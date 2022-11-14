Main picView gallery

Wrecktangle Pizza at LynLake

review star

No reviews yet

703 W Lake Street

Minneapolis, MN 55408

Popular Items

CHEESE/BUILD YOUR OWN
SHREDDER
CAESAR SALAD

APPETIZERS

BAKED GOAT CHEESE

BAKED GOAT CHEESE

$12.00

BAKED HONEY WHIPPED GOAT CHEESE, OLIVE MIX, ROSEMARY, CAPER BERRY, TOASTED BUNGLE

CAESAR SALAD

$13.00

SHREDDED ROMAINE, CAESAR DRESSING, LEMON ZEST, PECORINO ROMANO, BREADCRUMBS ADD CITRUS ROASTED CHICKEN OR THAI BASIL PESTO CHICKEN $4

GARLIC BREAD STYX

$9.00

GARLIC BUTTER, PARSLEY, 6 STRIP CUT, SIDE OF RED SAUCE!

GARLIC CHEESE BREAD STYX

$15.00

GARLIC BUTTER, CHEDDAR JACK, WP CHEESE BLEND, PARSLEY, PECORINO ROMANO, 6 STRIP CUT, SIDE OF RED SAUCE!

PICKLE ROLL-UP

$2.00

PICKLE, CREAM CHEESE, HAM ORDER AS MANY AS YOU FRICKEN WANT!

SQUASH SALAD

$13.00

ARUGULA, GOAT CHEESE, PEPITAS, POMEGRANATE, BASIL BALSAMIC DRESSING

VEGAN BREAD STYX

$9.00

VEGAN CHEESE STYX

$18.00

VEGAN GARLIC BUTTER, VEGAN CHEEZE, 6 STRIP CUT, PARSLEY, SIDE OF RED SAUCE!

WAFFLE FRY BASKET

$6.00

COMES WITH KETCHUP AND A DIPPIN' SAUCE!

WINGZ

$12.00

SAMMIES

BLT SAMMIE

$10.00

BACON, LETTUCE, TOMATO, MAYO

BREAKFAST SAMMIE

$10.00

HOUSE BACON, FOLDED EGG, AMERICAN CHEESE, CREAM CHEESE, WHIPPED CRY BABY CRAIG'S HONEY *CAN BE MADE VEGETARIAN WITHOUT BACON*

BRISKET CHOPPED CHEESE SAMMIE

$10.00

BRISKET MIX, AMERICAN CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, PICKLE, MAYO *CAN BE MADE DAIRY FREE WITHOUT CHEESE*

BURGER

$10.00

PROVOLONE, AMERICAN CHEESE, ROASTED GARLIC AIOLI, JALAPENO HONEY RELISH, SIDE OF BBQ CHIPS

HOUSE PIZZAS

BETTY WHITE

BETTY WHITE

$20.00

RICOTTA, GARLIC BUTTER, WP CHEESE BLEND, OAXACA CHEESE

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY

$20.00

RED SAUCE, WHIPPED HONEY GOAT CHEESE, ARUGULA, BALSAMIC POMEGRANATE MOLASSES. ALL PROCEEDS DONATED TO FOOD SHARE <3

EARTH, WIND & FIRE 3.0

$20.00

THAI BASIL PESTO CHICKEN, CHERRY TOMATO, LEMON PEPPER RICOTTA

ELOTE

ELOTE

$22.00

TAJIN AIOLI KORN, QUESO FRESCO, CILANTRO, PICKLED RED ONION, TAJIN AIOLI, LIME

FREEWAY

FREEWAY

$22.00

HOUSE BRISKET, PROVOLONE, CARAMELIZED ONION, ROASTED BELL PEPPER

SHREDDER

SHREDDER

$20.00

PEPPERONI, PICKLED JALAPEÑO, CBC HONEY, PECORINO ROMANO

SHREDDATARIAN

SHREDDATARIAN

$20.00

PHONY ‘RONI, PICKLED JALAPEÑO, WHIPPED CRY BABY CRAIG’S HONEY, PECORINO ROMANO

VERY NICE BREAKFAST PIZZA

VERY NICE BREAKFAST PIZZA

$20.00

CHEDDAR JACK CHEESE, SAUSAGE GRAVY, SCRAMBLED EGGS, BACON JAM, FRIED SAGE [CANNOT BE MADE DF/VEGAN, CAN BE MADE GF]

CROUCHING TIGER, HIDDEN MENU ITEM

$18.00

"SASSSQUASH" BUTTERNUT SQUASH, BANANA PEPPER, BALSAMIC GLAZE, PEPITAS, WP CHEESE BLEND. CAN BE MADE DAIRY FREE/VEGAN, CAN BE MADE GLUTEN FREE, ADDING SAUSAGE IS RECOMMENDED FOR THOSE WHO DO THE MEATS!

CLASSIC PIZZAS

CHEESE/BUILD YOUR OWN

$15.00

WRECKTANGLE HOUSE BLEND CHEESE & RED SAUCE

MARGHERITA

MARGHERITA

$16.00

SAN MARZANO & BASIL – RUSTICO!

MEAT LOVERS

MEAT LOVERS

$22.00

PEPPERONI, SAUSAGE, BACON, BACON JAM, RED SAUCE

NEW HAWAIIAN

NEW HAWAIIAN

$20.00

HAM, PINEAPPLE, BACON JAM

SUPREME

SUPREME

$22.00

PEPPERONI, BELL PEPPER, ONION, GREEN OLIVE, RED SAUCE

VEGGIE LOVERS

VEGGIE LOVERS

$20.00

MUSHROOM, BELL PEPPER, ONION, GREEN OLIVE, RED SAUCE

PIZZA SAUCE

RED SAUCE

$2.00

HALF PINT OF HOT RED SAUCE

RUSTICO!

$2.00

HAND CRUSHED SAN MARZANO & BASIL RED SAUCE

THAI BASIL PESTO

$2.00

SAUCE SIDES

WRANCH

$2.00

WE MAKE OUR WRANCH HERE AND WE LOVE IT!

BALSAMIC MOLASSES

$2.00

BLEU CHEESE DRESSING

$2.00

CAESAR DRESSING

$2.00

CHIPOTLE BUFFALO

$2.00

CRY BABY CRAIG'S HOT SAUCE

$2.00

OUR FAVORITE MN MADE HOT SAUCE!

GARLIC BUTTER

$2.00

GARLIC PARMESAN

$2.00

SPICY CBC WRANCH

$2.00

SPICY

TAJIN AIOLI

$2.00

THAI BASIL PESTO

$2.00

VEGAN GARLIC BUTTER

$2.00

WHIPPED CRY BABY CRAIG'S HONEY

$2.00

DESSERT

APPLE CRISP

$9.00

YOUR MOM'S APPLE CRISP TOPPED WITH WHIPPED CREAM. ICE CREAM TOPPING UNAVAILABLE FOR TAKEOUT AND DELIVERY.

OREO CHEESECAKE

$9.00

OREO CHEESECAKE WITH RED CHILI STRAWBERRY COMPOTE AND OREO CRUMBLES

RETAIL

WRANCH (PINT)

WRANCH (PINT)

$10.00
COCA COLA

COCA COLA

$1.50
DIET COKE

DIET COKE

$1.50
DR PEPPER

DR PEPPER

$1.50
EARL GILES GINGER BEER

EARL GILES GINGER BEER

$3.00
GINGER ALE

GINGER ALE

$1.50
SPRITE

SPRITE

$1.50

LA CROIX

$1.50
MISFIT COLD BREW

MISFIT COLD BREW

$5.00
MISFIT DECAF

MISFIT DECAF

$5.00
GRAPEFRUIT MINT JUICE

GRAPEFRUIT MINT JUICE

$5.00
JUMEX MANGO

JUMEX MANGO

$2.00
SNAPPLE

SNAPPLE

$2.00Out of stock

WATER BOTTLE

$1.00
FLAMIN HOT CHEETOS

FLAMIN HOT CHEETOS

$1.00

DILL PICKLE CHIPS

$1.00Out of stock
MS VICKIES BBQ

MS VICKIES BBQ

$1.00Out of stock
MS VICKIES JALAPENO

MS VICKIES JALAPENO

$1.00

OLD DUTCH BBQ CHIPS

$1.00
MS VICKIES SEA SALT AND VINEGAR

MS VICKIES SEA SALT AND VINEGAR

$1.00
SPEARMINT GUM

SPEARMINT GUM

$0.75
HARIBO GUMMY BEARS 2 OZ

HARIBO GUMMY BEARS 2 OZ

$1.50
STARBURST

STARBURST

$1.50

KITKAT

$1.50

TWIX

$1.50
CRY BABY CRAIGS BTL

CRY BABY CRAIGS BTL

$6.00

BEANIE

$20.00
BONEZ HOODIE

BONEZ HOODIE

$45.00
CAMP TEE

CAMP TEE

$25.00

CAN COOZIE

$3.00
DISC GOLF DISC

DISC GOLF DISC

$25.00
HAT - BLACK SNAPBACK

HAT - BLACK SNAPBACK

$20.00

JEFF SHIRT

$11.69
PIZZA PANTS

PIZZA PANTS

$35.00

SWEATPANTS! JAMMIES!

ROLLING PAPERS

ROLLING PAPERS

$3.00
SHIRT - DON'T BE A SQUARE

SHIRT - DON'T BE A SQUARE

$20.00

BRACELET

$40.00

COLLAR

$75.00

EARRINGS - REGULAR

$30.00

EARRINGS - SMALL

$25.00

HANDCUFFS

$80.00

KEY CHAIN

$50.00

NECKLACE

$65.00

HOLIDAY PRE-ORDER

LEFTOVERS SANDWICH PIZZA - TNB

$22.00

LEFTOVERS SANDWICH PIZZA - SMOKED TURKEY, GRAVY, TATER TOTS, CRANBERRY-POBLANO RELISH, WP CHEESE BLEND (TAKE-N-BAKE)

SHREDDER - TNB

$20.00

SHREDDER - PEPPERONI, PICKLED JALAPEÑO, WHIPPED CRY BABY CRAIG'S HONEY, PECORINO ROMANO (TAKE-N-BAKE)

CHEESE PIZZA - TNB

$15.00

PEPPERONI PIZZA - TNB

$17.00

TOMATO KRISP (PINT)

$18.00

SUNDRIED TOMATO CHILI KRISP

CAESAR DRESSING (PINT)

$10.00

WRANCH (PINT)

$10.00
Sunday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 1:00 am
FRIENDSHIP IS THE BEST SHIP, PIZZA IS THE BEST SANDWHICH.

703 W Lake Street, Minneapolis, MN 55408

Main pic

