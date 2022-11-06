Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Salad

Wrap City - Epping

No reviews yet

1 Brickyard Square

Ste #13

Epping, NH 03042

Santa Barbara Ranch
Plymouth County
The Alamo

Soda and Water

*Please confirm your beverage selection in store, availability may vary*

Coke

$2.29

Diet Coke

$2.29

Coke zero

$2.29

Cherry Coke

$2.29

Dr. Pepper

$2.29

Dr. Pepper Zero

$2.29

Dr. Pepper Cream Soda

$2.29

Root Beer

$2.29

Fanta Orange

$2.29

Fanta Grape

$2.29

Sprite

$2.29

Sprite Zero

$2.29

Ginger Ale

$2.29

Dasani

$2.29

Smart Water

$2.80

AHA Sparkling Raspberry Acai

$2.80Out of stock

AHA Sparkling Lime Watermelon

$2.80

AHA Sparkling Blueberry Pom

$2.80Out of stock

Tea's

*Please confirm your beverage selection in store, availability may vary

Gold Peak Green Tea

$2.80

Gold Peak Sweet Tea

$2.80

Gold Peak Unsweetended Tea

$2.80Out of stock

Gold Peak Peach Tea

$2.80

Gold Peak Raspberry Tea

$2.80

Gold Peak Lemon Tea

$2.80Out of stock

Honest Green Tea

$3.21

Honest Black Tea

$3.21Out of stock

Honest Half & Half

$3.21

Honest Berry Hibiscus Herbal Tea

$3.21

Honest Peach Oolong

$3.21

Other Beverages

*Please confirm your beverage selection in store, availability may vary

Blue Rasberry

$2.80

Minute Maid Pink Lemonade

$2.80

Powerade Mountain Berry

$2.29

Powerade Fruit Punch

$2.29Out of stock

Powerade Zero Grape

$2.29Out of stock

Vitamin Water XXX

$2.80

Vitamin Water Power C

$2.80

Vitamin Water Focus

$2.80

Vitamin Water Refresh

$2.80

Vitamin Water Lemonade

$2.80

Minute Maid Apple Juice

$2.80

Yup! Chocolate Milk

$3.21

Yup Strawberry Milk

$3.21

Body Armor Strawberry Grape

$3.21Out of stock

Wraps

All wraps served with a side of our famous homemade potato chips

Bangkok Nights

$10.49

Grilled Thai chicken, spicy peanut sauce, carrot sticks, lettuce, tomato, toasted tomato basil wrap

Blue Ribbon

$11.99

Crispy breaded chicken, baked ham, swiss, honey mustard, lettuce, tomato, toasted white wrap

Bobby V’s

$11.49

Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, Hellmans mayo, American cheese, toasted white wrap

Bombay Life

$9.99

Grilled veggies - mushroom, onion, peppers, curry, carrot sticks, lettuce, tomato, balsamic fig glaze, feta, toasted spinach wrap

Buffalo's Anchor

$11.49

Crispy breaded chicken, buffalo sauce, crumbled bleu cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, creamy bleu cheese dressing, toasted white wrap

Cape Codder

$10.49

Chicken salad with apple, candied walnuts, Hellman’s mayo, cranberries, lettuce, tomato, white wrap

Cyprus Sun

$9.49

Fresh baby spinach, tomato, feta, cucumber, red onion, herb vinaigrette, spinach wrap

Dallas Style

$12.49

Shaved steak, BBQ sauce, lettuce, cheddar, tomato, toasted white wrap

Hidden Valley

$11.99

Roast beef, avocado, pepper jack, horseradish, spinach, tomato, ranch dressing, spinach wrap

Jersey Greek

$10.49

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, red onion, feta cheese, greek olives, greek dressing, spinach wrap

Kingston Jerk

$11.99

Grilled Jamaican jerk chicken, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, honey BBQ sauce, toasted wheat wrap

L.A. Rueben

$11.49

Sliced turkey, coleslaw, cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, toasted wheat wrap

Paris Shroom

$9.49

Balsamic marinated portobello mushroom, baby spinach, crumbled bleu cheese, tomato, toasted wheat wrap

Plymouth County

$10.99

Warm turkey breast, homemade stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce, toasted white wrap

Rachel

$11.99

Grilled pastrami, coleslaw, Russian dressing, swiss cheese, toasted wheat wrap

Roman Delight

$10.49

Grilled Chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, crumbled croutons, creamy Caesar dressing, wheat wrap

San Antonio

$10.49

Tex-Mex style spicy grilled chicken, sour cream, salsa, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, toasted tomato basil wrap

Santa Barbara Ranch

$11.49

Crispy breaded chicken, lettuce, red onion, tomato, bacon, American cheese, ranch dressing, toasted white wrap

The Alamo

$11.49

Chipotle spiced grilled chicken, avocado, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pepper jack, chipotle sauce, toasted tomato basil wrap

The Warrior

$11.99

**10% of profit to benefit the Robert Irvine Foundation** – Ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, Hellmans mayo, American cheese, honey mustard sauce, toasted white wrap

Wicked Tuna

$10.99

White albacore tuna, Hellmans mayo, lettuce, tomato, bacon, Swiss cheese, wheat wrap

Sandwiches

All sandwiches served with a side of our famous homemade potato chips

Carolina's Pride

$9.99

BBQ pulled pork, tangy BBQ sauce, coleslaw, toasted bulky roll

Chicken Salad

$11.99

Traditional style with celery, Hellmans mayo, red onion, lettuce, tomato, avocado, on sourdough

Kingston Bay

$11.99

Roast beef, thousand island dressing, crispy onions, pepper jack, lettuce, grilled sourdough

Martha's Fav

$11.99

Traditional BLT, avocado, chipotle aioli, topped with a fried egg, grilled sourdough, "WOW"

Miamiwich

$11.99

Roasted pulled pork, tangy bbq sauce, pepper jack, avocado, tomato, chipotle aioli, toasted bulky roll

Mississippi Blues

$11.99

Roast beef, horseradish, grilled onion, crumbled bleu cheese, bleu cheese dressing, grilled sourdough

Omaha Rueben

$12.49

Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, thousand island dressing, grilled marble rye

Outer Banks

$11.99

Tuna, avocado, bacon, honey mustard sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onion, grilled sourdough

Parma

$11.99

Crispy, breaded chicken, marinara, mozzarella, shaved parmesan, toasted sub roll

Pastrami

$12.49

Pastrami, grilled onion, Swiss cheese, French's yellow mustard, grilled marble rye

Philly's Best

$12.49

Grilled shaved steak, sautéed onions, cheese wiz, toasted sub roll "Nuff Said"

Portlander

$10.99

Italian meats, provolone, lettuce, tomato, banana peppers, Italian seasoning, olive oil, toasted sub roll

Rumanian Twist

$12.49

Pastrami & corned beef combo, Swiss cheese, coleslaw, Russian dressing, grilled marble rye

Si Racha

$9.99

Crispy breaded chicken, sriracha sauce, cheddar cheese, crispy onions, tomato, carrot sticks, grilled sourdough

Steak & Blue

$12.49

Shaved teriyaki steak, onions, peppers, mushrooms, crumbled bleu cheese, toasted sub roll

Tampa’s Cuban

$11.49

Roast pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, French's yellow mustard, grilled sub roll

Tasmania

$12.49

Pastrami, pepper jack, grilled onion, bacon, chipotle aioli, bbq sauce, grilled sourdough

Tuna Melt

$10.49

White albacore tuna salad, tomato, Swiss cheese, grilled sourdough

Meatball Sub

$9.99Out of stock

Salads

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$10.49

Garden salad topped with crispy buffalo chicken, crumbled bleu cheese, bleu cheese dressing

Caesar Salad

$9.49

Romaine lettuce, croutons, shaved parmesan cheese, creamy Ceasar dressing

Chef Salad

$10.49

Ham, Turkey, American cheese, hard boiled egg on a garden salad. Choice of dressing.

Cranberry Apple Walnut Salad

$9.99

Iceberg & spinach mix, dried cranberry, green apple, candied walnuts, crumbled bleu cheese, apple cider vinaigrette dressing

Garden Salad

$9.49

Iceberg lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion, carrot. Choice of dressing.

Greek Salad

$9.99

Garden salad with kalamata olives, feta cheese, pepperoncini, creamy Greek dressing

Grilled Portobello Salad

$9.99

Iceberg & spinach mix, grilled portobello, tomato, crumbled blue cheese, balsamic vinaigrette dressing

Honey BBQ Salad

$10.49

Garden salad topped with grilled jerk chicken, cheddar cheese, honey mustard dressing

Spinach Avocado Salad

$10.49

Grilled Chicken, tomato, red onion, cucumber, candied walnuts, Balsamic vinaigrette

Flatbreads

*Please note flatebreads do not come with a side of our famous homemade potato chips

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$10.49

BBQ chicken topped with crispy onion strings, cheddar, and Mozzarella cheese

BBQ Pork Flatbread

$10.49

BBQ pork, red onion, cheddar, mozzarella cheese, tangy BBQ sauce

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$10.49

Spicy grilled buffalo chicken, crumbled bleu, cheddar, and mozzarella cheese, red onion

Caesar Flatbread

$10.49

Chopped romaine, grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese, shaved parmesan, caesar dressing

Mexican Flatbread

$10.49

Spiced grilled chicken, salsa, cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese, shaved lettuce, sour cream

Portobello Flatbread

$10.49

Fresh baby spinach, portobello mushroom, mozzarella cheese, feta cheese, balsamic fig glaze

Thai Chicken Flatbread

$10.49

Sweet and spicy grilled chicken with cheddar and mozzarella cheese

Traditional Flatbread

$9.99

Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, and cheddar cheese

Seasonal

16oz Bowl of Soup

$4.99

Seasonal rotating selection of soup.

Kids Menu

Kids sandwiches served with a side of our famous homemade potato chips *please note flatbread does not come with a side of our famous homemade potato chips

Cheese Flat Bread Pizza

$7.99

Mozzarella and cheddar with NO SAUCE.

Fluffernutter

$4.99

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$5.49

Sides

Small Chip Bag

$2.99

Large Chip Bag

$6.99

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.50

Brownie

$1.50

Side of Coleslaw

$3.99

Extra Dressing

$0.75

Please specify

Extra Sauce

$0.75

Please specify

All hours
Sunday10:45 am - 6:00 pm
Monday10:45 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 2:00 pm
Friday10:45 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Wrap City team is committed to making fresh, consistent, great tasting food from our homemade potato chips to our endless selection of unique wraps and sandwiches.

Location

1 Brickyard Square, Ste #13, Epping, NH 03042

Directions

Map
