo Reviews
6721 Bells Ferry Road Woodstock, GA 30189
View restaurantnext
Madlife Stage & Studios - 8722 Main St
orange starNo Reviews
8722 Main St Woodstock, GA 30188
View restaurantnext
Jekyll Brewing Woodstock
orange starNo Reviews
8634 Main St Woodstock, GA 30188
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Woodstock
Kennesaw
review star
Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)
Canton
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
Acworth
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Roswell
review star
Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)
Marietta
review star
Avg 4.3 (59 restaurants)
Alpharetta
review star
Avg 4.6 (86 restaurants)
Smyrna
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Cartersville
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Austell
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston