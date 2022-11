WTX Boba Sunset Mall

(A10) Haku’s Spirit

$7.00 +

Inspired by the beloved anime Spirited Away. Haku first appears as a boy of about sixteen, but he is actually a lost river spirit that also can take the form of a white dragon. In his guise as a white dragon his appearance suggests a river: flowing and graceful. As Haku, however, he is not always so composed, and he exhibits both bravery and real sadness. Dragon Fruit + Freshly Squeezed Lemons + Passion Fruit jelly + Jasmine Green Tea