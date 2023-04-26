Main picView gallery

Wrapstar - West Hollywood 8593 Santa Moncia Blvd.

No reviews yet

8593 Santa Moncia Blvd.

West Hollywood, CA 90069

Food Menu

Wraps

Beef or Beyond Beef, Tomatoes, Pepperoncini, Onions Corn, Beans, Pepita, Cilantro, Cheddar, Tortilla Chips, Chipotle Salsa & Cilantro Lime Dressing
Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.95+

Romaine and Cabbage Blend, Grilled Chicken Breast, Shaved Parmesan, House-Made Croutons, Caesar Dressing, Flour Tortilla

Chinese Chicken Wrap

Chinese Chicken Wrap

$11.95+

Romaine and Cabbage Blend, Grilled Chicken Breast, Carrots, Cucumbers, Green Onion, Toasted Sesame Seeds, Slivered Almonds, Rice Noodles, Flour Tortilla Wonton Strips, Ginger Dressing, Flour Tortilla

BBQ Chicken Chopped Wrap

BBQ Chicken Chopped Wrap

$11.95+

Romaine and Cabbage Blend, Grilled Chicken Breast, Red Onions, Cherry Tomatoes, Corn, Black Beans, Pepperoncini, Turkey Bacon, Cheedar Cheese, Garlic Croutons, Smoky BBQ Dressing, Flour Tortilla

Italian Chopped Wrap

Italian Chopped Wrap

$11.95+

Romaine and Cabbage Blend, Grilled Chicken Breast, Red Onions, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumber, Carrots, Garbanzo Beans, Pepperoncini, Turkey Bacon, Mozzarella Cheese, Garlic Croutons, Red Wine Vinaigrette

Greek Wrap

Greek Wrap

$11.95+

Romaine and Cabbage Blend, Grilled Chicken, Persian Cucumber, Red Bell Peppers, Cherry Tomatoes, Pepperoncini, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, House-made Croutons, Red-Wine Vinaigrette, Flour Tortilla.

Taco Salad Wrap

Taco Salad Wrap

$11.95+

Romaine and Cabbage Blend, Ground Beef, Black Beans, Cilantro, Cherry Tomatoes, Corn, Pepperoncini, Green Onion, Cheddar Cheese, Corn Tortilla Chips, Pepita Seeds, Cilantro Lime Dressing, Chipotle Salsa, Flour Tortilla.

Cobb Salad Wrap

Cobb Salad Wrap

$11.95+

Romaine and Cabbage Blend, Grilled Chicken, Hard Boiled Egg, Turkey Bacon, Cherry Tomatoes, Green Onion, Blue Cheese, Red-Wine Vinaigrette Dressing, Flour Tortilla.

BYO Wrap

$11.95+

Wrapstar Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.95+

The Original Caesar (Romaine and Cabbage Blend, Grilled Chicken Breast, Shaved Parmesan, House-Made Croutons) PLUS Pepperoncini and Turkey Bacon mixed with Caesar Dressing and wrapped in a Flour Tortilla

Tuna Salad Wrap

$11.95+

Tuna, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumber, Red Onion, Red Bell Pepper with Cilantro Lime Dressing

Southwest Wrap

$11.95+

Salads

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.95

Romaine and Cabbage Blend, Grilled Chicken Breast, Shaved Parmesan, Garlic Croutons, Caesar Dressing

Chinese Chicken Salad

Chinese Chicken Salad

$14.95

Romaine and Cabbage Blend, Grilled Chicken Breast, Carrots, Cucumbers, Green Onion, Toasted Sesame Seeds, Slivered Almonds, Rice Noodles, Flour Tortilla Wonton Strips, Ginger Dressing

BBQ Chicken Chopped Salad

BBQ Chicken Chopped Salad

$14.95

Romaine and Cabbage Blend, Grilled Chicken Breast, Red Onions, Cherry Tomatoes, Corn, Black Beans, Pepperoncini, Turkey Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Croutons, Smoky BBQ Dressing

Italian Chopped Salad

Italian Chopped Salad

$14.95

Romaine and Cabbage Blend, Grilled Chicken Breast, Red Onions, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumber, Carrots, Garbanzo Beans, Pepperoncini, Turkey Bacon, Mozzarella Cheese, Garlic Croutons, Red Wine Vinaigrette

Greek Salad with Chicken

Greek Salad with Chicken

$14.95

Romaine and Cabbage Blend, Grilled Chicken Breast, Persian Cucumber, Red Bell Peppers, Carrots, Cherry Tomatoes, Pepperoncini, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, House-made Croutons, Red-Wine Vinaigrette

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$14.95

Ground Beef or Beyond Beef, Tomatoes, Pepperoncini, Green Onions, Corn, Black Beans, Pepita Seeds, Cilantro, Cheddar, Tortilla Chips, Chipotle Salsa & Cilantro Lime Dressing

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$14.95

Romaine and Cabbage Blend, Grilled Chicken Breast, Hard-Boiled Egg, Turkey Bacon, Cherry Tomatoes, Green Onion, Blue Cheese, & Red-Wine Vinaigrette

BYO Salad

$11.95

Wrapstar Chicken Caesar Salad

$17.36

Romaine and Cabbage Blend, Grilled Chicken Breast, Shaved Parmesan, Garlic Croutons, PLUS Pepperoncini and Turkey Bacon mixed with Caesar Dressing

Tuna Salad

$14.95

Tuna, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumber, Red Onion, Red Bell Pepper with Cilantro Lime Dressing

Southwest Salad

$14.95

Sides

Fruit Salad

Fruit Salad

$4.95
Vickies Sea Salt Chips

Vickies Sea Salt Chips

$2.50
Vickies BBQ Chips

Vickies BBQ Chips

$2.50
Vickies Jalapeno Chips

Vickies Jalapeno Chips

$2.50
Vickies Salt & Vinegar Chips

Vickies Salt & Vinegar Chips

$2.50

Spinach Tortilla

$1.00

Tomato Tortilla

$1.00

Croutons

$2.50

Tortilla Chips

$2.50

Kettle Salt & Vinegar Chips

$2.50

Kettle Salt & Pepper Chips

$2.50

Kettle BBQ Chips

$2.50

Kettle Honey Dijon Chips

$2.50

Kettle Jalapeno Chips

$2.50

Vickies Lime & Cracked Pepper

$2.50

Drinks

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.00
Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$2.95
Mexi-Coke

Mexi-Coke

$2.95
Jarritos Lime

Jarritos Lime

$2.95
Sprite

Sprite

$2.95
Jarritos Pineaapple

Jarritos Pineaapple

$2.95
Fanta

Fanta

$2.95

Jarritos Guava

$2.95

Jarritos Mandarin

$2.95

Fiji Water

$2.95

SP Limonata

SP Melagrano Y Arancia

Dessert

Lisa Licht's Cookies

Lisa Licht's Cookies

$2.95

Grandma Rose's Brownies with Walnuts

$3.95

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

8593 Santa Moncia Blvd., West Hollywood, CA 90069

Directions

Main pic

