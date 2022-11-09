- Home
- Wright Square Bistro - 21 W York St
Wright Square Bistro 21 W York St
111 Reviews
$
21 W York St
Savannah, GA 31401
Sandwiches/Plates
Gertie's Chicken Sandwich
Seasoned fried chicken breast served with cheddar cheese, lettuce and our house-made sauce served on a potato bun.
Alice's Fried Fish Sandwich
Two fried fresh panko breaded flounder filets served with cheddar cheese, tarter sauce and lettuce on a potato roll. Comes with a bag of potato chips.
The Clark
Oven roasted beef, caramelized onions, melted Gouda cheese on ciabatta.
The Riley
House-made pimento cheese on toasted panini bread. Add thick sliced applewood bacon for just $2.00.
The Fredo
Ahh, mi amico Fredo! The Fredo is our take on a classic grilled cheese. You can add tomato or bacon ($2.00) to make it even more wonderful!
Vannah's Egg Salad Sandwich
Freshly made egg salad with a hint of sweet Southern pickle relish served with lettuce and tomato on an Auspicious croissant.
Special Sandwich of the Day
Call us to check on the special sandwich of the day! What ever is fresh from our kitchen will make a special meal. It might be a turkey BLT, a grilled chicken breast on focaccia or a meatloaf on white just like my mom used to make! You never know! Served with our house made potato chips.
Ruthie's Egg Sandwich on an Auspicious croissant
Ruthie, Locket's daughter takes a special spin on life! So we're making a special sheet pan egg each week and pairing it with a fresh Auspicious croissant. Add some cheese and you have a Ruthie experience!
Smash Burger
Veggie Burger
Build your own!
Pick from a variety of fresh meats, cheeses and toppings and condiments!
Blue Plate Special - Meatloaf
Roast Claxton Chicken Plate
Half a Claxton chicken, roasted to perfection served with a side of our house-made mac & cheese and green bean and potato salad.
Shrimp Savannah Style
Meatloaf portion
Our house made meatloaf is something not to be missed! Just the Wright mix of beef, pork and spices hand blended and baked with bacon and our special house glaze. Build a plate by adding some sides or just have it on its own!
Egg Pie
Lottie Lee Elizabeth Jones was a formidable woman and Tod's great grandmother. She lived to be 92. She would make her special egg pie in her Elon NC kitchen with farm fresh eggs, peppers, toasted croutons, greens and what ever was fresh out of her husband Ed's garden.
Lasagna
Fish And Chips
Sides and Salads and Soups
Locket's House Salad
A mix of fresh garden greens, candied pecans, Cotija cheese, croutons and tomatoes with your choice of dressing.
Caprese Salad with summer tomatoes
Waldorf Salad
Bea's Wedge with Bleu Cheese Dressing
A classic wedge salad with house-made bleu cheese dressing, tomato and diced bacon!
Grilled Caesar Salad
Fresh romaine, grilled with croutons, tomatoes and house-made Caesar dressing. Add grilled fresh Georgia shrimp for just $8.
Fall Carrot Squash Salad
Stuffed Tomato with Chicken Salad
Goat Cheese, Pecan and Blackberry Salad
Salad Scoop
When you just need a side of something - get a side scoop of one of our wonderful house made salads - chicken or tuna! Great to pair with a Locket salad!
Broccoli Cheddar Quiche
Our house baked broccoli and cheddar quiche served with a tossed green side salad, a regular side or a cup of soup.
NO SIDE Broccoli Cheddar Quiche
When you just want a slice of the broccoli cheddar quiche!
Sausage Caramelized Onion Quiche
NO SIDE Sausage Caramelized Onion Quiche
Ham/Cheddar Croissant with side
Take one Auspicious ham and cheddar croissant, heated just right and pair it with a tossed green side salad, a regular side or a cup of soup.
Ham/Cheddar Croissant no side
Have one of Auspicious' handmade ham and cheese croissants! Perfect for eating while you tour Savannah.
Sheet Pan Egg of the Week (slice) - Sundried Tomato And Basil
We make a mix of our oven baked sheet pan eggs! Usually we have a selection of both a vegetarian and a meat option.
Deviled Egg of the Day
Two of our special deviled eggs. You never know what they will be!
Soup of the Day Shrimp And Corn Chowder
House made soup chicken vegetable soup from scratch!
Soup of the Day - Tomato Bisque
Our seasonal selection varies from week to week depending on what is farm fresh!
Red Skinned Potato Salad
Russet potatoes, celery, bell pepper, eggs, mustard and, of course, Dukes Mayo.
Green Bean and Potato Salad
Macaroni and Cheese
Our special house recipe for the cheesiest Mac and Cheese you've had since your grandmother made it! We bake it dry - if you don't know what that means you are not from the South!
Zuccini Tomato Summer Squash Casserole
Handcut French Fries
Beer Battered Onion Rings
Fried Green Tomatoes
House made potato chips
Potato Chips (bag)
Choice of a variety of Miss Vickie's or Baked Lays
Fruit Grab
Fresh fruit from our farmer's basket. Pick one as a snack, side or dessert!
Grilled Shrimp (add to salad)
Grilled chicken breast
Add house grilled chicken breast to any salad or just have it on its own!
Turkey Breast
Add house roasted turkey breast to any salad or just have it on its own!
Roast Beef
Bacon
Add two strips of thick cut hickory smoked bacon to any sandwich or just have it as a snack.
Add Fig Preserves To Sandwich
Nothing says sweet and savory than adding our special Wright Square fig preserves to your sandwich!
Extra dressing/sauce
Add Ham
Brunch Items
Bagel
Chocolate Croissant
What is better than a flakey, warm croissant from Auspicious Bakery? A chocolate croissant! Get either a regular or a chocolate croissant, served warm!
Cinnamon Roll
A sweet and gooey cinnamon roll from our friends at Auspicious, served warm!
Pastry
Call us to see what pastry selections we have from our friends at Auspicious Bakery!
Savory Croissant
Sweet Croissant
New Yorker Bagel Platter
Cheeses and such
Les Trois Petits Cochons Pate de Campagne
A generous portion of wonderful Pâté de Campagne, served with cornichons, dijon and baguette slices.
Cheese board
Our selection of fine cheeses comes with Georgia sourdough crackers, fig jam, cornichons, house made pickles and pecans.
Brie en Croute
Our house made baked brie, with our own fig jam. Call ahead if you can because if we have sold out (which we usually do), it takes 30 minutes to prepare.
Breads - Individual
Baguette - Half
Baguette - Slice
Baguette - Whole
Ciabatta
Focaccia - Portion
Croissant
Regular Bread - Slice
Gluten Free Bread - Slice
Gluten Free Bun
Add Bonne Maman Jam
Add Butter
Add Honey
Desserts
Brownies
Decadent dark chocolate brownings from Wicked Cakes. Get it warmed up and add some of our house ice cream.
Cakes
We get a variety of luscious layer cakes from Wicked Cakes every week. Have a scale of heaven!
Cheesecake
We get different handmade cheesecakes from Wicked Cakes every week!
Dessert Bars
Peach/Blueberry Cobbler with Ice Cream
Pineapple Upside Down Cake
Pound Cake of the Week - Key Lime
We stock a different pound cake each week lovingly made by Donna's Delights! This week - Red Velvet!
Pies
Our weekly pie selections are lovingly made in house or by one of our dessert partners.
Ice Cream Dish
We make a special flavor of ice cream in house depending on what is available at the farmer's market. Get a generous scoop of wonderful!
Fresh Baked Chocolate Chip Cookies
Hot from the oven every day, our freshly baked giant chocolate chip cookies will make your day.
Gluten Free Desserts
We offer a variety of gluten free desserts each week - some may also be vegan - from our friends at Wicked Cakes.
Add ice cream
Add some of our house made ice cream to any of our desserts.
Add whipped cream
Add some whipped cream to any of our wonderful desserts.
Beverages
A&W Root Beer - bottle
Dad's Root Beer was developed in the 1930s by Barney Berns and Ely Klapman in Klapman's basement.
Cheerwine - bottle
Cheerwine's unique & fizzy wild cherry taste has been an icon of Southern food and culture since 1917.
Coke Classic - can
Our Georgia native Coca Cola, quenching thirst since 1886.
Deer Park - 16.9 oz bottle
Dasani uses reverse osmosis filtration to remove impurities to achieve its pure, crisp, invigorating taste.
Diet Coke - can
"Just for the taste of it!"
Fiji water - bottle
Fiji Water is bottled and shipped from Fiji, sourced from an artesian aquifer in Viti Levu.
Ginger Ale - can
Did you know that Thomas Joseph Cantrell, an Irish apothecary and surgeon, manufactured the first ginger ale in Belfast, Northern Ireland in the 1850s?
Lemonade
Our house-made lemonade is the perfect balance of tangy lemon and sweet simple sugar. Nothing more refreshing for a day of walking around Savannah.
Lemonade Refill
Sometimes you just need more!
Mexican Coke - bottle
Mexican Coke is made with cane sugar instead of high fructose corn syrup and comes in a glass bottle.
Milk
Got milk? We do!
Nehi Grape - bottle
The NuGrape brand was created in 1906 and the National NuGrape Company was founded in Atlanta.
Nehi Orange - bottle
NEHI Orange Soda, from Columbus Georgia, was introduced in 1924 by Chero-Cola/Union Bottle Works.
Nehi Peach - bottle
Since 1924, Nehi Peach soda tastes like biting into a sweet, juicy peach, perfect for those who seek a superior, caffeine free soft drink
Pellegrino - bottle
S.Pellegrino originates from rock 1,300 ft deep where it is mineralized by limestone and volcanic rocks.
RC Cola - bottle
Red Bull - can
Red Bull gives you wings!
Root Beer - can
Did you know that in 1919, Roy Allen opened his root-beer stand in Lodi, California, which led to the development of A&W Root Beer.
Smart Water
Smartwater is manufactured by distillation which removes most inorganic impurities, such as naturally dissolved minerals. Afterwards, certain mineral electrolytes such as potassium, calcium and magnesium are added back. 1L
Sparkling Ice
Sparkling water for people who like fizzy drinks, zero sugar drinks, and just darn tasty drinks.
Sprite - can
Another Coca Cola classic - a clear choice!
Sundrop - bottle
Add Watermelon Ice
Seasonal. We take field fresh watermelons, juice them and create ice that pairs wonderfully with lemonade and ice teas!
Orange Juice
Coffees and Teas
Drip Brewed Coffee
Cappuccino
Cafe au Lait
Espresso
Traditional Macchiato
Macchiato (Starbucks style)
Caffe Americano
Latte
Caffe Mocha
Chai Latte
Cold Brew
Iced Tea - glass
Sweet or Unsweet? That is the question!
Hot Tea by Harney & Sons
Hot Chocolate
Add a flavored syrup
Add almond milk
Add Espresso shot
Wine/Beer - Don't forget Happy Hour ALL DAY!
Blood Orange Mimosa
Peach Bellini
Rose Cocktail
Wine Special - Red
Selected glasses of red wine served during Happy Hour - 4 pm until closing!
Wine Special - White
Selected glasses of white and rose wine served during Happy Hour - 4 pm until closing!
Wine Special - Rose
Super Sized Mimosa
Seehof Riesling - glass
Seehof Riesling - bottle
Deux Moulins Sauvignon Blanc - glass
Deux Moulins Sauvignon Blanc - bottle
J. Wilkes Chardonnay - glass
J. Wilkes Chardonnay - bottle
Trione Chardonnay - bottle
Peay Chardonnay - bottle
Celistia Viognier - bottle
Touraine Red - glass
Touraine Red - bottle
A Tribute to Grace Grenache - glass
A Tribute to Grace Grenache - bottle
Chinon Cabernet - glass
Chinon Cabernet - bottle
Agenais Rose - glass
Agenais Rose - bottle
CEP Rose - bottle
Platino - glass
Platino - Bottle
Hild Ebling - glass
Georgia Beer Oktoberfest
Lord Grey Sour Ale
Southern Delight Praline Amber
Raspberry Blond Ale
Service Rally Point
Service Gun Buddy
Tropicalia Pale Ale
Tybee Island Blonde
Bravazzi Clementina
Bravazzi Blood Orange
Bravazzi Limonata
Bravazzi Grapefruit
Lindemans Framboise
SCB Mocha
SCB Espresso Shot
SCB Salted Caramel
Pantry
Aluminum To Go Cups
Apple Butter
Bailey's Irish Cream
Champagne Dill Mustard
Cheesesticks
Chocolate Box - 12 piece
Chocolate Box - 4 piece
Chocolate Box - 6 piece
Claxton Fruitcake - three pack
Cocktail Cards
Cocktail Napkins
Corgi Stopper
Drinking Dogs
Kind of how I would like to spend my days!
Egalité Mini Toast
Fig Preserves
Lovely blend of preserved figs and spices that enhances any cheese or topping for you favorite meat or sandwich.
Firehook Sea Salt Crackers
Fried Peanut Bags
Fried Peanut Bottle
Fried Peanut Clusters - Chocolate
Fried Peanut Clusters - White
Georgia Olive Farm Oil
A locally produced EVOO! The secret is out!
Georgia Peach Butter
Georgia Peach Chutney
Georgia Peach Pecan Dressing
Georgia Peach Preserve - Small
Georgia Peach Preserves
Need we say more!
Georgia Sourdough Sea Salt Crackers
Girl Scout Patch
Guylian Salted Caramel Bars
Harney & Sons Tea Tins
Honey - honeycomb piece
Honey - pot with dipper
Jack Daniels Honey Pecans
Jack Daniels Tennessee Honey
Jack Daniels Whiskey Praline Pecans
Jack Daniels Whiskey Pralines
Jalapeno Pepper Jam
Spice it up a little!
Jim Beam Fudge
Mango Chutney
A chutney of fresh mangos that pairs perfectly with cheeses or topping for your favorite sandwich or salad.
Pickled Okra - Hot
Pickled Okra - Mild
Red Pepper Jelly
A sweet but tangy jelly that enhances whatever you put it on!
Spiced Pecans
Toffee - Dark Chocolate Almond (bag)
Vidailia Onion and Peppercorn Dressing
A tangy mix of local Vidalia onions and fresh ground peppercorns.
Vidalia Onion and Sweet Pepper Vinaigrette Dressing
A sweet blend of local onion and roasted peppers with our special vinaigrette
Vidalia Onion Relish
Mignonnette
Chocolate
Easter Bunny Large
Easter Bunny Small
Individual Bunny Case
Apple Ganache
Irish Cream Truffle
Black Cat (Dark Chocolate)
Cappuccino Ganache
Caramel Chocolate
Caramel Milk Chocolate Truffle
Caramel Toffee
Caramelized Hazelnut Heart
Cayenne Caramel
Champagne Truffle
Chocolate Lab (Milk Chocolate)
Chocolate Raspberry Heart
Coconut Rum Heart
Creme Brulee Ganache
Dark Chocolate Amaretto Truffle
Dark Chocolate Caramel Log with Sea Salt
Dark Chocolate Cherry Jubilee
Dark Chocolate Decadence Truffle
Dark Chocolate Espresso Truffle
Dark Chocolate Grand Marnier Truffle
Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup
Dark Chocolate Raspberry Truffle
Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Truffle
Dark Chocolate Strawberry Truffle
Dark Chocolate Swiss Mint
Dark Chocolate Tiramisu Truffle
Dark Chocolate Truffle
Earl Grey
French Vanilla Heart
German Chocolate Cake Truffle
Gift Box - 12 piece (preboxed)
Gift Box - 4 piece (preboxed)
Gift Box - 6 piece (preboxed)
Gift Box - Heart Shaped 6 piece (preboxed)
Gift Box - Rose Colored Empty
Gift box that can hold eight chocolates of your choice (sold separately). Does not fit large truffles.