Wrong Crowd Beer Co.

review star

No reviews yet

342 Hannum Avenue

West Chester, PA 19380

Order Again

Popular Items

Traditional
Roasted Sesame Soy Wings
Pepperoni

Wings

Roasted Buffalo Wings

Roasted Buffalo Wings

$16.00

Buffalo Sauce and Ranch Dressing

Roasted Sesame Soy Wings

$16.00

Sesame Soy Sauce and Sriracha Ranch

Roasted Garlic Parm Wings

$16.00

Roasted Honey Hot Wings

$16.00

Roasted Jamaican Jerk Wings

$16.00

Roasted Thai Chili Wings

$16.00

Roasted Old Bay Wings

$16.00

Roasted Peanut Butter Bacon Wings

$16.00

Nachos

Short Rib Nachos

$18.00

Pickled Red Onion & Jalapeño, Cheddar Jack ,Pico de Gallo, Avocado, Miso Aioli

Chicken Nachos

$18.00

Pickled Red Onion & Jalapeño, Cheddar Jack,Pico de Gallo, Avocado, Miso Aioli

Pizza

Traditional

$11.00

Sauce and Cheese

Pepperoni

$12.00

Sauce, Cheese, and Pepperoni

The Upside Down

The Upside Down

$11.00

Cheese and Sauce

Margherita Pie

Margherita Pie

$12.00

Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, and Basil

Caprese

Caprese

$12.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, and Pesto

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$14.00

Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, and Blue Cheese Crumbles

Meat Lovers

Meat Lovers

$14.00

Sausage, Pepperoni, & Bacon

Hawaiian

$13.00

Prosciutto and Pineapple

BBQ Chicken

$14.00

Chicken, Red Onion, BBQ Sauce, & Ranch

The Kimey

$14.00

The Brat

$14.00

Bratwurst

Bratwurst Sandwich

$13.00

Edamame Hummus

Edamame Hummus

$15.00

Roasted Pork Sandwich

Roasted Pork Sandwich

$15.00

Cans

Reap the Whirlwind 4pk

$18.00

Octoberfest 4pk

$15.00

Boser Bub 4pk

$15.00

Quarterback Factory 4pk

$16.00

Lewd 6pk

$14.00

Cold Runnings 4pk

$16.00

Grapefruit Tartarium 4pk

$16.00

Guava Lime Tartarium

$16.00

Ridin Birdie 4pk

$16.00

Plongeur 4pk

$15.00

Dark Room 4pk

$15.00
Just Hurley Things 4pk

Just Hurley Things 4pk

$15.00
The Borough Pils 6pk

The Borough Pils 6pk

$13.00
West Chester Beer Co. Lager 6pk

West Chester Beer Co. Lager 6pk

$12.00
West Chester Beer Co. Orange Seltzer 6pk

West Chester Beer Co. Orange Seltzer 6pk

$12.00
West Chester Beer Co. Grape Seltzer 6pk

West Chester Beer Co. Grape Seltzer 6pk

$12.00

Chester County Ciders

Gold Rush

$18.00

Northern Spy

$18.00

Hop Series- Nelson

$18.00

Twenty Ton Press

$18.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

342 Hannum Avenue, West Chester, PA 19380

Directions

Gallery
Wrong Crowd Beer Co. image
Wrong Crowd Beer Co. image
Wrong Crowd Beer Co. image

