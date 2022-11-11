Juice & Smoothies
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade Mae Anne
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
Gourmet Hand-Crafted Lemonade, Served in Collectable Custom Mason Jars. Offering Healthy Options such as Acai & Smoothie Bowls, Smoothies, Cold Brew Iced Coffee on tap, and Healthy Bites. Come in and enjoy!
Location
5150 Mae Anne Avenue, Suite 213, Reno, NV 89523
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Reno
More near Reno