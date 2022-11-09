Restaurant header imageView gallery

Wrap City - Amherst

review star

No reviews yet

124 State Rt 101A

Amherst, NH 03031

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Soda and Water

Coke

$2.29

Diet Coke

$2.29

Coke Zero

$2.29

Cherry Coke

$2.29

Coke Vanilla

$2.29

Coke Starlight

$2.29

Root Beer

$2.29

Dr. Pepper

$2.29

Fanta

$2.29

Sprite

$2.29

Canada Dry Ginger Ale

$2.29

Canada Dry Seltzer

$2.29

Dasani

$2.29

Smart Water

$2.80

Smart Water Flavored

$2.90

Tea's

Gold Peak Green Tea

$2.80

Gold Peak Sweet Tea

$2.80

Gold Peak Unsweetened Tea

$2.80

Gold Peak Peach Tea

$2.80

Gold Peak Raspberry Tea

$2.80

Gold Peak Lemon Tea

$2.80

Honest Green Tea

$3.21

Honest Half & Half

$3.21

Honest Berry Hibiscus Herbal Tea

$3.21

Honest Black Tea

$3.21

Other Beverages

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.80

Vitamin Water XXX

$2.80

Vitamin Water Power-C

$2.80

Vitamin Water Zero Lemonade

$2.80

Powerade Mountain Berry

$2.29

Powerade Fruit Punch

$2.29

Body Armor

$3.21

Milk

$2.80

Wraps

All wraps served with a side of our famous homemade potato chips

Bangkok Nights

$10.49

Grilled Thai chicken, spic peanut sauce, carrot sticks, lettuce, tomato, toasted tomato basil wrap

Blue Ribbon

$11.99

Crispy breaded chicken, baked ham, swiss, honey mustard, lettuce, tomato, toasted white wrap

Bobby V’s

$11.49

Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, Hellmans mayo, American cheese, toasted white wrap

Bombay Life

$9.99

Grilled Veggies - mushroom, onion, peppers, curry, carrot sticks, lettuce, tomato, balsamic fig glaze, feta, toasted spinach wrap

Buffalo's Anchor

$11.49

Crispy breaded chicken, buffalo sauce, crumbled bleu cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, creamy bleu cheese dressing, toasted white wrap

Cape Codder

$10.49

Chicken salad with apple, candied walnuts, Hellman's mayo, cranberries, lettuce, tomato, white wrap

Cyprus Sun

$9.49

Fresh baby spinach, tomato, feta, cucumber, red onion, herb vinaigrette, spinach wrap

Dallas Style

$12.99

Shaved steak, BBQ sauce, lettuce, cheddar, tomato, toasted white wrap

Hidden Valley

$11.99

Roast beef, avocado, pepper jack, horseradish, spinach, tomato, ranch dressing, spinach wrap

Jersey Greek

$10.49

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, red onion, feta cheese, greek olives, greek dressing, spinach wrap

Kingston Jerk

$11.99

Grilled Jamaican jerk chicken, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, honey BBQ sauce, toasted wheat wrap

L.A. Rueben

$11.49

Sliced turkey, coleslaw, cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, toasted wheat wrap

Paris Shroom

$9.49

Balsamic marinated portobello mushroom, baby spinach, crumbled bleu cheese, tomato, toasted wheat wrap

Plymouth County

$10.99

Warm turkey breast, homemade stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce, toasted white wrap

Rachel

$11.99

Grilled pastrami, coleslaw, Russian dressing, swiss cheese, toasted wheat wrap

Roman Delight

$10.49

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, crumbled croutons, creamy Caesar dressing, wheat wrap

San Antonio

$10.49

Tex-Mex style spicy grilled chicken, sour cream, salsa, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, toasted tomato basil wrap

Santa Barbara Ranch

$11.49

Crispy breaded chicken, lettuce, red onion, tomato, bacon, American cheese, ranch dressing, toasted white wrap

The Alamo

$11.49

Chipotle spiced grilled chicken, avocado, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pepper jack, chipotle sauce, toast tomato basil wrap

The Warrior

$11.99

**10% of profit to benefit the Robert Irvine Foundation** - Ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, Hellmans mayo, American cheese, honey mustard sauce, toasted white wrap

Wicked Tuna

$10.99

White albacore tuna, Hellmans mayo, lettuce, tomato, bacon, Swiss cheese, wheat wrap

Sandwiches

All sandwiches served with a side of our famous homemade potato chips

Carolina's Pride

$9.99

BBQ pulled pork, tangy BBQ sauce, coleslaw, toasted bulky roll

Chicken Salad

$11.99

Traditional style with celery, Hellmans mayo, red onion, lettuce, tomato, avocado, on sourdough

Kingston Bay

$11.99

Roast beef, thousand island dressing, crispy onions, pepper jack, lettuce, grilled sourdough

Martha's Fav

$11.99

Traditional BLT, avocado, chipotle aioli, topped with a fried egg, grilled sourdough, "WOW"

Miamiwich

$11.99

Roasted pulled pork, tangy bbq sauce, pepper jack, avocado, tomato, chipotle aioli, toasted bulky roll

Mississippi Blues

$11.99

Roast beef, horseradish, grilled onion, crumbled bleu cheese, bleu cheese dressing, grilled sourdough

Omaha Rueben

$12.49

Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, thousand island dressing, grilled marble rye

Outer Banks

$11.99

Tuna, avocado, bacon, honey mustard sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onion, grilled sourdough

Parma

$11.99

Crispy breaded chicken, marinara, mozzarella, shaved parmesan, toasted sub roll

Pastrami

$12.49

Pastrami, grilled onion, Swiss cheese, French's yellow mustard, grilled marble rye

Philly's Best

$12.49

Grilled shaved steak, sautéed onions, cheese wiz, toasted sub roll "Nuff Said"

Portlander

$10.99

Italian meats, provolone, lettuce, tomato, banana peppers, Italian seasoning, olive oil, toasted sub roll

Rumanian Twist

$12.49

Pastrami & corned beef combo, Swiss cheese, coleslaw, Russian dressing, grilled marble rye

Si Racha

$9.99

Crispy breaded chicken, sriracha sauce, cheddar cheese, crispy onions, tomato, carrot sticks, grilled sourdough

Steak & Blue

$12.49

Shaved teriyaki steak, onions, peppers, mushrooms, crumbled bleu cheese, toasted sub roll

Tampa’s Cuban

$11.49

Roast pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, French's yellow mustard, grilled sub roll

Tasmania

$12.49

Pastrami, pepper jack, grilled onion, bacon, chipotle aioli, bbq sauce, grilled sourdough

Tuna Melt

$10.49

White albacore tuna salad, tomato, Swiss cheese, grilled sourdough

Salads

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$10.49

Garden salad topped with crispy buffalo chicken, crumbled bleu cheese, bleu cheese dressing

Caesar Salad

$9.49

Romaine lettuce, croutons, shaved parmesan cheese, creamy Caesar dressing

Chef Salad

$10.49

Ham, Turkey, American cheese, hard boiled egg on a garden salad. Choice of dressing.

Cranberry Apple Walnut Salad

$9.99

Iceberg & spinach mix, dried cranberry, green apple, candied walnuts, crumbled bleu cheese, apple cider vinaigrette dressing

Garden Salad

$9.49

Iceberg lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion, carrot. Choice of dressing.

Greek Salad

$9.99

Garden salad with kalamata olives, feta cheese, pepperoncini, creamy Greek dressing

Grilled Portobello Salad

$9.99

Iceberg & spinach mix, grilled portobello, tomato, crumbled bleu cheese, balsamic vinaigrette dressing

Honey BBQ Salad

$10.49

Garden salad topped with grilled jerk chicken, cheddar cheese, honey mustard dressing

Spinach Avocado Salad

$10.49

Grilled chicken, tomato, red onion, cucumber, candied walnuts, balsamic vinaigrette dressing

Flatbreads

*Please note flatbreads do not come with a side of our famous homemade potato chips

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$10.49

BBQ chicken topped with crispy onion strings, cheddar, and mozzarella cheese

BBQ Pork Flatbread

$10.49

BBQ pork, red onion, cheddar, and mozzarella cheese, tangy BBQ sauce

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$10.49

Spicy grilled buffalo chicken, crumbled bleu, cheddar, and mozzarella cheese, red onion

Caesar Flatbread

$10.49

Chopped romaine, grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese, shaved parmesan, caesar dressing

Mexican Flatbread

$10.49

Spiced grilled chicken, salsa, cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese, shaved lettuce, sour cream

Portobello Flatbread

$10.49

Fresh baby spinach, portobello mushroom, mozzarella cheese, feta cheese, balsamic fig glaze

Thai Chicken Flatbread

$10.49

Sweet and spicy grilled chicken with cheddar and mozzarella cheese

Traditional Flatbread

$9.99

Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese

Kids Menu

Kids sandwiches served with a side of our famous homemade potato chips *please note flatbread does not come with a side of our famous homemade potato chips

Cheese Flat Bread Pizza

$7.99

Mozzarella and cheddar with NO SAUCE.

Fluffernutter

$4.99

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$5.49

Sides

Small Chips Bags

$2.99

Large Chips Bag

$6.99

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.50

Brownie

$1.50

Side of Coleslaw

$3.99

Extra Dressing

$0.75

Extra Sauce

$0.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Wrap City team is committed to making fresh, consistent, great tasting food from our homemade potato chips to our endless selection of unique wraps and sandwiches.

Location

124 State Rt 101A, Amherst, NH 03031

Directions

Gallery
Wrap City image
Banner pic
Main pic

