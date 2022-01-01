Wright Kind of Soul 350 Bloomfield Avenue
350 Bloomfield Avenue
Caldwell, NJ 07006
Appetizers
Sticky Wings
8 bone in chicken wing sections fried and tossed in sauce of choice
Buffalo Wings
Soul Sweet Chili Wings
Triple Sauce Wings
Boneless Wings
boneless chicken tossed in sauce of choice
Appetizer Combo
Combination of bone-in chicken, onion rings, mozzarella sticks and fried shrimp
Cauliflower Wings
Battered and Fried Cauliflower tossed in sauce of choice
2 Crab Cakes
10 Pc Fried Shrimp
Soul Sweet Chili Veggie Pot Stickers
2 Beef Patties
Bacon Collard Green Dip
creamy, collard green and bacon blend served with fresh fried tortilla chips
Salmon Bites w/Honey Mustard Sauce
Fresh salmon pieces battered and fried, served with honey mustard dipping sauce
Crab Fries
French Fries topped with crab meat and a drizzle of buttermilk ranch
Crab Fries w/ Shrimp
Blackened Shrimp Deviled Eggs
Coconut Shrimp
2 Cornbread
Fried Okra
2 Empanadas
Chicken & Turkey
2 Smothered Turkey Wings w/ White Rice & side
2 Turkey Wings smothered in light gravy, served with white rice and one side of choice
Turkey Chops w/ White Rice & side
2 Turkey Chops (Smothered or Fried) smothered in light gravy(if option is chosen) served with White Rice and one side of choice
4Pc Fried Chicken
4pc Fried chicken (includes Breast, wing, thigh, & leg) served with two sides of choice no substitution for pieces
Half Baked Chicken
Chicken & Waffles
Seafood & Fish Dishes
Denise Seafood Combo
2 crab cakes, salmon bites, fried shrimp and sweet potato fries
Blackened Shrimp & Grits
Fried Whiting w/two sides
Fried Flounder w/two sides
Salmon w/two sides
Crab Stuffed Salmon w/ Shrimp
Fish & Shrimp Combo w/two sides
Fried Catfish w/ One side choice
Fried Red Snapper w/two sides
Caribbean ( Curry, Jerk, Esco)
Jerk Chicken w/Peas rice & Cabbage & Plantain
Spicy Jerk seasoned chicken served with caribbean peas & rice and cabbage
Curry Chicken w/Peas rice & Cabbage & Plantain
Curry Shrimp w/Peas rice & Cabbage & Plantain
Jerk Shrimp w/ Peas Rice & Cabbage & Plantain
Curry Goat w/Peas rice & Cabbage & Plantain
Escovitch Fish w/Peas rice & Cabbage & Plantain
Red Snapper Fish sauteed in white wine vinegar with spicy peppers, carrots and onions served with Caribbean peas & rice and cabbage
Oxtails w/Peas rice & Cabbage & Plantain
Oxtails w/ Grits
Curry Fillet Sapper w/Peas Rice & Cabbage & Plantain
Southern
Salad
Kids Meal
Sides
Baked Mac & Cheese
Black Eyed Peas
Sauteed Green Beans
Green Beans w/ Turkey
Mashed Potatoes
French Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Candied Yams
Collard Greens
Cabbage
Potato Salad
Asparagus
Baked Beans
Peas and Rice
Plantains
White Rice
Sodas
Homemade Drinks
Jamaican Beverages
Bottled Drinks
Hot Drinks
Lunch Specials
Epanadas
Jerk Chicken w/ Rice & Peas & Plantains
Curry Chicken w/ Rice & Peas & Plantains
Stew Chicken w/ Rice & Peas & Plantains
Fried Whiting Sandwich
Chicken Rasta Pasta
Shrimp Rasta Pasta
Shrimp & Fries
Salmon Salad
Salmon Cakes
Beef Patties
BBQ Jerk Ribs w/ Fries
Pork Chop Sandwich
6 Pc Tenders & Fries
Catering Out
Large Pan Baked Mac and Cheese
Half Pan Baked Mac and cheese
Large Pan White Rice
Half Pan White Rice
Large Pan Candied Yams
Half Pan Candied Yams
Large Pan Cabbage
Half Pan Cabbage
Large Pan Potato Salad
Half Pan Potato Salad
Large Pan Macaroni Salad
Half Pan Macaroni Salad
Large Pan Rice w/ Shrimp Chicken & Broccoli
Half Pan Rice w/ Shrimp Chicken & Broccoli
Large Pan Peas & Rice
Half Pan Peas and Rice
Large Pan Meatballs
Pork Ribs By Pound
Large Pan Fried Chicken
Half Pan Fried Chicken
Large Pan Curry Chicken
Half Pan Curry Chicken
Large Pan Jerk Chicken
Half Pan Jerk Chicken
Large Pan Baked Chicken
Half Pan Baked Chicken
Large Pan Spanish Stew Chicken
Half Pan Spanish Stew Chicken
Large Pan Caribbean Stew Chicken
Half Pan Caribbean Stew Chicken
Large Pan BBQ Sticky Wings
Half Pan BBQ Sticky Wings
Large Pan Meatloaf
Large Pan Fried Whiting
Half Pan Fried Whiting
Large Pan Baked Tilapia
Large Pan Turkey Wings
Large Pan Sausage & Peppers
Half Pan Sausage & Peppers
Large Pan Empanadas
Half Pan Pepper Steak
Large Pan Baked Ziti
Half Pan Chicken Parmesan
Large Pan Shrimp & Broccoli
Half Pan Shrimp & Broccoli
Large Pan Green Beans
Half Pan Green Beans
Large Pan Collard Greens
Half Pan Collard Greens
Large Pan Yellow Rice
Half Pan Yellow Rice
Large Pan Peas & Rice
Half Pan Spanish Rice & Beans
Large Pan Baked Beans
Half Pan Baked Beans
Large Pan Oxtails
Half Pan Oxtails
Tray Of Cornbread
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
A delicious blend of Caribbean and Soul Food cuisine!
350 Bloomfield Avenue, Caldwell, NJ 07006