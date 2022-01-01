Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries
Dessert & Ice Cream

Wright's Creamery Farm Fresh RI

No reviews yet

10 Sims Avenue

Providence, RI 02909

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Cinnamon Rolls (6)

Cheesecake

Cheesecake - 10" Traditional

Cheesecake - 10" Traditional

$49.99
Cheesecake - 6" Traditional

Cheesecake - 6" Traditional

$29.99

Strawberry Topping

$3.50

Blueberry Topping

$3.50

Pineapple Topping

$3.50

Cherry Topping

$3.50

Cookies, Cupcakes & Bars

Cupcakes - Assorted (6pk)

Cupcakes - Assorted (6pk)

$7.35

An assortment of yellow and chocolate cupcakes with white and chocolate frosting.

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$8.00
Hermit Cookies

Hermit Cookies

$10.75
M&M Cookies

M&M Cookies

$9.50

Pies

Blueberry Pie - 8"

Blueberry Pie - 8"

$17.99
Apple Pie - 8"

Apple Pie - 8"

$17.99
Chocolate Cream Pie - 8"

Chocolate Cream Pie - 8"

$17.99
Pumpkin Pie - 8"

Pumpkin Pie - 8"

$15.75
Custard Pie - 8"

Custard Pie - 8"

$15.75
Coconut Custard Pie - 8"

Coconut Custard Pie - 8"

$15.75

Our classic custard pie with coconut added

Apple Cream Pie - 8"

Apple Cream Pie - 8"

$17.99
Pecan Pie - 8"

Pecan Pie - 8"

$16.95

*contains pecans

Tollhouse Cookie Pie - 8"

Tollhouse Cookie Pie - 8"

$16.95

*contains walnuts

Fall Favorites

Whole Pumpkin Roll

Whole Pumpkin Roll

$21.00

A pumpkin spice sponge cake filled with a light cream cheese filling. (serves 6-8)

10" Rustic Apple Tart

10" Rustic Apple Tart

$15.99

A puff pastry filled with fresh apple slices, tossed in cinnamon and sugar. (serves 6-8)

Deep Dish Apple Crisp

Deep Dish Apple Crisp

$12.99
Yellow Cake w/ Choc Frosting - Single Layer

Yellow Cake w/ Choc Frosting - Single Layer

$20.00

8" single layer yellow cake with chocolate frosting. (serves 6-8)

Chocolate Cake w/ Choc Frosting - Single Layer

Chocolate Cake w/ Choc Frosting - Single Layer

$20.00

8" single layer chocoalte cake topped with chocolate frosting. (serves 6-8)

Thanksgiving Specials

Chocolate Caramel Tart

Chocolate Caramel Tart

$40.00

Our Thanksgiving Centerpiece tart is a chocolate tart shell with caramel and a rich chocolate ganache filling. Garnished with caramel whipped cream, toffee pieces and drizzled with chocolate ganache and caramel. (Serves 8-12)

Centerpiece Cake - 6"

Centerpiece Cake - 6"

$40.00

Three layers of snickerdooodle cake topped and filled with cinnamon sugar cream cheese frosting, decorated to display on your Thanksgiving table. (Serves 4-6)

Chocolate Cream Pie - 10"

Chocolate Cream Pie - 10"

$22.00
Pumpkin Pie - 10"

Pumpkin Pie - 10"

$18.95
Limoncello Bundt Cake

Limoncello Bundt Cake

$17.99

A lemon bundt cake soaked in a house- made limoncello, topped with a white chocolate ganache drip. Serves 6-8

Tuscan Cascada (Cannoli Cake)

Tuscan Cascada (Cannoli Cake)

$17.99

Our Tuscan Cascada Bundt Cake is baked with ricotta, mini chocolate chips and sliced almonds, rum soaked and then topped with chocolate ganache. (Serves 6-8)

Pastry Platters

Cookie Tray - Large

Cookie Tray - Large

$68.00

Large (4.75 lbs ~135 cookies) An assortment of our most popular seasonal cookies.

Cookie Tray - Small

Cookie Tray - Small

$42.00

Small (2.75 lbs ~60 cookies) An assortment of our most popular seasonal cookies.

Fall Platter - Large

Fall Platter - Large

$59.00

26 mini pieces including pumpkin cheesecake squares, apple crisp, eclairs, cannolis, pecan diamonds and maple butter cookies.

Fall Platter - Small

Fall Platter - Small

$34.00

15 mini pieces including pumpkin cheesecake squares, apple crisp, eclairs, cannolis, pecan diamonds and maple butter cookies.

Gourmet Platter - Large

Gourmet Platter - Large

$56.00

(2 dozen) Carrot Cake, Cheesecake, Tiramisu, Eclairs, Killer Chocolate Cake and Cannolis Garnished with fresh strawberries

Refrigerated Platter

Refrigerated Platter

$45.00

(2 dozen) Strawberry Shortcake squares, Cream puffs, Eclairs, Strawberry Boats, Cornets and Bismarks **Nut friendly option, cannot guarantee cross contamination**

Non-Refrigerated Platter

Non-Refrigerated Platter

$55.00

(3 dozen) Brownies, Magic bars, Pecan Diamonds and Assorted puff pastry

Sampler Platter

Sampler Platter

$55.00

(2 ½ dozen) 15 mini Refrigerated and 15 mini Non Refrigerated items

Kids Tray

Kids Tray

$53.00

(3 dozen) Mini assorted Cupcakes, Brownies and Chocolate chip cookies

Breakfast and Brunch Platter

Breakfast and Brunch Platter

$54.00

(3 dozen) Assorted Mini muffins, Mini Scones and Mini Danish

Cakes

Tiramisu Cake - 8"

Tiramisu Cake - 8"

$48.00

Espresso infused yellow cake filled and topped with a mascarpone cheese frosting. Garnished with chocolate dipped strawberries.

Midnight in Venice - 8"

Midnight in Venice - 8"

$43.00

Alternating layers of white and chocolate cake soaked in rum flavoring. Filled with cannoli filling in between the layers and covered with chocolate ganache and garnished with mini chocolate chips.

Strawberry Shortcake - 8"

Strawberry Shortcake - 8"

$35.00

Two layers of yellow cake, with a strawberry filling, topped with our fresh whipped cream and garnished with fresh strawberries. (serves 8-12)

Cow Cake - 8"

Cow Cake - 8"

$45.00

Thin layers of chocolate cake with a thick layer of chocolate mousse topped with fresh whipped cream and chocolate curls. (serves 8-12)

Carrot Cake - 8"

Carrot Cake - 8"

$38.00

A spice cake made with shredded carrots and walnuts, filled and topped with cream cheese frosting, garnished with walnuts.

Killer Chocolate Cake - 8"

Killer Chocolate Cake - 8"

$43.00

A torte style chocolate cake filled and topped with a whipped chocolate ganache and finished with a poured chocolate ganache. (serves 8-12)

Peanut Butter Torte - 8"

Peanut Butter Torte - 8"

$43.00

A torte style chocolate cake filled and topped with peanut butter buttercream and coated in a poured chocolate ganache. (serves 8-12)

Checkerboard Cake

Checkerboard Cake

$22.50

Checkered yellow and chocolate cake, filled and topped with traditional white frosting and chocolate fudge frosting. (serves 6-8)

Boston Cream Pie - 8"

Boston Cream Pie - 8"

$16.99

Two layers of yellow cake, with a thick layer of custard filling, topped with chocolate fudge frosting.

Chocolate Cake with White Frosting - 8"

Chocolate Cake with White Frosting - 8"

$35.00

Decorated with primary ribbon and confetti.

Chocolate Cake with Chocolate Frosting - 8"

Chocolate Cake with Chocolate Frosting - 8"

$35.00

Decorated with primary ribbon and confetti.

Yellow Cake with White Frosting - 8"

Yellow Cake with White Frosting - 8"

$35.00

Decorated with primary ribbon and confetti.

Yellow Cake with Chocolate Frosting - 8"

Yellow Cake with Chocolate Frosting - 8"

$35.00

Decorated with primary ribbon and confetti.

Bread

Farmstead White Bread

Farmstead White Bread

$5.99

Crafted in our bakery with a whole wheat sourdough starter.

Cinnamon Raisin Bread

Cinnamon Raisin Bread

$6.55

A cinnamon raisin swirl bread crafted in our bakery.

Cinnamon Babka Bread

Cinnamon Babka Bread

$9.99

Crafted from a rich brioche dough filled with a special cinnamon blend, braided and baked.

Snowflake Rolls 12pk

Snowflake Rolls 12pk

$5.99
Cinnamon Rolls (6)

Cinnamon Rolls (6)

$5.99

Icing Cup

$0.75

Icing for cinnamon rolls.

Visit our new location, Wright's Creamery at the new Farm Fresh RI Hub in Providence!

10 Sims Avenue, Providence, RI 02909

