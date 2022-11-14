  • Home
  • /
  • Fairfax
  • /
  • Wu Wei Tea Temple - 1820 Sir Francis Drake Blvd
A map showing the location of Wu Wei Tea Temple 1820 Sir Francis Drake BlvdView gallery

Wu Wei Tea Temple 1820 Sir Francis Drake Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

1820 Sir Francis Drake Blvd

Fairfax, CA 94930

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Immunity Blend
White Miso and Seaweed

Hot Elixirs

Golden Milk

$8.00

Our golden milk is hot, thick, and creamy. We combine turmeric together with clove, cardamom, cinnamon, ginger, black pepper and honey in a plant-based milk - the Wu's signature drink!

Hot Chocolate Golden Milk

$8.00

This is hot, pure ecstasy and it's good for you! We blend together golden milk with our essential midnight 80% cacao...this is what dreams are made of.

Witchy Apple Cider

$8.00

Intensly warming and gut balancing, it's also good for blood pressure and lowering cholesterol. Raw apple cider vinegar blended together with nutmeg, cinnamon, ginger, cayenne, and maple syrup.

Maca Stallion

$8.00

Get ready for your new favorite drink! We combine raw maca, cacao, maple syrup, vanilla, cinnamon, and plant-based milk.

Pine Pollen With Ashwagandha

$8.00

This is an aphrodisiac that will give your libido a nice lift! It's a delicious blend of our plant-based milk with pine pollen, ashwagandha, rose, cinnamon, and honey -- floral, sweet, and exotic.

Pink Heart Beet

$8.00

Enjoy this creamy, blood enriching tonic that nourishes the cardiovascular system. We combine earthy beet juice with ginger, vanilla, cinnamon, and maple syrup with our house-made plant milk.

The Magician

$8.00

This complex elixir feels like an energy booster while supporting the body and immunity health. The drink contains special oil, chaga mushrooms, star anise, baobab, cinnamon, maple syrup, and plant milk.

Cold Elixirs

Beet Kvass Spritz

$5.00+

Made with double osmosis water, organic beets, cabbage, fresh ginger - a nourishing, uplifting, effervescent drink.

Cherry Charcoal Detox

$8.00

This drink will absorb what no longer serves you - it's a cleanser! Contains activated charcoal, lemon juice, maple syrup, and tart cherry juice.

Cold Mountain Cacao

$9.00

This is the drink legends are made of...this cacao drink combines dandelion root, maca, shilijit, passionflower, and ashitaba, then we add our homemade plant-based milk.

Damiana Daquiri

$8.00

Try this delightful cooling, aphrodisiacal damiana drink with strawberries and blended with our homemade plant-based milk - ground into your roots to allow your imagination and heart to soar.

Emerald Forest Spritzer

$8.00

This is a wonderfully hydrating drink - cooling, effervescent and refreshing. Here we combine chlorophyll, lemon juice, and aloe mixed with lemon spritzer. Let us know if you want it sugar free!

Fire Cider Tonic

$5.00+

Need a little extra oomph to help kick that thing that just won't go? Try this: raw apple cider vinegar, horseradish, jalapeño, onion, garlic, ginger, rosemary and lemon served neat or with seltzer.

Ginger Bug's Seasonal Fruit Shrub of the Day

$8.00

Fresh Ginger Bug blended with a seasonal fruit shrub - contains simple syrup, honey, and raw organic apple cider vinegar.

Cup of Coconut Milk

$3.00

Cold Tea of the Day

$8.00

Cacao

Essential Midnight 80% Cacao

$6.00

Euphoric raw dark cacao blended with cacao butter, vanilla bean, Himalayan salt and coconut sugar.

Firewalker 70% Cacao

$6.00

Igniting raw cacao blended with cacao butter, reishi, habanero, and coconut sugar.

Original 60% Cacao

$6.00

Uplifting raw cacao with cacao butter, carob, spices, and lucuma fruit.

Warrior 65% Cacao

$6.00

Raw cacao blended with carob Mac, mesquite, turmeric, cardamom, orange peel, Himalayan salt, black pepper, and coconut sugar.

Broths

Immunity Blend

$11.00

Medicinal mushrooms and astragalus. This blend combines 11 medicinal mushrooms with herbs and spices. Served spicy or savory.

Savory Oil Blend

$16.00

Our next level therapeutic blend includes oil combines with a delicious blend of savory spices and adaptogenic mushrooms.

Turmeric Curry

$11.00

Extra anti-inflammatory blend with our turmeric paste, fresh ground pepper, and homemade coconut milk - yum!

Vegan Broth

$7.00

Our house-made immunity mushroom, herb, astragalus blend with sweet miso, turmeric, and coconut milk.

White Miso and Seaweed

$11.00

Sink into your soul with this lightly rich broth made with organic sweet white miso paste and seaweed -- a nourishing embrace.

Plain Frozen Chicken Broth for Home

$18.00

This is plain 28 ounces of broth frozen to nature you at home.

Plain Frozen Beef Broth for Home

$18.00

This is plain 28 ounces of broth frozen to nature you at home.

Chinese Teas

Camel's Breath (ripe pu-erh tea)

$6.00+

These little bird's nests are much like their name...

Ceramic Pot, Recipe #2081 (ripe pu-erh)

$7.00+

Full bodied, small leaf pu-erh - rainy day delight

Green Mist (green tea)

$6.00+

Delicious, grassy green tea with twisted leaves

Honey Orchid (black tea)

$6.00+

Slightly smokey, rich and full-bodied

Jasmine Pearls (green tea)

$7.00+

Richly and sweetly scented pearls waiting to unfurl

Mi Lan Xiang (oolong tea)

$16.00

A rarer style Dan Cong from ancient trees

Phoenix High Mountain (oolong tea)

$13.00

Outstanding Dan Gong - both complex and floral

Qi Lan Black (black tea)

$7.00+

Daily favorite for many...floral addictive - my go to!

Rare Black Buds (black tea)

$20.00

It's incredible, very complex -- a delicious high-end tea

Shengpu - Wild Qiamo (raw pu-erh)

$10.00

Powerful tannins - teaches patience/right timing

Silver Bud White Pu-Erh (white pu-erh tea)

$8.00+

The enchantress in the garden of pu-erhs

Simao Large Leaf, Old Trees (ripe pu-erh tea)

$6.00+

Enjoy the calming wisdom of the old trees

Tieguanyin (green oolong tea)

$10.00+

Classic green oolong with notes of butter and spring

White Peony (white tea)

$5.00+

Crisp, perky, delightfully refreshing upliftment

Herbal Teas

5th Chakra

$6.00+

Licorice, marshmallow, echinacea, orange peel, cinnamon, ginger root, fennel, and cloves

Elvin Forest Blend

$6.00+

Cinnamon, fennel, ginger, licorice, orange peel, elecampane, echinacea, marshmallow, and white oak bark

Fairy Tea

$6.00+

Chamomile, peppermint, spearmint, lavender, lemon verbena, cornflower, and rose petals

Feel Good Tea

$6.00+

Catnip, spearmint, lemongrass, calendula, skullcap, rosemary, sage, and fennel

Lemon Delight

$6.00+

Lemon verbena, lemon balm, lemon peel with green rooibos, and lemongrass

Lifting the Blues

$6.00+

Nettles, St. John's wort, valerian, and spearmint

Love Tea

$8.00+

Rose petals, orange peel, damiana, cacao nibs, cinnamon, and vanilla bean

Moontime

$6.00+

Spearmint, vita berries, cramp bark, damiana, skullcap, marshmallow, passionflower, and ginger root

Peace Tea

$6.00+

Chamomile, lavender, cinnamon bark, spearmint, rose petals, and passionflower

Relax Into Dreamtime

$6.00+

Lemonbalm, hibiscus, skullcap, passionflower, hops flower, valerian root, and lavender

Roasted Roots

$6.00+

Dandelion root, chicory, carob, and maca powder

Wisdom

$6.00+

Motherwort, nettles, sage, lemon balm, vita berries, mugwort, and horsetail

Single Herbs Mix & Match

Single Herb

$5.00+

Choose from nettles, whole rose buds, tulsi, linden, skullcap, ginger, chrysanthemum, damiana, mint, chamomile, and mullein

Plates

Egyptian Style Sheep Feta Plate

$10.00+

100% French sheep feta served with extra virgin olive oil, pine nuts, olives, and za'atar. Choose between hummus or lebni to make it a combo. Add a side of our veggies fermented in-house. Would you like pita or rice crackers?

Hummus Plate

$10.00+

Served with extra virgin olive oil, pine nuts, olives, and za'atar. Choose between lebni or feta to make it a combo. Add a side of our veggies fermented in-house. Would you like pita or rice crackers?

Lebni Plate

$10.00+

Delicious, probiotic, Middle Eastern style soft and slightly sour yogurt-cheese served with extra virgin olive oil, pine nuts, olives, za'atar. Add a side of our veggies fermented in-house. Would you like pita or rice crackers?

Combos

Feta & Lebni Combo

$12.00+

100% French sheep feta served with extra virgin olive oil, pine nuts, olives, and za'atar. Choose between hummus or lebni to make it a combo. Add a side of our veggies fermented in-house. Would you like pita or rice crackers?

Hummus & Lebni Combo

$12.00+

Served with extra virgin olive oil, pine nuts, olives, and za'atar. Choose between lebni or feta to make it a combo. Add a side of our veggies fermented in-house. Would you like pita or rice crackers?

Hummus & Feta Combo

$12.00+

Delicious, probiotic, Middle Eastern style soft and slightly sour yogurt-cheese served with extra virgin olive oil, pine nuts, olives, za'atar. Choose between hummus or feta to make it a combo. Add a side of our veggies fermented in-house. Would you like pita or rice crackers?

Maza Combo

$14.00+

Lebni, hummus, and feta topped with olive oil, za'atar, olives, and pine nuts. Add a side of our veggies fermented in-house. Would you like pita or rice crackers?

Crostini

Lebni Crostini

$11.00

This bread is epic - we use BRDSLY! These are hot crostini slices served with either lebni, hummus, fermented vegetables mixed with feta, or mix & match two for a combo. Toppings include virgin olive oil, za'atar, and pine nuts.

Hummus Crostini

$11.00

Feta With Fermented Veggies Crostini

$11.00

Lebni, honey, cinnamon, pine nuts Crostini

$11.00

Hummus & Feta Crostini

$11.00

Hummus & Lebni Crostini

$11.00

Lebni & Feta Crostini

$11.00

Flatbread

Afghani Flatbread

$11.00

Tasty hot flatbread made of wheat; stuffed with either spinach and leek, or pumpkin squash. We decorate the flatbread with three sauces: mint yogurt, cilantro pesto, and a deliciously sweet jalapeño sauce.

Desserts

Baklava

$5.00

Walnut baklava

Nora's Extra Special Treat of the Day

$6.00+

Freshly baked organic treats that change daily - many gluten free and vegan options!

Sides

Rice Crackers

$1.50

Pita

$1.50

Fermented Veggies

$3.00

Gluten Free Crostini

$3.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!Is a gathering space for artists, wanderers, explorers, and lovers of life's little riches. Come and play with us, we want to enchant you...

Location

1820 Sir Francis Drake Blvd, Fairfax, CA 94930

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Stillwater
orange star4.5 • 31
23 Broadway Blvd Fairfax, CA 94930
View restaurantnext
Sorella Caffe
orange star4.6 • 718
107 Bolinas Rd Fairfax, CA 94930
View restaurantnext
Good Earth Fairfax
orange star4.5 • 710
720 Center Blvd Fairfax, CA 94930
View restaurantnext
The Lodge
orange star4.5 • 43
1573 Sir Francis Drake Blvd Fairfax, CA 94930
View restaurantnext
The Hub - San Anselmo
orange star4.4 • 135
882 Sir Francis Drake Blvd San Anselmo, CA 94960
View restaurantnext
Pizzalina
orange star4.7 • 1,608
914 Sir Francis Drake San Anselmo, CA 94960
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Fairfax

Sorella Caffe
orange star4.6 • 718
107 Bolinas Rd Fairfax, CA 94930
View restaurantnext
Good Earth Fairfax
orange star4.5 • 710
720 Center Blvd Fairfax, CA 94930
View restaurantnext
Fradelizio's
orange star4.0 • 222
35 Broadway Blvd Fairfax, CA 94930
View restaurantnext
The Lodge
orange star4.5 • 43
1573 Sir Francis Drake Blvd Fairfax, CA 94930
View restaurantnext
Stillwater
orange star4.5 • 31
23 Broadway Blvd Fairfax, CA 94930
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fairfax
San Anselmo
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Ross
review star
No reviews yet
Greenbrae
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
San Rafael
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Larkspur
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Corte Madera
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Mill Valley
review star
Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)
Novato
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Belvedere Tiburon
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston