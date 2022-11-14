Restaurant header imageView gallery

Wrapperz D-Lite 11/14 McGuire's Southmall entrance

review star

No reviews yet

Richmond, VA

Mechanicsville, VA 23111

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Slick Rick (Steak and Cheese)
Notorious BLT(Chicken BLT)
Sir Chix a lot (Chicken Taco)

Wrapz

Slick Rick (Steak and Cheese)

Slick Rick (Steak and Cheese)

$9.00

Thinly sliced seasoned beef topped with cheese sauce, onions, peppers, lettuce and tomato

Fat Joe (Beef topped w/fries)

Fat Joe (Beef topped w/fries)

$9.00

Thinly sliced seasoned beef topped with fries, horseradish sauce, onions, and peppers

Sir Chix a lot (Chicken Taco)

Sir Chix a lot (Chicken Taco)

$9.00

Slow cooked chicken breast with salsa and cilantro topped with lettuce, sour cream, and cheese

BirdMan Buffalo (Buffalo Chicken)

BirdMan Buffalo (Buffalo Chicken)

$9.00

Fried chicken tossed in our house made buffalo sauce topped with lettuce, tomato, and ranch

Notorious BLT(Chicken BLT)

Notorious BLT(Chicken BLT)

$9.00

Fried chicken topped with bacon bits, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheddar, and ranch

Black Bean Burger Wrap (v)

Black Bean Burger Wrap (v)

$9.00

A spicy black bean burger topped w/ lettuce, tomato, cheese and a chipotle aioli.

Eggrolls

Jo’s Mac & Cheese

Jo’s Mac & Cheese

$5.00

homemade mac & cheese

Mo’s Southwestern

Mo’s Southwestern

$5.00

corn, black beans, jalapeños, red onions and jack cheese

Campfire d-lite

Campfire d-lite

$5.00

s'mores

Mixed Order

$5.00

any 2 of your choice

Specials

Shrimp Street Tacos

Shrimp Street Tacos

$9.00

Blackened Shrimp topped with a pickled slaw, chipotle aioli and jalapeños! 3 tacos per order

Piggy Smallz

$9.00

2 pulled pork sliders topped with Cole slaw.

Sides & Drinks

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.00
Soda

Soda

$1.00
Lays classic chips

Lays classic chips

$1.00
Doritos

Doritos

$1.00
Fries

Fries

$3.00
Cheese fries

Cheese fries

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

Richmond, VA, Mechanicsville, VA 23111

Directions

Gallery
Wrapperz D-Lite image
Wrapperz D-Lite image

Similar restaurants in your area

Curbside Creations food truck
orange starNo Reviews
Richmond, VA Richmond, VA 23116
View restaurantnext
jiji frozen custard
orange starNo Reviews
Richmond VA Richmond, VA 23224
View restaurantnext
Fireside Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
Richmond VA Richmond, VA 23224
View restaurantnext
Lady Sharon's Soul Food Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
1 on the move South Chesterfield, VA 23834
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Mechanicsville

Mexico Restaurant - Mechanicsville
orange star4.6 • 2,784
7162 Mechanicsville Turnpike Mechanicsville, VA 23111
View restaurantnext
Ginger Red Asian Bistro
orange star4.4 • 1,014
7500 Jackson Arch Dr Mechanicsville, VA 23111
View restaurantnext
The Salty Pig Smokehouse Co. - Mechanicsville
orange star4.4 • 402
9502 Chamberlayne Rd Mechanicsville, VA 23116
View restaurantnext
Skrimp Shack - Mechanicsville
orange star4.7 • 310
6493 Mechanicsville Turnpike Mechanicsville, VA 23111
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Mechanicsville
Henrico
review star
Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)
Glen Allen
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Richmond
review star
Avg 4.4 (279 restaurants)
Ashland
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Midlothian
review star
Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)
Chesterfield
review star
No reviews yet
New Kent
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Hopewell
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Colonial Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston