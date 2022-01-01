Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Salad

Wrap City - Manchester

4 Reviews

$$

545 Hooksett Rd

25

Manchester, NH 03104

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Santa Barbara Ranch
The Alamo
Buffalo's Anchor

Soda

*Please confirm your beverage selection in store, availability may vary*

Coke

$2.50

Coke zero

$2.50

Dasani

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Sunkist

$2.50

Tea’s & Premium beverages

*Please confirm your beverage selection in store, availability may vary

Honest Green Tea

$2.50

Gold Peak Raspberry Tea

$2.50Out of stock

Smart Water

$3.05

Vitamin water XXX

$2.50

Gold Peak Sweet Tea

$2.50

Wraps

All wraps served with a side of our famous homemade potato chips

Bangkok Nights

$10.49

Grilled Thai chicken, spicy peanut sauce, carrot sticks, lettuce, tomato, toasted tomato basil wrap

Blue Ribbon

$11.99

Crispy breaded chicken, baked ham, swiss, honey mustard, lettuce, tomato, toasted white wrap

Bobby V’s

$11.49

Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, Hellmans mayo, American cheese, toasted white wrap

Bombay Life

$9.99

Grilled veggies - mushroom, onion, peppers, curry, carrot sticks, lettuce, tomato, balsamic fig glaze, feta, toasted spinach wrap

Buffalo's Anchor

$11.49

Crispy breaded chicken, buffalo sauce, crumbled bleu cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, creamy bleu cheese dressing, toasted white wrap

Cape Codder

$10.49

Chicken salad w/, apple, candied walnuts, Hellman’s mayo, cranberries, lettuce, tomato, white wrap

Cyprus Sun

$9.49

Fresh baby spinach, tomato, feta, cucumber, red onion, herb vinaigrette, spinach wrap

Dallas Style

$12.49

Shaved steak, BBQ sauce, lettuce, cheddar, tomato, toasted white wrap

Hidden Valley

$11.99

Roast beef, avocado, cheddar jack, horseradish, spinach, tomato, ranch dressing

Jersey Greek

$10.49

Grilled Chicken, lettuce, tomato, red onion, feta cheese, greek olives, greek dressing, spinach wrap

Kingston Jerk

$11.99

Grilled Jamaican jerk chicken, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, honey mustard sauce, toasted wheat wrap

L.A. Rueben

$11.49

Sliced turkey, coleslaw, cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, toasted wheat wrap

Paris Shroom

$9.49

Balsamic marinated portobello mushroom, baby spinach, crumbled bleu cheese, tomato, toasted wheat wrap

Plymouth County

$10.99

Warm turkey breast, homemade stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce, toasted white wrap

Rachel

$11.99

Grilled pastrami, coleslaw, Russian dressing, Swiss cheese, toasted wheat wrap

Roman Delight

$10.49

Grilled Chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, creamy Caesar dressing, wheat wrap

San Antonio

$10.49

Tex-Mex style spicy grilled chicken, sour cream, salsa, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, toasted tomato basil wrap

Santa Barbara Ranch

$11.49

Crispy breaded chicken, lettuce, red onion, tomato, bacon, American cheese, ranch dressing, toasted white wrap

The Alamo

$11.49

Chipotle spiced grilled chicken, avocado, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pepper jack, chipotle sauce, toasted tomato basil wrap

The Warrior

$11.99

**10% of profit to benefit the Robert Irvine Foundation** – Ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, Hellmans mayo, American cheese, honey mustard sauce, toasted white wrap

Wicked Tuna

$10.99

White albacore tuna, Hellmans mayo, lettuce, tomato, bacon, Swiss cheese, wheat wrap

Sandwiches

All sandwiches served with a side of our famous homemade potato chips

Carolina's Pride

$9.99Out of stock

Bbq pulled pork, tangy bbq sauce, coleslaw, bulky roll

Chicken Salad

$11.99

Traditional style with celery, Hellmans mayo, red onion, lettuce, tomato, avocado, on sourdough

Kingston Bay

$11.99

Roast beef, thousand island dressing, crispy onions, pepper jack, lettuce, grilled sourdough

Martha's Fav

$11.99

Traditional BLT, avocado, chipotle aioli, topped with a fried egg, grilled sourdough, "WOW"

Miamiwich

$11.99Out of stock

Roasted pulled pork, tangy bbq sauce, pepper jack, avocado, tomato, chipotle aioli, toasted bulky roll

Mississippi Blues

$11.99

Roast beef, horseradish, grilled onion, crumbled bleu, cheese dressing, grilled sourdough

Omaha Rueben

$12.49

Corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss, thousand island dressing, grilled marble rye

Outer Banks

$11.99

Tuna, avocado, bacon, honey mustard, lettuce, tomato, red onion, grilled sourdough

Parma

$11.99

Crispy, breaded chicken, marinara, mozzarella, shaved parmesan, toasted sub roll

Pastrami

$12.49

Pastrami, grilled onion, swiss French's yellow mustard, grilled marble rye

Philly's Best

$12.49

Grilled shaved steak, sauteed onions, cheese whiz, toasted sub roll "Nuff Said"

Portlander

$10.99

Italian meats, provolone, lettuce , tomato, banana peppers, Italian seasoning, olive oil, toasted sub roll

Rumanian Twist

$12.49

Pastrami & corned beef combo, swiss, coleslaw, russian dressing, grilled marble rye

Si Racha

$9.99

Crispy breaded chicken, sriracha sauce, cheddar, crispy onions, tomato, carrot sticks, grilled sourdough

Steak & Blue

$12.49

Shaved teriyaki steak, onions, peppers, mushrooms, crumbled bleu cheese, toasted sub roll

Tampa’s Cuban

$11.49

Roast pork, ham, swiss, pickle French's yellow mustard, grilled sub roll

Tasmania

$12.49

Pastrami, pepper jack, grilled onion, bacon, chipotle aioli, bbq sauce, grilled sourdough

Tuna Melt

$10.49

White albacore tuna salad, tomato, swiss, grilled sourdough

Salads

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$10.49

Garden salad topped with crispy buffalo chicken, crumbled bleu cheese, bleu cheese dressing

Caesar Salad

$9.49

Romaine lettuce, croutons, shaved parmesan cheese, creamy Ceasar dressing

Chef Salad

$10.49

Ham, Turkey, American cheese, hard boiled egg on a garden salad w/ Choice of dressing

Cranberry Apple Walnut Salad

$9.99

Iceberg & spinach mix, dried cranberry, green apple, candied walnuts, crumbled bleu cheese, apple cider vinaigrette

Garden Salad

$9.49

Iceberg lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion, carrot, choice of dressing

Greek Salad

$9.99

Garden salad with kalamata olives, feta cheese, pepperoncini, creamy greek dressing

Grilled Portobello Salad

$9.99

Iceberg & spinach mix, grilled portobello, tomato, crumbled blue cheese and balsamic vinaigrette,

Honey BBQ Salad

$10.49

Garden salad topped with Grilled jerk chicken, cheddar cheese, honey mustard dressing

Spinach Avocado Salad

$10.49

Grilled Chicken, tomato, red onion, cucumber, candied walnuts, Balsamic vinaigrette

Flatbreads

*Please note flatebreads do not come with a side of our famous homemade potato chips

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$10.49

BBQ chicken topped with crispy onion strings cheddar and Mozzarella cheese

BBQ Pork Flatbread

$10.49

BBQ Pork, Red onion, cheddar & mozzarella cheese, tangy BBQ sauce

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$10.49

Spicy Grilled buffalo chicken, crumbled blue and cheddar & Mozzarella cheese, red onion

Caesar Flatbread

$10.49

Chopped romaine, Grilled chicken, Mozzarella cheese, shaved parmesan, caesar dressing

Mexican Flatbread

$10.49

Spiced Grilled chicken, salsa, cheddar & Mozzarella cheese, shaved lettuce and sour cream

Portobello Flatbread

$10.49

Fresh baby spinach, portobello mushroom, Mozzarella & feta cheese with balsamic fig glaze

Thai Chicken Flatbread

$10.49

Sweet and spicy chicken with cheddar & mozzarella cheese

Traditional Flatbread

$9.99

Red sauce, mozzarella and cheddar

Kids Menu

kids sandwiches served with our famous homemade potato chips *please note flatbread does not come with a side

Cheese Flat Bread Pizza

$7.99

cheese flat bread pizza- mozzarella and cheddar - NO SAUCE

Fluffernutter

$4.99

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$5.49

Admin

Sides

Coleslaw

$3.99

Extra Dressing

$0.75

Please specify

Extra Sauce

$0.75

Please specify

BIG BAG HOMEMADE POTATO CHIPS (13oz)

$6.99Out of stock

OUR FAMOUS HOMEMADE POTATO CHIPS (3oz)

$2.99

Homemade cookies(2pack)

$1.75
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markSeating
check markFast Service
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

545 Hooksett Rd, 25, Manchester, NH 03104

Directions

Gallery
Wrap City - Manchester image
Wrap City - Manchester image

