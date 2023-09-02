Popular Items

Country Comfort

$8.99

Country fried steak, gravy and egg biscuit

Chorizo Home Fries Cheese Red Sauce

$8.74

Breakfast Bowl

$13.99

Home fries smothered with sausage gravy, two scrambled eggs, bacon and a biscuit

Breakfast

Biscuits Made From Scratch Daily

Lil Bro

$6.99

Sausage, egg and cheese

Big Bro

$7.99

Sausage, egg, hash brown and cheese

Low Tide

$6.99

Bacon, egg and cheese

High Tide

$7.99

Bacon, egg, hash brown and cheese

Virginian

$6.99

Shaved Virginia ham and melted cheese

Canadian Bacon Hash Brown Egg and Cheese

$7.99

Hillbilly Philly

$8.99

Grilled steak, melted cheese, potato and fried egg

Country Ham Egg and Cheese

$6.99

Cowboy

$7.99

Country ham, egg, hash brown and cheese

Hash Brown and Melted Cheese

$4.99

Kara's Fav

$5.99

Pepperoni and melted cheese

Egg and Melted Cheese

$4.99

Sausage and Mustard

$4.99

Bacon Melted Cheese

$4.99

Mr. T

$7.99

Sausage, bacon, egg and cheese

El Zorro

$7.99

Chorizo egg and melted cheese

Low Country

$8.99

Fried chicken, pimento cheese, pickle

Plain Jane

$3.99

Buttered biscuit with local honey

Fried Apple Biscuit

$4.99

Fried apple Biscuit

South of the Biscuit Breakfast Burritos

Sausage Home Fries and Cheese Red Sauce

$8.74

Bacon Home Fries and Cheese Red Sauce

$8.74

Ham Peppers Onions Home Fries Cheese

$8.74

Steak Onions Peppers Home Fries and Melted Cheese

$9.74

Egg Home Fries Cheese Red Sauce

$7.74

Sausage Bacon Home Fries Cheese Red Sauce

$8.74

Breakfast Platters

Early Riser Classic

$11.99

Two eggs to order, choice of bacon or sausage with a biscuit

Hungryneck

$14.99

Two eggs to order, choice of sausage or bacon, home fries, side of sausage, gravy and a biscuit

Protein Trio

$12.99

3 eggs to order, bacon and sausage

1 Biscuit & Sausage Gravy

$7.50

2 Biscuits and Sausage Gravy

$8.99

2 Pancake Platter

$11.99

Two eggs to order sausage or bacon

Three Pancakes and Syrup

$10.99

Side Items Add On

Sausage Patties (1)

$1.99

Bacon (2 Pieces)

$3.99

Hash Browns (1)

$1.99

Home Fries

$2.99

Tots

$2.99

Biscuit

$3.99

Scrambled Egg

$1.99

Sausage Gravy

$4.99

Pancake (1)

$3.99

Fries

$2.99

Slathered Muffins

Banana Nut Muffin

$5.00

Blueberry Muffin

$5.00

Butter Rum Muffin

$5.00

Chocolate Muffin

$5.00

Gooey Cinnamon Roll

Gooey Cinnamon Roll

$6.00

Lunch

Lunch Items After 11 AM

1/4 Lb Smash Burger

$9.99

With lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle mustard on a biscuit

Steak and Cheese

$11.99

Served on eight inch sub roll

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Cheddar cheese with bacon, lettuce, tomato, mustard served on sesame bun

Hot Ham Bacon and Cheese

$8.99

With lettuce, tomato, mustard served on sesame bun

Buffalo Fried Chicken Wrap

$8.99

With blue cheese, lettuce, tomato

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$1.99+

Pepsi

$1.99+

Diet Pepsi

$1.99+

Pepsi Zero Sugar

$1.99+

Starry Lemon Lime

$1.99+

Mountain Dew

$1.99+

Dr. Pepper

$1.99+

Orange Crush

$1.99+

Lemonade

$1.99+

Cranberry

$2.99

Orange

$2.99

Apple Juice

$2.99

Coffee

$1.99+

Specials

