Ras Plant Based West Village
170 Bleecker Street
New York, NY 10012
ALL DAY MENU
Appetizer
- Mashed Avocado
Avocado | tomato | Onion | Jalapeños | House Vinaigrette$15.00
- Azifa Lentil Dip
Pureed Green Lentil | Serrano | Tomato | Onion | Mustard powder | Wasabi$14.00
- Cucumber Salad$15.00
- Timatim Fitfit Salad
Diced Tomato | Onion | Jalapeno | Shredded Injera | Lime Vinaigrette$14.00
- Mixed Vegetable Sambusa
Flaky Pastry Shell | Savory mixed vegetable filling$12.00
- Butternut Squash Sambusa$12.00
- Lentil Sambusa
Flaky Pastry Shell | Savory brown lentils filling$12.00
- Sambusa Trio (One of all Three Sambusas)$18.00
- Combo Sambusa$12.00
- Squash Combo Sambusa$12.00
- Injera Nachos$19.00
Plates
- Ras Tibs
Sautéed Seitan | Tomato | Jalapeños | Zesty Berbere Sauce *Contains GLUTEN & SOY$22.00
- Mama's Tofu
Slow simmered Tofu, Tomatoes and Jalapeños cooked in an abundance of good for you spices$22.00
- Mushroom Tibs
Tender Button "Shrooms | Tomatoes | Jalapeños$22.00
- Ras Kitfo
Protein Pea crumble | Spice infused grape seed oil | Mitmita$24.00
- Dulet
Diced Royal Trumpet Mushroom sauteed in a spiced infused grapeseel oil, with diced jalepeño, onion, and mitmita ( spicy )$22.00
- Cabbage, Carrot, Bell Pepper (Entree Portion)
Cabbage | Carrot | Onion | Bell Pepper | Agave$21.00
- Collard Greens (Entree Portion)
Braised Collards | Diced Tomato | Sauteed Onion$21.00
- String Beans & Carrots (Entree Portion)
String bean | Carrot | Caramelized Onions$21.00
- Red Lentils (Entree Portion)
Slow Simmered Red Lentil Stew | Fiery Berbere Sauce | Minced Onions$22.00
- Spiced Ground Chick Peas (Entree Portion)
Creamy Ground Chickpeas | Intricate Spice Blend$19.00
- Yellow Split Peas (Entree Portion)
String bean | Carrot | Caramelized Onions$19.00
- Mild Chick Peas (Entree Portion)
String bean | Carrot | Caramelized Onions$19.00
- Beets and Carrots (Entree Portion)
String bean | Carrot | Caramelized Onions$19.00
- Brown Lentils (Entree Portion)
String bean | Carrot | Caramelized Onions$19.00
- Zucchini (Entree Portion)
String bean | Carrot | Caramelized Onions$19.00
Platters
- Mercato
Named after a spice market in Ethiopia : complex and savory for the more daring palate - String beans and carrots - Cabbage, carrots and bell pepper - Shiro - Missir - Gomen (NO SUBSTITUTION).$27.00
- Piassa
Named after Ethiopia's old town : a taste some of the country's flavorful, milder classics. Yater Kik, Missir Alicha, Zucchini, Alicha Shiro, Ksir Alicha (NO SUBSTITUTION).$27.00
Sodas
Merchandise
BOWLS
- Bole Bowl
ALL BOWLS HAVE A BROWN TURMERIC RICE BASE, A DRIZZLE OF HOMEMADE HOT SAUCE AND INJERA CRUMBLE/CILANTRO TOPPING ARADA is Named after one the oldest parts of Addis Ababa MISSIR Slow Simmered Red Lentil Stew GOMEN Steamed Collards | Sautéed Onions ZUCCHINI Crunchy Zucchini | Carrots | Celery | Parsley YATAKILT Cabbage | Carrot | Bell Pepper AVOCADO SALAD Avocado | Onion | Tomato | Jalapeno | House dressing$21.00
- Langano Bowl
ALL BOWLS HAVE A BROWN TURMERIC RICE BASE, A DRIZZLE OF HOMEMADE HOT SAUCE AND INJERA CRUMBLE/CILANTRO TOPPING Named after Ethiopia's premier location for sandy lakes and picturesque views RAS TIBS Sautéed Seitan | Zesty Berbere Sauce FASOLIA String Beans | Carrot | Caramelized Onion ZUCCHINI Crunchy Zucchini | Carrots | Celery | Parsley YATAKILT Cabbage | Carrot | Bell Pepper MASHED AVOCADO Avocado | Onion | Tomato | Serrano | House dressing | Cilantro$21.00
- Kazanchis Bowl
ALL BOWLS HAVE A BROWN TURMERIC RICE BASE, A DRIZZLE OF HOMEMADE HOT SAUCE AND INJERA CRUMBLE/CILANTRO TOPPING Named after the part of Addis Ababa that doesn't sleep DIFFIN MISSIR Brown Lentils | Onions | Garlic | Fenugreek KEY SIR Savory Beetroot | Carrot ALICHA SHIRO Creamy Chickpea | Holy Basil FASOLIA String Bean | Carrot | Caramelized Onion AVOCADO SALAD Avocado | Onion | Tomato | Japapeno House dressing$21.00
- Shashamane Bowl
ALL BOWLS HAVE A BROWN TURMERIC RICE BASE, A DRIZZLE OF HOMEMADE HOT SAUCE AND INJERA CRUMBLE/CILANTRO TOPPING Named after a busy, upscale district in Ethiopia RAS KITFO Soy protein Crumble | Onion | Jalapeno | Spice infused grapeseed oil GOMEN Steamed Collards | Sautéed Onions ALICHA SHIRO Creamy Chickpea | Holy Basil YATAKILT Cabbage | Carrot | Bell Pepper AVOCADO SALAD Avocado | Onion | Tomato | Jalapeno | House dressing$22.00
SIDES & ADD ONS
Sides
- Injera Chips$4.00
- Awaze (Hot Sauce)$2.00
- Mitmita$2.00
- Ras Sauce$2.00
- Side Yellow Rice$4.00
- Cucumber Slices$2.00
- Side Avocado Salad$7.00
- Side Red Beet & Potato Salad$7.00
- Side Red Lentil Stew (Missir)$7.00
- Side Collard Greens (Gomen)$8.00
- Side Spicy Chick Peas (Shiro)$7.00
- Side String Beans and Carrots (Fasolia)$7.00
- Side Yatakilt (Cabbage, Carrot, Bell Pepper)$7.00
- Side Mild Chick Peas (Alicha Shiro)$7.00
- Side Beets & Carrots (Key Sir)$7.00
- Side Yellow Split Peas (Yater Kik)$7.00
- Side Brown Lentils (Difin Missir)$7.00
- Side Zucchini$7.00
- Side Mac 'n Cheese$14.00
- Side Tomato Fitfit Salad$7.00
- Sour Cream$2.00
- Teff Injera Roll$1.50
DRINKS
Coffee and Tea
FOOD (3PD)
Entrees
Platters
Sodas
Merchandise
BRUNCH (3PO)
Very traditional
- Saucy Injera Firfir
Shredded injera (traditional flatbread) soaked with spicy Berbere sauce. Topped with Cashew Yogurt. *CONATINS CASHEWS* Served with two injera rolls, a side of potato hash and cucumber salad.$22.00
- Ethiopian Scrambled Eggs
Mung bean protein | Sauteed Onion | Tomato | Jalapeno Served with 2 injera rolls, potato hash and cucumber salad.$22.00
Kinda not
- French Toast & Fresh Berries
Brioche dipped in plant based ice cream, topped with mixed berries, powdered sugar and walnuts. Served with a side of maple syrup and cashew butter. *CONTAINS NUTS, SUNFLOWER & COCONUT OIL*$24.00
- Mac 'N Cheese
Made with mozzarella and cheddar "cheese," coconut milk, Ethiopian cardamom and Berbere sauce. Topped with injera crumble. *CONTAINS COCONUT OIL AND GLUTEN.*$25.00
- Lentil Burger
Black lentil burger made with flaxseed & herbs. Topped with caramelized onions and mushrooms, American "cheese," lettuce, tomato and our homemade Ras sauce. Served with spiced fries. *CONTAINS COCONUT OIL; RAS SAUCE HAS SOY)*