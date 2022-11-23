Restaurant header imageView gallery

Wrights Barbecue Rogers

review star

No reviews yet

5001 West Pauline Whitaker Parkway

Rogers, AR 72758

Popular Items

PACK OF MARTINS BUNS
Spicy Sauce Bottle

Bulk Meats

One pound is 4-6 bones.
Family Pack

Family Pack

1lb of meat + 2 quarts of sides + 4 buns + 1/2 pint of sauce

Sliced Brisket lb.

Sliced Brisket lb.

$32.00

Plan for 1/3- 1/2 lb of meat per person Slow Smoked Prime Beef Brisket served Lean or Moist/Fatty...Best you can find

Pulled Pork lb.

Pulled Pork lb.

$19.00

Spare Ribs

$5.00+

One pound is 4-6 bones.

Chicken lb.

Chicken lb.

$16.00

Sliced Smoked Chicken Breast, Delicious and healthy choice!

Bold Sauce Bottle

Bold Sauce Bottle

$8.00
Original Sauce Bottle

Original Sauce Bottle

$8.00
Spicy Sauce Bottle

Spicy Sauce Bottle

$8.00
Meat Rub Bottle

Meat Rub Bottle

$10.00

Extra Sauce

Sides

Shells and Cheese

$5.00+

Smoked Beans

$5.00+

Collard Greens

$5.00+

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00+

Cole Slaw

$5.00+

Ranch Potato Salad

$5.00+

Honey Butter Green Beans

$5.00+

Desserts

Banana pudding--half pint

$5.00

Banana pudding--pint

$10.00

Banana pudding--quart

$18.00

DESSERT/EXTRAS

PACK OF MARTINS BUNS

$9.00

Quart of Pickled Onions

$10.00

Quart of Banana Pudding

$18.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5001 West Pauline Whitaker Parkway, Rogers, AR 72758

Directions

