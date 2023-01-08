Restaurant header imageView gallery

Warwick Valley Winery

114 Little York Rd.

Warwick, NY 10990

WELCOME

ON-SITE ORDERING

PLEASE PLACE TWO ORDERS IF YOU WOULD LIKE YOUR DRINKS BEFORE YOUR CAFE FOOD. THANK YOU!

Peck of Apples

$20.00Out of stock

!/2 Peck of Apples

$10.00Out of stock

Warwick Valley Wines

Harvest Moon 750ml

Harvest Moon 750ml

$11.99

A semi-sweet white wine made from the Cayuga and Vidal grapes. Opens with notes of peach and apricot. Crisp, clean finish with an essence of tangerines and grapefruit. 11.5% ABV

Chardonnay 750ml

Chardonnay 750ml

$13.99

Soft peach and tropical-melon aromas accompanied by rich, round notes of vanilla, butter and toast. Well-balanced, elegant flavors end in a smooth creamy medium dry finish. 13.5% ABV

Gewurtztraminer 750ml

Gewurtztraminer 750ml

$16.99Out of stock

Semi–dry white wine offers up enticing aromas of citrus and lychee followed by exotic spice and a warm, lingering honey finish. 12.5% ABV

Pinot Gris 750ml

Pinot Gris 750ml

$15.99

100% Pinot Gris (Grigio) grapes. Delicate floral, tropical fruit & honey aromas with citrus fruit flavors and welcomed acidity. The palate is a mouth-watering mix of peach & green apples, finishing with notes of tart pear. 12.5% ABV

Riesling 750ml

Riesling 750ml

$13.99

German style wine with bright aromas of pear, citrus and a hint of peach. Well balanced with a touch of sweetness and moderate acidity. 11.5% ABV

Black Dirt Red 750ml

Black Dirt Red 750ml

$11.99

A fruit forward red wine made from the Baco Noir grape. Fantastic red cherry notes with a jam-like finish. Similar in style to Beaujolais. 11% ABV

Pinot Noir 750ml

Pinot Noir 750ml

$16.99

Lightly bodied with a beautiful classic garnet color. Aromas of cherry and toasty oak. Warm lingering finish accented by subtle tannins. 12.5% ABV

Cabernet Franc 750ml

Cabernet Franc 750ml

$16.99

Fermented in stainless steel and barrel aged for 6 mo. in French oak, this medium bodied wine has subtle aromas of blackberries, tea and cocoa. Light tannins finish with just a hint of smoke and spice. 12.8% ABV

Black Dirt Blush 750ml

Black Dirt Blush 750ml

$10.99

Crafted from Vincent & Delaware grapes. A beautiful ruby-blush color, and wonderful aromas of peach, apricot and strawberry jam. 11.6% ABV

Dry Rose 750ml

Dry Rose 750ml

$15.99

Crisp rosé greets you on the nose with soft berry notes. Nice balanced acidity and clean finish. This Pinot Noir (80%), Merlot (15%), Syrah (5%) blend is a nod to the dry rosé of Provence. 11.5% ABV

Sangria Bottle

$15.99
Winston’s Harlequin Port 750ml

Winston’s Harlequin Port 750ml

$15.99

Rich ruby port made with the Baco Noir grape and fortified with our own brandy. Hints of cocoa and tea tannins. 19.5% ABV

Case of Black Dirt Blush

$118.69

Case of Black Dirt Red

$129.49

Case of Cabernet Franc

$183.49

Case of Chardonnay

$151.09

Case of Dry Rosé

$172.69

Case of Gewurztraminer

$183.49Out of stock

Case of Harvest Moon

$129.49

Case of Pinot Gris

$172.69

Case of Riesling

$151.09
Growler Fill w/ Glass - Sangria 64oz

Growler Fill w/ Glass - Sangria 64oz

$40.00

Our house Sangria on tap is made with Black Dirt Red, our port wine, citrus fruits and a whole lot of love. 14.5% ABV.

Grunt Fill w/ Glass - Sangria 32oz

Grunt Fill w/ Glass - Sangria 32oz

$21.00

Our house Sangria on tap is made with Black Dirt Red, our port wine, citrus fruits and a whole lot of love. 14.5% ABV.

Doc's Draft Hard Cider

Doc's 22oz Original Apple Cider

Doc's 22oz Original Apple Cider

$5.99

Crafted from ten apple varieties, fermented with Champagne yeast and lightly carbonated for sparkle. Crisp and refreshing apple notes. Our award-winning ciders are rated as one of the 5 best ciders in the world by NY Times. 5% ABV

Doc's 22oz Pear Cider

Doc's 22oz Pear Cider

$5.99

Crafted from Bartlett and Bosc pears with a refreshing and an effervescent sparkle. Delicate hints of fresh pears. 5.5% ABV.

Doc's 22oz Framboise Cider

Doc's 22oz Framboise Cider

$5.99

This delicate blend of apple and raspberry offers up an enjoyable, slightly sweet fresh fruity taste. 5.5% ABV

Doc's 22oz Dry Hopped Cider

Doc's 22oz Dry Hopped Cider

$6.99

A unique, handcrafted cider finished with hops, resulting in a complex balance of bitter and sweet. 6% ABV

Doc's 22oz New England Cider

Doc's 22oz New England Cider

$6.99

A cloudy, unfiltered cider. Fermented with raisins and brown sugar for warm subtle sweetness while maintaining crisp apple flavors 6% ABV

Doc's 22oz Black Currant Cider

Doc's 22oz Black Currant Cider

$6.99Out of stock

A mix of our apple cider and black currant juice, with a slightly tangy burst on the finish. 6%

Doc's 22oz Peach Cider

$6.99Out of stock

A unique, hand-crafted peach hard cider, made from pressed NY state apples and fresh peaches.

Doc's 22oz Rosé Cider

$6.99

Fresh strawberries blended with our apple cider creates a subtle and slightly sweet rosé. Soaked in rose petals for color and complexity. 6% ABV.

Doc's 22oz Sour Cherry Cider

Doc's 22oz Sour Cherry Cider

$6.99

Sour cherry blended with our apple cider, a mellow and sweet mix with a playful effervescence and finish. 6% ABV.

Doc's 22oz Pumpkin Cider

Doc's 22oz Pumpkin Cider

$6.99Out of stock

Tastes like autumn with a mix of spices, apple and pumpkin. Baking spice greet the nose quickly followed by fruit. 6% ABV.

Doc's 22oz Cranberry Cider

Doc's 22oz Cranberry Cider

$6.99

Like a winter day in a bottle, our apple cider with cranberry has a spicy, warm scent and hints of tart fruit that lingers on the palate. 6% ABV

Doc's Gold Rush 750ml

Doc's Gold Rush 750ml

$12.99

Created by a slow, cold fermentation process, the Goldrush is a crisp, clean cider with incredible clarity and color. 7.2% ABV

Doc's Original Apple - 6/12oz Cans

Doc's Original Apple - 6/12oz Cans

$13.99

NOT AVAILABLE CHILLED Crafted from ten apple varieties, fermented with Champagne yeast and lightly carbonated for sparkle. Crisp and refreshing apple notes. Our award-winning ciders are rated as one of the 5 best ciders in the world by NY Times. 5% ABV.

Doc's Pear - 6/12oz Cans

Doc's Pear - 6/12oz Cans

$13.99

NOT AVAILABLE CHILLED Crafted from Bartlett and Bosc pears with a refreshing and an effervescent sparkle. Delicate hints of fresh pears. 5.5% ABV

Doc's Raspberry - 4/16oz Cans

$13.99

NOT AVAILABLE CHILLED - This delicate blend of apple and raspberry offers up an enjoyable, slightly sweet fresh fruity taste. 5.5% ABV

Doc's Peach - 4/16oz Cans

Doc's Peach - 4/16oz Cans

$13.99Out of stock

NOT AVAILABLE CHILLED A unique, hand-crafted peach hard cider, made from pressed NY state apples and fresh peaches. 6% ABV

Doc's Rose - 6/12oz Cans

Doc's Rose - 6/12oz Cans

$13.99Out of stock

NOT AVAILABLE CHILLED Fresh strawberries blended with our apple cider creates a subtle and slightly sweet rosé. Soaked in rose petals for color and complexity. 6% ABV.

Doc's Sour Cherry - 4/16oz Cans

Doc's Sour Cherry - 4/16oz Cans

$13.99

NOT AVAILABLE CHILLED Sour cherry blended with our apple cider, a mellow and sweet mix with a playful effervescence and finish. 6% ABV

Doc's Pumpkin - 4/16oz cans

Doc's Pumpkin - 4/16oz cans

$13.99

NOT AVAILABLE CHILLED Tastes like autumn with a mix of spices, apple and pumpkin. Baking spice greet the nose quickly followed by fruit. 6% ABV.

New England - 4/16oz Cans

$13.99

Doc's Cassis - 4\16oz Cans

$13.99
64oz Cider Growler Fill w/ Growler

64oz Cider Growler Fill w/ Growler

$18.00

Choose from our current Doc's Draft Ciders on tap to fill a 64oz Growler. Growler glass is included in price.

32oz Cider Grunt Fill w/ Grunt

32oz Cider Grunt Fill w/ Grunt

$10.00

Choose from our current Doc's Draft Ciders on tap to fill a 32oz Grunt. Grunt glass is included in price.

Doc's Seasonal 1\6 Keg

$110.00

Spirits

American Fruits Bartlett Pear Liqueur

American Fruits Bartlett Pear Liqueur

$14.99

Floral aromas of Bartlett pears, vanilla and butterscotch. A lingering finish of baked pears, honey, and vanilla. 20% ABV 375ml

American Fruits Black Currant Cordial

American Fruits Black Currant Cordial

$14.99

Locally grown organic black currants and our hand crafted distilled spirit. Supple and aromatic with hints of tart currant, sweet honey and jam. 20% ABV

American Fruits Bourbon Barrel Aged Apple Liqueur

American Fruits Bourbon Barrel Aged Apple Liqueur

$14.99

“Port style” liqueur. NY apples blended with Apple Brandy. Aged for one year in bourbon barrels. Wonderful buttery caramel sweetness with unique, smoky bourbon undertones. 20% ABV - $14.99 375ml

American Fruits Sour Cherry Cordial

American Fruits Sour Cherry Cordial

$14.99

Aromas of ripe cherries with a cinnamon spice finish - just like cherry pie in a bottle! 20% ABV 375ml

American Fruits Strawberry Liqueur

American Fruits Strawberry Liqueur

$14.99

An infusion of ripe Hudson Valley strawberries and our own craft distilled brandy. This fruit forward liqueur bursts with intense strawberry aromas and rich vanilla undertones. 20% ABV 375ml

Black Dirt Apple Jack

Black Dirt Apple Jack

$45.00

Award winning and bottled in bond, aged for a minimum of 4 years, the 100% apple brandy Apple Jack is warm and smooth, perfect for sipping. 50% ABV 750ml

Black Dirt Bourbon

Black Dirt Bourbon

$40.00

2018 San Francisco World Spirits Comp. Double Gold Winner. Aged for 3 years, it is an inspiring beverage with notes of caramel, toffee and vanilla merging with oak and baking spice that lingers on your palate. 45% ABV 750ml

Black Dirt Bourbon 5 Year

Black Dirt Bourbon 5 Year

$75.00

Aged for 5 years, in new American oak barrels. The mash of 80% corn, 12% malted barley, 8% rye has a rich nutty flavor, with a surprisingly smooth finish at 58% ABV

Black Dirt Rye

Black Dirt Rye

$49.00

The whiskey is complex offering pronounced notes of caramel, rye spice with a chocolate and malt finish. A great sipping rye and exceptional when mixed in cocktails. 50% ABV 750ml

Bottled Strawberry Lemonade 750ml

Bottled Strawberry Lemonade 750ml

$29.99

A ready to drink cocktail made with Gin Pig, fresh strawberries, fresh squeezed lemon & sugar. A favorite here at the winery & at our cocktail bar at Woodbury Common. Just pur over ice & enjoy! Makes 4 cocktails. 750ml. NOT AVAILABLE TO GO

Gin Pig

Gin Pig

$30.00

Our newest distilled spirit, uses a botanical heavy base gin recipe with the addition of rose petals, pink peppercorns & strawberries to infuse an all-natural pink hue. These unique ingredients make for an incredibly smooth gin with a touch of sweetness. 45% ABV

Warwick American Dry Gin

Warwick American Dry Gin

$26.99

2018 Los Angeles International Spirits Competition Gold Winner. A rustic, aromatic spirit with lively notes of citrus and botanicals. Great on its own or mixed for an exciting, refreshing drink. 40% ABV

Gin-A-Rita

$29.99Out of stock

Wine

Wine by the Glass - Harvest Moon

$6.00

A semi-sweet white wine made from the Cayuga and Vidal grapes. Opens with notes of peach and apricot. Crisp, clean finish with an essence of tangerines and grapefruit. 11.5% ABV

Wine by the Glass - Chardonnay

$6.00

Soft peach and tropical-melon aromas accompanied by rich, round notes of vanilla, butter and toast. Well-balanced, elegant flavors end in a smooth creamy medium dry finish.

Wine by the Glass - Pinot Gris

$6.00

100% Pinot Gris (Grigio) grapes. Delicate floral, tropical fruit & honey aromas with citrus fruit flavors and welcomed acidity. The palate is a mouth-watering mix of peach & green apples, finishing with notes of tart pear. 12.5% ABV

Wine by the Glass - Gewerztraminer

$6.00Out of stock

Semi-dry white wine offers up enticing aromas of citrus and lychee followed by exotic spices and a warm, lingering honey finish 12.5% ABV

Wine by the Glass - Riesling

$6.00

German style wine with bright aromas of pear, citrus and a hint of peach. Well balanced with a touch of sweetness and moderate acidity. 11.5% ABV

Wine by the Glass - Black Dirt Red

$6.00

A fruit forward red wine made from the Baco Noir grape. Fantastic red cherry notes with a jam-like finish. Similar in style to Beaujolais. 11% ABV

Wine by the Glass - Pinot Noir

$6.00

Lightly bodied with a beautiful classic garnet color. Aromas of cherry and toasty oak. Warm lingering finish accented by subtle tannins. 12.5% ABV

Wine by the Glass - Cab Franc

$6.00

Fermented in stainless steel and barrel aged for 6 mo. in French oak, this medium bodied wine has subtle aromas of blackberries, tea and cocoa. Light tannins finish with just a hint of smoke and spice. 12.8% ABV

Wine by the Glass - Black Dirt Blush

$6.00

Crafted from Vincent & Delaware grapes. A beautiful ruby-blush color, and wonderful aromas of peach, apricot and strawberry jam. 11.6% ABV

Wine by the Glass - Dry Rose

$6.00

Crisp rosé greets you on the nose with soft berry notes. Nice balanced acidity and clean finish. This Pinot Noir (80%), Merlot (15%), Syrah (5%) blend is a nod to the dry rosé of Provence.

Sangria 16oz

$6.47

A true favorite, our house made sangria starts with our Blackdirt Red then we add tons of fresh cirtus and our own port wine. 14.5 % ABV

Wine By The Glass- Port

$8.00

Cider

Cider Pint - Apple

$5.00

Crafted from ten apple varieties, fermented with Champagne yeast and lightly carbonated for sparkle. Crisp and refreshing apple notes. Our award-winning ciders are rated as one of the 5 best ciders in the world by NY Times. 5% ABV

Cider Pint - Cranberry

$5.00

Like a winter day in a bottle, our apple cider with cranberry has a spicy, warm scent and hints of tart fruit that lingers on the palate. 6% ABV

Cider Pint - Dry Hopped

$5.00

A unique, hand crafted cider finished with hops, resulting in a complex balance of bitter and sweet. 6% ABV

Cider Pint - Gold Rush

$5.00Out of stock

Created by a slow, cold fermentation process, the Goldrush is a crisp, clean cider with incredible clarity and color. 7.2% ABV

Cider Pint - New England

$5.00

A cloudy, unfiltered cider. Fermented with raisins and brown sugar for warm subtle sweetness while maintaining crisp apple flavor 6% ABV

Cider Pint - Peach

$5.00Out of stock

A mix of our apple cider and black currant juice, with a slightly tangy burst on the finish. 6% ABV

Cider Pint - Pear

$5.00

Crafted from Bartlett and Bosc pears with a refreshing effervescent sparkle. Delicate hints of fresh pears. 5.5%

Cider Pint - Pumpkin

$5.00Out of stock

Tastes like Autumn with a Mix of Spices, Apple, and Pumpkin. Baking Spices Greet the Nose Quickly Followed by Fruit 6% ABV

Cider Pint - Rasp

$5.00

This delicate blend of apple and raspberry offers up an enjoyable, slightly sweet fresh fruity taste

Cider Pint - Sour Cherry

$5.00

Sour cherry blended with our apple cider, a mellow and sweet mix with a playful effervescence and finish. 6% ABV

Cider Pint - Rosé

$5.00

Beer

Draft Beer of the Day

$7.40

Our Beer of the day from local farm breweries… usually an IPA sometimes something lighter like a lager or kolsch.

Growler Fill 64oz - Beer

$28.00

Growler Glass & Beer Fill 64oz

$33.00

Grunt Fill 32oz - Beer

$14.00

Grunt Glass & Beer Fill 32oz

$17.00

Beer 16oz Can

$7.00Out of stock

Cocktails

Apple Pie Cocktail

$10.00Out of stock

American Fruits Apple Liqueur, Black Dirt 4 Year Bourbon, Crown Cinnamon Maple Syrup, Hot Sweet Cider

Bourbon & Coke

$8.00

1.5oz Black Dirt 4 Year Bourbon with Coke over Ice. Delicious & Refreshing.

Double Bourbon & Coke

$14.00

3oz Black Dirt 4 Year Bourbon with Coke over Ice. Delicious & Refreshing.

Double Gin & Tonic

$14.00

3oz Warwick Gin & Fentimen's Tonic

Gin & Tonic

$8.00

1.5oz Warwick Gin & Fentimen's Tonic

Manhattan

$10.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

PI Mule

$10.00

Rye Lemonade

$10.00Out of stock

Sangria 16oz

$6.47

A true favorite, our house made sangria starts with our Blackdirt Red then we add tons of fresh cirtus and our own port wine. 14.5 % ABV

SLEM 9 oz

$8.00

NY Sour

$10.00Out of stock

Cocktail of the Day

$10.00

N/A BEVERAGE Bar

Honest Kids Juice Box

$2.00

Fruit Punch, Berry Lemonade, Apple

Seltzer

$2.00

12oz

Soda

$2.00

Bottle Water

$1.00

STARTERS

Charcuterie Platter

Charcuterie Platter

$20.00

Smoked proscuitto, spicy capicolla, bianco doro salami, mortadella, hot soppressata, olives tapenade, cornichons, honey mustard, manchego cheese, marcona almonds, housemade baguette

Fruit & Cheese Platter

Fruit & Cheese Platter

$20.00

A variety of 5 artisan cheeses, housemade jam, fresh seasonal fruits & fresh baked bread. ** Contains Pistachio Nuts ** *Gorgonzola *Cranberry Wensleydale * Irish Cheddar *Manchego *Asiago

Hand-Cut French Fries

$8.00
Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$10.00

Hand-cut fries, parmesan cheese, chives & truffle oil

Apple Butternut Soup + Salad

$12.00

Butternut Squash, Apple, garnished ~ Creme Fraiche, Pumpkin Seeds, Focaccia Bread, Side Salad

Chicken Wings

Jumbo wings, tossed in choice of Buffalo sauce, BBQ sauce, or Sweet Thai Chili sauce, with side of housemade blue cheese or dill ranch, celery

PIZZA

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$16.00

House made tomato sauce and mozzarella. Finished with basil oil and parmesan cheese.

Hot Soppressata Pizza

Hot Soppressata Pizza

$18.00

House-made tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, sliced soppressata, cherry peppers, chili flake, drizzled honey.

Sausage & Sage Pizza

Sausage & Sage Pizza

$18.00

Fresh mozzarella, white sauce, sausage, crumbled gorgonzola, caramelized onions, sage, and apples.

SANDWICHES

Pastrami Sandwich

$13.00Out of stock

Beef brisket, swiss cheese, cole slaw, fried crispy shallots, bread & butter pickles served on a brioche bun

Cheeseburger

$14.00

1/2lb beef burger, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion on a housemade brioche Bun

Caprese Sandwich

Caprese Sandwich

$10.00

Fresh mozzarella cheese, basil leaf, sliced tomato, arugula, balsamic reduction on house focaccia bread

Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich

$12.00

6oz chicken breast, melted provolone cheese, bacon, housemade dill ranch, red leaf lettuce on a brioche bun

Roast Beef Sandwich

Roast Beef Sandwich

$13.00

Thin-sliced strip loin, caramelized onion, Swiss cheese, horseradish mayo on a bun.

SALADS

Apple Cranberry Salad

$12.00

Arcadian blend greens, kale, crumbled gorgonzola, shaved fennel, white balsamic vinaigrette, candied walnuts

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Red beets, English Cucumbers, arugula, goat cheese, pepita's (nuts) white balsamic dressing

N/A BEVERAGE

Bottle Water

$1.00

Honest Kids Juice Box

$2.00

Fruit Punch, Berry Lemonade, Apple

Polar Seltzer - 12oz Can

$2.00

12oz

Hot Chocolate

$2.00
Warwick Valley Winery & Distillery is located in the foothills of the Hudson Valley. Our manicured grounds, gardens, and orchards span over 120 acres. We are the proud creators of the award-winning and New York’s original cider, Doc’s Cider. We are home to the first distillery in NYS since prohibition, American Fruits. We are the creators of the SFWSC Double Gold winning Black Dirt Bourbon. We offer a critically acclaimed wine collection, and we make a mean sangria and excellent cocktails. Our food is sourced locally, and we offer a gourmet farm-to-table style cuisine. We typically have talented musicians that play here every weekend, and we usually offer 4 music festivals during the summer months.

