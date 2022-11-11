Restaurant header imageView gallery

Wubba's BBQ Shack

545 Reviews

$$

3930 South 6th ST

Klamath Falls, OR 97603

Order Again

Popular Items

Wubba-Rrito
Grilled Tri-Tip Salad
Combo Platter

Sandwiches

Tri-Tip Dip

$15.49

Tri-Tip Dip w/Swiss Cheese

$15.99

Smoke Stack

$13.99

Chopped Beef Smoke Stack

$14.99

Wubba-Rrito

$15.49

Chopped Beef Wubba-Rrito

$15.99

Spicier Barn Burner

$15.99

BBQ Tri-Tip

$14.99

Hogs Back

$14.99

BBQ Philly

$15.99

Suzy-Q

$14.99

Wet Wubba

$14.99

Porkin’ Hottie

$14.49

BBQ Brisket

$15.99

The Shack Burgers

Classic Burger

$13.99

Hogs Burger

$16.99

Vegan Burger

$12.99

A flavorful plant based burger topped with plant based cheese and lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles on a toasted bun!

Tequila Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Fresh Lunch Size Salad

Lunch Tequila Chicken Salad

$13.99

Lunch Shack Salad

$12.99

Lunch Tri Tip Salad

$13.99

Popular Lunch BBQ Plates

Tri-Tip Plate

$16.99

Pit Master Combo

$18.99

Rib Lunch

$16.99

Smokehouse BBQ Chicken

$13.99

Brisket Plate

$16.99

Other Local Favorites

1 Order Beef Smokin Tacos

$12.99

1 Order Smokin Tacos

$11.49

Dime Store Chicken Strips

$11.99

One Beef taco

$5.99

One Taco

$4.99

Two Beef

$9.00

Two Tacos

$8.00

Sides

Side of BBQ Beans

$2.99

Side Of Cheesey Corn

$2.99Out of stock

Side of Coleslaw

$2.99

Side of Corn Fritter (5)

$2.99

Side of Creole Rice

$2.99

Side of Garlic Mashed Potato

$2.99

Side of Garlic Toast

$1.00

Side of Green Beans with Bacon

$2.99

Side of Mac Salad

$2.99

Side of Okra

$2.99

Side of Onion Straws

$2.99

Side of Potato Salad

$2.99

Side of Seasoned Fries

$2.99

Side of Steamed Veggies

$2.99

Side of Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99

Side Salad

$3.99

Cold Drinks (Copy)

Arnold Palmer

$3.29

Club Soda

$3.29

Diet Dr. Pepper

$3.29

Diet Pepsi

$3.29

Dr. Pepper

$3.29

Iced Tea

$3.29

Lemonade

$3.29

Milk

$3.99

Mt. Dew

$3.29

Mug Root Beer

$3.29

Pepsi

$3.29

Sierra Mist

$3.29

Sweet Tea

$3.29

Chocolate Milk

$3.99

Orange Juice

$3.99

Water

Starters

Beer Battered Cheddar Curds

$10.99

Southern Fried Okra

$9.49

Deep Fried Pickle Spears

$9.49

BBQ Potato Skins

$9.99

Skinny BBQ Nachos

$10.99

Plus BBQ Nachos

$14.99

Pork Belly Burnt Ends

$12.99

Wubba’s Party Platter

$15.99

Smokey Fried BBQ Wings

$14.99

Pound of Fries

$7.99

Corn Fritters (8)

$6.99

Pound of Sweet Potato Fries

$8.99

Specialties of the Shack

Tequila Lime Chicken Breast

$20.99

Smokehouse BBQ Chicken

$18.99

Smoked Prime Rib 10oz

$27.99

Full Pounder Smoked Prime Rib

$35.99

Tri-Tip Feast

$28.99

Half Order Tri-Tip Feast

$19.99

Kansas City BBQ Brisket

$22.99

Wild Plum Butter Salmon

$24.99

Fresh Salad

Grilled Tri-Tip Salad

$18.99

The Smoke Shack Salad

$17.99

Tequila Lime Chicken

$17.99

Wubba’s Family Style BBQ

Down Home

$61.99

Up Town Style

$81.99

All Ribs

$79.99

Wubba’s Ribs & BBQ Combos

4 Bones St. Louis Style Ribs

$21.99

8 Bones St. Louis Style Ribs

$28.99

Whole Slab St. Louis Style Ribs

$34.99

4 Bones Sticky Baby Back Ribs

$21.99

8 Bones Sticky Baby Back Ribs

$28.99

Whole Slab Sticky Baby Back Ribs

$34.99

Combo Platter

$28.99

BBQ Judges Combo

$35.99

Tri-Tip & Ribs Combo

$28.99

Rib Combo

$28.99

Sandwiches

Classic Burger

$12.99

Hogs Burger

$16.99

Prime Rib Sandwich

$18.99

Smoke Stack

$13.99

Smoke Stack chopped beef

$14.99

Tri-Tip Dip

$15.49

Tri-Tip Dip w/Swiss Cheese

$15.99

Wet Wubba

$13.99

Wubba-Rrito

$14.99

Wubba-Rrito chopped beef

$15.99

Sides

Baked Potato

$2.99

Side of BBQ Beans

$2.99

Side Of Cheesey Corn

$2.99Out of stock

Side of Coleslaw

$2.99

Side of Corn Fritter (5)

$2.99

Side of Creole Rice

$2.99

Side of Garlic Mashed Potato

$2.99

Side of Garlic Toast

$0.50

Side of Green Beans with Bacon

$2.99

Side of Mac Salad

$2.99

Side of Okra

$2.99

Side of Onion Straws

$2.99

Side of Potato Salad

$2.99

Side of Seasoned Fries

$2.99

Side of Steamed Veggies

$2.99

Side Salad

$3.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99

Side Of Apple Sauce

$1.99

Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$3.29

Club Soda

$2.79

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.79

Diet Pepsi

$3.29

Dr. Pepper

$3.29

Iced Tea

$3.29

Lemonade

$3.29

Milk

$2.79

Mt. Dew

$3.29

Mug Root Beer

$3.29

Pepsi

$3.29

Sierra Mist

$3.29

Sweet Tea

$3.29

Water

Coffee

$2.99

Hot Chocolate

$2.99

Assorted Tea

$2.99

KIDS

KIDS RIB

$8.99

KIDS PORK SAMMICH

$7.99

KIDS MINI CORN DOGS

$7.99

KIDS MAC N CHEESE

$8.99

KIDS CHEESE BURGER

$8.99

KIDS TRI TIP

$9.99

Kids Beef Sammich

$8.99

Kids Chicken Strips

$8.99

Meal options

Classic burger w/Fries

$6.00

bbq sandwich

$6.00

Mac and Cheese Bowl

$6.00

1/2 size portion

chicken strips (2) basket

$6.00

skinny nacho

$6.00

Two Tacos

$6.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markBuffet
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3930 South 6th ST, Klamath Falls, OR 97603

Directions

