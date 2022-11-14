Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Salad

Wrapture - Wrapture

351 Reviews

$

284 Cabot St

Beverly, MA 01915

Popular Items

Lime Chicken
Caesar Salad Wrap
Burrito

ROLLED FOOD

BURRITOS, FAJITAS, WRAPS
Burrito

Burrito

$7.50

Black Beans, Sour Cream, Salsa, Jack Cheese, Brown Rice

Fajita

Fajita

$7.75

Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Black Beans, Sour Cream, Jack Cheese, Brown Rice

Steak Bomb

Steak Bomb

$10.25

Shaved steak, Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Poblano Peppers, Cheese

Steak & Goat Cheese

Steak & Goat Cheese

$10.25

Shaved Steak, Roasted Poblano Peppers, Roasted Corn, Garlic Puree, Limed Onions, Tomatoes, Greens

Lime Chicken

Lime Chicken

$9.95

Tomatoes, Black Beans, Jack Cheese, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Med Hot Sauce, Sautéed Onions, Brown Rice

Dijon Chicken

Dijon Chicken

$9.95

Sautéed Onion, Garlic, Carrots, Broccoli, Spinach, Cheese, Brown Rice

Jerk Chicken

Jerk Chicken

$9.95

Black Beans, Cheese, Limed Onions, Guacamole, Lettuce, Brown Rice

Mango Chicken

Mango Chicken

$9.95

Onion, Garlic, Carrots, Snow Peas, Broccoli, Scallions, Brown Rice

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$9.95

Celery, Onions, Carrots, Romaine, Homemade Blue Cheese Dressing, Buffalo Sauce

Curry Chicken Salad

$9.75Out of stock

Tomatoes, Onions, Green Apple, Candied Walnuts, Lettuce

Blackened Fish

Blackened Fish

$9.95

Lettuce, Tomato, Chipotle Mayo, Salsa, Limed Onions

Cajun Spiced Fish

Cajun Spiced Fish

$9.95

Tomatoes, Lettuce, Onion, Corn, Black Beans

Crabcakes

Crabcakes

$10.25

Chipotle Mayo, Onion, Red Pepper, Corn, Black Beans, Romaine

El Cubano

El Cubano

$9.95

Pork, Ham, Cheese, Limed Onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Chipotle Mayo

Roasted Turkey

Roasted Turkey

$9.95

Arugula, Cucumbers, Bacon, Guacamole, Chipotle Mayo

Portabella Mushroom

Portabella Mushroom

$9.95

Goat Cheese, Baby Spinach, Red Peppers, Onions, Roasted Garlic Puree

Middle Eastern

Middle Eastern

$9.95

Falafel, Limed Onions, Tomatoes, Taboulie, Hummus, Tahini, Greens

Chicken Kabob

Chicken Kabob

$9.95

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onion, Cucumber, Feta Cheese, Tzatziki Sauce

Gyro

Gyro

$9.95

Lamb & Pork Gyro, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onion, Cucumber, Feta Cheese, Tzatziki Sauce

Sauteed Vegetables

Sauteed Vegetables

$9.25

A Mix of Roasted Seasonal Vegetable with Raw Broccoli, Carrots, Tomatoes, Cauliflower, Tahini Dressing

Roasted Eggplant

Roasted Eggplant

$9.50

Hummus, Taboulie, Onion, Tomatoes, Cheese, Romaine, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Fresh

$7.75

Carrots, Onions, Tomatoe, Peppers, Broccoli, Cauliflower, Cucumbers, Taboulie, Tahini

Caesar Salad Wrap

Caesar Salad Wrap

$7.75

Romaine, Croutons, Parmesan, Caesar Dressing

Greek Salad Wrap

Greek Salad Wrap

$8.00

Romaine, Onions, Olives, Tomatoes, Feta, Creamy Greek Dressing

BOWL FOOD

SALADS, STIR FRY'S
Asian Stir Fry

Asian Stir Fry

$9.50

Snow Peas, Scallions, Bean sprouts, Broccoli, Carrots, Onion, Garlic

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$9.50

Onion, Garlic, Ginger, Baby Corn, Snow Peas, Carrots, Bean Sprouts, Scallions, Peanuts, Homemade Peanuts Sauce

Spicy Szechuan Stir Fry

Spicy Szechuan Stir Fry

$9.50

Onion, Peppers, Broccoli, Mushrooms, Snow Peas, Bean Sprouts

Mix Greens Salad

Mix Greens Salad

$8.25

Tomatoes, Onions, Carrots, Cucumbers, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Warm Baby Spinach & Arugula

Warm Baby Spinach & Arugula

$9.00

Warm Gorgonzola Lemon Thyme Dressing, Candied Walnuts

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.25

Romaine Lettuce, Caesar Dressing, Croutons

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$8.50

Romaine Lettuce, Onions, Olives, Tomatoes, Feta, Creamy Greek Dressing

DAILY SPECIALS

Lemon Caper Chicken Wrap

$9.95

Broccoli, Red Peppers, Tomatoes, Brown Rice, Spinach, Feta

Mediterranean Salad with Stuffed Grape Leaves

$9.95

Romaine, Chickpeas, Tomatoes, Feta, Olives, Onion, Cucumber, Grape Leaves

Jerk Seasoned Tilapia

$9.95

Guacamole, Black Beans, Brown Rice, Cheese, Onion

Spicy Szechuan Stir Fry

Spicy Szechuan Stir Fry

$9.50

Onion, Peppers, Broccoli, Mushrooms, Snow Peas, Bean Sprouts

BBQ Pork Wrap

$9.25

Peppers, Onion, Rice, Cheese, Corn, Romaine

Chicken Parmesan Wrap

$9.95

BLT Wrap

$8.75

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes

Sean’s Special Wrap

$9.95

Sautéed chicken, onion, garlic, lettuce, cheese

HOME MADE SOUPS

Cup Chicken Lemon Rice Soup

Cup Chicken Lemon Rice Soup

$4.95

Chicken, Egg, Lemon, Rice, Carrots, Celery, Chicken Stock, Seasoning

Bowl Chicken Lemon Rice Soup

Bowl Chicken Lemon Rice Soup

$5.95

Chicken, Egg, Lemon, Rice, Carrots, Celery, Chicken Stock, Seasoning

Cup Lentil Soup

Cup Lentil Soup

$4.95

Lentils, Carrots, Onion, Celery, Tomatoes, Vegetable Stock, Seasoning

Bowl Lentil Soup

Bowl Lentil Soup

$5.95

Lentils, Carrots, Onion, Celery, Tomatoes, Vegetable Stock, Seasoning

TACOS / QUESADILLAS

Chicken Taco

Chicken Taco

$3.75

Taco Corn Shell, Shredded Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheese, Onions, Romaine, Sour Cream

Beef Taco

Beef Taco

$3.75

Taco Corn Shell, Ground Beef, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheese, Onions, Romaine, Sour Cream

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$7.00

Cheese & Tortilla with Salsa and Sour Cream on the Side

DRINKS/CHIPS

To skip the line and paying in store, pre- purchase online and grab your own at pickup.
BROWNIE WITH WALNUTS

BROWNIE WITH WALNUTS

$3.00

Pick your own at counter.

CHIPS

$2.00

Pick your own from counter. Will not be in the online ordering takeout bag. Choose from Cape Cod: Salt and Vinegar, Sweet Mesquite BBQ, Original. Stock can vary and not all may be available.q

POLAR SELTZER 12 Oz

$2.00

Pick up from cooler. Variety of flavors.

SODA CAN

$2.00

Pick up from cooler. Stock varies: Coke, Diet Coke, Ginger Ale, Sprite

BAI Antioxidant 18 Oz

$3.50

Pick up from cooler

Lemon Perfect Hydrating Water

$3.00

Pick up from cooler

SNAPPLE

$3.00

Pick up from cooler

COCONUT WATER

$3.00

Pick up from cooler

WATER

$2.00

Pick up from cooler

IZZE SPARKLING

$3.00Out of stock

Pick up from cooler

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
We serve creative fresh made-to-order wraps, stir fry's, burritos, tacos and salads. Gourmet food in a take out setting. For larger orders please allow extra time and order ahead.

284 Cabot St, Beverly, MA 01915

Wrapture image
Wrapture image
Wrapture image
Wrapture image

