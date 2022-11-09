Wrap City - Amherst
Bangkok Nights
Grilled Thai chicken, spic peanut sauce, carrot sticks, lettuce, tomato, toasted tomato basil wrap
Blue Ribbon
Crispy breaded chicken, baked ham, swiss, honey mustard, lettuce, tomato, toasted white wrap
Bobby V’s
Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, Hellmans mayo, American cheese, toasted white wrap
Bombay Life
Grilled Veggies - mushroom, onion, peppers, curry, carrot sticks, lettuce, tomato, balsamic fig glaze, feta, toasted spinach wrap
Buffalo's Anchor
Crispy breaded chicken, buffalo sauce, crumbled bleu cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, creamy bleu cheese dressing, toasted white wrap
Cape Codder
Chicken salad with apple, candied walnuts, Hellman's mayo, cranberries, lettuce, tomato, white wrap
Cyprus Sun
Fresh baby spinach, tomato, feta, cucumber, red onion, herb vinaigrette, spinach wrap
Dallas Style
Shaved steak, BBQ sauce, lettuce, cheddar, tomato, toasted white wrap
Hidden Valley
Roast beef, avocado, pepper jack, horseradish, spinach, tomato, ranch dressing, spinach wrap
Jersey Greek
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, red onion, feta cheese, greek olives, greek dressing, spinach wrap
Kingston Jerk
Grilled Jamaican jerk chicken, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, honey BBQ sauce, toasted wheat wrap
L.A. Rueben
Sliced turkey, coleslaw, cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, toasted wheat wrap
Paris Shroom
Balsamic marinated portobello mushroom, baby spinach, crumbled bleu cheese, tomato, toasted wheat wrap
Plymouth County
Warm turkey breast, homemade stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce, toasted white wrap
Rachel
Grilled pastrami, coleslaw, Russian dressing, swiss cheese, toasted wheat wrap
Roman Delight
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, crumbled croutons, creamy Caesar dressing, wheat wrap
San Antonio
Tex-Mex style spicy grilled chicken, sour cream, salsa, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, toasted tomato basil wrap
Santa Barbara Ranch
Crispy breaded chicken, lettuce, red onion, tomato, bacon, American cheese, ranch dressing, toasted white wrap
The Alamo
Chipotle spiced grilled chicken, avocado, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pepper jack, chipotle sauce, toast tomato basil wrap
The Warrior
**10% of profit to benefit the Robert Irvine Foundation** - Ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, Hellmans mayo, American cheese, honey mustard sauce, toasted white wrap
Wicked Tuna
White albacore tuna, Hellmans mayo, lettuce, tomato, bacon, Swiss cheese, wheat wrap
Sandwiches
Carolina's Pride
BBQ pulled pork, tangy BBQ sauce, coleslaw, toasted bulky roll
Chicken Salad
Traditional style with celery, Hellmans mayo, red onion, lettuce, tomato, avocado, on sourdough
Kingston Bay
Roast beef, thousand island dressing, crispy onions, pepper jack, lettuce, grilled sourdough
Martha's Fav
Traditional BLT, avocado, chipotle aioli, topped with a fried egg, grilled sourdough, "WOW"
Miamiwich
Roasted pulled pork, tangy bbq sauce, pepper jack, avocado, tomato, chipotle aioli, toasted bulky roll
Mississippi Blues
Roast beef, horseradish, grilled onion, crumbled bleu cheese, bleu cheese dressing, grilled sourdough
Omaha Rueben
Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, thousand island dressing, grilled marble rye
Outer Banks
Tuna, avocado, bacon, honey mustard sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onion, grilled sourdough
Parma
Crispy breaded chicken, marinara, mozzarella, shaved parmesan, toasted sub roll
Pastrami
Pastrami, grilled onion, Swiss cheese, French's yellow mustard, grilled marble rye
Philly's Best
Grilled shaved steak, sautéed onions, cheese wiz, toasted sub roll "Nuff Said"
Portlander
Italian meats, provolone, lettuce, tomato, banana peppers, Italian seasoning, olive oil, toasted sub roll
Rumanian Twist
Pastrami & corned beef combo, Swiss cheese, coleslaw, Russian dressing, grilled marble rye
Si Racha
Crispy breaded chicken, sriracha sauce, cheddar cheese, crispy onions, tomato, carrot sticks, grilled sourdough
Steak & Blue
Shaved teriyaki steak, onions, peppers, mushrooms, crumbled bleu cheese, toasted sub roll
Tampa’s Cuban
Roast pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, French's yellow mustard, grilled sub roll
Tasmania
Pastrami, pepper jack, grilled onion, bacon, chipotle aioli, bbq sauce, grilled sourdough
Tuna Melt
White albacore tuna salad, tomato, Swiss cheese, grilled sourdough
Salads
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Garden salad topped with crispy buffalo chicken, crumbled bleu cheese, bleu cheese dressing
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, croutons, shaved parmesan cheese, creamy Caesar dressing
Chef Salad
Ham, Turkey, American cheese, hard boiled egg on a garden salad. Choice of dressing.
Cranberry Apple Walnut Salad
Iceberg & spinach mix, dried cranberry, green apple, candied walnuts, crumbled bleu cheese, apple cider vinaigrette dressing
Garden Salad
Iceberg lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion, carrot. Choice of dressing.
Greek Salad
Garden salad with kalamata olives, feta cheese, pepperoncini, creamy Greek dressing
Grilled Portobello Salad
Iceberg & spinach mix, grilled portobello, tomato, crumbled bleu cheese, balsamic vinaigrette dressing
Honey BBQ Salad
Garden salad topped with grilled jerk chicken, cheddar cheese, honey mustard dressing
Spinach Avocado Salad
Grilled chicken, tomato, red onion, cucumber, candied walnuts, balsamic vinaigrette dressing
Flatbreads
BBQ Chicken Flatbread
BBQ chicken topped with crispy onion strings, cheddar, and mozzarella cheese
BBQ Pork Flatbread
BBQ pork, red onion, cheddar, and mozzarella cheese, tangy BBQ sauce
Buffalo Chicken Flatbread
Spicy grilled buffalo chicken, crumbled bleu, cheddar, and mozzarella cheese, red onion
Caesar Flatbread
Chopped romaine, grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese, shaved parmesan, caesar dressing
Mexican Flatbread
Spiced grilled chicken, salsa, cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese, shaved lettuce, sour cream
Portobello Flatbread
Fresh baby spinach, portobello mushroom, mozzarella cheese, feta cheese, balsamic fig glaze
Thai Chicken Flatbread
Sweet and spicy grilled chicken with cheddar and mozzarella cheese
Traditional Flatbread
Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese
Kids Menu
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
The Wrap City team is committed to making fresh, consistent, great tasting food from our homemade potato chips to our endless selection of unique wraps and sandwiches.
124 State Rt 101A, Amherst, NH 03031