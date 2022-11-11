Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade imageView gallery
Juice & Smoothies
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade Mae Anne

review star

No reviews yet

5150 Mae Anne Avenue

Suite 213

Reno, NV 89523

Order Again

SEASONAL FOOD

Chocolate Hazelnut Toast

Chocolate Hazelnut Toast

$7.50

Multi Grain Toast topped with Nutella, Strawberry, Coconut Chips, and Cacao Sauce

Pumpkin Spice Nut Butter Toast

Pumpkin Spice Nut Butter Toast

$7.50

Multi Grain Toast topped with Pumpkin Spice Nut Butter, Banana, Coconut Chips, & Honey.

SEASONAL DRINKS

Peppermint Cacao Cold Brew

Peppermint Cacao Cold Brew

Cold Brew Iced Coffee with Housemade Peppermint Cacao Creamer

Peppermint Cacao Smoothie

Peppermint Cacao Smoothie

Almond Milk, Banana, Date, Almond Butter, Cacao Powder, Peppermint, and Cacao Nibs

Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew

Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew

Cold Brew Iced Coffee with Housemade Pumpkin Spice Creamer

Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew Smoothie

Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew Smoothie

Almond Milk, Cold Brew Iced Coffee, Banana, Vanilla, Date, Pumpkin Spice Nut Butter, Pumpkin Spice, and Honey

Gourmet Bowls

Blue Hawaii Smoothie Bowl

Blue Hawaii Smoothie Bowl

$12.00

Crafted with Almond Milk, Banana, Blue Spirulina, Mango, Pineapple, Date, and Coconut Butter. Topped with GF Granola, Strawberry, Blueberry, Pineapple, and Coconut Chips.

Cacao Energy

Cacao Energy

$12.00

Crafted with Almond Milk, Acai, Banana, Strawberry & Blueberry, and Maca Powder. Topped with GF Granola, Banana, Strawberry, Raw Cacao Nibs, Coconut Chips, Honey, and Cacao Custard.

Cold Brew Crave

Cold Brew Crave

$12.00

Crafted with Cold Brew Iced Coffee, Almond Milk, Acai, Banana, Strawberry and Blueberry. Topped with GF Granola, Banana, Strawberry, Coconut Chips, Raw Cacao Nibs, Roasted Macadamia Nuts, Honey, and Coffee Custard.

King's Bowl

King's Bowl

$12.00

Crafted with Coconut Milk, Acai, Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, and Coconut Peanut Butter. Topped with GF Granola, Banana, Coconut Chips, Cacao Nibs, and Honey.

Original Acai

Original Acai

$11.00

Crafted with Almond Milk, Acai, Banana, Strawberry and Blueberry. Topped with GF Granola, Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, and Honey.

Superfruit Pitaya

Superfruit Pitaya

$12.00

Crafted with Coconut Water, Pitaya, Banana, and Pineapple. Topped with GF Granola, Strawberry, Blueberry, Pineapple, Coconut Chips, and Honey.

Healthy Bites

Almond Berry Flatbread Sandwich

Almond Berry Flatbread Sandwich

$8.50

Flatbread Sandwich with Almond butter, Strawberry, Honey, and Hemp Seeds.

Avo Egg Salad Flatbread Sandwich

Avo Egg Salad Flatbread Sandwich

$9.50

Avocado, Hard Boiled Egg, Tomato, Mixed Greens, Sriracha

Black Lava Flatbread Sandwich

Black Lava Flatbread Sandwich

$8.50

Flatbread Sandwich with Hummus, Cucumber, Tomato, Micro Greens, Black Lava Salt, and Lime.

Chili Lime Avocado

Chili Lime Avocado

$7.00

Multi Grain Toast topped with Avocado, Chili Flakes, Sea Salt, and Lime Juice

Cobb Grain Bowl

Cobb Grain Bowl

$12.00

Crafted with Mixed Greens, Avocado, Hard Boiled Egg, Cucumber, Tomato, Red & White Quinoa, Everything Seasoning, and Lime Vinaigrette.

Coconut Peanut Butter

Coconut Peanut Butter

$7.50

Multi Grain Toast topped with Coconut Peanut Butter, Banana, Cacao Nibs, Organic Coconut Chips, and Local Honey.

Egg + Avocado

Egg + Avocado

$8.50

Multi Grain Toast topped with Avocado, Sea Salt, Hard Boiled Egg, and Everything Seasoning

Island Berry Grain Bowl

Island Berry Grain Bowl

$12.00

Crafted with Mixed Greens & Romaine, Blueberry, Strawberry, Coconut Chips, Hummus, Red & White Quinoa, Hemp Seeds, and Blueberry Pomegranate Vinaigrette.

Lilikoi Butter

Lilikoi Butter

$7.50

Multi Grain Toast topped with Lilikoi Butter, Strawberry, and Macadamia Nuts

Mango Pineapple Flatbread Sandwich

Mango Pineapple Flatbread Sandwich

$8.50

Mango Hummus, Cucumber, Pineapple, Mixed Greens

Micro Greens Avocado

Micro Greens Avocado

$7.50

Multi Grain Toast topped with Avocado, Micro Greens, Tomato, and Sea Salt

Meal Deals

Toast + 16oz Lemonade

Toast + 16oz Lemonade

$10.00
Flatbread + 16oz Lemonade

Flatbread + 16oz Lemonade

$11.00
Grain Bowl + 16oz Lemonade

Grain Bowl + 16oz Lemonade

$13.00

Lemonades

Blue Hawaii Lemonade

Blue Hawaii Lemonade

Butterfly Mojito Lemonade

Butterfly Mojito Lemonade

Classic Lemonade

Classic Lemonade

Ginger Pineapple Lemonade

Ginger Pineapple Lemonade

Hawaiian Tea Lemonade

Hawaiian Tea Lemonade

Lava Flow Lemonade

Lava Flow Lemonade

Lavender Blackberry Lemonade

Lavender Blackberry Lemonade

Mango Colada Lemonade

Mango Colada Lemonade

Mango Pineapple Lemonade

Monthly Special Lemonade

Monthly Special Lemonade

Monthly Special Lemonade: Pomegranate Lemonade

Passion Strawberry Lemonade

Passion Strawberry Lemonade

PLG Lemonade

PLG Lemonade

Strawberry Mint Lemonade

Strawberry Mint Lemonade

Strawberry Pineapple Lemonade

Strawberry Pineapple Lemonade

Watermelon Basil Lemonade

Watermelon Basil Lemonade

Coffee & Tea

Blue Hawaii Cold Brew

Blue Hawaii Cold Brew

Cold Brew Iced Coffee with Housemade Vanilla Syrup, Blue Majik, and Coconut Milk

Coconut Cold Brew

Coconut Cold Brew

Cold Brew Iced Coffee with Housemade Coconut Creamer

Original Cold Brew Coffee

Original Cold Brew Coffee

Cold Brew Iced Coffee

Passion Black Tea

Passion Black Tea

Iced Tea is served unsweetened

Tropical Hot Teas

Tropical Hot Teas

Tropical Passionberry Green Tea

Tropical Passionberry Green Tea

Iced Tea is served unsweetened

Wow Wow Hawaiian Hot Coffee

Wow Wow Hawaiian Hot Coffee

Organic Hot Coffee

Superfood Raw Smoothies

Blue Hawaii Smoothie

Blue Hawaii Smoothie

Crafted with Almond Milk, Banana, Pineapple, Mango, Coconut Butter, Date, and Blue Spirulina.

Kid's

Kid's

Crafted with Almond Milk, Banana, Mango, Organic Strawberry, and Honey.

Sunrise

Sunrise

Crafted with Coconut Water, Strawberry, Pineapple, Banana, and Coconut Puree.

Uncle's Acai

Uncle's Acai

Crafted with Almond Milk, Acai, Banana, Blueberry, and Honey

Refrigerated

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.00

WAIĀKEA volcanic water originates in Hawai’i through both snowmelt and rain on the pristine snow-capped peak of the active Mauna Loa volcano, one of the purest environments on Earth. WAIĀKEA is then filtered through thousands of feet of porous lava rock, enhancing it with a unique blend of life sustaining alkaline minerals, before finally re-emerging at its source - one that is protected by the surrounding WAIĀKEA Forest Preserve.

Non-Refrigerated

Hawaiian Kettle Chips

$1.85
100% Kona Coffee

100% Kona Coffee

$30.00

100% Kona Coffee | Medium Roast. 9oz Bag of Whole Beans.

Kona Blend

Kona Blend

$20.00

Kona Blend - 10% Kona Coffee | Medium Roast. 9 oz Bag of Whole Beans

Retail

Air Freshener - Coconut

Air Freshener - Coconut

$2.50
Air Freshener - Pineaple

Air Freshener - Pineaple

$2.50
Face Mask

Face Mask

$8.50Out of stock
Hat - Aloha Faux Leather

Hat - Aloha Faux Leather

$27.00
Hat - Lemon Snap Back

Hat - Lemon Snap Back

$20.00Out of stock

Hat - Tropical Dad

$27.00Out of stock
Lip Balm

Lip Balm

$2.00+

Lip Balm with SPF 15

No Ka Oi T-Shirt

No Ka Oi T-Shirt

$25.00+

White T-shirt, Unisex fit

Notes

Sunset Men’s T-Shirt

$25.00
Sunset Palms T-Shirt

Sunset Palms T-Shirt

$25.00+

Black T-Shirt, Unisex Fit

Tote - Aloha

Tote - Aloha

$20.00
Tote - Aloha Wide

Tote - Aloha Wide

$15.00+Out of stock

Aloha Canvas Tote. Comes with black handles or green handles.

Tote - Good Vibes Only

Tote - Good Vibes Only

$20.00Out of stock
Tote - Local

Tote - Local

$20.00Out of stock
Tote - On The Beach

Tote - On The Beach

$20.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Gourmet Hand-Crafted Lemonade, Served in Collectable Custom Mason Jars. Offering Healthy Options such as Acai & Smoothie Bowls, Smoothies, Cold Brew Iced Coffee on tap, and Healthy Bites. Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

5150 Mae Anne Avenue, Suite 213, Reno, NV 89523

Directions

Gallery
Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade image
Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade image

