- Home
- /
- Mcconnelsville
- /
- Blue Bell Diner - 2 West Main Street
Blue Bell Diner 2 West Main Street
No reviews yet
2 West Main Street
McConnelsville, OH 43756
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Pastries
Cinnamon Roll
Made from scratch cinnamon roll
Muffin
Made from scratch muffins
Pie
Made from scratch pies
Cookie
Made from scratch cookies
Brownie
Made from scratch brownie
Whole Pie
Salted Caramel Apple Muffin
No Bake Cookies
Apple Coffe Cake
A La Carte
Bagel
Plain, Everything, or Cinnamon Swirl
Side Bacon
3 pieces of hardwood smoked bacon
Side Ham
Breakfast Ham
Side Sausage
2 Sausage patties
Side Turkey Sausage
3 Turkey sausage links
Side Home Fries
Cubbed potatoes
Side Toast
2 Slices of toast of choice
Side Egg
One egg prepared your way
Side Sausage Gravy
Cup of sausage gravy
Side Biscuit
One fluffy southern style biscuit
Side Pancake
One fluffy buttermilk pancake
Side French Toast
One piece of french toast
Side Waffle
One belgian waffle
Side of Fresh Fruit
On the Lighter Side
Breakfast Starters
Breakfast Platters
The Traditional
Two eggs any style & choice of bacon, pork sausage, turkey sausage or ham. Served with toast & home fries.
The Blue Bell Platter
Two eggs any style, bacon, sausage, ham, home fries & your choice of one pancake or a slice of french toast.
Loaded Skillet
Two eggs any style, homefries, ham, bacon, onion, peppers, mushrooms, sausage gravy, cheddar, swiss and pepper jack & toast.
Sausage Gravy & Biscuits
Homemade sausage gravy with biscuits, two eggs any style & homefries.
Country Fried Steak
Topped with homemade sausage gravy served with two eggs any style, homefries & toast.
Corned Beef Hash
Served with two eggs any style & toast
Meat Lovers Omelet
3 egg omelet, ham, bacon, sausage & cheddar served with homefries and toast
Veggie Omelet
3 egg omelet, spinach, onion, mushroom, broccoli, roasted bell peppers, tomato, & mzzarella served with homefries & toast
Build Your Own Omelet
3 egg omelet. Choose 1 meat, 1 cheese, & 2 toppings. Each additional topping is an upcharge. Veggies +.79 Meat +.99
Breakfast Sandwich
Bacon or sausage, fried egg and cheddar on sourdough or home baked biscuit.
Belgian Waffle
Served with choice of bacon, pork sausage, turkey sausage or ham and two farm fresh eggs. Add toppings +75.
French Toast
Served with choice of bacon, pork sausage, turkey sausage or ham and two farm fresh eggs. Add toppings +75.
Buttermilk Pancakes
Served with choice of bacon, pork sausage, turkey sausage or ham and two farm fresh eggs. Add toppings +75.
Specialty Pancakes
Cinnamon Roll Pancake
Cinnamon swirl & cream cheese icing on top!
White Chocolate Raspberry Pancake
Raspberry swirl with white chocolate
Blueberry Pancakes
Filled with plump blueberries topped with blueberry syrup.
Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter
Loaded with chocolate chips & drizzled with chocolate and peanut butter.
Strawberry Banana Nutella
Sweet stawberries, sliced bananas over a generous spread of nutella.
Churro Waffle
Appetizers
Salads
Cobb Salad
Marinated grilled chicken, lettuce, avocado, red onion, bleu cheese crumbles, hard boiled egg, bacon & tomato.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Marinated grilled chicken, lettuce, shaved parmesan, croutons & caesar dressing
Garden Salad
Lettuce, shaved parmesan, cucumber, tomato, red onion & croutons. add chicken +$4
Hot Dogs
Double Diner Dog
2 all-beef dogs with shredded cheddar, ketchup & mustard on a toasted split-top bun
Double Chili Dog
2 all-beef dogs with chili sauce, onion, mustard & shredded cheddar on a toasted split top bun.
Double Chicago Style Dog
2 all-beef dogs with sliced tomato, relish, red onion, pickle spears, green sport peppers, celery salt, & mustard served on a toasted split top poppy seed bun.
Burgers
Blue Bell Burger
Lettuce, tomato, onion, american cheese & our signature sauce on a brioche bun
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Sauteed mushrooms & onions, lettuce, tomato, swiss & homemade garlic mayo aioli on a brioche bun
Triadelphia Melt
Two angus steak patties, swiss & american, 1000 island dressing on toasted sourdough
Patty Melt
Two angus steak patties, sauteed onion, swiss & homemade black pepper mayo aioli on toasted rye.
Sandwiches
Cranberry Club
Marinated grilled chicken topped with muenster cheese, greens, bacon, tomato, red onion & homemade cranberry aioli on ciabatta.
Reuben
Hand shaved corned beef, swiss, sauerkraut & 1000 island on marble rye
3 Chz Grilled Chz
Muenster, swiss & american cheese on sourdough
Turkey Club
Shaved turkey, bacon, american & swiss, lettuce, tomato, onion & mayo on toasted brioche bread
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on toasted sourdough
Lunch Sides
Lunch Specials
Kids Menu
Kids Mini Pancakes
Mini pancakes, choice of bacon or sausage & 1 egg any style.
Kids Biscuit & Gravy
1 Biscuit with homemade sausage gravy
Kids Blue Bell Platter
1 Egg any style, choice of bacon or sausage, homefires and toast
Kids Chicken Tenders
Grilled or crispy chicken with choice of fries, broccoli or fresh fruit
Kids Mac n Cheese
Homemade Mac n Cheese with choice of fries, broccoli or fresh fruit
Kids Hot Dog
All beef dog with choice of fries, broccoli or fresh fruit
Kids Grilled Cheese
Grilled Cheese with choice of fries, broccoli or fresh fruit
Refreshers/lemonade
Tea
Coffee/Refresher Flight
Frappuccinos
Vanilla Bean Frap
Blended with coffee & Vanilla bean powder, Topped with whipped Cream
Java Chip Frap
Blended with coffee, mocha sauce, & java chips, topped with whipped cream & mocha drizzle
Caramel Frap
Blended with coffee, caramel syrup, topped with whipped cream & caramel drizzle
Caramel Ribbon Crunch
Blended with coffee, caramel sauce & whipped cream on the bottom with a layer of caramel sauce lining the cup. Topped with whipped cream and more caramel!
Drink Of The Week Small Frapp
Drink Of The Week Medium Frapp
Drink Of The Week Large Frapp
Pumpkin Frap
Caramel Apple Frap
Signature Lattes
STC Latte
Caramel, Toffee Nut, Vanilla
Cocodoodle Latte
Brown Sugar Cinnamon, Vanilla, Coconut
White Razz
White Chocolate mocha & Raspberry
Caramel Kiss
French Vanilla & Caramel
White Chocolate Mocha
White Chocolate mocha
Drink Of The Week Latte
Pumpkin Pie Shaken Esp.
White Pumpkin Latte
Caramel Apple Latte
Campfire Latte
Spooky Chai Latte
Americano
Signature Iced Coffees
White Mocha Cream
Iced coffee with white mocha sauce & a splash of homemade sweet cream
Salted Caramel Cream
Iced coffee with vanilla syrup & topped with salted caramel cream cold foam
Vanilla Sweet Cream
Iced coffee with vailla syrup & a splash of homemade sweet cream
Pumpkin Cream
Autumns Drink Aka White Mocha Lady
Regular/Decaf
Hot Non-Coffee Drinks
Condiments
T-shirt/Crew/Hoodies ETC
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
2 West Main Street, McConnelsville, OH 43756