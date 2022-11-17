- Home
- /
- Chicago
- /
- Wrigleyville
- /
- Burgers
- /
- Wrigleyville Dogs
Wrigleyville Dogs
976 Reviews
$
3737 N. Clark St
Chicago, IL 60613
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Combo Meals
#1 Hot Dog
Classic Chicago Style Hot Dog that comes with Yellow Mustard, Relish, Tomato, Onions, Pickle, Sport Peppers and Celery Salt. All perfectly accompanied by our French Fries and a Soft Drink!
#2 1/4 lb. Cheeseburger
Perfectly cooked Quarter Pound Cheeseburger that comes with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, ketchup and mustard. No secret sauce necessary. All accompanied by our golden French Fries and a 20oz Soft Drink!
#3 Grilled Chicken Sandwich
This fresh to order Grilled Chicken Sandwich served with Mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and onions in a bun is a healthy and tasty alternative for your belly! Comes with French fries and a soft drink, but try substituting the fries with our yummy Rice!!
#4 Gyros Sandwich
Now this is food! A mouthwatering blend of beef and lamb with all the right spices is sure to make you happy. Comes with our homemade tzatziki sauce, onions and tomatoes and served on our Pita Bread. All this food is accompanied by French Fries and a Soft Drink!! Nothing Better!!!
#5 Polish Sausage
All beef Chicago-style Polish Sausage that comes with mustard, relish, onions, tomatoes, pickle, sport peppers and celery salt. One of our favorites! Accompanied with French fries and a 20oz Soft Drink. Upgrade it with a Vanilla Shake. It's worth it!!
#6 Italian Sausage
Perfectly cooked Italian Sausage on fresh French Bread. Served with Sweet Green peppers and Spicy Giardinira Peppers. Can't get better! Complemented by French Fries and a 20oz Soft Drink!
#7 Italian Beef
Only in Chicago can you find this huge, exceptional Italian Beef Sandwich. Make it the way you like it; Dry, Juicy, or Dipped in our Au jus! Add Sweet Green Peppers, Spicy Giardiniera Peppers or both. You may even want some mozzarella cheese on it... Served with French Fries and a Soft Drink, this will fill you up!
#8 Philly Steak Sand
We know we aren't in Philly, but we can still make a fantastic Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich! We add a health serving of Steak, Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Onions, Green Peppers all on fresh French Bread. This 6 inch sandwich is accompanied with our French Fries and a Soft Drink.
#9 Shish Ke Bob
Our pork Shish Ke Bob Pita is served with our Homemade Tzatziki Sauce, Lettuce, Onions, and Tomatoes. This is accompanied by our French Fries and a Soft Drink. Try substituting the French Fries with Rice instead for a healthier option.
#9 Chicken Pita
Our Chicken Ke Bob Pita is served with our Homemade Tzatziki Sauce, Lettuce, Onions, and Tomatoes. This is accompanied by our French Fries and a Soft Drink. Try substituting the French Fries with Rice instead for a healthier option.
#10 Breaded Chicken Sandwich
Finally a Breaded Chicken Sandwich that is filling and crunchy. Cooked right to perfection every time. Comes with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, and Mayo. No "secret sauce" needed. Served 7 days a week, even Sunday! This Chicken Sandwich is complemented with healthy serving of French Fries and a 20 oz. Soft Drink. Try the fries with a cup of melted cheddar cheese!
Hot Dogs
Vienna Beef Hot Dog
The Classic Chicago Style, Vienna Beef Hot Dog that comes with Yellow Mustard, Relish, Tomato, Onions, Pickle, Sport Peppers and Celery Salt. Nothing better in Chicago!
Polish Sausage
All beef Chicago-style Polish Sausage that comes with mustard, relish, onions, tomatoes, pickle, sport peppers and celery salt. One of our favorites!
Cheese Dog
Our Vienna Beef Hot Dogs that is lathered with melted cheddar cheese! Talk about good!
Chili Dog
Our Vienna Beef Hot Dog that is dressed with our homemade Chili! Try adding bacon too!
Chili Cheese Dog
Homemade Chili + Melted Cheddar Cheese = One Ultimate Vienna Beef Chili Cheese Dog!
Corn Dog
You don't have to go far to get this treat! Our Corn Dogs are cooked to perfection every time. Please ask for ketchup or mustard if that is what you like! Really goes great with an order of Onion Rings FYI!
Vegan Chicago Style Hot Dog
Proud to finally introduce a Vegan Hot Dog from UPTONS!! And of course we are making it Chicago Style!!! The Vegan dog from Uptons has the following ingredients: Water, vital wheat gluten, canola oil, wheat flour, apple cider vinegar, sea salt, paprika, onion, potassium chloride, spices, garlic, calcium alginate, natural hickory smoke concentrate, ground mustard, konjac, ground celery seed.
Tamale
Italian
Italian Beef
Only in Chicago can you find this huge, exceptional Italian Beef Sandwich. Make it the way you like it; Dry, Juicy, or Dipped in our Au jus! Add Sweet Green Peppers, Spicy Giardiniera Peppers or both. You may even want some mozzarella cheese on it...
Italian Sausage
Perfectly cooked Italian Sausage on fresh French Bread. Served with Sweet Green peppers and Spicy Giardinira Peppers.
Italian Combo
The sandwich of all sandwiches!! MUST HAVE IF YOU ARE IN CHICAGO!!! Savory Italian Beef cooked to perfection with a Juicy Italian Sausage topped with Sweet Green Peppers and mouthwatering Giardiniera Peppers! Nothing more filling on the menu!!!
Pitas
Gyros Sandwich
A mouthwatering blend of beef and lamb with all the right spices is sure to make you happy. Comes with our homemade tzatziki sauce, onions, tomatoes and served on our Pita Bread.
Ham & Cheese Pita
Shish-Ke-Bob Pita
Our pork Shish Ke Bob Pita is served with our Homemade Tzatziki Sauce, Lettuce, Onions, and Tomatoes.
Chicken-Ke-Bob Pita
Grilled Chicken Breast Pita
Veggie Pita
Spanakopita
Burgers
Plates/Dinners
Gyros Plate
The Plate of all Plates! The Gyros Plate is a HUGE plate of Gyros meat that is composed of beef, lamb and perfectly blended spices. All served with a Pita bread, Side Salad, French Fries and Tzatziki Sauce. This is the plate you need to get if you are hungry because we are confident that it will fill your belly!
Oven Baked Chicken Legs
This oven baked, complete plate is a must have! Baked Athenian-Style and served with two entire Chicken Legs and Thighs, French Fries, Rice, a Side Salad and Garlic Bread. This will surely fill your belly and keep you healthy!
Oven Baked 1/2 Chicken
t's literally HALF OF A CHICKEN! One drumstick, one thigh, one breast, one wing all cooked in the oven... GREEK STYLE! Eat like an Ancient Greek!! The plate comes with Rice, Potatoes, a Side Salad and one piece of Garlic Bread. Can't get a better CHICKEN DINNER!
Chicken Breast Dinner
Shish-Ke-Bob Plate
Chicken-Ke-Bob Plate
Homemade Soup & Chili
Sandwiches
Philly Steak Sandwich
This legendary sandwich is made with the finest steak on fresh French bread that is served with Mozzarella Cheese, Green Peppers and Grilled Onions! Classic sandwich of Philadelphia, always made better in Chicago! Try it with our Mozzarella Sticks!
Breaded Chicken Sandwich
Finally a Crispy Breaded Chicken Sandwich that is filling and crunchy. Cooked right to perfection every time. Comes with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, and Mayo. No "secret sauce" needed. Served 7 days a week, even Sunday!
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
This fresh to order Grilled Chicken Sandwich served with Mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and onions in a bun is a healthy and tasty alternative for your belly! Try it with a side of Rice instead of French fries.
Fish Sandwich
Our delicious Fish Sandwich is served with Tartar Sauce, Lettuce, Onions and Tomatoes. No Secret Sauces. Add a slice of REAL American Cheese for additional flavor.
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Grilled Cheese with American Cheese on White Bread and a Pickle Spear. Add bacon to it or dunk it in a cup of delicious melted cheddar cheese. OR BOTH!
Dessert
Sides
Soft Drinks
Coca Cola
Diet Coke
Looking for ZERO calories in your mouth that actually taste like Diet Coke? It’s here! Diet Coke is a perfect combination to anything on the menu. Can’t go wrong with Diet Coke!!
Sprite
Lemonade
Root Beer
Iced Tea
Orange Crush
Bottle Water
Gatorade
Hot Drinks
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 10:59 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 10:59 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 10:59 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 10:59 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 10:59 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 3:15 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 3:15 am
Come in and enjoy!
3737 N. Clark St, Chicago, IL 60613