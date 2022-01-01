Restaurant header imageView gallery

Canyon Lake Masons Wurstfest 187 Landa Park Dr, B10

review star

No reviews yet

187 Landa Park Drive

New Braunfels, TX 78130

Hamburger

Hamburger

Hamburger

$8.00

Start Here

Cheeseburger
$9.00

Cheeseburger

$9.00
Bacon Cheeseburger
$11.00

Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.00

Chicken Sandwich
$8.00

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

BLT

BLT

BLT

$8.00

Appetizers

Bacon Pork Stick

Bacon Pork Stick

$8.00

Bacon Wrapped on Stick

Chicken fillet w/Fries

Chicken fillet w/Fries

$8.00

Chick Fillet on Curly Fries

(6) Cheese Sticks

(6) Cheese Sticks

$7.00

6 Sticks With Marinara Sauce

(5) Mac-n-Chz Nuggets

(5) Mac-n-Chz Nuggets

$8.00

5 Macaroni & Cheese Battered Fried

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$10.00

Fried Onion Rings In Boat

(10) Shrimp Seasoned Bites

(10) Shrimp Seasoned Bites

$10.00

Fried Seasoned Shrimp In Boat

(5) Jalapeno Poppers

(5) Jalapeno Poppers

$8.00

5 Poppers In A Boat

Curly Fries Regular

Curly Fries Regular

$4.00

Curly Fries Seasoned

Curly Fries LG

Curly Fries LG

$8.00

Seasoned Curly Fries Large Boat

Chicken Fillet a la cart
$5.00

Chicken Fillet a la cart

$5.00

Drinks

Iced Tea 32oz

Iced Tea 32oz

$4.00

Iced Tea 32 oz

UHT Milk Whole or 1% Chocolate Milk

UHT Milk Whole or 1% Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Ultra High Temperature White Milk Carton

Dessert

Chewy Pecan Praline

Chewy Pecan Praline

$3.00

Lammes Chewy Pecan Praline

Donations

$1 Donate Scholarship
$1.00

$1 Donate Scholarship

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
187 Landa Park Drive, New Braunfels, TX 78130

