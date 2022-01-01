Wrangler's Steakhouse imageView gallery
Steakhouses

Wrangler's Steakhouse

763 Reviews

$$

9852 Kaumualii Hwy

Waimea, HI 96796

Popular Items

Pulehu Steak
Cowboy Poke
Shrimp Scampi

Dinner Salads

Cajun Steak Salad

$16.00

Tossed Greens, 4 oz NY Steak , Balsamic Vinegar

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Chicken Caesar

$15.00

6 oz Chicken Breast, Tossed Greens, Parmesan Cheese, & Cesar Dressing

Pistachio Salmon

$24.00

Fresh Salmon Filet, Tossed Greens with our House Made Papaya Seed Dressing

Wedge

$12.00

Thousand Island Dressing, Bacon Bits , Blue Cheese & Bay Shrimp

Dinner House Specials

Sizzling Steak

$39.00

14 oz New York cut served on a hot sizzling platter & served with sauteed mushroom

Pulehu Steak

$39.00

8 oz Filet Mignon topped with our house specialty garlic butter sauce

Caper Steak

Caper Steak

$39.00

Crispy 14 oz NY Steak topped with a Sauteed Vegetable Medley in white wine and butter

Steak & Scampi

$33.00

8 oz New York & Shrimp with linguine in a garlic cream sauce

Japanese Tempura

Japanese Tempura

$24.00

Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura, & Teriyaki Steak

Lamb Chops

Lamb Chops

$38.00

Kiawe Grilles Lamb Chops with our House Speciality Pulehu Sauce

Hamburger Steak

$21.00

10 oz of ground beef from Ranchers Daughters Reserve served on a bed of white rice, house gravy, onions & mushrooms saute

BBQ Pork Ribs

$25.00

1/2 Rack Ribs topped with our House BBQ Sauce

Pepper Steak

$41.00

Pan Fried 14 oz Ribeye topped with a Red Wine Peppercorn Gravy

Kiawe Grilled Steaks

12 oz New York

$33.00Out of stock

14 oz New York

$38.00

14 oz Ribeye

$39.00

8 oz Filet Mignon

$38.00

Seafood

Shrimp Scampi

$23.00

Linguine with a Garlic, Butter Cream Sauce

Burgers

Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$14.00

5 oz Patty with Cheddar Cheese, Red Onion, Pickle, Lettuce & Tomato

Plain Ol' Hamburger

$10.00

5 oz Patty, Lettuce & Tomato

Saddle Room Burger

$14.00

5 oz Patty, Bacon, Blue Cheese, Lettuce & Tomato

Wrangler Burger

Wrangler Burger

$14.00

5 oz Patty with Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Sauteed Mushrooms, Lettuce & Tomato

Paniolo Burger

$13.50

5 oz Patty with BBQ Sauce, Sauteed Onion, Lettuce & Tomato

Mushroom & Swiss

Mushroom & Swiss

$14.00

5 oz Patty with Swiss cheese, Sauteed Mushrooms, Garlic Herb Aioli, Lettuce & Tomato

Specials

Cowboy Poke

$14.50

Cubed Prime Rib Sauteed w/Onions, Bellpeppers and Mushrooms topped with. Creamy horseradish

Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich

$15.00Out of stock

Trio Sliders

$16.00

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$8.50

Ice Cream (1 scoop)

$3.00

Lava Cake

$8.50

Peach Cobbler

$8.50

Mango Cobbler

$8.50Out of stock

Creme Brulee

$10.00Out of stock

Keiki Menu

Keiki Beef Teriyaki

$7.00

Keiki Cheeseburger

$7.00

Keiki Chicken

$7.00

Keiki Combo

$7.75

Keiki Grilled Cheese

$6.75

Keiki Hamburger

$7.00

Keiki Ham. Steak

$7.00

Pupus

Buffalo Wings

$10.00

Calamari

$12.00

Deep Fried Rings & Tentacles with Cocktail Sauce

Crab Cake

$14.00

Cowboy Poke

$14.50

Cubed Prime Rib Sauteed w/Onions, Bellpeppers and Mushrooms topped with. Creamy horseradish

French Fries

$4.25

Garlic Fries

$5.25

Garlic Parmesan Wings

$10.00

Pork Tinono

$9.00

Pupu Platter

$44.00

Calamari, Crab Cake, 8 oz NY steak , & Shrimp Cocktail

Sauté Mushroom

$9.00

Sizzling Steak

$18.00

8oz Pulehu Steak

$18.00

Chicharron

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

9852 Kaumualii Hwy, Waimea, HI 96796

Directions

