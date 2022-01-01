Restaurant header imageView gallery

13 West Beauregard Ave

San Angelo, TX 76903

Popular Items

(A1) Milk Snob
(A4) Thaiger Milk Tea
(A2) S.H.E.

The Lucky 13

(A1) Milk Snob

(A1) Milk Snob

$7.00+

*Blended drink* Tiger brown sugar + Condensed milk + Brown sugar boba + House milk blend

(A2) S.H.E.

(A2) S.H.E.

$7.00+

*Blended drink* Strawberry syrup + Condensed Milk + Strawberry heart jelly + House milk blend + Fresh strawberry

(A3) Dreamy Taro

(A3) Dreamy Taro

$7.00+Out of stock

Condensed Milk + Tiger brown sugar + Real Taro Plant + 2% Milk Blended Base + Oreos

(A5) Honey Run

(A5) Honey Run

$7.00+

Honey + Rainbow Jelly + Milk + Asam Black tea

(A4) Thaiger Milk Tea

(A4) Thaiger Milk Tea

$7.00+

Tiger brown sugar + Condensed milk + Brown sugar boba + Thai tea + Half & Half

(A6) Taro Milk Tea

(A6) Taro Milk Tea

$7.00+Out of stock

Brown sugar boba + Taro milk (non-dairy) + Butterfly pea tea + Pure cane sugar

(A7) Vietnamese Ube Latte

(A7) Vietnamese Ube Latte

$7.00+

Tiger ube condensed milk + Brown sugar boba + House milk + Coffee

(A10) Haku’s Spirit

(A10) Haku’s Spirit

$7.00+

Inspired by the beloved anime Spirited Away. Dragon Fruit + Freshly Squeezed Lemons + Passion Fruit jelly + Jasmine Green Tea

(A8) Coconut Creme Brew

(A8) Coconut Creme Brew

$7.00+

Coconut jelly + Condensed Milk + Cold brew + Coconut milk

(A9) Tiger Iced Coffee

(A9) Tiger Iced Coffee

$7.00+

Tiger brown sugar + Condensed milk + Coffee + Half and Half + Coffee jelly

(A11) Tot-Oreo Shake

(A11) Tot-Oreo Shake

$7.00+

Oreos + Milk + Whipped topping + Condensed milk

(A12) Miyazaki Mango Tree

(A12) Miyazaki Mango Tree

$7.00+

Mango + House milk + Rainbow jelly + Whipped topping

(A13) Liquid I.V. Series

(A13) Liquid I.V. Series

$7.00+

The science behind the Liquid I.V is something called Cellular Transport Technology (CTT). It focuses on an even ratio of sodium, glucose, and potassium. Not only are you getting hydrated with water, but you’re also getting important nutrients delivered to your bloodstream, leading to faster and more effective hydration.

Seasonal Drip

Strawberry Cheesecake Shake

$8.00+

Graham Cracker Base + House Milk + Real Strawberry Jam + Condensed Milk + Cheesecake Chunks

Kid's Menu

Strawberry Showdown

Strawberry Showdown

$6.00

Strawberry popping pearls + Fizzy soda + Whipped Topping

Y.O.X.

Y.O.X.

$6.00

Tiger brown sugar + Brown sugar boba + House milk + Whipped Topping

Oreo Milk Tea

Oreo Milk Tea

$6.00

Oreos + Hersheys syrup + Black tea + House milk

Lemon-Fly Burst

Lemon-Fly Burst

$6.00

Rainbow jelly + Fizzy soda + Lemon juice + Butterfly pea tea

Just-Tea

Black Tea

$4.00+

Green Tea

$4.00+

Butterfly Pea Tea

$4.00+

Thai Tea

$4.00+
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

WTXBTH is proud to be San Angelo’s first-ever Teahouse that specializes in Boba drinks & House-Made food such as Rice Bowls, Asian-Style Waffles, premium drinks and so much more! We stand behind the principles of happiness, equality, inclusiveness, and being rooted in our Asian culture. We offer free amenities such as arcades, board games, unlimited printing for students, and an array of other free services. We want to be a part of your success! Our Tapioca Pearls are house-made fresh every single day! Others can try and imitate us, but they can never imitate the passion, love, and soul that we put into everything we do. We are authentic and genuine. We are passing on generations of recipes that our ancestors created in Vietnam decades ago. Like we said earlier, welcome to the family!

13 West Beauregard Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

