APPETIZERS

GARLIC BREAD STYX

$10.00

GARLIC BUTTER, PARSLEY, 6 STRIP CUT, SIDE OF RED SAUCE

GARLIC CHEESE STYX

$18.00

GARLIC BUTTER, CHEDDAR JACK, WP CHEESE BLEND, PARSLEY, PECORINO ROMANO, 12 STRIP CUT, SIDE OF RED SAUCE!

VEGAN BREAD STYX

$10.00

VEGAN GARLIC BUTTER, PARSLEY, 6-STRIP CUT, SIDE OF RED SAUCE!

VEGAN CHEEZE STYX

$18.00

VEGAN GARLIC BUTTER, PARSLEY, VEGAN CHEEZE, 12-STRIP CUT, SIDE OF RED SAUCE!

FULL PIZZAS

THE PIZZA THAT'S ONLY AT FALLING KNIFE

$22.00

SAUSAGE, ONION, PICKLES, WTP CHEESE BLEND, RED SAUCE, GARLIC BUTTER

CHEESE PIZZA / BUILD YOUR OWN

$15.00

WRECKTANGLE HOUSE BLEND CHEESE, RED SAUCE

SHREDDER

$22.00

PEPPERONI, PICKLED JALAPEÑO, WHIPPED CRY BABY CRAIG'S HONEY, PECORINO ROMANO

SHREDDATARIAN

$22.00

PHONY 'RONI, PICKLED JALAPEÑO, WHIPPED CRY BABY CRAIG'S HONEY, PECORINO ROMANO

EARTH, WIND, FIRE 3.0

$22.00

THAI BASIL PESTO, CITRUS ROASTED CHICKEN, CHERRY TOMATO, LEMON PEPPER RICOTTA

COMMUNITY

$22.00

RED SAUCE, WHIPPED HONEY GOAT CHEESE, ARUGULA, BALSAMIC GLAZE

SLICES

EACH SLICE IS 1/4 OF OUR WHOLE PIZZAS - LARGER THAN OUR TYPICAL SLICE!

CHEESE SLICE

$5.50

SHREDDER SLICE

$7.00

PEPPERONI, PICKLED JALAPEÑO, WHIPPED CRY BABY CRAIG'S HONEY, PECORINO ROMANO

SAUCE SIDES

WRANCH (HOUSE-MADE): IT'S BEYOND DELICIOUS

$2.00

BALSAMIC GLAZE

$2.00

CRY BABY CRAIG'S HOT SAUCE

$2.00

GARLIC BUTTER

$2.00

RED SAUCE

$2.00

THAI BASIL PESTO

$2.00

VEGAN GARLIC BUTTER

$2.00

WHIPPED CRY BABY CRAIG'S HONEY

$2.00