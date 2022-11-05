Restaurant header imageView gallery
Gastropubs

Wurstküche DTLA

1,517 Reviews

$$

800 E 3rd St

Los Angeles, CA 90013

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Groot Fries
Klein Fries
Bratwurst

SAUSAGES

All toppings will be packaged on the side. If you would like your sausage wrapped with the toppings on top please note in Special Requests.
Bockwurst

Bockwurst

$9.00

veal, pork & spices

Bratwurst

Bratwurst

$9.00

fine cuts of pork, coriander & nutmeg

Buffalo with Luxardo Cherries & Mint

Buffalo with Luxardo Cherries & Mint

$11.00

bright and pleasantly sweet

Chicken Apple & Spice

Chicken Apple & Spice

$10.00

apple and specks of cinnamon - pork free

Duck & Bacon with Jalapeño Peppers

Duck & Bacon with Jalapeño Peppers

$11.00

succulent & packed with flavor

Filipino Maharlika

Filipino Maharlika

$10.00

sweet pork, natural seasonings

Hot Italian

Hot Italian

$9.00

fine cuts of organic GMO free pork & spices

Hungarian Heat

$10.00

Fine cuts of pork, paprika, white pepper, and brown sugar.

Kielbasa

Kielbasa

$10.00

polish style, pork & beef, onions & spices

Lamb with Mediterranean Spices

Lamb with Mediterranean Spices

$11.00

flavorful & completely pork free

Louisiana Hot Link

Louisiana Hot Link

$10.00

beef & pork, onions & hot spices

Mango Jalapeno

Mango Jalapeno

$10.00

chicken & turkey, sweet and spicy

Pheasant with Herbs de Provence

Pheasant with Herbs de Provence

$11.00

juicy & savory

Rabbit & Pork with Leeks & Carrots

Rabbit & Pork with Leeks & Carrots

$11.00

light & clean

Rattlesnake & Rabbit with Jalapeño Peppers

Rattlesnake & Rabbit with Jalapeño Peppers

$11.00

buttery & mildly spicy

Sun Dried Tomato & Mozzarella

Sun Dried Tomato & Mozzarella

$10.00Out of stock

smoked chicken & turkey

Vegetarian Apple Sage

Vegetarian Apple Sage

$9.00

apples, yukon potatoes & rubbed sage

Vegetarian Mexican Chipotle

$9.00

Chipotle, arbol chilies, garlic & onions.

Veggiewurst

Veggiewurst

$9.00

plant-based by Beyond Meat

FRIES

Klein Fries

Klein Fries

$5.50

Small with one dipping sauce

Groot Fries

Groot Fries

$7.00

Large with two dipping sauces

SODA

Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$3.00
Club Mate

Club Mate

$5.00

Crush Strawberry Soda

$4.00
Diet Cheerwine

Diet Cheerwine

$4.00
Fentimans Curiosity Cola

Fentimans Curiosity Cola

$5.00
Fentimans Ginger Beer

Fentimans Ginger Beer

$5.00
Fentimans Lemonade

Fentimans Lemonade

$5.00
Manhattans Black Cherry

Manhattans Black Cherry

$4.00
Manhattans Orange Soda

Manhattans Orange Soda

$4.00
Manhattans Sarsaparilla Soda

Manhattans Sarsaparilla Soda

$4.00
Manhattans Vanilla Cream Soda

Manhattans Vanilla Cream Soda

$4.00
Water Still

Water Still

$3.00

Mountain Valley Water

Mr. Q Cumber Soda

Mr. Q Cumber Soda

$4.00

Nehi Peach Soda

$4.00
Reeds Apple Brew

Reeds Apple Brew

$4.00

Republic Tea

$4.00

Water Sparkling

$3.50

DESSERT

Ice Cream Sandwich

Ice Cream Sandwich

$4.50

GRILLING SUPPLIES

Bun

$1.00

Caramelized Onions (12oz)

$7.00

Warm and enjoy

Sauerkraut (12oz)

$7.00

Warm and enjoy

Sweet Peppers (12oz)

$7.00

To prepare: sauté with oil and season with salt

Spicy Peppers (12oz)

$7.00

To prepare: sauté with oil and season with salt

Bockwurst Raw

$4.50+

Bratwurst Raw

$4.50+

Buffalo Raw

$5.50+

Chicken Apple Raw

$5.00+

Duck and Bacon Raw

$5.50+

Filipino Maharlika Raw

$5.00+

Hot Italian Raw

$4.50+

Hungarian Heat Raw

$5.00+

Kielbasa Raw

$5.00+

Lamb Raw

$5.50+

Louisiana Hot Raw

$5.00+

Mango Jalapeno Raw

$5.00+

Pheasant Raw

$5.50+

Rabbit and Pork Raw

$5.50+

Rattlesnake and Rabbit Raw

$5.50+

Vegetarian Apple Raw

$4.50+

Vegetarian Chipotle Raw

$4.50+

Veggiewurst Raw

$4.50+

SODA

Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$3.00
Club Mate

Club Mate

$5.00

Crush Strawberry Soda

$4.00
Diet Cheerwine

Diet Cheerwine

$4.00
Fentimans Curiosity Cola

Fentimans Curiosity Cola

$5.00

Fentimans Elderflower

$5.00
Fentimans Ginger Beer

Fentimans Ginger Beer

$5.00
Fentimans Lemonade

Fentimans Lemonade

$5.00
Manhattans Black Cherry

Manhattans Black Cherry

$4.00
Manhattans Orange Soda

Manhattans Orange Soda

$4.00
Manhattans Sarsaparilla Soda

Manhattans Sarsaparilla Soda

$4.00
Manhattans Vanilla Cream Soda

Manhattans Vanilla Cream Soda

$4.00
Mr. Q Cumber Soda

Mr. Q Cumber Soda

$4.00

Nehi Peach Soda

$4.00
Reeds Apple Brew

Reeds Apple Brew

$4.00

Republic Tea

$4.00
Water Still

Water Still

$3.00

Mountain Valley Water

Water Sparkling

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLive Music
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

800 E 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90013

Directions

Gallery
Wurstküche image
Wurstküche image
Wurstküche image
Wurstküche image

Similar restaurants in your area

Umami Burger - Broadway
orange star4.0 • 3,339
852 S. Broadway Los Angeles, CA 90014
View restaurantnext
Rock 'N Fish - LA Live
orange starNo Reviews
800 W Olympic Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90015
View restaurantnext
33 Taps
orange starNo Reviews
3725 Sunset Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90026
View restaurantnext
Stout Burgers & Beers - Hollywood
orange star4.2 • 6,633
1544 N Cahuenga Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90028
View restaurantnext
Stout Burgers & Beers - Bottle Shop
orange star4.2 • 6,633
1544 N Cahuenga Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90028
View restaurantnext
THE VILLAGE IDIOT
orange star4.1 • 2,060
7383 MELROSE AVE LOS ANGELES, CA 90046
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Los Angeles

Loqui - DTLA
orange star4.9 • 740
803 Traction Ave, Suite 150 Los Angeles, CA 90013
View restaurantnext
Flying Embers Brewery & Social Club - LA
orange star4.5 • 41
1581 Industrial St Los Angeles, CA 90021
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Los Angeles
Echo Park
review star
Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
Palms
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
East Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
West Los Angeles
review star
Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
Fairfax
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
Silver Lake
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Century City
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
Hancock Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Boyle Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston