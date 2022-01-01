Restaurant header imageView gallery

Wright's Tavern Wright's Tavern

7624 Wydown Boulevard

Clayton, MO 63105

Red

Baby Blue Blend

$17.00

Turnbull Cabernet

$31.00

Bethel Heights Pinot Noir

$19.00

Lucia Pinot Noir

$31.00

Offerus Syrah

$19.00

White

Paul Cherrier Sancerre

$14.00

Ramey Chardonnay

$22.00

Paglianetto Verdicchio

$14.00

Bedrock Riesling

$13.00

Savary VV Chablis

$18.00

Red Bottle

Bedrock Syrah Btl

Bethel Heights Pinot Btl

$74.00

Blue Rock Blend Btl

$64.00

Clos des Papes Btl

Component Merlot Btl

'Offerus' Syrah Btl

$75.00

Le Vieux Donjon Btl

Long Shadows Merlot Btl

Lucien 1er Cru 'Cazetiers'

Lyndenhurst Cabernet Btl

Ojai Pinot Noir Btl

Pedestal Merlot Btl

Pisoni Lucia Pinot Btl

$123.00

Sea Smoke 'Ten' Pinot Btl

'Lyndenhurst' Cabernet Btl

Spotswood Cabernet Btl

State of Mind Pinot Btl

Turnbull Cabernet Btl

$120.00

White Bottle

Bedrock Riesling Btl

$51.00

Paglianetto Borgo Verdicchio Btl

$55.00

Paul Cherrier Sancerre Btl

$55.00

Piuze 'Le Grande Vallee' Btl

$90.00

Piuze 'Terroir de Chichee' Btl

Piuze 'Terroir de Fye' Btl

Ramey Chardonnay Btl

$86.00

Sandhi Chardonnay Btl

Savary VV Chablis Btl

$69.00

Sparkling

Bollinger Brut Champagne Btl

$189.00

Vodka

Absolute

$15.00

Wheatley Vodka

$13.00

Tito’s

$13.00

Ketel One

$15.00

Grey Goose

$16.00

Seedlip

$15.00

Gin

Beefeaters

$14.00

Bombay Sapphire

$12.00

Koval Gin

$15.00

Brokers Gin

$12.00

Tanqueray

$13.00

Hendricks

$16.00

Fords Gin

$12.00

Malfy Limone Gin

$15.00

Bourbon

Woodford Reserve

$16.00

Basil Haydens 10 yr

$15.00

Buffalo Trace

$11.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$12.00

Jack Daniels Bonded

$14.00

Four Roses Yellow Label

$12.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$12.00

Jameson

$12.00

Crown Royal

$12.00

Canadian Club

$12.00

Michters Rye Single Barrel

$15.00

Michters Small Batch

$15.00

Elijah Craig

$15.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$17.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$12.00

Bullet Rye

$12.00

Russels 10 yr

$14.00

Whistle Pig Rye

$21.00

Old Overholt Rye

$14.00

Black Mayple Hill Rye

$26.00

Wild Turkey 101

$14.00

High West Double Rye

$12.00

Basil Hayden Dark Rye

$14.00

Knob Creek Rye

$14.00

New Riff Rye

$16.00

Woodford RSV

$17.00

Suntory

$13.00

Nelsons‘s “Green Brier”

$12.00

Jim Beam Single Barrel

$12.00

Redemption Bourbon

$12.00

Lee W. Sinclair 4 Grain

$30.00

Redemption High Rye

$12.00

George Dickel

$12.00

Belle Meade Sour Mash

$21.00

Yellowstone Select

$13.00

Old Elk

$16.00

Kings County Distillery

$22.00

Wild Turkey Rare Breed

$20.00

Old Forester 1910

$15.00

Nikka Coffey Malt Whisky

$23.00

Willett Straight Rye

$19.00

Old Pepper Rye

$24.00

Hauling Station

$19.00

Scotch

Dewars

$12.00

Balvenie Doublewood

$18.00

Macallan 12yr

$18.00

Oban 14 yr

$26.00

Baller Single Malt

$19.00

Jura 12 yr

$12.00

Monkey Shoulder

$13.00

Glenfiddich 12yr

$16.00

The Glenlivet 12

$17.00

Lagavulin 16yr

$28.00

Talisker 10 yr

$20.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$16.00

Laphroaig 10 yr

$18.00

Johnnie Walker 18 yr

$26.00

Glenmorangie

$20.00

Glen Moray

$18.00

Rum/Tequila

Plantation Original Rum

$12.00

Plantation 5 yr

$13.00

El Dorado 12 yr Rum

$16.00

La Gritona Tequila

$17.00

Bozal Mezcal

$15.00

Milagro Anejo

$15.00

Hamilton Rum

$12.00

Appleton Estate Rum

$12.00

Capurro Pisco

$12.00

Aperitif/After Dinner

Campari

$11.00

Cocchi Americano

$9.00

Cynar

$11.00

Dolin Dry

$8.00

Forthave Red

$14.00

Nonino Amaro

$13.00

Limoncello

$11.00

Sambuca

$11.00

Amaro Noveis Liqueur

$11.00

B & B

$15.00

White Lillet

$8.00

Boulard Calvados VSOP

$16.00

D.O.M Benedictine

$13.00

Domaine Tariquet XO

$17.00

Aperol

$8.00

Lustau Oloroso Sherry

$10.00

Lustau Vermouth

$9.00

Liqueurs

St Germain

$12.00

Cointreau

$12.00

Baileys

$12.00

Dry Curacao

$11.00

Frangelico

$11.00

Big O

$12.00

Amaretto

$11.00

Maraschino

$11.00

Thomas Hine VS

$12.00

Kahlua

$12.00

Violette

$8.00

Gran Marnier

$12.00

Green Chartreuse

$15.00

Camomile Liqueur

$14.00

Galliano

$8.00

Chinola Passion Fruit

$11.00

Pernod

$11.00

Mr. Black Coffee Liqueur

$12.00

Italicus

$14.00

Heering Cherry

$15.00

Absinthe Verte

Crème de Noyaux

$12.00

Abricot Du Roussillon

$13.00

Soft Drinks

Coca Cola

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Club Soda

$4.00

Cranberry

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Refill Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Mocktail

$6.00

REFILL

Tonic

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Fentimans Cola

$4.00

Club Soda

$4.00

Mountain Valley Sparkling

$10.00

Mountain Valley Spring Water

$10.00

Coffees

Americano

$6.00

Espresso

$6.00

Cappuccino

$6.50

Latte

$6.50

Gibraltar

$6.00

Macchiato

$6.00

Baileys Coffee

$14.00

Jameson Coffee

$14.00

REFILL

Hot Tea

$5.00

Coffee

$5.00

Gift Cards

10

$10.00

15

$15.00

20

$20.00

25

$25.00

30

$30.00

40

$40.00

50

$50.00

60

$60.00

70

$70.00

75

$75.00

80

$80.00

90

$90.00

100

$100.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

7624 Wydown Boulevard, Clayton, MO 63105

Directions

