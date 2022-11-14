Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches

Wrap Happy

review star

No reviews yet

5441 Altama Ave

Brunswick, GA 31525

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Salmon & Grits
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Combo Meal

🚨⛅EARLY BIRD SPECIAL⛅🚨 6a-8a

Early Bird Bowl

Early Bird Bowl

$5.00

Your choice of meat with scrambled egg, American cheese, and grits!

Early Bird Salmon

$5.00

Crispy salmon patty served with garlic cheddar grits and scrambled egg.

Early Bird Hashbrown Bowl

$5.00

Your choice of meat served on golden browned hashbrowns with American cheese and scrambled egg

Daily Special

Kickin Chicken Combo

Kickin Chicken Combo

$7.99
Monday - Chicken Mozzarella Combo

Monday - Chicken Mozzarella Combo

$8.99Out of stock
Tuesday - Italian Cold Cut Combo

Tuesday - Italian Cold Cut Combo

$8.99Out of stock

Sliced turkey salami, turkey bologna, deli turkey and turkey pepperoni together in a garlic & herb wrap with pepper jack cheese , sliced tomatoes and spring mix lettuce.

Wednesday - Roast Beast Combo

Wednesday - Roast Beast Combo

$8.99Out of stock
Thursday - Fried & Blue Combo

Thursday - Fried & Blue Combo

$8.99Out of stock
Friday - Steakhouse Combo

Friday - Steakhouse Combo

$11.49Out of stock

Tender filet, turkey bacon, provolone, shallots, mushrooms in a flour tortilla

Happy Hour Special (10a-12p)

$6.49

A La Carte

2 Salmon Croquettes

2 Salmon Croquettes

$4.50

1 Salmon Croqutte

$2.25
2 Eggs

2 Eggs

$1.30
1 Egg

1 Egg

$0.65

1 Toast

$1.00Out of stock

2 Toast

$2.00

2 Sausage Patties

$2.89

3 Strips of Bacon

$2.89

Breakfast

Combo Meal

$2.55

Pair your wrap with a drink and a side!

Bowl of Grits

$1.75

Classic grits with butter on the side

Bowl of Garlic Cheddar Grits

$1.99
Breakfast Bowl

Breakfast Bowl

$6.90

Two eggs, Grits, and Cheese with your choice of proteins.

Bulldog Bowl

$8.15

Grits, two eggs, hashbrowns, turkey bacon, turkey sausage, cheese, peppers & onions

Get Up grits Bowl

$3.50

Two eggs, cheese, and grits

Salmon & Grits

Salmon & Grits

$7.99

Two crispy salmon croquettes served on garlic cheddar grits

Hash Brown Bowl

Hash Brown Bowl

$6.90

Crispy hash browns, two eggs, cheese & choice of turkey bacon or turkey sausage

Classic Hashbrowns

Classic Hashbrowns

$4.75

Crispy potato hashbrowns with grilled onions

Country Classic Hashbrowns

$7.99

Hashbrowns, cheddar cheese, grilled onions & peppers, turkey bacon & turkey sausage

Hashbrowns Your Way

$8.25

Two eggs and hashbrowns with choice of turkey bacon or sausage, and four veggies.

Classic Wrap

$4.99

Two scrambled eggs wrapped with cheese in your choice of wrap!

Breakfast WRAP

$6.90

Two eggs, cheese, and choice of turkey bacon or turkey sausage

GA Boy Breakfast Wrap

GA Boy Breakfast Wrap

$8.15

Two eggs, turkey bacon, turkey sausage, peppers, onions, hashbrowns & cheese

Gobbles in a Blanket

Gobbles in a Blanket

$7.40

Turkey bacon & turkey sausage wrapped in a cinnamon crepe

Gobbler Breakfast Wrap

$9.15

Eggs, cheese, turkey bacon, turkey sausage wrapped in a cinnamon crepe

Sunrise Fruit Wrap

Sunrise Fruit Wrap

$7.99

Strawberry, kiwi, pineapple, banana, granola & fat-free vanilla yogurt in a cinnamon crepe

Breakfast Wrap Your Way

$8.40

Two eggs & cheese with choice of turkey bacon or sausage & four veggies

French Toast

French Toast

$4.99

A sweet breakfast classic!

Omelette Your way

Omelette Your way

$8.40

Three eggs & cheese with choice of turkey bacon or sausage & four veggies

Happy Cakes

Happy Cakes

$4.99

Three fluffy pancakes served with butter and syrup

Lunch

Combo Meal

$2.55

Pair your wrap with a drink and a side!

Avocado Turkey Wrap

$7.99

Turkey, swiss cheese, spring mix, tomatoes, avocado, peppercorn ranch

B.L.T. Wrap

$6.75

Turkey bacon, lettuce, & tomato

Bacon Cheese Burger Wrap

$6.75

A quarter pound of 100% ground beef, crispy turkey bacon, and melted cheddar cheese wrapped in a whole wheat wrap with spring mix lettuce and fresh sliced tomatoes topped with tangy Heinz 57.

Black & Blue Steak Wrap

$9.15

Grilled prime rib, blacken seasoning, blue cheese crumbles, spring mix, tomato, onion

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$7.99

Grilled buffalo chicken, swiss cheese, spring mix, tomatoes, side of ranch dressing.

Chicken Mozzarella Wrap

Chicken Mozzarella Wrap

$8.49

Grilled chicken, mozzarella, spinach, basil pesto, tomatoes, balsamic, tomato basil wrap

Chicken Parmesan Wrap

$7.99

Grilled chicken, marinara, parmesan, spinach, provolone, garlic & herb wrap

Chicken Salad Wrap

Chicken Salad Wrap

$8.49

Creamy chicken salad with grapes, diced walnuts, spring mix

Coolbreeze Chicken Wrap

$8.99

Grilled chicken, turkey bacon, swiss cheese, cucumbers, spinach, tomatoes, avocado aioli, spinach & herb wrap

Deli Roast Beef & Cheddar Wrap

$6.75

Sliced Roast Beef wrapped with spring mix lettuce, Cheddar Cheese, and fresh sliced tomatoes!

Deli Turkey & Swiss Wrap

$6.75

Sliced deli turkey wrapped with spring mix lettuce, Swiss Cheese, and fresh sliced tomatoes!

Greek Freak Chicken Wrap

$8.99

Grilled Chicken , tomatoes, red onions, black olives, feta cheese, mixed greens, and house tzatziki sauce

Greek Freak Lamb

$8.99

Sliced Gyro Lamb, tomatoes, red onions, black olives, feta cheese, cucumbers, mixed greens, and house tzatziki sauce

Greek Freak Steak Wrap

$8.99

Steak, tomatoes, red onions, black olives, feta cheese, cucumbers, mixed greens, and house tzatziki sauce

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$6.75

Chopped Grilled Chicken Breast, Wrapped with American Cheese, Spring Mix Lettuce, and Fresh Sliced Tomatoes

Italian Cold Cut Wrap

Italian Cold Cut Wrap

$7.99

Sliced turkey salami, turkey bologna, deli turkey and turkey pepperoni together in a garlic & herb wrap with pepper jack cheese , sliced tomatoes and spring mix lettuce.

Kickin' Chicken Wrap

Kickin' Chicken Wrap

$7.99

Grilled chicken, pepper jack cheese, spring mix, tomatoes, savory mustard, tomato basil wrap

Lunch Wrap Your Way

$7.99

Build your custom wrap: 2 proteins, 4 veggies, 1 cheese

Meat Lover's Pizza Wrap

Meat Lover's Pizza Wrap

$7.99

Turkey pepperoni, turkey sausage, turkey bacon, mozzarella, provolone, Italian seasoning, parmesan, tomato basil wrap

Pepper Jack Chicken Wrap

$8.89

Chicken, sautéed onions & mushrooms, peppers, pepper jack cheese, spring mix

Pepper Jack Steak Wrap

$8.89

Grilled prime rib, sautéed onions & mushrooms, peppers, pepper jack cheese, spring mix

Salmon Croquette Wrap

$8.25

Grilled salmon croquette, sautéed peppers, tomatoes, spinach, cilantro-lime mayo, on a spinach & herb wrap

Steakhouse Wrap

Steakhouse Wrap

$11.99

Tender filet, turkey bacon, provolone, shallots, mushrooms in a flour tortilla

Turkey Cuban Wrap

Turkey Cuban Wrap

$7.49

Hand Carved Fried Turkey Breast, Sliced Deli Turkey, Dill Pickles, Melted Swiss Cheese, & Savory Mustard Wrapped In A Jalapeno Cheddar Wrap.

Wrap Happy Club

Wrap Happy Club

$7.99

Deli turkey, turkey bacon, cheddar, spring mix, tomato, avocado aioli

Veggie Wraps

Combo Meal

$2.55

Pair your wrap with a drink and a side!

Carribean Piccadillo Veggie Wrap

Carribean Piccadillo Veggie Wrap

$7.89

Plant-Based Protein Combined Grilled Veggies (Onions, peppers, tomatoes, plantains, black beans, corn). Wrapped with Fresh Spinach and Roasted Garlic Aioli in a Garlic & Herb Wrap

Chicpea Salad Wrap

$7.49
Southwestern Veggie Wrap

Southwestern Veggie Wrap

$8.99

Cajun Purple Poblano

$7.89

Wrapped Up Veggie Wrap

$7.99

Grilled or fresh veggies: spinach, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, red & green peppers, avocado, black olives

Salad

Combo Meal

$2.55

Pair your wrap with a drink and a side!

Turkey Avocado Cobb Salad

Turkey Avocado Cobb Salad

$6.25

Mixed greens, deli turkey, tomatoes, cucumber, avocado, mushrooms, black olives, hard-boiled eggs

Chicken Bacon Walnut Salad

$6.25

Grilled chicken, turkey bacon, grapes, chopped walnuts, cucumber, tomatoes, cheddar cheese

Wrap Happy House Salad

$3.50

Mixed greens, spinach, sliced tomatoes, cucumbers, cheddar cheese and egg

Chicken Salad - Salad

$6.25

Mixed greens, house-made chicken salad with grapes & walnuts, tomatoes, cucumbers

Black & Blue Steak Salad

$8.25

Mixed greens, grilled prime rib, blacken seasoning, blue cheese crumbles, tomato, onion

Taco Salad

$5.50

Mixed greens, seasoned ground beef, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, onion, corn chips

Chicpea Salad - Salad

$6.95

Mixed greens, chickpea salad made with garbanzo beans and vegan mayonnaise

Southwest Veggie Salad

$8.49

Mixed greens, grilled sweet potatoes, black bean & corn salsa, spinach, tomatoes, red onions, and guacamole

Salad your Way

$4.49

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers with choice of one cheese, choice of 3 additional veggies or fruits

Drinks

Peach Tea

Peach Tea

$1.89
Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$1.89

Unsweet Tea

$1.89

Half & Half Tea

$1.89
Mango Tea

Mango Tea

$2.25
Strawberry Tea

Strawberry Tea

$2.25
Raspberry Tea

Raspberry Tea

$2.25Out of stock

Peach Palmer

$1.89
Pineapple Tea

Pineapple Tea

$2.25

Pineapple Palmer

$2.25

Arnold Palmer

$1.89
Lemonade

Lemonade

$1.89

Mango lemonade

$2.25

Strawberry Lemonade

$2.25

Raspberry Lemonade

$2.25Out of stock
Strawberry Mango Lemonade

Strawberry Mango Lemonade

$2.25
Rain Bottled Water

Rain Bottled Water

$2.69

Bottled Water

$1.25

Coffee

$1.25

Apple Juice

$1.89

Orange Juice

$1.89Out of stock

V8 Splash

$1.89

Vitamin

$1.68

Sides

Bowtie Pasta

$2.25

Chicken Italian Pasta

$2.75
Chips - BBQ

Chips - BBQ

$0.75
Chips - Jalapeno Cheddar

Chips - Jalapeno Cheddar

$0.75
Chips - Salt & Vinegar

Chips - Salt & Vinegar

$0.75
Chips - Sea Salt

Chips - Sea Salt

$0.75
Fresh Berry Parfait

Fresh Berry Parfait

$2.25

Fries

$2.75

Grape Cup

$1.89

Pesto Pasta

$2.25
Side Chicken Salad

Side Chicken Salad

$4.50

Side Salad

$1.99

Spicy Bacon Ranch Pasta

$2.55

Dessert

Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$2.99
Iced Lemon Cake

Iced Lemon Cake

$1.59Out of stock

Kids Menu (12 & under)

Kids Grilled Cheese

$3.99

Kids Pizza Wrap

$3.99

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$3.99

Kids Deli - Turkey & American

$3.99

Kids Deli - Roast Beef & Cheddar

$3.99

Kids Silver Dollar Cakes

$3.99

Kids Cheese Burger Wrap

$3.99

Sweet Tea

Out of stock

Lemonade

Out of stock

CapriSun

Out of stock

Water

Fries

Sweet Pot Fries

Out of stock

Chips

Grapes

Out of stock
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

5441 Altama Ave, Brunswick, GA 31525

Directions

Gallery
WRAP HAPPY, LLC image
WRAP HAPPY, LLC image
WRAP HAPPY, LLC image
WRAP HAPPY, LLC image

Similar restaurants in your area

Iguana's Seafood Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
303 Mallery St Saint Simons Island, GA 31522
View restaurantnext
Michael's Deli & Seafood - Brunswick
orange star4.4 • 627
4601 Altama Ave Brunswick, GA 31520
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Brunswick

Reid's Apothecary
orange star4.9 • 1,230
1618 Newcastle St Brunswick, GA 31520
View restaurantnext
Tipsy McSway's
orange star4.7 • 1,195
1414 Newcastle St Brunswick, GA 31520
View restaurantnext
Mr. Shuck's Seafood
orange star4.7 • 1,194
107 Altama Connector Brunswick, GA 31525
View restaurantnext
Mr. Shuck's Food Truck
orange star4.7 • 1,194
107 Altama Connector Brunswick, GA 31525
View restaurantnext
Michael's Deli & Seafood - Brunswick
orange star4.4 • 627
4601 Altama Ave Brunswick, GA 31520
View restaurantnext
Arte Pizza - Downtown
orange star4.4 • 322
1518 New Castle St. Brunswick, GA 31520
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Brunswick
Saint Simons Island
review star
Avg 4.7 (23 restaurants)
Jesup
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Fernandina Beach
review star
Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)
Richmond Hill
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Jacksonville
review star
Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)
Pooler
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Atlantic Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Neptune Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Savannah
review star
Avg 4.5 (140 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston