Wrights BBQ - Bentonville

40 Reviews

208 NE 3rd st

Bentonville, AR 72712

Popular Items

Brisket lb.🐄
Pulled Pork lb.🐷
Shells and cheese 🧀

Bulk Meat🍖

Pitmaster Family Pack 👨‍👩‍👦‍👦

Pitmaster Family Pack 👨‍👩‍👦‍👦

$119.86

1 Lb. Pulled Pork, 1 Lb. Brisket, 1/2 Rack of Ribs, 1/2 lb. Sausage, and a 1/4 lb of bacon burnt ends with 2 Quarts Sides

Pitmaster Tray🔥

Pitmaster Tray🔥

$99.00

Pitmaster Pack with no sides

Family Pack👨‍👩‍👦

1lb of Meat with Two Quarts of Sides, Buns, and Sauce

Pulled Pork lb.🐷

Pulled Pork lb.🐷

$19.00
Brisket lb.🐄

Brisket lb.🐄

$32.00
Spare Ribs🐷

Spare Ribs🐷

Our premium spare ribs are now served by the pound! One pound will be between 3-6 ribs.

Pack of Dozen Buns🍞

$12.00

Sauce Half Pint

🍽Plates🍽

Texas Trinity 🇺🇸

Texas Trinity 🇺🇸

$26.00

Brisket, ribs and jalapeño cheddar sausage with 2 sides

Two Meat Plate🍖🍗

Two Meat Plate🍖🍗

$21.00

Two meats of your choice with 2 sides

Prime Brisket🐄

$18.00

Pulled Pork🐖

$14.00

Chicken Breast🐔

$13.00

Half Rack Rib Plate🐷

$24.00

Sausage🐄🐖

$13.00

Extra side➕

$2.50

Little Kid Meal👶

$1.00

Big Kid Meal👦

$6.00

Queso🧀

A 1/2 pint of our homemade queso and chips!

Bun🍞

$0.75

Extra sauce➕

$0.25

🍜Bowls/Salads 🌿

Rocketman🚀

Rocketman🚀

$14.00
Big John

Big John

$12.00

Chopped Brisket on top of Smoked Beans and a bed of Americas chip the Frito

BBQ Nachos🧀

$13.00
House Salad🌿

House Salad🌿

$11.00
Loaded Mac

Loaded Mac

$11.00

Sides

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00+

Shells and cheese 🧀

$5.00+

Smoked Beans

$5.00+

Honey Butter Green Beans

$5.00+

Cole Slaw

$5.00+

Potato Salad

$5.00+

Collard Greens

$5.00+

Collard Greens (Copy)

$5.50+

Sammys😃

Sandwich Choices

Sandwich Choices

A sandwich with the meat of your choice, served with one side

Drinks

Can Soda/Water

Sauce/Rub

Original Sauce Bottle

$8.00

Spicy Sauce Bottle

$8.00

Retail Rub

$10.00
Bold Sauce Bottle

Bold Sauce Bottle

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Closed on New Years Day, Re-open 1-2-20

Location

208 NE 3rd st, Bentonville, AR 72712

Directions

Gallery
Wrights BBQ - Bentonville image

