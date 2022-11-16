  • Home
244 E Houston Street

Writing on the Wall NYC 244 E Houston Street

review star

No reviews yet

244 E Houston Street

New York, NY 10002

Order Again

Beer

Corona

$8.00

Bud Light

$8.00

Heineken

$8.00

Stella

$8.00

Goose Island IPA

$9.00

White Claw

$9.00

FIJI Water

$6.00

Specialties

Lemon Drop Shot

$14.00

Green Tea Shots

$14.00

Kamikaze Shots

$13.00

Long Island IT

$19.00

Kamikaze

$15.00

Negroni

$17.00

Aperol Spritz

$18.00

Gimlet

$17.00

Blood Bags

$16.00

Tequila

Centenario

$16.00

Patron Silver

$18.00

Patron Reposado

$20.00

Patron EX Anejo

$34.00

Patron Anejo

$25.00

Casamigos Reposado

$23.00

Casamigos Blanco

$19.00

Don Julio Repo

$22.00

Don Julio Blanco

$18.00

Don Julio 1942

$42.00

Vodka

Absolute

$16.00

Ketel 1

$17.00

Titos

$17.00

Belvedere

$18.00

Grey Goose

$18.00

Gin

Aviation Gin

$16.00

Tanqueray

$16.00

Hendricks

$17.00

Bombay Sapphire

$16.00

Whiskey

Jameson

$17.00

Jack Daniels

$17.00

Fireball

$15.00

Bulleit Rye

$18.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$18.00

Makers Mark

$16.00

Woodford Bourbon

$19.00

Jagermeister

$15.00

Jefferson Very SM Batch

$18.00

Woodinville

$18.00

Woodinville Rye

$18.00

Jim Bean

$16.00

Rum

Bacardi Silver

$16.00

Bacardi Gold

$17.00

Meyers Rum Dark

$17.00

Captain Morgan BTL

$500.00

Captain Morgan

$16.00

Tanduay Rum

$15.00

Brugal Anejo BTTLE

$500.00

Liqueur

Fernet Branca

$16.00

Aperol

$16.00

Aperol Spritz

$18.00

St. Germain

$15.00

Chambord

$18.00

Kahlua

$15.00

Campari

$15.00

Scotch/Cognac

Glenmorangie

$21.00

Glenlivet 12

$22.00

Hennessey

$18.00

Singleton Whisky

$18.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$30.00

Remy Martin 1738

$32.00

Suntory Whisky

$19.00

JW Black

$19.00

Crown Royale

$16.00

Macallan 12

$21.00

Event Sale

Halloween 1

$750.00

Halloween 2

$1,200.00

Cocktail Menu

Catch Me If You Can

$18.00

I'm with the DJ

$18.00

East Side Mule

$18.00

All Hands On Deck

$18.00

Hotel Party

$18.00

Hot Hot Heat

$18.00

Salaia Martini

$18.00

Slam Old Fashioned

$18.00

Salaylay Cosmo

$18.00

Aperol Spritz

$18.00

Food

Edamame

$9.00

Shrimp Siu Mai

$18.00

Beef Sliders

$19.00

Pork Belly Sliders

$19.00

Chicken Dumplings

$17.00

Pork Dumplings

$16.00

Veggie Dumplings

$17.00

Champagne Bottles

Moet Chandon

$325.00

PJ Grand Brut BTL

$400.00

Veuve Yellow Brut

$425.00

Louis Roederer Blanc de Blancs

$400.00

PJ Belle Epoque BTL

$650.00

Dom Perignon

$7,250.00

Louis Roeder Cristal

$750.00

Ace of Spades Brut Gold

$875.00

Veuve Clicquot Rose BTL

$475.00

PJ Belle Epoque Rose BTL

$775.00

Dom Perignon Luminous Rose BTL

$825.00

Prosecco Jeio BTL

$58.00

LF Bottle Menu

LF Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label BTL

$850.00

LG PJ Belle Epoque 2011

$1,500.00

Dom Perignon Luminous LG Format

$1,800.00

LF Whispering Angel (6L)

$1,800.00

LF Whispering Angel (1.5L)

$425.00

Don Julio 1942

$42.00

LF Grey Goose BTL

$1,000.00

Bottle Menu

Centenario BTTLE

$350.00

Patron Silver BTL

$525.00

Patron Reposado BTL

$525.00

Patron Anejo BTL

$575.00

Casamigos Blanco BTL

$525.00

Casamigos Reposado BTL

$600.00

Don Julio Blanco BTL

$475.00

Don Julio Repp BTL

$525.00

Don Julio Anejo BTTLE

$600.00

Gran Centenario Leyenda BTL

$850.00

Don Julio 1942 BTL

$775.00

Clas Azul BTL

$800.00

Absolute BTL

$400.00

Titos BTL

$525.00

Belvedere BTL

$500.00

Ketel One BTL

$450.00

Grey Goose BTL

$500.00

Ilegal Mezcal

$475.00

Vida Del Maguey Mezcal BTL

$475.00

Captain Morgan BTL

$500.00

Brugal Anejo BTTLE

$500.00

Suntory Toki BTL

$500.00

JW Black BTL

$500.00

Glenlivet 12 BTL

$525.00

Mac 12 BTL

$625.00

Hendricks Gin BTL

$500.00

Tanqueray BTTLE

$495.00

Bombay BTL

$475.00

Jameson BTTLE

$450.00

Makers Mark BTL

$475.00

Woodinville Bourbon BTL

$425.00

Woodinville Rye BTL

$400.00

Jack Daniels BTTLE

$425.00

Crown Royal BTL

$475.00

Bulleit Rye BTL

$475.00

Bulleit Bourbon BTL

$475.00

Woodfoord Reserve BTL

$525.00

Red Bull Add On

$30.00

Orange Juice

$8.00

Fiji Water Add On

$30.00

Bottle Packages

Moet 3 Pack

$750.00

Moet 6 Pack

$1,300.00

Perrier Jouet 3 Pack

$1,000.00

Perrier Jouet 6 Pack

$1,600.00

Veuve Cliquoet 3 Pack

$1,062.50

Veuve Cliquoet Rose 6 Pack

$1,900.00

PJ Belle Epoque 3 Pack

$1,625.00

PJ Belle Epoque 6 Pack

$2,600.00

PJ Belle Epoque Rose 3 Pack

$1,937.50

PJ Belle Epoque Rose 6 Pack

$3,100.00

Dom Perignon 3 Pack

$1,812.50

Dom Perignon 6 Pack

$2,900.00

Ace of Spades 3 Pack

$2,150.00

Ace of Spades 6 pack

$3,200.00

Dom Perignon Rose 3 Pack

$2,062.50

Dom Perignon Rose 6 pack

$3,300.00

Table for 10

$1,500.00

Wines By The Glass

Whispering Angel Rose

$18.00

La Crema Sauv Blanc

$15.00

Frenzy Sauv Blanc

$15.00

Carpe Diem Pinot Noir

$18.00

Paso Robles Cab Sauv

$17.00

Jeio Prosecco

$15.00

Jacobs Creek

$16.00

Vina Robles

$17.00

La Crema Chardonnay

$18.00

BTL Wine

BTL Carpe Diem

$68.00

BTL Vina Robles

$65.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

244 E Houston Street, New York, NY 10002

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

