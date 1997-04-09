Restaurant header imageView gallery

Wray's Caribbean and Seafood Cuisine

1,426 Reviews

$$

503 Myrtle Avenue

Brooklyn, NY 11205

Appetizers

Chicken Wings

$14.00

Cod Fish Fritters

$10.00

Crab Mac N' Cheese

$18.00

Crab Cakes

$20.00

Empanadas

$8.00

Fried Calamari

$12.00

Garden Salad

$10.00

Mac N' Cheese Balls

$10.00

Mussels

$15.00

Roasted Jerk Corn

$10.00

Tiger Shrimp

$18.00

Entrees

12oz NY Strip Steak

$40.00

Braised Oxtails

$32.00

Chef's Salad

$14.00

Curry Goat

$26.00

Fried Lobster N' Shrimp

$42.00

Grilled Alaskan Salmon

$24.00

Jumbo Tiger Shrimp

$26.00

Lobster Tail

$30.00

Red Snapper

$26.00

Roasted Half Chicken

$20.00

Seafood Pot Combo

$56.00

Wray's Rasta Pasta

$14.00

Jerk Snow Crab Legs

$32.00

Surf N' Turf

$52.00

Vegetable Curry Masala

$14.00

King Crab Legs

$48.00

Honey Wings w/Fries

$24.00

Wrays Fried Rice

Sides

Collard Greens

$8.00

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$8.00

Grilled Asparagus

$8.00

Plantain

$6.00

Red Bliss Potatoes

$5.00

Rice N' Peas

$8.00

Sauteed Vegetable Medley

$8.00

Seasoned Fries

$6.00

White Rice

$6.00

Desserts

Carrot Cake

$6.00

Chocolate Volcano Cake

$6.00

Great Nut Ice Cream

$6.00

Red Velvet Cake

$6.00

Rum Raisin Ice Cream

$6.00

Brunch

Ackee & Saltfish With Dumpling

$39.99

Chicken & Waffels

$39.99

Shrimp & Grits

$39.99

Cat Fish & Grits

$39.99

Steak & Scrambled Eggs

$39.99

Wray Breakfast

$39.99

Cod Fish Fritters

Fruit Cup

Taco Tuesday

Jerk Chicken Taco

$15.00

Shrimp Taco

$15.00

Steak Taco

$15.00

Fried Fish Taco

$15.00

Jerk Corn

$2.99

Chips & Dip

$2.99

Rum Punch Pitcher

$40.00

Hookah

$50.00

Refill

$15.00

Wings

$7.00

Casamigo

$190.00

Cocktails

Dark-N-Stormy

$16.00

Hennessy Sour

$16.00

Island Bellini

$14.00

Margarita

$12.00

Mojito

$14.00

Sorrel Breeze

$14.00

Sorrel Martini

$16.00

St-Royale

$19.00

Stingwray

$16.00

Ting-N-Tequila

$12.00

Wray & Nephew Punch

$16.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Vodka Lemonade

$12.00

Beer

Corona

$8.00

Heineken

$8.00

Red Stripe

$8.00

Blue Moon

$8.00

Guinness

$8.00

Radeberger

$8.00

Seasonal

$8.00

Seasonal IPA

$8.00

Seasonal Stout

$8.00

Wine

Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00+

Merlot

$8.00+

Malbec

$8.00+

Tempranillo

$8.00+

Pinot Grigio

$8.00+

Moscato

$8.00+

Sauvingnon Blanc

$8.00+

Chardonnay

$8.00+

Moet

$8.00+

NA Beverages

Pepsi

$3.00

7UP

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Raspberry Iced-Tea

$3.00

Ting

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Sorrel

$4.00

Cranberry

$4.00

OJ

$4.00

Fruit Punch

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Frozen Drinks

D'usse'-Colada

$22.00

Strawberry Daiquiri

$22.00

Mango Daiquiri

$22.00

Guava Daiquiri

$22.00

Virgin D'usse'-Colada

$12.00

Virgin Strawberry Daiquiri

$12.00

Virgin Mango Daiquiri

$12.00

Virgin Guava Daiquiri

$12.00

Liquor

Well Vodka

$6.00

Absolut

$8.00

Absolut Citron

$9.00

Absolut Mandarin

$9.00

Absolut Ruby Red

$9.00

Avion

$15.00

Belvedere

$12.00

Ciroc

$12.00

Ciroc Amaretto

$13.00

Ciroc Apple

$13.00

Ciroc Coconut

$13.00

Ciroc Pinapple

$13.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

Grey Goose Cherry Noir

$15.00

Grey Goose Citron

$15.00

Grey Goose Orange

$15.00

Grey Goose VX

$16.00

Hangar One Lime

$10.00

Hangar One Mandarin

$10.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Skull Head

$15.00

Stoli

$10.00

Stoli Blueberry

$10.00

Stoli Choco Raspberry

$10.00

Stoli Vanilla

$10.00

SX Black

$15.00

SX White

$15.00

Tito's

$10.00

Well Gin

$6.00

Beefeater

$12.00

Bombay

$12.00

Bombay Sapphire

$12.00

Hendricks

$12.00

New Amsterdam

$10.00

Seagrams

$10.00

Tanqueray

$12.00

Well Rum

$6.00

Appleton Estate

$12.00

Bacardi Gold

$9.00

Bacardi Silver

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Coconut Rum

$8.00

Gosling

$10.00

Leblon

$10.00

Malibu

$9.00

Meyers Dark Rum

$10.00

Mount Gay

$10.00

Ron Zacapa

$12.00

Wray & Nephew

$10.00

Aplpleton Estate Apple

$16.00

Well Tequila

$6.00

1800 Coconut

$13.00

1800 Silver

$13.00

Aha Yeto

$14.00

AlaCran

$9.00

Avion

$15.00

Casamigos

$17.00

Cazadores

$13.00

Clase Azul

$35.00

Don Julio

$16.00

Espolon

$10.00

Hornitos

$10.00

Jose Cuervo

$8.00

Patron

$14.00

Patron XO Cafe

$12.00

Sauza

$11.00

Well Whiskey

$6.00

Clynelish

$16.00

Dalwhinnie

$12.00

Dewars

$10.00

Glenfiddich

$16.00

Jack Daniels Black

$12.00

Jack Daniels Honey

$12.00

Jameson

$12.00

JW Black

$14.00

JW Red

$12.00

Macallan

$14.00

Old Overholt

$8.00

Bulleit Burbon

$10.00

Hennessy

$14.00

Hennessy White

$20.00

D'uss'e

$16.00

Remy

$14.00

Happy Hour

Mango Mint Lemonade

$15.00

Whiskey Sidecar

$15.00

Rum Punch

$15.00

Tequila

$15.00

Vodka

$15.00

Red Wine

$6.00

Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

503 Myrtle Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11205

Directions

