Wrecktangle Pizza at LynLake
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 1:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 1:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info
FRIENDSHIP IS THE BEST SHIP, PIZZA IS THE BEST SANDWHICH.
Location
703 W Lake Street, Minneapolis, MN 55408
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Abi's - 2828 Lyndale Avenue South
No Reviews
2828 Lyndale Avenue South Minneapolis, MN 55408
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Minneapolis
Dunn Brothers Coffee - Corner Cafe
No Reviews
9700 France Ave South Bloomington, MN 55431
View restaurant
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Minneapolis
4.4 • 8,207
607 Washington Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55415
View restaurant