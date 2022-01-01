Main picView gallery

Wright Kind of Soul 350 Bloomfield Avenue

350 Bloomfield Avenue

Caldwell, NJ 07006

Order Again

Popular Items

Baked Mac & Cheese
Turkey Chops w/ White Rice & side
Baked Beans

Appetizers

Sticky Wings

$14.99

8 bone in chicken wing sections fried and tossed in sauce of choice

Buffalo Wings

$14.99

Soul Sweet Chili Wings

$14.99

Triple Sauce Wings

$14.99

Boneless Wings

$11.99

boneless chicken tossed in sauce of choice

Appetizer Combo

$24.99

Combination of bone-in chicken, onion rings, mozzarella sticks and fried shrimp

Cauliflower Wings

$11.99

Battered and Fried Cauliflower tossed in sauce of choice

2 Crab Cakes

$24.99

10 Pc Fried Shrimp

$14.99

Soul Sweet Chili Veggie Pot Stickers

$13.99

2 Beef Patties

$6.99

Bacon Collard Green Dip

$15.99

creamy, collard green and bacon blend served with fresh fried tortilla chips

Salmon Bites w/Honey Mustard Sauce

$21.99

Fresh salmon pieces battered and fried, served with honey mustard dipping sauce

Crab Fries

$15.99

French Fries topped with crab meat and a drizzle of buttermilk ranch

Crab Fries w/ Shrimp

$20.99

Blackened Shrimp Deviled Eggs

$16.99Out of stock

Coconut Shrimp

$14.99

2 Cornbread

$5.00

Fried Okra

$10.99

2 Empanadas

$9.99Out of stock

Chicken & Turkey

2 Smothered Turkey Wings w/ White Rice & side

$22.99

2 Turkey Wings smothered in light gravy, served with white rice and one side of choice

Turkey Chops w/ White Rice & side

$21.99

2 Turkey Chops (Smothered or Fried) smothered in light gravy(if option is chosen) served with White Rice and one side of choice

4Pc Fried Chicken

$21.99

4pc Fried chicken (includes Breast, wing, thigh, & leg) served with two sides of choice no substitution for pieces

Half Baked Chicken

$20.99

Chicken & Waffles

$22.99

Seafood & Fish Dishes

Denise Seafood Combo

$29.99

2 crab cakes, salmon bites, fried shrimp and sweet potato fries

Blackened Shrimp & Grits

$19.99

Fried Whiting w/two sides

$21.99

Fried Flounder w/two sides

$19.99

Salmon w/two sides

$23.99

Crab Stuffed Salmon w/ Shrimp

$35.99

Fish & Shrimp Combo w/two sides

$24.99

Fried Catfish w/ One side choice

$27.99

Fried Red Snapper w/two sides

$31.99

Caribbean ( Curry, Jerk, Esco)

Jerk Chicken w/Peas rice & Cabbage & Plantain

$20.99

Spicy Jerk seasoned chicken served with caribbean peas & rice and cabbage

Curry Chicken w/Peas rice & Cabbage & Plantain

$20.99Out of stock

Curry Shrimp w/Peas rice & Cabbage & Plantain

$24.99

Jerk Shrimp w/ Peas Rice & Cabbage & Plantain

$24.99

Curry Goat w/Peas rice & Cabbage & Plantain

$21.99Out of stock

Escovitch Fish w/Peas rice & Cabbage & Plantain

$32.99

Red Snapper Fish sauteed in white wine vinegar with spicy peppers, carrots and onions served with Caribbean peas & rice and cabbage

Oxtails w/Peas rice & Cabbage & Plantain

$34.99Out of stock

Oxtails w/ Grits

$29.99Out of stock

Curry Fillet Sapper w/Peas Rice & Cabbage & Plantain

$32.99

Southern

Meatloaf w/ & two sides

$23.99

Two Pork Chops w/two sides

$26.99

Half Rack BBQ Baby Back Ribs w/two sides

$27.99

Brisket w/two sides

$30.99

BBQ Short Ribs w/two sides

$34.99

Cut & weighed beef short rib topped in BBQ sauce and served with two sides of choice

Salad

Blackened Salmon Salad

$23.99

Chicken & Shrimp Salad

$24.99

Seasoned diced Tofu sauteed w/ two sides of choice

Kids Meal

Grilled Cheese /w Fries

$10.99

Chicken Tenders w/ Fries

$8.99

Mac & Cheese Bowl

$6.99

4pc Shrimp & Fries

$9.99

Sides

Baked Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Black Eyed Peas

$6.00

Sauteed Green Beans

$6.00

Green Beans w/ Turkey

$8.00Out of stock

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

French Fries

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Candied Yams

$6.00

Collard Greens

$6.00

Cabbage

$6.00

Potato Salad

$6.00

Asparagus

$6.00

Baked Beans

$6.00

Peas and Rice

$6.00

Plantains

$6.00

White Rice

$6.00

Sodas

Pepsi

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Coca Cola

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Orange Soda

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99Out of stock

Seltzer Water

$1.79

Diet Coke

$2.99

Homemade Drinks

Homemade Ice Tea

$3.25

Homemade Lemonade

$3.25

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.25

Uptown/Half Ice Tea Half Lemonade

$3.25

Jamaican Beverages

Cream

$3.75

Ginger Beer

$3.75

Bottled Drinks

Snapple

$2.99

Perrier Seltzer

$2.25

Poland Springs

$1.95

Gatorade

$2.75Out of stock

Apple Juice

$1.99

Diet Snapple

$2.99

Hot Drinks

Coffee

$2.79

Hot Tea

$1.99

Cake's, Pudding, Cobbler & Ice Cream

Peach Cobbler

Peach Cobbler

$8.99
Homemade Banana Pudding

Homemade Banana Pudding

$8.99Out of stock

Triple Chocolate Cake

$9.99

ONLY AVAILABLE ON WEEKENDS

Lemon Cake

Lemon Cake

$6.99Out of stock

ONLY AVAILABLE ON WEEKENDS

Red Velvet Cake

$6.99Out of stock

Cheesecake

$7.99

Family Affair Dishes

Pork Ribs Dinner (two side choices)

$65.99

Fried Chicken Dinner (4 sides)

$49.99

32 oz. Fried Whiting (4 sides)

$55.99

Lunch Specials

Epanadas

$11.99Out of stock

Jerk Chicken w/ Rice & Peas & Plantains

$10.99

Curry Chicken w/ Rice & Peas & Plantains

$10.99

Stew Chicken w/ Rice & Peas & Plantains

$10.99

Fried Whiting Sandwich

$10.99

Chicken Rasta Pasta

$10.99

Shrimp Rasta Pasta

$12.99

Shrimp & Fries

$11.99

Salmon Salad

$15.99

Salmon Cakes

$11.99

Beef Patties

$6.99

BBQ Jerk Ribs w/ Fries

$13.99

Pork Chop Sandwich

$11.99

6 Pc Tenders & Fries

$9.99

Catering Out

Large Pan Baked Mac and Cheese

$100.00

Half Pan Baked Mac and cheese

$65.00

Large Pan White Rice

$45.00

Half Pan White Rice

$20.00

Large Pan Candied Yams

$95.00

Half Pan Candied Yams

$65.00

Large Pan Cabbage

$85.00

Half Pan Cabbage

$60.00

Large Pan Potato Salad

$85.00

Half Pan Potato Salad

$60.00

Large Pan Macaroni Salad

$85.00

Half Pan Macaroni Salad

$60.00

Large Pan Rice w/ Shrimp Chicken & Broccoli

$95.00

Half Pan Rice w/ Shrimp Chicken & Broccoli

$65.00

Large Pan Peas & Rice

$70.00

Half Pan Peas and Rice

$50.00

Large Pan Meatballs

$90.00

Pork Ribs By Pound

$29.98

Large Pan Fried Chicken

$115.00

Half Pan Fried Chicken

$65.00

Large Pan Curry Chicken

$120.00

Half Pan Curry Chicken

$65.00

Large Pan Jerk Chicken

$120.00

Half Pan Jerk Chicken

$65.00

Large Pan Baked Chicken

$110.00

Half Pan Baked Chicken

$60.00

Large Pan Spanish Stew Chicken

$120.00

Half Pan Spanish Stew Chicken

$60.00

Large Pan Caribbean Stew Chicken

$120.00

Half Pan Caribbean Stew Chicken

$60.00

Large Pan BBQ Sticky Wings

$130.00

Half Pan BBQ Sticky Wings

$65.00

Large Pan Meatloaf

$90.00

Large Pan Fried Whiting

$145.00

Half Pan Fried Whiting

$70.00

Large Pan Baked Tilapia

$100.00

Large Pan Turkey Wings

$110.00

Large Pan Sausage & Peppers

$120.00

Half Pan Sausage & Peppers

$60.00

Large Pan Empanadas

$75.00

Half Pan Pepper Steak

$65.00

Large Pan Baked Ziti

$125.00

Half Pan Chicken Parmesan

$60.00

Large Pan Shrimp & Broccoli

$125.00

Half Pan Shrimp & Broccoli

$65.00

Large Pan Green Beans

$85.00

Half Pan Green Beans

$55.00

Large Pan Collard Greens

$90.00

Half Pan Collard Greens

$60.00

Large Pan Yellow Rice

$75.00

Half Pan Yellow Rice

$50.00

Large Pan Peas & Rice

$90.00

Half Pan Spanish Rice & Beans

$60.00

Large Pan Baked Beans

$75.00

Half Pan Baked Beans

$50.00

Large Pan Oxtails

$220.00

Half Pan Oxtails

$100.00

Tray Of Cornbread

$40.00

Poultry

2 Smothered Turkey Wings w/ White Rice & side

$25.99

2 Turkey Wings smothered in light gravy, served with white rice and one side of choice

Turkey Chops w/ White Rice & side

$23.99

2 Turkey Chops (Smothered or Fried) smothered in light gravy(if option is chosen) served with White Rice and one side of choice

4Pc Fried Chicken

$23.99

4pc Fried chicken (includes Breast, wing, thigh, & leg) served with two sides of choice no substitution for pieces

Smothered Chicken Cutlet

$21.99

2 Chicken Cutlets smothered in light gravy & served with two sides of choice

Half Baked Chicken

$23.99

Half Baked BBQ Chicken

$23.99

Chicken & Waffles

$23.99

Battered Chicken fried and topped with Waffles

Seafood

Denise Seafood Combo

$30.99

2 crab cakes, salmon bites, fried shrimp and sweet potato fries

Fried Whiting w/two sides

$24.99

Fried Flounder w/two sides

$22.99

Salmon w/two sides

$26.99

Fish & Shrimp Combo w/two sides

$27.99

Garlic Parmesan Tilapia w/Mashed Potatoes & Sauteed Green Beans

$21.99Out of stock

Fried Catfish w/ One side choice

$28.99

Curry Lobster Bowl w/ Rice

$35.99

Fried Red Snapper w/two sides

$27.99

Caribbean

Jerk Chicken w/Peas rice & Cabbage & Plantain

$22.99

Spicy Jerk seasoned chicken served with caribbean peas & rice and cabbage

Curry Chicken w/Peas rice & Cabbage & Plantain

$22.99Out of stock

Curry Shrimp w/Peas rice & Cabbage & Plantain

$24.99

Curry Goat w/Peas rice & Cabbage & Plantain

$22.99Out of stock

Escovitch Fish w/Peas rice & Cabbage & Plantain

$30.99

Red Snapper Fish sauteed in white wine vinegar with spicy peppers, carrots and onions served with Caribbean peas & rice and cabbage

Oxtails w/Peas rice & Cabbage & Plantain

$31.99Out of stock

Shrimp Rasta Pasta

$22.99Out of stock

Spicy jerked pasta topped with Shrimp

Southern

Meatloaf w/ & two sides

$21.99

Two Pork Chops w/two sides

$22.99

Half Rack BBQ Baby Back Ribs w/two sides

$30.99

Brisket w/two sides

$33.99

BBQ Short Ribs w/two sides

$37.99

Cut & weighed beef short rib topped in BBQ sauce and served with two sides of choice

Salad & Tofu

Blackened Salmon Salad

$10.99

Chicken & Shrimp Salad

$19.99

Seasoned diced Tofu sauteed w/ two sides of choice

Kids

1pc Fried Whiting w/Fries

$10.99

Chicken Tenders w/ Fries

$11.99

Mac & Cheese Bowl

$9.99

Sides

Baked Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Black Eyed Peas

$8.00

Sauteed Green Beans

$8.00

Mashed Potatoes

$8.00

French Fries

$8.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Candied Yams

$8.00

Yellow Rice

$8.00

Collard Greens

$8.00

Cabbage

$8.00

Potato Salad

$8.00

Asparagus

$8.00

Baked Beans

$8.00

Desserts

Vanilla Ice Cream & Peach Cobbler

$13.99

Strawberry Cake

$11.99

Triple Chocolate Cake

$11.99

Lemon Cake

$11.99

Vanilla Ice Cream

$9.99

Sodas

Pepsi

$5.99

Sprite

$5.99

Ginger Ale

$5.99

Coca Cola

$5.99

Root Beer

$5.99

Orange Soda

$5.99

Homemade Drinks

Homemade Ice Tea

$6.25

Homemade Lemonade

$6.25

Jamaican Beverages

Cream

$6.75

Bottled Drinks

Snapple

$5.99

Perrier Seltzer

$5.25

Poland Springs

$4.95

Gatorade

$5.75Out of stock

Appetizers

Sticky Wings

$17.99

8 bone in chicken wing sections fried and tossed in sauce of choice

Boneless Wings

$15.99

boneless chicken tossed in sauce of choice

Appetizer Combo

$27.99

Combination of bone-in chicken, onion rings, mozzarella sticks and fried shrimp

2 Crab Cakes

$27.99

10 Pc Fried Shrimp

$17.99

2 Beef Patties

$9.99

Bacon Collard Green Dip

$16.99

creamy, collard green and bacon blend served with fresh fried tortilla chips

Salmon Bites w/Honey Mustard Sauce

$24.99

Fresh salmon pieces battered and fried, served with honey mustard dipping sauce

Jerk Shrimps w/Plaintains

$17.99

Crab Fries

$18.99

French Fries topped with crab meat and a drizzle of buttermilk ranch

2 Cornbread

$8.00

Catering Special

Oven Roasted Turkey/ Cornbread Stuffing/Homemade Gravy/Cornbread/Sweet Potato Pie

$250.00

Additional Meats

Honey Glazed Ham

$75.00

Brisket

$80.00

Roasted or Fried Turkey

$75.00

Desserts

Chocolate Cake

$40.00

Lemon Cake

$40.00

Yellow Cake

$40.00

Caribbean

Half Pan Jerk Chicken

$75.00

Half Pan Curry Chicken

$75.00

Half Pan Curry Goat

$100.00

Half Pan Oxtails

$100.00

Half Pan Curry Shrimp

$85.00

Half Pan Jerk Fish

$75.00

Southern

Half Pan Fried Chicken

$55.00

Half Pan Fried Fish

$65.00

Half Pan Baby Back Ribs

$70.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

A delicious blend of Caribbean and Soul Food cuisine!

Location

350 Bloomfield Avenue, Caldwell, NJ 07006

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

