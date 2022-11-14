Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade San Antonio
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 6:30 pm
Restaurant info
Gourmet Hand-Crafted Lemonade, Served in Collectable Custom Mason Jars. Offering Healthy Options such as Acai & Smoothie Bowls, Smoothies, Cold Brew Iced Coffee on tap, and Healthy Bites. Come in and enjoy!
Location
14510 NW Military Hwy, Suite 104, San Antonio, TX 78231
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in San Antonio
Meemo's Bakery & Cafe - Colonial Plaza Shopping Center
4.7 • 3,652
2611 Wagon Wheel San Antonio, TX 78217
View restaurant
Pasha Mediterranean Grill - Wurzbach
4.3 • 2,927
9339 Wurzbach Road San Antonio, TX 78240
View restaurant
More near San Antonio