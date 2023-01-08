Warwick Valley Winery
114 Little York Rd.
Warwick, NY 10990
Harvest Moon 750ml
A semi-sweet white wine made from the Cayuga and Vidal grapes. Opens with notes of peach and apricot. Crisp, clean finish with an essence of tangerines and grapefruit. 11.5% ABV
Chardonnay 750ml
Soft peach and tropical-melon aromas accompanied by rich, round notes of vanilla, butter and toast. Well-balanced, elegant flavors end in a smooth creamy medium dry finish. 13.5% ABV
Gewurtztraminer 750ml
Semi–dry white wine offers up enticing aromas of citrus and lychee followed by exotic spice and a warm, lingering honey finish. 12.5% ABV
Pinot Gris 750ml
100% Pinot Gris (Grigio) grapes. Delicate floral, tropical fruit & honey aromas with citrus fruit flavors and welcomed acidity. The palate is a mouth-watering mix of peach & green apples, finishing with notes of tart pear. 12.5% ABV
Riesling 750ml
German style wine with bright aromas of pear, citrus and a hint of peach. Well balanced with a touch of sweetness and moderate acidity. 11.5% ABV
Black Dirt Red 750ml
A fruit forward red wine made from the Baco Noir grape. Fantastic red cherry notes with a jam-like finish. Similar in style to Beaujolais. 11% ABV
Pinot Noir 750ml
Lightly bodied with a beautiful classic garnet color. Aromas of cherry and toasty oak. Warm lingering finish accented by subtle tannins. 12.5% ABV
Cabernet Franc 750ml
Fermented in stainless steel and barrel aged for 6 mo. in French oak, this medium bodied wine has subtle aromas of blackberries, tea and cocoa. Light tannins finish with just a hint of smoke and spice. 12.8% ABV
Black Dirt Blush 750ml
Crafted from Vincent & Delaware grapes. A beautiful ruby-blush color, and wonderful aromas of peach, apricot and strawberry jam. 11.6% ABV
Dry Rose 750ml
Crisp rosé greets you on the nose with soft berry notes. Nice balanced acidity and clean finish. This Pinot Noir (80%), Merlot (15%), Syrah (5%) blend is a nod to the dry rosé of Provence. 11.5% ABV
Sangria Bottle
Winston’s Harlequin Port 750ml
Rich ruby port made with the Baco Noir grape and fortified with our own brandy. Hints of cocoa and tea tannins. 19.5% ABV
Case of Black Dirt Blush
Case of Black Dirt Red
Case of Cabernet Franc
Case of Chardonnay
Case of Dry Rosé
Case of Gewurztraminer
Case of Harvest Moon
Case of Pinot Gris
Case of Riesling
Growler Fill w/ Glass - Sangria 64oz
Our house Sangria on tap is made with Black Dirt Red, our port wine, citrus fruits and a whole lot of love. 14.5% ABV.
Grunt Fill w/ Glass - Sangria 32oz
Our house Sangria on tap is made with Black Dirt Red, our port wine, citrus fruits and a whole lot of love. 14.5% ABV.
Doc's Draft Hard Cider
Doc's 22oz Original Apple Cider
Crafted from ten apple varieties, fermented with Champagne yeast and lightly carbonated for sparkle. Crisp and refreshing apple notes. Our award-winning ciders are rated as one of the 5 best ciders in the world by NY Times. 5% ABV
Doc's 22oz Pear Cider
Crafted from Bartlett and Bosc pears with a refreshing and an effervescent sparkle. Delicate hints of fresh pears. 5.5% ABV.
Doc's 22oz Framboise Cider
This delicate blend of apple and raspberry offers up an enjoyable, slightly sweet fresh fruity taste. 5.5% ABV
Doc's 22oz Dry Hopped Cider
A unique, handcrafted cider finished with hops, resulting in a complex balance of bitter and sweet. 6% ABV
Doc's 22oz New England Cider
A cloudy, unfiltered cider. Fermented with raisins and brown sugar for warm subtle sweetness while maintaining crisp apple flavors 6% ABV
Doc's 22oz Black Currant Cider
A mix of our apple cider and black currant juice, with a slightly tangy burst on the finish. 6%
Doc's 22oz Peach Cider
A unique, hand-crafted peach hard cider, made from pressed NY state apples and fresh peaches.
Doc's 22oz Rosé Cider
Fresh strawberries blended with our apple cider creates a subtle and slightly sweet rosé. Soaked in rose petals for color and complexity. 6% ABV.
Doc's 22oz Sour Cherry Cider
Sour cherry blended with our apple cider, a mellow and sweet mix with a playful effervescence and finish. 6% ABV.
Doc's 22oz Pumpkin Cider
Tastes like autumn with a mix of spices, apple and pumpkin. Baking spice greet the nose quickly followed by fruit. 6% ABV.
Doc's 22oz Cranberry Cider
Like a winter day in a bottle, our apple cider with cranberry has a spicy, warm scent and hints of tart fruit that lingers on the palate. 6% ABV
Doc's Gold Rush 750ml
Created by a slow, cold fermentation process, the Goldrush is a crisp, clean cider with incredible clarity and color. 7.2% ABV
Doc's Original Apple - 6/12oz Cans
NOT AVAILABLE CHILLED Crafted from ten apple varieties, fermented with Champagne yeast and lightly carbonated for sparkle. Crisp and refreshing apple notes. Our award-winning ciders are rated as one of the 5 best ciders in the world by NY Times. 5% ABV.
Doc's Pear - 6/12oz Cans
NOT AVAILABLE CHILLED Crafted from Bartlett and Bosc pears with a refreshing and an effervescent sparkle. Delicate hints of fresh pears. 5.5% ABV
Doc's Raspberry - 4/16oz Cans
NOT AVAILABLE CHILLED - This delicate blend of apple and raspberry offers up an enjoyable, slightly sweet fresh fruity taste. 5.5% ABV
Doc's Peach - 4/16oz Cans
NOT AVAILABLE CHILLED A unique, hand-crafted peach hard cider, made from pressed NY state apples and fresh peaches. 6% ABV
Doc's Rose - 6/12oz Cans
NOT AVAILABLE CHILLED Fresh strawberries blended with our apple cider creates a subtle and slightly sweet rosé. Soaked in rose petals for color and complexity. 6% ABV.
Doc's Sour Cherry - 4/16oz Cans
NOT AVAILABLE CHILLED Sour cherry blended with our apple cider, a mellow and sweet mix with a playful effervescence and finish. 6% ABV
Doc's Pumpkin - 4/16oz cans
NOT AVAILABLE CHILLED Tastes like autumn with a mix of spices, apple and pumpkin. Baking spice greet the nose quickly followed by fruit. 6% ABV.
New England - 4/16oz Cans
Doc's Cassis - 4\16oz Cans
64oz Cider Growler Fill w/ Growler
Choose from our current Doc's Draft Ciders on tap to fill a 64oz Growler. Growler glass is included in price.
32oz Cider Grunt Fill w/ Grunt
Choose from our current Doc's Draft Ciders on tap to fill a 32oz Grunt. Grunt glass is included in price.
Doc's Seasonal 1\6 Keg
Spirits
American Fruits Bartlett Pear Liqueur
Floral aromas of Bartlett pears, vanilla and butterscotch. A lingering finish of baked pears, honey, and vanilla. 20% ABV 375ml
American Fruits Black Currant Cordial
Locally grown organic black currants and our hand crafted distilled spirit. Supple and aromatic with hints of tart currant, sweet honey and jam. 20% ABV
American Fruits Bourbon Barrel Aged Apple Liqueur
“Port style” liqueur. NY apples blended with Apple Brandy. Aged for one year in bourbon barrels. Wonderful buttery caramel sweetness with unique, smoky bourbon undertones. 20% ABV - $14.99 375ml
American Fruits Sour Cherry Cordial
Aromas of ripe cherries with a cinnamon spice finish - just like cherry pie in a bottle! 20% ABV 375ml
American Fruits Strawberry Liqueur
An infusion of ripe Hudson Valley strawberries and our own craft distilled brandy. This fruit forward liqueur bursts with intense strawberry aromas and rich vanilla undertones. 20% ABV 375ml
Black Dirt Apple Jack
Award winning and bottled in bond, aged for a minimum of 4 years, the 100% apple brandy Apple Jack is warm and smooth, perfect for sipping. 50% ABV 750ml
Black Dirt Bourbon
2018 San Francisco World Spirits Comp. Double Gold Winner. Aged for 3 years, it is an inspiring beverage with notes of caramel, toffee and vanilla merging with oak and baking spice that lingers on your palate. 45% ABV 750ml
Black Dirt Bourbon 5 Year
Aged for 5 years, in new American oak barrels. The mash of 80% corn, 12% malted barley, 8% rye has a rich nutty flavor, with a surprisingly smooth finish at 58% ABV
Black Dirt Rye
The whiskey is complex offering pronounced notes of caramel, rye spice with a chocolate and malt finish. A great sipping rye and exceptional when mixed in cocktails. 50% ABV 750ml
Bottled Strawberry Lemonade 750ml
A ready to drink cocktail made with Gin Pig, fresh strawberries, fresh squeezed lemon & sugar. A favorite here at the winery & at our cocktail bar at Woodbury Common. Just pur over ice & enjoy! Makes 4 cocktails. 750ml. NOT AVAILABLE TO GO
Gin Pig
Our newest distilled spirit, uses a botanical heavy base gin recipe with the addition of rose petals, pink peppercorns & strawberries to infuse an all-natural pink hue. These unique ingredients make for an incredibly smooth gin with a touch of sweetness. 45% ABV
Warwick American Dry Gin
2018 Los Angeles International Spirits Competition Gold Winner. A rustic, aromatic spirit with lively notes of citrus and botanicals. Great on its own or mixed for an exciting, refreshing drink. 40% ABV
Gin-A-Rita
Wine
Wine by the Glass - Harvest Moon
A semi-sweet white wine made from the Cayuga and Vidal grapes. Opens with notes of peach and apricot. Crisp, clean finish with an essence of tangerines and grapefruit. 11.5% ABV
Wine by the Glass - Chardonnay
Soft peach and tropical-melon aromas accompanied by rich, round notes of vanilla, butter and toast. Well-balanced, elegant flavors end in a smooth creamy medium dry finish.
Wine by the Glass - Pinot Gris
100% Pinot Gris (Grigio) grapes. Delicate floral, tropical fruit & honey aromas with citrus fruit flavors and welcomed acidity. The palate is a mouth-watering mix of peach & green apples, finishing with notes of tart pear. 12.5% ABV
Wine by the Glass - Gewerztraminer
Semi-dry white wine offers up enticing aromas of citrus and lychee followed by exotic spices and a warm, lingering honey finish 12.5% ABV
Wine by the Glass - Riesling
German style wine with bright aromas of pear, citrus and a hint of peach. Well balanced with a touch of sweetness and moderate acidity. 11.5% ABV
Wine by the Glass - Black Dirt Red
A fruit forward red wine made from the Baco Noir grape. Fantastic red cherry notes with a jam-like finish. Similar in style to Beaujolais. 11% ABV
Wine by the Glass - Pinot Noir
Lightly bodied with a beautiful classic garnet color. Aromas of cherry and toasty oak. Warm lingering finish accented by subtle tannins. 12.5% ABV
Wine by the Glass - Cab Franc
Fermented in stainless steel and barrel aged for 6 mo. in French oak, this medium bodied wine has subtle aromas of blackberries, tea and cocoa. Light tannins finish with just a hint of smoke and spice. 12.8% ABV
Wine by the Glass - Black Dirt Blush
Crafted from Vincent & Delaware grapes. A beautiful ruby-blush color, and wonderful aromas of peach, apricot and strawberry jam. 11.6% ABV
Wine by the Glass - Dry Rose
Crisp rosé greets you on the nose with soft berry notes. Nice balanced acidity and clean finish. This Pinot Noir (80%), Merlot (15%), Syrah (5%) blend is a nod to the dry rosé of Provence.
Sangria 16oz
A true favorite, our house made sangria starts with our Blackdirt Red then we add tons of fresh cirtus and our own port wine. 14.5 % ABV
Wine By The Glass- Port
Cider
Cider Pint - Apple
Crafted from ten apple varieties, fermented with Champagne yeast and lightly carbonated for sparkle. Crisp and refreshing apple notes. Our award-winning ciders are rated as one of the 5 best ciders in the world by NY Times. 5% ABV
Cider Pint - Cranberry
Like a winter day in a bottle, our apple cider with cranberry has a spicy, warm scent and hints of tart fruit that lingers on the palate. 6% ABV
Cider Pint - Dry Hopped
A unique, hand crafted cider finished with hops, resulting in a complex balance of bitter and sweet. 6% ABV
Cider Pint - Gold Rush
Created by a slow, cold fermentation process, the Goldrush is a crisp, clean cider with incredible clarity and color. 7.2% ABV
Cider Pint - New England
A cloudy, unfiltered cider. Fermented with raisins and brown sugar for warm subtle sweetness while maintaining crisp apple flavor 6% ABV
Cider Pint - Peach
A mix of our apple cider and black currant juice, with a slightly tangy burst on the finish. 6% ABV
Cider Pint - Pear
Crafted from Bartlett and Bosc pears with a refreshing effervescent sparkle. Delicate hints of fresh pears. 5.5%
Cider Pint - Pumpkin
Tastes like Autumn with a Mix of Spices, Apple, and Pumpkin. Baking Spices Greet the Nose Quickly Followed by Fruit 6% ABV
Cider Pint - Rasp
This delicate blend of apple and raspberry offers up an enjoyable, slightly sweet fresh fruity taste
Cider Pint - Sour Cherry
Sour cherry blended with our apple cider, a mellow and sweet mix with a playful effervescence and finish. 6% ABV
Cider Pint - Rosé
Beer
Cocktails
Apple Pie Cocktail
American Fruits Apple Liqueur, Black Dirt 4 Year Bourbon, Crown Cinnamon Maple Syrup, Hot Sweet Cider
Bourbon & Coke
1.5oz Black Dirt 4 Year Bourbon with Coke over Ice. Delicious & Refreshing.
Double Bourbon & Coke
3oz Black Dirt 4 Year Bourbon with Coke over Ice. Delicious & Refreshing.
Double Gin & Tonic
3oz Warwick Gin & Fentimen's Tonic
Gin & Tonic
1.5oz Warwick Gin & Fentimen's Tonic
Manhattan
Mimosa
Old Fashioned
PI Mule
Rye Lemonade
SLEM 9 oz
NY Sour
Cocktail of the Day
N/A BEVERAGE Bar
STARTERS
Charcuterie Platter
Smoked proscuitto, spicy capicolla, bianco doro salami, mortadella, hot soppressata, olives tapenade, cornichons, honey mustard, manchego cheese, marcona almonds, housemade baguette
Fruit & Cheese Platter
A variety of 5 artisan cheeses, housemade jam, fresh seasonal fruits & fresh baked bread. ** Contains Pistachio Nuts ** *Gorgonzola *Cranberry Wensleydale * Irish Cheddar *Manchego *Asiago
Hand-Cut French Fries
Truffle Fries
Hand-cut fries, parmesan cheese, chives & truffle oil
Apple Butternut Soup + Salad
Butternut Squash, Apple, garnished ~ Creme Fraiche, Pumpkin Seeds, Focaccia Bread, Side Salad
Chicken Wings
Jumbo wings, tossed in choice of Buffalo sauce, BBQ sauce, or Sweet Thai Chili sauce, with side of housemade blue cheese or dill ranch, celery
PIZZA
Margherita Pizza
House made tomato sauce and mozzarella. Finished with basil oil and parmesan cheese.
Hot Soppressata Pizza
House-made tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, sliced soppressata, cherry peppers, chili flake, drizzled honey.
Sausage & Sage Pizza
Fresh mozzarella, white sauce, sausage, crumbled gorgonzola, caramelized onions, sage, and apples.
SANDWICHES
Pastrami Sandwich
Beef brisket, swiss cheese, cole slaw, fried crispy shallots, bread & butter pickles served on a brioche bun
Cheeseburger
1/2lb beef burger, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion on a housemade brioche Bun
Caprese Sandwich
Fresh mozzarella cheese, basil leaf, sliced tomato, arugula, balsamic reduction on house focaccia bread
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich
6oz chicken breast, melted provolone cheese, bacon, housemade dill ranch, red leaf lettuce on a brioche bun
Roast Beef Sandwich
Thin-sliced strip loin, caramelized onion, Swiss cheese, horseradish mayo on a bun.
SALADS
Warwick Valley Winery & Distillery is located in the foothills of the Hudson Valley. Our manicured grounds, gardens, and orchards span over 120 acres. We are the proud creators of the award-winning and New York’s original cider, Doc’s Cider. We are home to the first distillery in NYS since prohibition, American Fruits. We are the creators of the SFWSC Double Gold winning Black Dirt Bourbon. We offer a critically acclaimed wine collection, and we make a mean sangria and excellent cocktails. Our food is sourced locally, and we offer a gourmet farm-to-table style cuisine. We typically have talented musicians that play here every weekend, and we usually offer 4 music festivals during the summer months.
114 Little York Rd., Warwick, NY 10990