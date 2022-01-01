Canyon Lake Masons Wurstfest 187 Landa Park Dr, B10
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Thank you for supporting us!
Location
187 Landa Park Drive, New Braunfels, TX 78130
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
1838 Grill #2 - 111 S Union Ave, Suite 123
No Reviews
111 S Union Ave, Suite 123 New Braunfels, TX 78130
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in New Braunfels
Las Fontanas Mexican Kitchen
4.5 • 1,301
1551 North Walnut Avenue New Braunfels, TX 78130
View restaurant
The Reel Seafood & Grill - The Reel New Braunfels
4.3 • 1,221
1683 State Hwy 46 West New Braunfels, TX 78132
View restaurant
Dos Rios Mexican Bar & Grill - Dos Rios New Braunfels
4.3 • 779
1281 N. Academy Ave New Braunfels, TX 78130
View restaurant
More near New Braunfels