Wrecktangle Food Truck at Falling Knife
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
FOOD TRUCK WRESIDENCY AT FALLING KNIFE
Location
783 Northeast Harding Street, #100, Minneapolis, MN 55413
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Brother Justus Whiskey Company - 3300 5th St NE
No Reviews
3300 5th St NE Minneapolis, MN 55418
View restaurant
Steady Pour - 2125 E Hennepin Ave #205
No Reviews
2125 E Hennepin Ave #205 Minneapolis, MN 55413
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Minneapolis
Dunn Brothers Coffee - Corner Cafe
No Reviews
9700 France Ave South Bloomington, MN 55431
View restaurant
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Minneapolis
4.4 • 8,207
607 Washington Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55415
View restaurant