Sandwiches
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Dessert & Ice Cream

Wright Square Bistro 21 W York St

111 Reviews

$

21 W York St

Savannah, GA 31401

Build your own!
Gertie's Chicken Sandwich
Soup of the Day - Tomato Bisque

Sandwiches/Plates

Gertie's Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Seasoned fried chicken breast served with cheddar cheese, lettuce and our house-made sauce served on a potato bun.

Alice's Fried Fish Sandwich

Alice's Fried Fish Sandwich

$14.00

Two fried fresh panko breaded flounder filets served with cheddar cheese, tarter sauce and lettuce on a potato roll. Comes with a bag of potato chips.

The Clark

$14.00

Oven roasted beef, caramelized onions, melted Gouda cheese on ciabatta.

The Riley

$14.00+

House-made pimento cheese on toasted panini bread. Add thick sliced applewood bacon for just $2.00.

The Fredo

$14.00+

Ahh, mi amico Fredo! The Fredo is our take on a classic grilled cheese. You can add tomato or bacon ($2.00) to make it even more wonderful!

Vannah's Egg Salad Sandwich

$12.00

Freshly made egg salad with a hint of sweet Southern pickle relish served with lettuce and tomato on an Auspicious croissant.

Special Sandwich of the Day

$14.00

Call us to check on the special sandwich of the day! What ever is fresh from our kitchen will make a special meal. It might be a turkey BLT, a grilled chicken breast on focaccia or a meatloaf on white just like my mom used to make! You never know! Served with our house made potato chips.

Ruthie's Egg Sandwich on an Auspicious croissant

Ruthie's Egg Sandwich on an Auspicious croissant

$12.00Out of stock

Ruthie, Locket's daughter takes a special spin on life! So we're making a special sheet pan egg each week and pairing it with a fresh Auspicious croissant. Add some cheese and you have a Ruthie experience!

Smash Burger

$18.00

Veggie Burger

$18.00

Build your own!

$14.00

Pick from a variety of fresh meats, cheeses and toppings and condiments!

Blue Plate Special - Meatloaf

$22.00

Roast Claxton Chicken Plate

$24.00

Half a Claxton chicken, roasted to perfection served with a side of our house-made mac & cheese and green bean and potato salad.

Shrimp Savannah Style

$20.00

Meatloaf portion

$10.00

Our house made meatloaf is something not to be missed! Just the Wright mix of beef, pork and spices hand blended and baked with bacon and our special house glaze. Build a plate by adding some sides or just have it on its own!

Egg Pie

$12.00

Lottie Lee Elizabeth Jones was a formidable woman and Tod's great grandmother. She lived to be 92. She would make her special egg pie in her Elon NC kitchen with farm fresh eggs, peppers, toasted croutons, greens and what ever was fresh out of her husband Ed's garden.

Lasagna

$18.00Out of stock

Fish And Chips

$18.00

Sides and Salads and Soups

Locket's House Salad

$12.00+

A mix of fresh garden greens, candied pecans, Cotija cheese, croutons and tomatoes with your choice of dressing.

Caprese Salad with summer tomatoes

$14.00Out of stock

Waldorf Salad

$18.00
Bea's Wedge with Bleu Cheese Dressing

Bea's Wedge with Bleu Cheese Dressing

$12.00

A classic wedge salad with house-made bleu cheese dressing, tomato and diced bacon!

Grilled Caesar Salad

Grilled Caesar Salad

$14.00

Fresh romaine, grilled with croutons, tomatoes and house-made Caesar dressing. Add grilled fresh Georgia shrimp for just $8.

Fall Carrot Squash Salad

$18.00

Stuffed Tomato with Chicken Salad

$14.00Out of stock

Goat Cheese, Pecan and Blackberry Salad

$20.00Out of stock

Salad Scoop

$5.00

When you just need a side of something - get a side scoop of one of our wonderful house made salads - chicken or tuna! Great to pair with a Locket salad!

Broccoli Cheddar Quiche

$12.00

Our house baked broccoli and cheddar quiche served with a tossed green side salad, a regular side or a cup of soup.

NO SIDE Broccoli Cheddar Quiche

$8.00

When you just want a slice of the broccoli cheddar quiche!

Sausage Caramelized Onion Quiche

$12.00

NO SIDE Sausage Caramelized Onion Quiche

$8.00

Ham/Cheddar Croissant with side

$12.00

Take one Auspicious ham and cheddar croissant, heated just right and pair it with a tossed green side salad, a regular side or a cup of soup.

Ham/Cheddar Croissant no side

$8.00

Have one of Auspicious' handmade ham and cheese croissants! Perfect for eating while you tour Savannah.

Sheet Pan Egg of the Week (slice) - Sundried Tomato And Basil

$6.00

We make a mix of our oven baked sheet pan eggs! Usually we have a selection of both a vegetarian and a meat option.

Deviled Egg of the Day

Deviled Egg of the Day

$3.00

Two of our special deviled eggs. You never know what they will be!

Soup of the Day Shrimp And Corn Chowder

$6.00+

House made soup chicken vegetable soup from scratch!

Soup of the Day - Tomato Bisque

$5.00+

Our seasonal selection varies from week to week depending on what is farm fresh!

Red Skinned Potato Salad

$5.00

Russet potatoes, celery, bell pepper, eggs, mustard and, of course, Dukes Mayo.

Green Bean and Potato Salad

$5.00

Macaroni and Cheese

$6.00

Our special house recipe for the cheesiest Mac and Cheese you've had since your grandmother made it! We bake it dry - if you don't know what that means you are not from the South!

Zuccini Tomato Summer Squash Casserole

$6.00Out of stock

Handcut French Fries

$5.00+

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$10.00+

Fried Green Tomatoes

$12.00Out of stock

House made potato chips

$5.00

Potato Chips (bag)

$1.50

Choice of a variety of Miss Vickie's or Baked Lays

Fruit Grab

$2.00

Fresh fruit from our farmer's basket. Pick one as a snack, side or dessert!

Grilled Shrimp (add to salad)

$8.00

Grilled chicken breast

$5.00

Add house grilled chicken breast to any salad or just have it on its own!

Turkey Breast

$5.00

Add house roasted turkey breast to any salad or just have it on its own!

Roast Beef

$5.00Out of stock

Bacon

$3.00

Add two strips of thick cut hickory smoked bacon to any sandwich or just have it as a snack.

Add Fig Preserves To Sandwich

$0.50

Nothing says sweet and savory than adding our special Wright Square fig preserves to your sandwich!

Extra dressing/sauce

$0.50

Add Ham

$5.00

Brunch Items

Bagel

$3.00

Chocolate Croissant

$6.00

What is better than a flakey, warm croissant from Auspicious Bakery? A chocolate croissant! Get either a regular or a chocolate croissant, served warm!

Cinnamon Roll

$6.00

A sweet and gooey cinnamon roll from our friends at Auspicious, served warm!

Pastry

$6.00Out of stock

Call us to see what pastry selections we have from our friends at Auspicious Bakery!

Savory Croissant

$6.00Out of stock

Sweet Croissant

$6.00Out of stock

New Yorker Bagel Platter

$12.00

Cheeses and such

Les Trois Petits Cochons Pate de Campagne

$15.00

A generous portion of wonderful Pâté de Campagne, served with cornichons, dijon and baguette slices.

Cheese board

$8.00

Our selection of fine cheeses comes with Georgia sourdough crackers, fig jam, cornichons, house made pickles and pecans.

Brie en Croute

$20.00Out of stock

Our house made baked brie, with our own fig jam. Call ahead if you can because if we have sold out (which we usually do), it takes 30 minutes to prepare.

Breads - Individual

Baguette - Half

$4.00Out of stock

Baguette - Slice

$1.00Out of stock

Baguette - Whole

$6.00Out of stock

Ciabatta

$2.00Out of stock

Focaccia - Portion

$4.00Out of stock

Croissant

$4.00

Regular Bread - Slice

$1.00

Gluten Free Bread - Slice

$1.50

Gluten Free Bun

$2.00

Add Bonne Maman Jam

$1.00

Add Butter

$0.50

Add Honey

$0.50

Desserts

Brownies

$8.00

Decadent dark chocolate brownings from Wicked Cakes. Get it warmed up and add some of our house ice cream.

Cakes

$10.00

We get a variety of luscious layer cakes from Wicked Cakes every week. Have a scale of heaven!

Cheesecake

$10.00

We get different handmade cheesecakes from Wicked Cakes every week!

Dessert Bars

$8.00

Peach/Blueberry Cobbler with Ice Cream

$12.00

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Pound Cake of the Week - Key Lime

$10.00

We stock a different pound cake each week lovingly made by Donna's Delights! This week - Red Velvet!

Pies

$8.00

Our weekly pie selections are lovingly made in house or by one of our dessert partners.

Ice Cream Dish

$6.00

We make a special flavor of ice cream in house depending on what is available at the farmer's market. Get a generous scoop of wonderful!

Fresh Baked Chocolate Chip Cookies

$2.00

Hot from the oven every day, our freshly baked giant chocolate chip cookies will make your day.

Gluten Free Desserts

$10.00

We offer a variety of gluten free desserts each week - some may also be vegan - from our friends at Wicked Cakes.

Add ice cream

$3.00

Add some of our house made ice cream to any of our desserts.

Add whipped cream

$0.50

Add some whipped cream to any of our wonderful desserts.

Beverages

A&W Root Beer - bottle

$3.00

Dad's Root Beer was developed in the 1930s by Barney Berns and Ely Klapman in Klapman's basement.

Cheerwine - bottle

$3.00

Cheerwine's unique & fizzy wild cherry taste has been an icon of Southern food and culture since 1917.

Coke Classic - can

$2.00

Our Georgia native Coca Cola, quenching thirst since 1886.

Deer Park - 16.9 oz bottle

$2.00

Dasani uses reverse osmosis filtration to remove impurities to achieve its pure, crisp, invigorating taste.

Diet Coke - can

$2.00

"Just for the taste of it!"

Fiji water - bottle

$3.00

Fiji Water is bottled and shipped from Fiji, sourced from an artesian aquifer in Viti Levu.

Ginger Ale - can

$2.00

Did you know that Thomas Joseph Cantrell, an Irish apothecary and surgeon, manufactured the first ginger ale in Belfast, Northern Ireland in the 1850s?

Lemonade

$4.00

Our house-made lemonade is the perfect balance of tangy lemon and sweet simple sugar. Nothing more refreshing for a day of walking around Savannah.

Lemonade Refill

$2.00

Sometimes you just need more!

Mexican Coke - bottle

$3.00Out of stock

Mexican Coke is made with cane sugar instead of high fructose corn syrup and comes in a glass bottle.

Milk

$2.00

Got milk? We do!

Nehi Grape - bottle

$3.00

The NuGrape brand was created in 1906 and the National NuGrape Company was founded in Atlanta.

Nehi Orange - bottle

$3.00

NEHI Orange Soda, from Columbus Georgia, was introduced in 1924 by Chero-Cola/Union Bottle Works.

Nehi Peach - bottle

$3.00

Since 1924, Nehi Peach soda tastes like biting into a sweet, juicy peach, perfect for those who seek a superior, caffeine free soft drink

Pellegrino - bottle

$3.00

S.Pellegrino originates from rock 1,300 ft deep where it is mineralized by limestone and volcanic rocks.

RC Cola - bottle

$3.00

Red Bull - can

$5.00

Red Bull gives you wings!

Root Beer - can

$2.00

Did you know that in 1919, Roy Allen opened his root-beer stand in Lodi, California, which led to the development of A&W Root Beer.

Smart Water

$4.00

Smartwater is manufactured by distillation which removes most inorganic impurities, such as naturally dissolved minerals. Afterwards, certain mineral electrolytes such as potassium, calcium and magnesium are added back. 1L

Sparkling Ice

$2.00

Sparkling water for people who like fizzy drinks, zero sugar drinks, and just darn tasty drinks.

Sprite - can

$2.00

Another Coca Cola classic - a clear choice!

Sundrop - bottle

$3.00

Add Watermelon Ice

$2.00

Seasonal. We take field fresh watermelons, juice them and create ice that pairs wonderfully with lemonade and ice teas!

Orange Juice

$4.00

Coffees and Teas

Drip Brewed Coffee

$3.00+

Cappuccino

$3.50+

Cafe au Lait

$3.00+

Espresso

$2.00

Traditional Macchiato

$3.00+

Macchiato (Starbucks style)

$5.00+

Caffe Americano

$4.00+

Latte

$4.50+

Caffe Mocha

$4.50+

Chai Latte

$5.00+

Cold Brew

$4.00

Iced Tea - glass

$2.00

Sweet or Unsweet? That is the question!

Hot Tea by Harney & Sons

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

Add a flavored syrup

$0.50

Add almond milk

$0.50

Add Espresso shot

$1.00

Wine/Beer - Don't forget Happy Hour ALL DAY!

Don't forget - Happy Hour everyday from 4 pm until close. Special $5 glasses of selected wines!

Blood Orange Mimosa

$5.00

Peach Bellini

$5.00

Rose Cocktail

$10.00

Wine Special - Red

$5.00

Selected glasses of red wine served during Happy Hour - 4 pm until closing!

Wine Special - White

$5.00

Selected glasses of white and rose wine served during Happy Hour - 4 pm until closing!

Wine Special - Rose

$5.00

Super Sized Mimosa

$10.00

Seehof Riesling - glass

$9.00

Seehof Riesling - bottle

$40.00

Deux Moulins Sauvignon Blanc - glass

$9.00

Deux Moulins Sauvignon Blanc - bottle

$40.00

J. Wilkes Chardonnay - glass

$9.00

J. Wilkes Chardonnay - bottle

$40.00

Trione Chardonnay - bottle

$60.00
Peay Chardonnay - bottle

Peay Chardonnay - bottle

$85.00

Celistia Viognier - bottle

$60.00

Touraine Red - glass

$9.00

Touraine Red - bottle

$40.00

A Tribute to Grace Grenache - glass

$9.00

A Tribute to Grace Grenache - bottle

$40.00

Chinon Cabernet - glass

$12.00

Chinon Cabernet - bottle

$50.00

Agenais Rose - glass

$9.00

Agenais Rose - bottle

$40.00

CEP Rose - bottle

$65.00

Platino - glass

$5.00

Platino - Bottle

$25.00

Hild Ebling - glass

$9.00

Georgia Beer Oktoberfest

$5.00

Lord Grey Sour Ale

$5.00

Southern Delight Praline Amber

$5.00

Raspberry Blond Ale

$5.00

Service Rally Point

$2.00

Service Gun Buddy

$5.00Out of stock

Tropicalia Pale Ale

$5.00

Tybee Island Blonde

$5.00

Bravazzi Clementina

$5.00

Bravazzi Blood Orange

$5.00

Bravazzi Limonata

$5.00

Bravazzi Grapefruit

$5.00

Lindemans Framboise

$8.00

SCB Mocha

$6.00

SCB Espresso Shot

$6.00

SCB Salted Caramel

$6.00

Pantry

Aluminum To Go Cups

$1.00

Apple Butter

$10.00

Bailey's Irish Cream

$15.00

Champagne Dill Mustard

$10.00

Cheesesticks

$5.00

Chocolate Box - 12 piece

$36.00

Chocolate Box - 4 piece

$14.00

Chocolate Box - 6 piece

$20.00

Claxton Fruitcake - three pack

$15.00

Cocktail Cards

$4.00

Cocktail Napkins

$4.00

Corgi Stopper

$10.00

Drinking Dogs

$40.00

Kind of how I would like to spend my days!

Egalité Mini Toast

$6.00

Fig Preserves

$10.00

Lovely blend of preserved figs and spices that enhances any cheese or topping for you favorite meat or sandwich.

Firehook Sea Salt Crackers

$7.00

Fried Peanut Bags

$4.00

Fried Peanut Bottle

$6.00

Fried Peanut Clusters - Chocolate

$4.00

Fried Peanut Clusters - White

$4.00

Georgia Olive Farm Oil

$40.00

A locally produced EVOO! The secret is out!

Georgia Peach Butter

$10.00

Georgia Peach Chutney

$10.00

Georgia Peach Pecan Dressing

$10.00

Georgia Peach Preserve - Small

$5.00

Georgia Peach Preserves

$10.00

Need we say more!

Georgia Sourdough Sea Salt Crackers

$5.00

Girl Scout Patch

$4.00

Guylian Salted Caramel Bars

$10.00

Harney & Sons Tea Tins

$15.00

Honey - honeycomb piece

$20.00

Honey - pot with dipper

$25.00

Jack Daniels Honey Pecans

$12.00

Jack Daniels Tennessee Honey

$10.00

Jack Daniels Whiskey Praline Pecans

$12.00

Jack Daniels Whiskey Pralines

$6.50

Jalapeno Pepper Jam

$8.00

Spice it up a little!

Jim Beam Fudge

$25.00

Mango Chutney

$10.00

A chutney of fresh mangos that pairs perfectly with cheeses or topping for your favorite sandwich or salad.

Pickled Okra - Hot

$10.00

Pickled Okra - Mild

$10.00

Red Pepper Jelly

$8.00

A sweet but tangy jelly that enhances whatever you put it on!

Spiced Pecans

$8.00

Toffee - Dark Chocolate Almond (bag)

$10.00

Vidailia Onion and Peppercorn Dressing

$10.00

A tangy mix of local Vidalia onions and fresh ground peppercorns.

Vidalia Onion and Sweet Pepper Vinaigrette Dressing

$10.00

A sweet blend of local onion and roasted peppers with our special vinaigrette

Vidalia Onion Relish

$10.00

Mignonnette

$12.00

Chocolate

Easter Bunny Large

$15.00Out of stock

Easter Bunny Small

$12.00Out of stock

Individual Bunny Case

$5.00Out of stock
Apple Ganache

Apple Ganache

$3.00
Irish Cream Truffle

Irish Cream Truffle

$3.00
Black Cat (Dark Chocolate)

Black Cat (Dark Chocolate)

$5.00
Cappuccino Ganache

Cappuccino Ganache

$3.00
Caramel Chocolate

Caramel Chocolate

$3.00
Caramel Milk Chocolate Truffle

Caramel Milk Chocolate Truffle

$3.00
Caramel Toffee

Caramel Toffee

$3.00
Caramelized Hazelnut Heart

Caramelized Hazelnut Heart

$3.00
Cayenne Caramel

Cayenne Caramel

$3.00
Champagne Truffle

Champagne Truffle

$3.00
Chocolate Lab (Milk Chocolate)

Chocolate Lab (Milk Chocolate)

$5.00
Chocolate Raspberry Heart

Chocolate Raspberry Heart

$3.00
Coconut Rum Heart

Coconut Rum Heart

$3.00
Creme Brulee Ganache

Creme Brulee Ganache

$3.00
Dark Chocolate Amaretto Truffle

Dark Chocolate Amaretto Truffle

$3.00
Dark Chocolate Caramel Log with Sea Salt

Dark Chocolate Caramel Log with Sea Salt

$3.00
Dark Chocolate Cherry Jubilee

Dark Chocolate Cherry Jubilee

$3.00
Dark Chocolate Decadence Truffle

Dark Chocolate Decadence Truffle

$3.00
Dark Chocolate Espresso Truffle

Dark Chocolate Espresso Truffle

$3.00
Dark Chocolate Grand Marnier Truffle

Dark Chocolate Grand Marnier Truffle

$3.00
Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup

Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup

$3.00
Dark Chocolate Raspberry Truffle

Dark Chocolate Raspberry Truffle

$3.00
Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Truffle

Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Truffle

$3.00
Dark Chocolate Strawberry Truffle

Dark Chocolate Strawberry Truffle

$3.00
Dark Chocolate Swiss Mint

Dark Chocolate Swiss Mint

$3.00

Dark Chocolate Tiramisu Truffle

$3.00
Dark Chocolate Truffle

Dark Chocolate Truffle

$3.00
Earl Grey

Earl Grey

$3.00
French Vanilla Heart

French Vanilla Heart

$3.00
German Chocolate Cake Truffle

German Chocolate Cake Truffle

$3.00
Gift Box - 12 piece (preboxed)

Gift Box - 12 piece (preboxed)

$27.00
Gift Box - 4 piece (preboxed)

Gift Box - 4 piece (preboxed)

$15.00
Gift Box - 6 piece (preboxed)

Gift Box - 6 piece (preboxed)

$20.00
Gift Box - Heart Shaped 6 piece (preboxed)

Gift Box - Heart Shaped 6 piece (preboxed)

$20.00Out of stock
Gift Box - Rose Colored Empty

Gift Box - Rose Colored Empty

$3.00

Gift box that can hold eight chocolates of your choice (sold separately). Does not fit large truffles.

Gold Spice Truffle

Gold Spice Truffle

$3.00
Grand Marinier Truffle

Grand Marinier Truffle

$3.00
Guyaux Box (12 piece)

Guyaux Box (12 piece)

$15.00
Guyaux Box (24 piece)

Guyaux Box (24 piece)

$30.00
Guyaux Single Piece

Guyaux Single Piece

$1.50
Hot Chili

Hot Chili

$3.00
Irish Cream

Irish Cream

$3.00
Italian Espresso Truffle

Italian Espresso Truffle

$3.00
Jivara Heart

Jivara Heart

$3.00
Key Lime

Key Lime

$3.00
Kona Coffee

Kona Coffee

$3.00
Lavendar Butterfly

Lavendar Butterfly

$3.00
Lavender Sea Salt

Lavender Sea Salt

$3.00
Mango Margarita Heart

Mango Margarita Heart

$3.00
Markers Mark Truffle

Markers Mark Truffle

$3.00
Marzipan

Marzipan

$3.00
Milk Chocolate Cappuccino Truffle

Milk Chocolate Cappuccino Truffle

$3.00
Milk Chocolate Caramel Log with Sea Salt

Milk Chocolate Caramel Log with Sea Salt

$3.00
Milk Chocolate Caramel Truffle

Milk Chocolate Caramel Truffle

$3.00
Milk Chocolate Champagne Truffle

Milk Chocolate Champagne Truffle

$3.00
Milk Chocolate French Vanilla Truffle

Milk Chocolate French Vanilla Truffle

$3.00
Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup

Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup

$3.00
Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Truffle

Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Truffle

$3.00
Milk Chocolate Sea Salt Caramel

Milk Chocolate Sea Salt Caramel

$3.00
Milk Chocolate Truffle

Milk Chocolate Truffle

$3.00
Mint Julep

Mint Julep

$3.00
Mojito Ganache

Mojito Ganache

$3.00
Peach Daquiri Heart

Peach Daquiri Heart

$3.00
Peanut Butter Ganache

Peanut Butter Ganache

$3.00
Peanut Butter Pretzel Crunch

Peanut Butter Pretzel Crunch

$3.00
Pistachio Praline

Pistachio Praline

$3.00