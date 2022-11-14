- Home
Wrap Happy
5441 Altama Ave
Brunswick, GA 31525
Popular Items
🚨⛅EARLY BIRD SPECIAL⛅🚨 6a-8a
Early Bird Bowl
Your choice of meat with scrambled egg, American cheese, and grits!
Early Bird Salmon
Crispy salmon patty served with garlic cheddar grits and scrambled egg.
Early Bird Hashbrown Bowl
Your choice of meat served on golden browned hashbrowns with American cheese and scrambled egg
Daily Special
Kickin Chicken Combo
Monday - Chicken Mozzarella Combo
Tuesday - Italian Cold Cut Combo
Sliced turkey salami, turkey bologna, deli turkey and turkey pepperoni together in a garlic & herb wrap with pepper jack cheese , sliced tomatoes and spring mix lettuce.
Wednesday - Roast Beast Combo
Thursday - Fried & Blue Combo
Friday - Steakhouse Combo
Tender filet, turkey bacon, provolone, shallots, mushrooms in a flour tortilla
Happy Hour Special (10a-12p)
A La Carte
Breakfast
Combo Meal
Pair your wrap with a drink and a side!
Bowl of Grits
Classic grits with butter on the side
Bowl of Garlic Cheddar Grits
Breakfast Bowl
Two eggs, Grits, and Cheese with your choice of proteins.
Bulldog Bowl
Grits, two eggs, hashbrowns, turkey bacon, turkey sausage, cheese, peppers & onions
Get Up grits Bowl
Two eggs, cheese, and grits
Salmon & Grits
Two crispy salmon croquettes served on garlic cheddar grits
Hash Brown Bowl
Crispy hash browns, two eggs, cheese & choice of turkey bacon or turkey sausage
Classic Hashbrowns
Crispy potato hashbrowns with grilled onions
Country Classic Hashbrowns
Hashbrowns, cheddar cheese, grilled onions & peppers, turkey bacon & turkey sausage
Hashbrowns Your Way
Two eggs and hashbrowns with choice of turkey bacon or sausage, and four veggies.
Classic Wrap
Two scrambled eggs wrapped with cheese in your choice of wrap!
Breakfast WRAP
Two eggs, cheese, and choice of turkey bacon or turkey sausage
GA Boy Breakfast Wrap
Two eggs, turkey bacon, turkey sausage, peppers, onions, hashbrowns & cheese
Gobbles in a Blanket
Turkey bacon & turkey sausage wrapped in a cinnamon crepe
Gobbler Breakfast Wrap
Eggs, cheese, turkey bacon, turkey sausage wrapped in a cinnamon crepe
Sunrise Fruit Wrap
Strawberry, kiwi, pineapple, banana, granola & fat-free vanilla yogurt in a cinnamon crepe
Breakfast Wrap Your Way
Two eggs & cheese with choice of turkey bacon or sausage & four veggies
French Toast
A sweet breakfast classic!
Omelette Your way
Three eggs & cheese with choice of turkey bacon or sausage & four veggies
Happy Cakes
Three fluffy pancakes served with butter and syrup
Lunch
Avocado Turkey Wrap
Turkey, swiss cheese, spring mix, tomatoes, avocado, peppercorn ranch
B.L.T. Wrap
Turkey bacon, lettuce, & tomato
Bacon Cheese Burger Wrap
A quarter pound of 100% ground beef, crispy turkey bacon, and melted cheddar cheese wrapped in a whole wheat wrap with spring mix lettuce and fresh sliced tomatoes topped with tangy Heinz 57.
Black & Blue Steak Wrap
Grilled prime rib, blacken seasoning, blue cheese crumbles, spring mix, tomato, onion
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Grilled buffalo chicken, swiss cheese, spring mix, tomatoes, side of ranch dressing.
Chicken Mozzarella Wrap
Grilled chicken, mozzarella, spinach, basil pesto, tomatoes, balsamic, tomato basil wrap
Chicken Parmesan Wrap
Grilled chicken, marinara, parmesan, spinach, provolone, garlic & herb wrap
Chicken Salad Wrap
Creamy chicken salad with grapes, diced walnuts, spring mix
Coolbreeze Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken, turkey bacon, swiss cheese, cucumbers, spinach, tomatoes, avocado aioli, spinach & herb wrap
Deli Roast Beef & Cheddar Wrap
Sliced Roast Beef wrapped with spring mix lettuce, Cheddar Cheese, and fresh sliced tomatoes!
Deli Turkey & Swiss Wrap
Sliced deli turkey wrapped with spring mix lettuce, Swiss Cheese, and fresh sliced tomatoes!
Greek Freak Chicken Wrap
Grilled Chicken , tomatoes, red onions, black olives, feta cheese, mixed greens, and house tzatziki sauce
Greek Freak Lamb
Sliced Gyro Lamb, tomatoes, red onions, black olives, feta cheese, cucumbers, mixed greens, and house tzatziki sauce
Greek Freak Steak Wrap
Steak, tomatoes, red onions, black olives, feta cheese, cucumbers, mixed greens, and house tzatziki sauce
Grilled Chicken Wrap
Chopped Grilled Chicken Breast, Wrapped with American Cheese, Spring Mix Lettuce, and Fresh Sliced Tomatoes
Italian Cold Cut Wrap
Sliced turkey salami, turkey bologna, deli turkey and turkey pepperoni together in a garlic & herb wrap with pepper jack cheese , sliced tomatoes and spring mix lettuce.
Kickin' Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken, pepper jack cheese, spring mix, tomatoes, savory mustard, tomato basil wrap
Lunch Wrap Your Way
Build your custom wrap: 2 proteins, 4 veggies, 1 cheese
Meat Lover's Pizza Wrap
Turkey pepperoni, turkey sausage, turkey bacon, mozzarella, provolone, Italian seasoning, parmesan, tomato basil wrap
Pepper Jack Chicken Wrap
Chicken, sautéed onions & mushrooms, peppers, pepper jack cheese, spring mix
Pepper Jack Steak Wrap
Grilled prime rib, sautéed onions & mushrooms, peppers, pepper jack cheese, spring mix
Salmon Croquette Wrap
Grilled salmon croquette, sautéed peppers, tomatoes, spinach, cilantro-lime mayo, on a spinach & herb wrap
Steakhouse Wrap
Tender filet, turkey bacon, provolone, shallots, mushrooms in a flour tortilla
Turkey Cuban Wrap
Hand Carved Fried Turkey Breast, Sliced Deli Turkey, Dill Pickles, Melted Swiss Cheese, & Savory Mustard Wrapped In A Jalapeno Cheddar Wrap.
Wrap Happy Club
Deli turkey, turkey bacon, cheddar, spring mix, tomato, avocado aioli
Veggie Wraps
Carribean Piccadillo Veggie Wrap
Plant-Based Protein Combined Grilled Veggies (Onions, peppers, tomatoes, plantains, black beans, corn). Wrapped with Fresh Spinach and Roasted Garlic Aioli in a Garlic & Herb Wrap
Chicpea Salad Wrap
Southwestern Veggie Wrap
Cajun Purple Poblano
Wrapped Up Veggie Wrap
Grilled or fresh veggies: spinach, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, red & green peppers, avocado, black olives
Salad
Turkey Avocado Cobb Salad
Mixed greens, deli turkey, tomatoes, cucumber, avocado, mushrooms, black olives, hard-boiled eggs
Chicken Bacon Walnut Salad
Grilled chicken, turkey bacon, grapes, chopped walnuts, cucumber, tomatoes, cheddar cheese
Wrap Happy House Salad
Mixed greens, spinach, sliced tomatoes, cucumbers, cheddar cheese and egg
Chicken Salad - Salad
Mixed greens, house-made chicken salad with grapes & walnuts, tomatoes, cucumbers
Black & Blue Steak Salad
Mixed greens, grilled prime rib, blacken seasoning, blue cheese crumbles, tomato, onion
Taco Salad
Mixed greens, seasoned ground beef, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, onion, corn chips
Chicpea Salad - Salad
Mixed greens, chickpea salad made with garbanzo beans and vegan mayonnaise
Southwest Veggie Salad
Mixed greens, grilled sweet potatoes, black bean & corn salsa, spinach, tomatoes, red onions, and guacamole
Salad your Way
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers with choice of one cheese, choice of 3 additional veggies or fruits
Drinks
Peach Tea
Sweet Tea
Unsweet Tea
Half & Half Tea
Mango Tea
Strawberry Tea
Raspberry Tea
Peach Palmer
Pineapple Tea
Pineapple Palmer
Arnold Palmer
Lemonade
Mango lemonade
Strawberry Lemonade
Raspberry Lemonade
Strawberry Mango Lemonade
Rain Bottled Water
Bottled Water
Coffee
Apple Juice
Orange Juice
V8 Splash
Vitamin
Sides
Kids Menu (12 & under)
Kids Grilled Cheese
Kids Pizza Wrap
Kids Cheese Quesadilla
Kids Deli - Turkey & American
Kids Deli - Roast Beef & Cheddar
Kids Silver Dollar Cakes
Kids Cheese Burger Wrap
Sweet Tea
Lemonade
CapriSun
Water
Fries
Sweet Pot Fries
Chips
Grapes
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Come in and enjoy!
5441 Altama Ave, Brunswick, GA 31525