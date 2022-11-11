Wubba's BBQ Shack
545 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
3930 South 6th ST, Klamath Falls, OR 97603
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Jalapenos Taco Shop - 2 - 3380 Washburn Way
No Reviews
3380 Washburn Way Klamath Falls, OR 97603
View restaurant
THB - OR - Klamath Falls, S 6th St
No Reviews
4653 S 6th Street Klamath Falls, OR 97603
View restaurant
THB - OR - Klamath Falls, Washburn Way
No Reviews
2525 Washburn Way Klamath Falls, OR 97603
View restaurant