Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Sandwiches

Wrigleyville Dogs

976 Reviews

$

3737 N. Clark St

Chicago, IL 60613

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Vienna Beef Hot Dog
Mozzarella Sticks
Pizza Puff

Combo Meals

#1 Hot Dog

#1 Hot Dog

$10.50

Classic Chicago Style Hot Dog that comes with Yellow Mustard, Relish, Tomato, Onions, Pickle, Sport Peppers and Celery Salt. All perfectly accompanied by our French Fries and a Soft Drink!

#2 1/4 lb. Cheeseburger

#2 1/4 lb. Cheeseburger

$11.50

Perfectly cooked Quarter Pound Cheeseburger that comes with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, ketchup and mustard. No secret sauce necessary. All accompanied by our golden French Fries and a 20oz Soft Drink!

#3 Grilled Chicken Sandwich

#3 Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.50

This fresh to order Grilled Chicken Sandwich served with Mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and onions in a bun is a healthy and tasty alternative for your belly! Comes with French fries and a soft drink, but try substituting the fries with our yummy Rice!!

#4 Gyros Sandwich

#4 Gyros Sandwich

$14.50

Now this is food! A mouthwatering blend of beef and lamb with all the right spices is sure to make you happy. Comes with our homemade tzatziki sauce, onions and tomatoes and served on our Pita Bread. All this food is accompanied by French Fries and a Soft Drink!! Nothing Better!!!

#5 Polish Sausage

#5 Polish Sausage

$12.50

All beef Chicago-style Polish Sausage that comes with mustard, relish, onions, tomatoes, pickle, sport peppers and celery salt. One of our favorites! Accompanied with French fries and a 20oz Soft Drink. Upgrade it with a Vanilla Shake. It's worth it!!

#6 Italian Sausage

#6 Italian Sausage

$12.50

Perfectly cooked Italian Sausage on fresh French Bread. Served with Sweet Green peppers and Spicy Giardinira Peppers. Can't get better! Complemented by French Fries and a 20oz Soft Drink!

#7 Italian Beef

#7 Italian Beef

$14.99

Only in Chicago can you find this huge, exceptional Italian Beef Sandwich. Make it the way you like it; Dry, Juicy, or Dipped in our Au jus! Add Sweet Green Peppers, Spicy Giardiniera Peppers or both. You may even want some mozzarella cheese on it... Served with French Fries and a Soft Drink, this will fill you up!

#8 Philly Steak Sand

#8 Philly Steak Sand

$13.50

We know we aren't in Philly, but we can still make a fantastic Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich! We add a health serving of Steak, Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Onions, Green Peppers all on fresh French Bread. This 6 inch sandwich is accompanied with our French Fries and a Soft Drink.

#9 Shish Ke Bob

$11.99Out of stock

Our pork Shish Ke Bob Pita is served with our Homemade Tzatziki Sauce, Lettuce, Onions, and Tomatoes. This is accompanied by our French Fries and a Soft Drink. Try substituting the French Fries with Rice instead for a healthier option.

#9 Chicken Pita

#9 Chicken Pita

$13.50

Our Chicken Ke Bob Pita is served with our Homemade Tzatziki Sauce, Lettuce, Onions, and Tomatoes. This is accompanied by our French Fries and a Soft Drink. Try substituting the French Fries with Rice instead for a healthier option.

#10 Breaded Chicken Sandwich

#10 Breaded Chicken Sandwich

$11.50

Finally a Breaded Chicken Sandwich that is filling and crunchy. Cooked right to perfection every time. Comes with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, and Mayo. No "secret sauce" needed. Served 7 days a week, even Sunday! This Chicken Sandwich is complemented with healthy serving of French Fries and a 20 oz. Soft Drink. Try the fries with a cup of melted cheddar cheese!

Hot Dogs

Vienna Beef Hot Dog

Vienna Beef Hot Dog

$4.99

The Classic Chicago Style, Vienna Beef Hot Dog that comes with Yellow Mustard, Relish, Tomato, Onions, Pickle, Sport Peppers and Celery Salt. Nothing better in Chicago!

Polish Sausage

Polish Sausage

$6.99

All beef Chicago-style Polish Sausage that comes with mustard, relish, onions, tomatoes, pickle, sport peppers and celery salt. One of our favorites!

Cheese Dog

Cheese Dog

$5.99

Our Vienna Beef Hot Dogs that is lathered with melted cheddar cheese! Talk about good!

Chili Dog

$5.99

Our Vienna Beef Hot Dog that is dressed with our homemade Chili! Try adding bacon too!

Chili Cheese Dog

$5.99

Homemade Chili + Melted Cheddar Cheese = One Ultimate Vienna Beef Chili Cheese Dog!

Corn Dog

Corn Dog

$4.99

You don't have to go far to get this treat! Our Corn Dogs are cooked to perfection every time. Please ask for ketchup or mustard if that is what you like! Really goes great with an order of Onion Rings FYI!

Vegan Chicago Style Hot Dog

Vegan Chicago Style Hot Dog

$8.99

Proud to finally introduce a Vegan Hot Dog from UPTONS!! And of course we are making it Chicago Style!!! The Vegan dog from Uptons has the following ingredients: Water, vital wheat gluten, canola oil, wheat flour, apple cider vinegar, sea salt, paprika, onion, potassium chloride, spices, garlic, calcium alginate, natural hickory smoke concentrate, ground mustard, konjac, ground celery seed.

Tamale

$2.99Out of stock

Italian

Italian Beef

Italian Beef

$9.99

Only in Chicago can you find this huge, exceptional Italian Beef Sandwich. Make it the way you like it; Dry, Juicy, or Dipped in our Au jus! Add Sweet Green Peppers, Spicy Giardiniera Peppers or both. You may even want some mozzarella cheese on it...

Italian Sausage

Italian Sausage

$6.99

Perfectly cooked Italian Sausage on fresh French Bread. Served with Sweet Green peppers and Spicy Giardinira Peppers.

Italian Combo

Italian Combo

$11.99

The sandwich of all sandwiches!! MUST HAVE IF YOU ARE IN CHICAGO!!! Savory Italian Beef cooked to perfection with a Juicy Italian Sausage topped with Sweet Green Peppers and mouthwatering Giardiniera Peppers! Nothing more filling on the menu!!!

Pitas

Our Chicken Ke Bob Pita is served with our Homemade Tzatziki Sauce, Lettuce, Onions, and Tomatoes.
Gyros Sandwich

Gyros Sandwich

$8.99

A mouthwatering blend of beef and lamb with all the right spices is sure to make you happy. Comes with our homemade tzatziki sauce, onions, tomatoes and served on our Pita Bread.

Ham & Cheese Pita

$6.50Out of stock

Shish-Ke-Bob Pita

$6.50Out of stock

Our pork Shish Ke Bob Pita is served with our Homemade Tzatziki Sauce, Lettuce, Onions, and Tomatoes.

Chicken-Ke-Bob Pita

$7.99
Grilled Chicken Breast Pita

Grilled Chicken Breast Pita

$7.99

Veggie Pita

$6.99
Spanakopita

Spanakopita

$6.99

Burgers

1/4 lb. Cheeseburger

1/4 lb. Cheeseburger

$6.99
Double Cheeseburger

Double Cheeseburger

$9.99
1/4 lb. Bacon Cheeseburger

1/4 lb. Bacon Cheeseburger

$7.99
Dbl Bacon Cheeseburger

Dbl Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.99
Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$6.99
Turkey Burger

Turkey Burger

$6.99

Plates/Dinners

Gyros Plate

Gyros Plate

$11.99

The Plate of all Plates! The Gyros Plate is a HUGE plate of Gyros meat that is composed of beef, lamb and perfectly blended spices. All served with a Pita bread, Side Salad, French Fries and Tzatziki Sauce. This is the plate you need to get if you are hungry because we are confident that it will fill your belly!

Oven Baked Chicken Legs

Oven Baked Chicken Legs

$12.99

This oven baked, complete plate is a must have! Baked Athenian-Style and served with two entire Chicken Legs and Thighs, French Fries, Rice, a Side Salad and Garlic Bread. This will surely fill your belly and keep you healthy!

Oven Baked 1/2 Chicken

Oven Baked 1/2 Chicken

$12.99

t's literally HALF OF A CHICKEN! One drumstick, one thigh, one breast, one wing all cooked in the oven... GREEK STYLE! Eat like an Ancient Greek!! The plate comes with Rice, Potatoes, a Side Salad and one piece of Garlic Bread. Can't get a better CHICKEN DINNER!

Chicken Breast Dinner

$11.99

Shish-Ke-Bob Plate

$12.99Out of stock

Chicken-Ke-Bob Plate

$11.99

Fresh Salads

Garden Salad

$6.99
Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$6.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.99

Gyros Salad

$9.99

Homemade Soup & Chili

Bowl Soup Of The Day

$3.99

Bowl Avgolemono

$3.99

Bowl Of Chili

$3.99

Sandwiches

Philly Steak Sandwich

Philly Steak Sandwich

$7.99

This legendary sandwich is made with the finest steak on fresh French bread that is served with Mozzarella Cheese, Green Peppers and Grilled Onions! Classic sandwich of Philadelphia, always made better in Chicago! Try it with our Mozzarella Sticks!

Breaded Chicken Sandwich

Breaded Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Finally a Crispy Breaded Chicken Sandwich that is filling and crunchy. Cooked right to perfection every time. Comes with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, and Mayo. No "secret sauce" needed. Served 7 days a week, even Sunday!

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

This fresh to order Grilled Chicken Sandwich served with Mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and onions in a bun is a healthy and tasty alternative for your belly! Try it with a side of Rice instead of French fries.

Fish Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

$7.99Out of stock

Our delicious Fish Sandwich is served with Tartar Sauce, Lettuce, Onions and Tomatoes. No Secret Sauces. Add a slice of REAL American Cheese for additional flavor.

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$4.99

Grilled Cheese with American Cheese on White Bread and a Pickle Spear. Add bacon to it or dunk it in a cup of delicious melted cheddar cheese. OR BOTH!

Subs

Ham Sub

$6.50Out of stock

Veggie Sub

$6.99

Dessert

Ice Cream Cones

$2.99

Ice Cream Sundaes

$3.99

Banana Splits

$7.99

Cheese Cake

$3.99

Baklava

$3.99

Fresh Fruit

$3.50Out of stock

Sides

French Fries

French Fries

$2.99
Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$4.99
Chili Fries

Chili Fries

$4.99
Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$4.99
Fried Onion Rings

Fried Onion Rings

$4.99
Mushrooms

Mushrooms

$4.99
Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$4.99
Pizza Puff

Pizza Puff

$4.99

Chicken Wings

$8.99

Chicken Tenders

$7.99

Rice

$2.99

Oven Baked Potatoes

$2.99

Cheese

$1.00

Tzatziki Sauce

$1.00

Pita Bread

$1.00

Soft Drinks

Coca Cola

$2.99+

Diet Coke

$2.99+

Looking for ZERO calories in your mouth that actually taste like Diet Coke? It’s here! Diet Coke is a perfect combination to anything on the menu. Can’t go wrong with Diet Coke!!

Sprite

$2.99+

Lemonade

$2.99+

Root Beer

$2.99+

Iced Tea

$2.99+

Orange Crush

$2.50+

Bottle Water

$2.99

Gatorade

$3.50

Hot Drinks

Coffee

$2.99

Tea

$2.99

Hot Chocolate

$2.99

Misc.

Misc $1

$1.00

Misc $2

$2.00

Misc $3

$3.00

Misc $4

$4.00

Misc $5

$5.00

Misc $10

$10.00

Misc $20

$20.00

Misc $25

$25.00

Misc $30

$30.00

Misc $35

$35.00

Misc $40

$40.00

Misc $50

$50.00

T-Shirts

Small T-shirt

Small T-shirt

$24.99
Medium T-shirt

Medium T-shirt

$24.99
Large T-shirt

Large T-shirt

$24.99
XL T-shirt

XL T-shirt

$24.99
XXL T-shirt

XXL T-shirt

$25.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markDivey
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markOnline Ordering
check markCryptocurrency
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 10:59 pm
Monday10:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 10:59 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 10:59 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 10:59 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 10:59 pm
Friday10:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 3:15 am
Saturday10:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 3:15 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

3737 N. Clark St, Chicago, IL 60613

Directions

Gallery
Wrigleyville Dogs image
Wrigleyville Dogs image
Wrigleyville Dogs image
Wrigleyville Dogs image

Similar restaurants in your area

Steingold’s of Chicago - Bagels and Deli
orange starNo Reviews
3737 N Southport Ave. Suite A Chicago, IL 60613
View restaurantnext
The Smoke Daddy - Wrigleyville
orange starNo Reviews
3636 North Clark Street Chicago, IL 60613
View restaurantnext
BIG & little's - Lakeview
orange star4.2 • 1,225
1034 W Belmont Ave Chicago, IL 60657
View restaurantnext
D.S. Tequila Co.
orange starNo Reviews
3352 North Halsted Chicago, IL 60657
View restaurantnext
Graystone Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
3441 N Sheffield Ave Chicago, IL 60657
View restaurantnext
The Clark Street Dog
orange star4.6 • 2,839
3040 N Clark St Chicago, IL 60657
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Chicago
Lincoln Square
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
River North
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Chinatown
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Bucktown
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Humboldt Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Near Southside
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
South Loop
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Garfield Ridge
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Jefferson Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston