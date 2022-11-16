Main picView gallery

Blue Bell Diner 2 West Main Street

review star

No reviews yet

2 West Main Street

McConnelsville, OH 43756

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Hocus Pocus Refresher
Breakfast Sandwich
Drink Of The Week Latte

Pastries

Cinnamon Roll

$2.49

Made from scratch cinnamon roll

Muffin

$2.49

Made from scratch muffins

Pie

$3.49

Made from scratch pies

Cookie

$1.99Out of stock

Made from scratch cookies

Brownie

$2.49Out of stock

Made from scratch brownie

Whole Pie

$20.00

Salted Caramel Apple Muffin

$2.99

No Bake Cookies

$1.99Out of stock

Apple Coffe Cake

$2.99

A La Carte

Bagel

$2.29

Plain, Everything, or Cinnamon Swirl

Side Bacon

$3.49

3 pieces of hardwood smoked bacon

Side Ham

$3.49

Breakfast Ham

Side Sausage

$3.49

2 Sausage patties

Side Turkey Sausage

$3.49

3 Turkey sausage links

Side Home Fries

$2.29

Cubbed potatoes

Side Toast

$1.79

2 Slices of toast of choice

Side Egg

$1.39

One egg prepared your way

Side Sausage Gravy

$3.49

Cup of sausage gravy

Side Biscuit

$1.79

One fluffy southern style biscuit

Side Pancake

$2.29

One fluffy buttermilk pancake

Side French Toast

$2.29

One piece of french toast

Side Waffle

$3.29

One belgian waffle

Side of Fresh Fruit

$3.29

On the Lighter Side

Loaded Avocado Bagel

$5.39

Everything bagel smeared with cream cheese, smashed avocado, topped with egg any style drizzled with sriracha for a kick!

Oatmeal

$3.29

Oats topped with sweet brown sugar & fresh blueberries

Breakfast Starters

Sticky Bacon

$7.49

4 slices of bacon seasoned with brown sugar & black pepper drizzled with maple syrup

Bacon Hash Brown Tater Kegs

$6.99

Bacon & Cheddar jumbo tots served with sour cream

Mini Pancake Flight

$6.99

Choose 3 Flavors

Breakfast Platters

The Traditional

$8.99

Two eggs any style & choice of bacon, pork sausage, turkey sausage or ham. Served with toast & home fries.

The Blue Bell Platter

$13.99

Two eggs any style, bacon, sausage, ham, home fries & your choice of one pancake or a slice of french toast.

Loaded Skillet

$12.99

Two eggs any style, homefries, ham, bacon, onion, peppers, mushrooms, sausage gravy, cheddar, swiss and pepper jack & toast.

Sausage Gravy & Biscuits

$9.99

Homemade sausage gravy with biscuits, two eggs any style & homefries.

Country Fried Steak

$11.99

Topped with homemade sausage gravy served with two eggs any style, homefries & toast.

Corned Beef Hash

$11.99

Served with two eggs any style & toast

Meat Lovers Omelet

$10.99

3 egg omelet, ham, bacon, sausage & cheddar served with homefries and toast

Veggie Omelet

$10.99

3 egg omelet, spinach, onion, mushroom, broccoli, roasted bell peppers, tomato, & mzzarella served with homefries & toast

Build Your Own Omelet

$8.99

3 egg omelet. Choose 1 meat, 1 cheese, & 2 toppings. Each additional topping is an upcharge. Veggies +.79 Meat +.99

Breakfast Sandwich

$6.99

Bacon or sausage, fried egg and cheddar on sourdough or home baked biscuit.

Belgian Waffle

$9.99

Served with choice of bacon, pork sausage, turkey sausage or ham and two farm fresh eggs. Add toppings +75.

French Toast

$9.99

Served with choice of bacon, pork sausage, turkey sausage or ham and two farm fresh eggs. Add toppings +75.

Buttermilk Pancakes

$9.99

Served with choice of bacon, pork sausage, turkey sausage or ham and two farm fresh eggs. Add toppings +75.

Specialty Pancakes

Cinnamon Roll Pancake

$8.99

Cinnamon swirl & cream cheese icing on top!

White Chocolate Raspberry Pancake

$8.99

Raspberry swirl with white chocolate

Blueberry Pancakes

$8.99

Filled with plump blueberries topped with blueberry syrup.

Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter

$8.99

Loaded with chocolate chips & drizzled with chocolate and peanut butter.

Strawberry Banana Nutella

$8.99

Sweet stawberries, sliced bananas over a generous spread of nutella.

Churro Waffle

$7.99

Hot n Ready

Ham Egg n Chz

$5.99

Bacon Egg n Chz

$5.99

Sausage Egg n Chz

$5.99

Bacon Egg n Chz Burrito

$5.99

Appetizers

Cheese Curds

$6.49

Fried White cheddar curds served with ranch

Fried Pickle Chips

$6.49

Fried pickle chips served with ranch

Salads

Cobb Salad

$11.99

Marinated grilled chicken, lettuce, avocado, red onion, bleu cheese crumbles, hard boiled egg, bacon & tomato.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.99

Marinated grilled chicken, lettuce, shaved parmesan, croutons & caesar dressing

Garden Salad

$6.99

Lettuce, shaved parmesan, cucumber, tomato, red onion & croutons. add chicken +$4

Soup

Soup of the Day Bowl

$5.99

Soup of the Day Cup

$3.99

Mama's Chili Bowl

$5.99

Mama's Chili Cup

$3.99

Hot Dogs

Double Diner Dog

$9.99

2 all-beef dogs with shredded cheddar, ketchup & mustard on a toasted split-top bun

Double Chili Dog

$10.99

2 all-beef dogs with chili sauce, onion, mustard & shredded cheddar on a toasted split top bun.

Double Chicago Style Dog

$10.99

2 all-beef dogs with sliced tomato, relish, red onion, pickle spears, green sport peppers, celery salt, & mustard served on a toasted split top poppy seed bun.

Burgers

Blue Bell Burger

$9.99

Lettuce, tomato, onion, american cheese & our signature sauce on a brioche bun

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$9.99

Sauteed mushrooms & onions, lettuce, tomato, swiss & homemade garlic mayo aioli on a brioche bun

Triadelphia Melt

$11.99

Two angus steak patties, swiss & american, 1000 island dressing on toasted sourdough

Patty Melt

$11.99

Two angus steak patties, sauteed onion, swiss & homemade black pepper mayo aioli on toasted rye.

Sandwiches

Cranberry Club

$11.99

Marinated grilled chicken topped with muenster cheese, greens, bacon, tomato, red onion & homemade cranberry aioli on ciabatta.

Reuben

$11.99

Hand shaved corned beef, swiss, sauerkraut & 1000 island on marble rye

3 Chz Grilled Chz

$8.99

Muenster, swiss & american cheese on sourdough

Turkey Club

$10.99

Shaved turkey, bacon, american & swiss, lettuce, tomato, onion & mayo on toasted brioche bread

BLT

$9.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on toasted sourdough

Lunch Sides

Side Fries

$2.99

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$3.49

Crinkle cut sweet potato fries served with side of marshmallow cream

Side Steamed Broccoli

$2.99

Side Cottage Cheese

$2.99

Side Mac N Cheese

$3.49

Homemade Mac n Cheese

Side Salad

$3.29

Lettuce, mozzarella, tomato, cucumber

Lunch Specials

Fish Fry

$11.99

Sloppy Joe

$9.99

Kids Menu

Kids Mini Pancakes

$6.99

Mini pancakes, choice of bacon or sausage & 1 egg any style.

Kids Biscuit & Gravy

$5.99

1 Biscuit with homemade sausage gravy

Kids Blue Bell Platter

$6.99

1 Egg any style, choice of bacon or sausage, homefires and toast

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Grilled or crispy chicken with choice of fries, broccoli or fresh fruit

Kids Mac n Cheese

$6.99

Homemade Mac n Cheese with choice of fries, broccoli or fresh fruit

Kids Hot Dog

$6.99

All beef dog with choice of fries, broccoli or fresh fruit

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Grilled Cheese with choice of fries, broccoli or fresh fruit

Refreshers/lemonade

Strawberry Acai

Hand crafed drink made with strawberry juice and your choice or lemonade or water with strawberry pieces

Aftershock

$5.00

Lemonade

Refresher Of The Week

Mango Guava

Hocus Pocus Refresher

Tea

Shaken Black Tea

Black tea shaken with ice. Comes unsweet or you can choose a sweetner. Add lemonade or a flavor for an upcharge.

Hot Tea

Sweet Tea

$1.99+

Unsweet

$1.99+

Arnold Palmer

$1.99+

Medicine Ball Small

$2.99+

Drinks

Apple Juice

$2.49

Chocolate Milk

$2.49

Diet Pepsi

$2.49

Dr. Pepper

$2.49

Lemonade

$2.49

Mountain Dew

$2.49

Orange Juice

$2.49

Pepsi

$2.49

Root Beer

$2.49

Sierra Mist

$2.49

Sweet Tea

$2.49

Unsweet Tea

$2.49

White Milk

$2.49

Water

Kids Pop

$1.79

Kids Juice\milk

$1.99

Arnold Palmer

$2.49

Coffee Dine In

$2.49

Coffee/Refresher Flight

Coffee Flight

$9.99

Your choice of any 4 mini signature iced latte or signature iced coffee drinks.

Refresher Flight

$9.99

Shrivers Free Drink

$2.00

Frappuccinos

Vanilla Bean Frap

Blended with coffee & Vanilla bean powder, Topped with whipped Cream

Java Chip Frap

Blended with coffee, mocha sauce, & java chips, topped with whipped cream & mocha drizzle

Caramel Frap

Blended with coffee, caramel syrup, topped with whipped cream & caramel drizzle

Caramel Ribbon Crunch

Blended with coffee, caramel sauce & whipped cream on the bottom with a layer of caramel sauce lining the cup. Topped with whipped cream and more caramel!

Drink Of The Week Small Frapp

$4.29

Drink Of The Week Medium Frapp

$4.79

Drink Of The Week Large Frapp

$5.29

Pumpkin Frap

Caramel Apple Frap

Signature Lattes

STC Latte

Caramel, Toffee Nut, Vanilla

Cocodoodle Latte

Brown Sugar Cinnamon, Vanilla, Coconut

White Razz

White Chocolate mocha & Raspberry

Caramel Kiss

French Vanilla & Caramel

White Chocolate Mocha

White Chocolate mocha

Drink Of The Week Latte

Pumpkin Pie Shaken Esp.

White Pumpkin Latte

Caramel Apple Latte

Campfire Latte

Spooky Chai Latte

Latte/Chai

Latte

$3.39+

Choose a flavor of choice or enjoy a regular latte

Chai Latte

$3.79+

Macchiato

Caramel Macchiato

$3.79+

Vanilla syrup, 2% milk, espresso & caramel drizzle

Cappuccino

Cappuccino Small

$3.19

Cappuccino Medium

$3.69

Cappuccino Large

$4.19

Americano

Americano

$3.79+

Signature Iced Coffees

White Mocha Cream

Iced coffee with white mocha sauce & a splash of homemade sweet cream

Salted Caramel Cream

Iced coffee with vanilla syrup & topped with salted caramel cream cold foam

Vanilla Sweet Cream

Iced coffee with vailla syrup & a splash of homemade sweet cream

Pumpkin Cream

Autumns Drink Aka White Mocha Lady

$5.78

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$2.99+

Iced coffee. Comes with classic syrup.

Regular/Decaf

Coffee Small

$1.99

Coffee Medium

$2.49

Coffee Large

$2.99

Decaf Coffee Small

$1.99

Decaf Coffee Medium/Dine-in

$2.49

Decaf Coffee Large

$2.99

Shot Of Espresso

$1.00

Hot Non-Coffee Drinks

Classic Hot Coco

$1.99+

Pumpkin Hot Coco

$1.99+

Pumpkin Steamer

$1.99+

Hot Caramel Apple Steamer

$1.99+

Hot Apple Cider

$1.99+

Rolo Cream Hot Coco

$1.99+

Mint Hot Coco

$1.99+

French Vanilla Coco

$1.99+

Milkshakes

Milkshake Kids

$2.99

Handspun milkshake! Choose a flavor

Milkshake Regular

$3.99

Handspun milkshake! Choose a flavor

Kids One Scoop

$1.49

One Scoop of Vanilla ice cream!

Scoop Of Ice Cream

$1.99

Condiments

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.69

Bleu Cheese

$0.69

Caesar

$0.69

French

$0.69

Italian

$0.69

Ketchup

Mayo

$0.69

Mustard

Ranch

$0.69

Salsa

$0.69

Sour Cream

$0.69

Strawberry Balsamic

$0.69

BBQ

$0.69

1000 Island

$0.69

Signature Sauce

$0.69

Coffee Syrup

$0.49

Alternative Milks

$0.79

Black Pepper Mayo

$0.69

Garlic Aioli

$0.69

Cranberry Aioli

$0.69

T-shirt/Crew/Hoodies ETC

T-Shirt

$15.00

Crew Neck

$30.00

Hoodie

$30.00

2XL-4XL T-Shirt

$18.00

2XL-4XL Crew/Hoodie

$33.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2 West Main Street, McConnelsville, OH 43756

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Maxwell's Pizza - McConnelsville, OH
orange starNo Reviews
975 west riverside dr mcconnelsville, OH 43756
View restaurantnext
Cornerstone Inn Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
201 5th St Beverly, OH 45715
View restaurantnext
Riverbend Restaurant
orange star4.1 • 141
415 5th St Beverly, OH 45715
View restaurantnext
Urban Comforts Eatery - 32 N. 3rd St Zanesville Ohio 43701
orange star4.3 • 471
32 N 3rd St Zanesville, OH 43701
View restaurantnext
Russo's Wood Fired Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
2526 Maple Ave, Zanesville, OH 43701 Zanesville, OH 43701
View restaurantnext
La Cabra Craft Tacos - 1335 Linden Ave
orange star1.9 • 5
1335 Linden Ave Zanesville, OH 43701
View restaurantnext
Map
More near McConnelsville
Zanesville
review star
Avg 4 (12 restaurants)
Athens
review star
Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)
Marietta
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Cambridge
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Lancaster
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Heath
review star
Avg 1 (4 restaurants)
Newark
review star
Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)
Granville
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Pickerington
review star
Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston