Chinese
Seafood
Asian Fusion
Wu Chow
1,672 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Wu Chow brings authentic, farm-fresh, modern Chinese food to the heart of downtown Austin, offering dishes representative of all eight styles of Chinese cuisine, as well as dim sum service on Sundays.
Location
500 W 5th St Suite 168, Austin, TX 78701
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
John Carver's Oyster Bar and Chophouse - 509 Rio Grande
No Reviews
509 Rio Grande Austin, TX 78701
View restaurant
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Austin - Austin, TX
No Reviews
200 Congress Avenue Austin, TX 78701
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Austin
Shiner's Saloon - 422 Congress Ave Suite D
4.5 • 1,036
422 Congress Ave Suite D Austin, TX 78701
View restaurant