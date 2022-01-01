Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Breadwinner - Sandy Springs

768 Reviews

$$

220 Sandy Springs Cir

Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Combos

Sandwich, Soup, Salad

$13.99

Soup, 2 Salads

$13.99

Sandwich, 2 Salads

$13.99

3 Salads

$13.99

Protein, Soup, Salad

$13.99

Protein, 2 Salads

$13.99

Brisket & Salad

$13.99

Passover Plate

$13.99

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$1.99

Diet Coke Can

$1.75

Sprite Can

$1.75

La Croix

$1.75

Small Deer Park

$0.50

Deer Park Water

$1.75

Dr. B Root Beer

$1.99

Dr. B Cream Soda

$1.99

Dr. B Diet Cream Soda

$1.99

Dr. B Black Cherry

$1.99

Dr. B Diet Blk Cherry

$1.99

Inkos Tea

$3.25

Orangina

$3.25

Perrier

$2.75

Smart Water

$3.25

Vitamin Water

$2.75

Gatorade

$2.75

Coconut Water

$3.25

Hot Tea

$1.99

Coffeee

$1.99

Sweets/Snacks

Choc Chip Cookie

$2.99

Heath Bar Cookie

$2.99

Oatmeal Cookie

$2.99

Peanut Butter Cookie

$2.99

Black & White Cookie

$2.99

Peach Slice

$3.49

Pumpkin Slice

$3.49

Mocha Slice

$3.49

Banana Slice

$3.49

Cran Orange Slice

$3.49

Lemon Blue Slice

$3.49

Lemon Pop Slice

$3.49

Other Slice

$3.49

Choc Brownie

$2.99

Froot Loop Bar

$3.00

Rice Krispie Treat

$3.00

Pecan Pie -Mini

$3.00

Pumpkin Pie -Mini

$3.00

.

Out of stock

Banana Pudding

$4.99

Granola small

$8.50

Granola large

$11.99

.

Out of stock

Rosemary Cashews

$6.99

Paleo Balls

$3.50+

Fruit Bars

$2.00

Peach Bread Loaf

$17.99

Pumpkin Bread Loaf

$17.99

Mocha Bread Loaf

$17.99

Banana Bread Loaf

$17.99

Cranberry Orange Loaf

$17.99

Lemon Blueberry Loaf

$17.99

Lemon Poppyseed Loaf

$17.99

Apple Honey Loaf

$17.99

Other Loaf

$17.99

Peach Bread Mini Loaf

$5.50

Pumpkin Bread Mini Loaf

$5.50

Mocha Bread Mini Loaf

$5.50

Banana Bread Mini Loaf

$5.50

Cranberry Orange Mini Loaf

$5.50

Lemon Blueberry Mini Loaf

$5.50

Lemon Poppyseed Mini Loaf

$5.50

Apple Honey Mini Loaf

$5.50

Other Mini Loaf

$5.50

Peach Muffin

$2.99

Pumpkin Muffin

$2.99

Mocha Muffin

$2.99

Banana Muffin

$2.99

Cran Orange Muffin

$2.99

Lemon Blue Muffin

$2.99

Lemon Pop Muffin

$2.99

Other Muffin

$2.99

cookies & cream batter

$4.50

chocolate batter

$4.50

sugar cookie batter

$4.50

peppermint batter

$4.50

gingerbread batter

$4.50

brookie batter

$4.50

bourbon brown sugar batter

$4.50

red velvet batter

$4.50

salted caramel batter

$4.50

cookies & cream batter lrg

$8.00

chocolate batter lrg

$8.00

sugar cookie batter lrg

$8.00

peppermint batter lrg

$8.00

gingerbread batter lrg

$8.00

brookie batter lrg

$8.00

bourbon brown sugar batter lrg

$8.00

red velvet batter lrg

$8.00

salted caramel batter lrg

$8.00

Chips

Chips

$1.99

Kid's Menu

Kids Pb & Jelly

$6.99

Kids Fluffernutter

$6.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Kids Turkey & Cheese

$6.99

Protein

Chicken Breast Half

$3.99

Chicken Breast Whole

$7.99

Salmon

$8.99

Lunch Sandwiches

Whole Chicken Pesto Panini

$11.99

Whole BW Cuban Sandwich

$11.99

Whole Caprese Sandwich

$11.99

Whole Fancy Grilled Cheese

$10.99

Whole California Turkey Wrap

$11.99

Whole Roast Beef Sandwich

$11.99

Whole Turkey Reuben Sandwich

$11.99

Whole Pimento Cheese Sandwich

$10.99

Whole Tuna Salad Sandwich

$10.99

Whole Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.99

Whole Egg Salad Sandwich

$10.99

Whole Brisket Sandwich

$11.99

Whole Tilapia Taco Wrap

$11.99

Whole Egg Avocado Sandwich

$11.99

Whole Corned Beef Sandwich

$11.99

Whole Pizzawich Sandwich

$11.99

Other Sandwich

$11.99

Half Chicken Pesto Panini

$5.99

Half BW Cuban Sandwich

$5.99

Half Turkey Reuben Sandwich

$5.99

Half Caprese Sandwich

$5.99

Half Fancy Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Half California Turkey Wrap

$5.99

Half Roast Beef Sandwich

$5.99

Half Pimento Cheese Sandwich

$5.99

Half Tuna Salad Sandwich

$5.99

Half Chicken Salad Sandwich

$5.99

Half Egg Salad Sandwich

$5.99

Half Tilapia Taco Wrap

$5.99

Half Egg Avocado Sandwich

$5.99

Half Corned Beef Sandwich

$5.99

Half Pizzawich Sandwich

$5.99

Lunch Sides

Black Rice Salad Small

$5.99

Broccoli Salad Small

$5.99

Orzo Pasta Salad Small

$5.99

Cavatappi Pasta Salad Small

$5.99

Greek Quinoa Salad Small

$5.99

Healthy Slaw Small

$5.99

Curry Cauliflower Small

$5.99

Watermelon Feta Small

$5.99

Other Side Small

$5.99

Black Rice Salad Med

$9.99

Broccoli Salad Med

$9.99

Orzo Pasta Salad Med

$9.99

Cavatappi Pasta Salad Med

$9.99

Greek Quinoa Salad Med

$9.99

Healthy Slaw Med

$9.99

Curry Cauliflower Med

$9.99

Watermelon Feta Med

$9.99

Other Salad Med

$9.99

Black Rice Salad Lrg

$18.99

Broccoli Salad Lrg

$18.99

Orzo Pasta Salad Lrg

$18.99

Cavatappi Pasta Salad Lrg

$18.99

Greek Quinoa Salad Lrg

$18.99

Healthy Slaw Lrg

$18.99

Curry Cauliflower Lrg

$18.99

Watermelon Feta Lrg

$18.99

Other Salad Lrg

$18.99

1/2 orzo

$3.00

1/2 broccoli

$3.00

1/2 pesto pasta

$3.00

1/2 greek quinoa

$3.00

1/2 healthy slaw

$3.00

1/2 other salad

$3.00

Lunch Salads

Beet & Blue Side

$5.99

Caesar Side

$5.99

Greek Side

$5.99

Kale Side

$5.99

Other Leafy Side

$5.99

Farmhouse

$5.99

Beet & Blue Entree

$10.99

Caesar Entree

$10.99

Greek Entree

$10.99

Kale Entree

$10.99

Other Leafy Entree

$10.99

Farmhouse

$10.99

Lunch Soups

Cup Turkey Chili

$6.99

Cup Tomato Basil Bisque

$6.99

Cup Chicken Noodle

$6.99

Cup Chicken Tortilla

$6.99

Cup White Bean Chicken Chili

$6.99

Cup Gumbo

$6.99

Cup Other Soup

$6.99

Cup Matzo Ball

$6.99

Cup Gazpacho Red

$6.99

Cup Cold Cucumber Soup

$6.99

Cup Chicken & Rice

$6.99

Bowl Turkey Chili

$7.99

Bowl Tomato Basil Bisque

$7.99

Bowl Chicken Noodle Soup

$7.99

Bowl Chicken Tortilla Soup

$7.99

Bowl White Bean Chicken Chili

$7.99

Bowl Gumbo

$7.99

Other Soup

$7.99

Bowl Matzo Ball

$7.99Out of stock

Bowl Gazpacho Red

$7.99

Bowl Cold Cucumber Soup

$7.99

Bowl Chicken & Rice

$7.99

Extras

Extra Dressing 2oz

$0.75

Extra Dressing 3.5oz

$1.00

Soup Quarts

Turkey Chili Quart

$13.99

Tomato Basil Bisque Quart

$13.99

Chicken Noodle Soup Quart

$13.99

Chicken Tortilla Soup Quart

$13.99

White Bean Chicken Chili Quart

$13.99

Gumbo Quart

$13.99

Other Soup Quart

$13.99

Gazpacho Red Quart

$13.99

Cold Cucumber Soup Quart

$13.99

Chicken & Rice Quart

$13.99

Deli Salads

Chicken Salad 8oz

$6.99

Tuna Salad 8oz

$6.99

Egg Salad 8oz

$6.99

Pimento Cheese 8oz

$6.99

Egg Avocado 8oz

$7.99

Jalapeno Pimento Cheese 8oz

$6.99

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$6.99

Other Deli Salad 8oz

$6.99

Chicken Salad 16oz

$12.99

Tuna Salad 16oz

$12.99

Egg Salad 16oz

$12.99

Pimento Cheese 16oz

$12.99

Jalapeno Pimento Cheese 16oz

$12.99

Egg Avocado 16oz

$13.99

Other Deli Salad 16oz

$12.99

GTG Market Food

Brisket (market)

$23.99

S&P Salmon (market)

$20.99

2 Grilled Chicken Breasts (market)

$15.99

Asparagus (market)

$6.99

Brussels Sprouts (market)

$9.99

Mac & Cheese (market)

$8.99

Mashed Potatoes (market)

$9.99

Roasted Potatoes (market)

$9.99

GTG Leafy Salads

Family Salad -B&B

$13.99

Family Salad -Caesar

$13.99

Family Salad -Farmhouse

$13.99

Family Salad -Greek

$13.99

Extra Dressing 3.5oz

$1.00

Extra Dressing 2oz

$0.75

Protein Bowl -Chef's

$12.99

Protein Bowl -Chkpea Quinoa

$12.99

Protein Bowl -Curried Cauli

$12.99

Protein Bowl -Tuna

$12.99

Pickles

Half Sour Pickles To Go

$4.50

Bread & Butter pint

$3.50

Dinners

Daily Dinner (Mo Tu Th Sa)

$12.99

Daily Dinner (We Fr)

$15.99

Snack Cups

pimento snack cup

$5.99

tuna salad snack cup

$5.99

chicken salad snack cup

$5.99

egg salad snack cup

$5.99

THANKSGIVING SS

Roasted Turkey Breast (TH SS)

$18.99

Almond Salmon (TH SS)

$22.99

Traditional Dressing (TH SS)

$23.99+

Mac & Cheese (TH SS)

$23.99

Creamy Mashed Potatoes (TH SS)

$21.99

Sweet Potato Casserole (TH SS)

$23.99

Green Bean Casserole (TH SS)

$23.99

Cornbread (TH SS)

$9.99

Gravy (TH SS)

$8.99

Cranberry Sauce (TH SS)

$10.99

Pimento Cheese Ball (TH SS)

$15.99

Thanksgiving Soup Quarts (TH SS)

$13.99+

Breadwinner Breads (TH SS)

$17.99+

Breadwinner Pies (TH SS)

$19.99+

HANUKKAH SS

Challah Bread (HK)

$8.00

Breadwinner Bread Loaf (HK)

$17.99+

Chocolate Rugelach (HK)

$9.00

Chocolate Babka (HK)

$10.00

Brisket (HK)

$22.99

Grilled Salmon -Hoisin Glazed (HK)

$17.99

Grilled Salmon -Salt & Pepper (HK)

$17.99

Grilled Salmon -Everything Bagel (HK)

$17.99

Potato Latkes (HK)

$21.99

Matzo Ball Soup (HK)

$15.99

Noodle Kugel (HK)

$21.99

Roasted Root Veg Medley (HK)

$17.99

Orange Glazed Brussels (HK)

$17.99

Bnut Squash Quinoa Rice (HK)

$12.99

Half Sour Pickles (HK)

$8.99

CHRISTMAS SS

Casserole (Christmas SS)

$22.99

Quiche Lorraine (Christmas SS)

$19.99

Quiche Veggie (Christmas SS)

$19.99

Rosemary Cashews (Christmas SS)

$19.99

Beef Tenderloin (Christmas SS)

$34.99

Smoked Salmon (Christmas SS)

$21.99

Honey Glazed Ham per pound (Christmas SS)

$16.99

Turkey (Christmas SS)

$15.99

French Onion Soup Quart (Christmas SS)

$15.99

Smooshed Potatoes (Christmas SS)

$21.99

Fancy Brussels Sprouts (Christmas SS)

$17.99

Broc-Cauli (Christmas SS)

$17.99

Roasted Root Veggies (Christmas SS)

$17.99

Fingerling Potatoes (Christmas SS)

$17.99

Breadwinner Pie -Apple (Christmas SS)

$15.99

Breadwinner Pie -Pumpkin (Christmas SS)

$15.99

Breadwinner Pie -Pecan (Christmas SS)

$17.99

Breadwinner Pie -Choc Pecan (Christmas SS)

$17.99

BW Soup - Turkey Chili (Christmas SS)

$11.99

BW Soup -Tomato Basil (Christmas SS)

$11.99

BW Soup -Chicken Noodle (Christmas SS)

$11.99

BW Soup -Chicken & Rice (Christmas SS)

$11.99

Sandwich Cater

Whole Caprese Sandwich Cater

$11.99

Whole Chicken Pesto Panini Cater

$11.99

Whole Chicken Salad Sandwich Cater

$10.99

Whole Corned Beef Sandwich Cater

$11.99

Whole Egg Salad Sandwich Cater

$10.99

Whole Pimento Cheese Sandwich Cater

$10.99

Whole Roast Beef Sandwich Cater

$11.99

Whole Tuna Salad Sandwich Cater

$10.99

Whole California Turkey Wrap Cater

$11.99

Turkey & Cheddar Sandwich Cater

$11.99

Veggie Wrap Cater

$10.99

Leafy Salad Cater

Half Pan Leafy Salad Cater

$30.00

Full Pan Leafy Salad Cater

$60.00

Side Cater (per lb)

Healthy Slaw Cater per lb

$8.99

Orzo Pasta Salad Cater per lb

$8.99

Fruit Salad Cater per lb

$8.99

Broccoli Salad Cater per lb

$8.99

Pasta Salad Cater per lb

$8.99

Quinoa Salad Cater per lb

$8.99

Black Rice Cater per lb

$8.99

Sweets Cater

Small Cookie Cater

$1.00

Small Brownie Cater

$1.00

Large Cookie Cater

$2.99

Large Brownie Cater

$2.99

Bread Platter Cater

$36.99+

Cookie-Brownie Platter Cater

$30.00

Chips Cater

Chips -Cater

$1.99

Drink Cater

Lemonade Gallon

$8.99

Tea Gallon

$8.99

Coffee Box

$25.99

Masters Menu

6 Par-Tee Sandwiches (MM)

$36.00

12 Par-Tee Sandwiches (MM)

$72.00

Egg Salad 2 lbs (MM)

$17.99

Chicken Salad 2 lbs (MM)

$21.99

Pimento Cheese 2 lbs (MM)

$21.99

Pesto Pasta Quart (MM)

$13.99

Healthy Slaw Quart (MM)

$11.99

Potato Salad Quart (MM)

$13.99

Broccoli Salad Quart (MM)

$12.99

Cookie Platter (12 pcs) (MM)

$12.99

Bread Platter (MM)

$36.99

PASSOVER SS

Ruth's Famous Brisket Passover

$23.99

Grilled Salmon -Hoisin Passover

$17.99

Grilled Salmon -S&P Passover

$17.99

Grilled Salmon -Everything Bagel Passover

$17.99

Cabbage Roll Passover

$21.99

Matzo Ball Soup Passover

$15.99

Roasted Brussels Sprouts Passover

$10.99

Roasted Potatoes Passover

$10.99

Butternut Squash Quinoa

$14.99

Grilled Asparagus Passover

$11.99

Half Sour Pickles Passover

$8.99

Roasted Eggplant Dip Passover

$10.99

EASTER SS

Grilled Salmon -hoisin glazed (EASTER)

$17.99

Grilled Salmon -salt & pepper (EASTER)

$17.99

Grilled Salmon -Everything Bagel (EASTER)

$17.99

Beef Tenderloin (EASTER)

$34.99

Honey Glazed Ham (EASTER)

$16.99

Quiche -Lorraine (EASTER)

$21.99

Quiche -Veggie (EASTER)

$21.99

(EASTER)

Gazpacho Soup (EASTER)

$13.99

Mac & Cheese (EASTER)

$23.99

Peas & Pancetta (EASTER)

$14.99

Smooshed Potatoes (EASTER)

$21.99

Asparagus (EASTER)

$11.99

Pesto Pasta (EASTER)

$13.99

Brussels (EASTER)

$10.99

Bread Loaf Carrot (EASTER)

$17.99

Bread Loaf Peach (EASTER)

$17.99

Bread Loaf Pumpkin (EASTER)

$17.99

Bread Loaf Mocha (EASTER)

$17.99

Bread Loaf Cran Orange (EASTER)

$17.99

Bread Loaf Lemon Blue (EASTER)

$17.99

Bread Loaf Lemon Poppy (EASTER)

$17.99

ROSH HASHANAH SS

Round Plain Challah (RH)

$12.00

Apple Honey Bread Loaf (RH)

$17.99

Apple Honey Bread PLATTER (RH)

$36.99

Rugelach (RH)

$8.00

Cookie Box (RH)

$12.99

Brisket (RH)

$23.99

Smoked Salmon per pound (RH)

$25.99

Cabbage Roll (RH)

$21.99

Matzo Ball Soup (RH)

$15.99

Just Matzo Balls (RH)

$7.99

Rainbow Cauli (RH)

$14.99

Noodle Kugel (RH)

$21.99

Roasted Eggplant Dip (RH)

$10.99

Butternut Squash Quinoa (RH)

$14.99

Roasted Root Veggies (RH)

$15.99

YOM KIPPUR SS

Brisket (YK)

$23.99

Quiche -Broc & Cheddar (YK)

$21.99

Quiche -Veggie Spinach & Feta (YK)

$21.99

Cheese Blintz Casserole (YK)

$14.99

Butternut Squash Quinoa (YK)

$14.99

Broccoli Salad (YK)

$13.99

Greek Salad (YK)

$13.99

Sandwich Platter (YK)

$32.99

Nova Lox by the pound (YK)

$32.99

Bagels & Cream Cheese (YK)

$29.99

Accoutrements (YK)

$11.99

Half Sour Pickles Quart (YK)

$8.99

Egg Salad lb. (YK)

$12.99

Egg Avocado Salad lb. (YK)

$13.99

Tuna Salad lb. (YK)

$12.99

Chicken Salad lb. (YK)

$12.99

Whitefish Salad lb. (YK)

$12.99

Apple Honey Loaf (YK)

$17.99

Apple Honey Platter (YK)

$36.99

Braided Challah (YK)

$9.00

Rugelach (YK)

$8.00

Babka (YK)

$10.00

Bread Shipping Type

Flying Solo -Ship

$28.99

Bunk Breads -Ship

$51.99

Breadage-a-Trois -Ship

$71.99

Fab Four -Ship

$89.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 6:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Purchase an e-gift card for you or a friend. Available for in-store purchases only. Not available for online purchases. You can choose to send your e-gift card today or a future date.

Location

220 Sandy Springs Cir, Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Directions

Gallery
Breadwinner Cafe image
Breadwinner Cafe image
Breadwinner Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

Alon's Bakery and Market - Dunwoody
orange star4.3 • 1,385
4505 Ashford Dunwoody Rd Atlanta, GA 30346
View restaurantnext
Breadwinner Cafe - Dunwoody
orange star4.4 • 91
5482 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd Dunwoody, GA 30338
View restaurantnext
Cupanion's Kitchen + Coffee
orange star4.6 • 326
4920 Roswell rd Atlanta, GA 30339
View restaurantnext
Alon's Bakery and Market - Phipps
orange starNo Reviews
3500 Peachtree Rd NE Atlanta, GA 30326
View restaurantnext
Cafe at Pharr
orange starNo Reviews
3145 Peachtree Road Atlanta, GA 30305
View restaurantnext
Brooklyn Bagel Bakery & Deli - Haynes Bridge Road
orange star4.8 • 4,000
9925 Haynes bridge rd Johns creek, GA 30022
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Sandy Springs

Gu's Dumplings - Krog Street Market
orange star4.6 • 13,860
99 Krog St NE Suite M Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 9,016
860 Peachtree St Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Ansley Mall
orange star4.7 • 8,067
Ansley Mall 1544 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurantnext
Farm Burger - Buckhead
orange star4.4 • 6,021
3365 Piedmont Rd NE Atlanta, GA 30305
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 5,116
1260 Cumberland Mall Atlanta, GA 30339
View restaurantnext
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Atlanta
orange star4.3 • 4,889
661 Auburn Ave Northeast Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Sandy Springs
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)
Smyrna
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Tucker
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Stone Mountain
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Marietta
review star
Avg 4.3 (55 restaurants)
Norcross
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Lithia Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Austell
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston