Bakeries
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breadwinner - Sandy Springs
768 Reviews
$$
220 Sandy Springs Cir
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Order Again
Combos
Drinks
Fountain Drink
$1.99
Diet Coke Can
$1.75
Sprite Can
$1.75
La Croix
$1.75
Small Deer Park
$0.50
Deer Park Water
$1.75
Dr. B Root Beer
$1.99
Dr. B Cream Soda
$1.99
Dr. B Diet Cream Soda
$1.99
Dr. B Black Cherry
$1.99
Dr. B Diet Blk Cherry
$1.99
Inkos Tea
$3.25
Orangina
$3.25
Perrier
$2.75
Smart Water
$3.25
Vitamin Water
$2.75
Gatorade
$2.75
Coconut Water
$3.25
Hot Tea
$1.99
Coffeee
$1.99
Sweets/Snacks
Choc Chip Cookie
$2.99
Heath Bar Cookie
$2.99
Oatmeal Cookie
$2.99
Peanut Butter Cookie
$2.99
Black & White Cookie
$2.99
Peach Slice
$3.49
Pumpkin Slice
$3.49
Mocha Slice
$3.49
Banana Slice
$3.49
Cran Orange Slice
$3.49
Lemon Blue Slice
$3.49
Lemon Pop Slice
$3.49
Other Slice
$3.49
Choc Brownie
$2.99
Froot Loop Bar
$3.00
Rice Krispie Treat
$3.00
Pecan Pie -Mini
$3.00
Pumpkin Pie -Mini
$3.00
.
Out of stock
Banana Pudding
$4.99
Granola small
$8.50
Granola large
$11.99
.
Out of stock
Rosemary Cashews
$6.99
Paleo Balls
$3.50+
Fruit Bars
$2.00
Peach Bread Loaf
$17.99
Pumpkin Bread Loaf
$17.99
Mocha Bread Loaf
$17.99
Banana Bread Loaf
$17.99
Cranberry Orange Loaf
$17.99
Lemon Blueberry Loaf
$17.99
Lemon Poppyseed Loaf
$17.99
Apple Honey Loaf
$17.99
Other Loaf
$17.99
Peach Bread Mini Loaf
$5.50
Pumpkin Bread Mini Loaf
$5.50
Mocha Bread Mini Loaf
$5.50
Banana Bread Mini Loaf
$5.50
Cranberry Orange Mini Loaf
$5.50
Lemon Blueberry Mini Loaf
$5.50
Lemon Poppyseed Mini Loaf
$5.50
Apple Honey Mini Loaf
$5.50
Other Mini Loaf
$5.50
Peach Muffin
$2.99
Pumpkin Muffin
$2.99
Mocha Muffin
$2.99
Banana Muffin
$2.99
Cran Orange Muffin
$2.99
Lemon Blue Muffin
$2.99
Lemon Pop Muffin
$2.99
Other Muffin
$2.99
cookies & cream batter
$4.50
chocolate batter
$4.50
sugar cookie batter
$4.50
peppermint batter
$4.50
gingerbread batter
$4.50
brookie batter
$4.50
bourbon brown sugar batter
$4.50
red velvet batter
$4.50
salted caramel batter
$4.50
cookies & cream batter lrg
$8.00
chocolate batter lrg
$8.00
sugar cookie batter lrg
$8.00
peppermint batter lrg
$8.00
gingerbread batter lrg
$8.00
brookie batter lrg
$8.00
bourbon brown sugar batter lrg
$8.00
red velvet batter lrg
$8.00
salted caramel batter lrg
$8.00
Chips
Kid's Menu
Lunch Sandwiches
Whole Chicken Pesto Panini
$11.99
Whole BW Cuban Sandwich
$11.99
Whole Caprese Sandwich
$11.99
Whole Fancy Grilled Cheese
$10.99
Whole California Turkey Wrap
$11.99
Whole Roast Beef Sandwich
$11.99
Whole Turkey Reuben Sandwich
$11.99
Whole Pimento Cheese Sandwich
$10.99
Whole Tuna Salad Sandwich
$10.99
Whole Chicken Salad Sandwich
$10.99
Whole Egg Salad Sandwich
$10.99
Whole Brisket Sandwich
$11.99
Whole Tilapia Taco Wrap
$11.99
Whole Egg Avocado Sandwich
$11.99
Whole Corned Beef Sandwich
$11.99
Whole Pizzawich Sandwich
$11.99
Other Sandwich
$11.99
Half Chicken Pesto Panini
$5.99
Half BW Cuban Sandwich
$5.99
Half Turkey Reuben Sandwich
$5.99
Half Caprese Sandwich
$5.99
Half Fancy Grilled Cheese
$5.99
Half California Turkey Wrap
$5.99
Half Roast Beef Sandwich
$5.99
Half Pimento Cheese Sandwich
$5.99
Half Tuna Salad Sandwich
$5.99
Half Chicken Salad Sandwich
$5.99
Half Egg Salad Sandwich
$5.99
Half Tilapia Taco Wrap
$5.99
Half Egg Avocado Sandwich
$5.99
Half Corned Beef Sandwich
$5.99
Half Pizzawich Sandwich
$5.99
Lunch Sides
Black Rice Salad Small
$5.99
Broccoli Salad Small
$5.99
Orzo Pasta Salad Small
$5.99
Cavatappi Pasta Salad Small
$5.99
Greek Quinoa Salad Small
$5.99
Healthy Slaw Small
$5.99
Curry Cauliflower Small
$5.99
Watermelon Feta Small
$5.99
Other Side Small
$5.99
Black Rice Salad Med
$9.99
Broccoli Salad Med
$9.99
Orzo Pasta Salad Med
$9.99
Cavatappi Pasta Salad Med
$9.99
Greek Quinoa Salad Med
$9.99
Healthy Slaw Med
$9.99
Curry Cauliflower Med
$9.99
Watermelon Feta Med
$9.99
Other Salad Med
$9.99
Black Rice Salad Lrg
$18.99
Broccoli Salad Lrg
$18.99
Orzo Pasta Salad Lrg
$18.99
Cavatappi Pasta Salad Lrg
$18.99
Greek Quinoa Salad Lrg
$18.99
Healthy Slaw Lrg
$18.99
Curry Cauliflower Lrg
$18.99
Watermelon Feta Lrg
$18.99
Other Salad Lrg
$18.99
1/2 orzo
$3.00
1/2 broccoli
$3.00
1/2 pesto pasta
$3.00
1/2 greek quinoa
$3.00
1/2 healthy slaw
$3.00
1/2 other salad
$3.00
Lunch Salads
Lunch Soups
Cup Turkey Chili
$6.99
Cup Tomato Basil Bisque
$6.99
Cup Chicken Noodle
$6.99
Cup Chicken Tortilla
$6.99
Cup White Bean Chicken Chili
$6.99
Cup Gumbo
$6.99
Cup Other Soup
$6.99
Cup Matzo Ball
$6.99
Cup Gazpacho Red
$6.99
Cup Cold Cucumber Soup
$6.99
Cup Chicken & Rice
$6.99
Bowl Turkey Chili
$7.99
Bowl Tomato Basil Bisque
$7.99
Bowl Chicken Noodle Soup
$7.99
Bowl Chicken Tortilla Soup
$7.99
Bowl White Bean Chicken Chili
$7.99
Bowl Gumbo
$7.99
Other Soup
$7.99
Bowl Matzo Ball
$7.99Out of stock
Bowl Gazpacho Red
$7.99
Bowl Cold Cucumber Soup
$7.99
Bowl Chicken & Rice
$7.99
Soup Quarts
Deli Salads
Chicken Salad 8oz
$6.99
Tuna Salad 8oz
$6.99
Egg Salad 8oz
$6.99
Pimento Cheese 8oz
$6.99
Egg Avocado 8oz
$7.99
Jalapeno Pimento Cheese 8oz
$6.99
Buffalo Chicken Salad
$6.99
Other Deli Salad 8oz
$6.99
Chicken Salad 16oz
$12.99
Tuna Salad 16oz
$12.99
Egg Salad 16oz
$12.99
Pimento Cheese 16oz
$12.99
Jalapeno Pimento Cheese 16oz
$12.99
Egg Avocado 16oz
$13.99
Other Deli Salad 16oz
$12.99
GTG Market Food
GTG Leafy Salads
Snack Cups
THANKSGIVING SS
Roasted Turkey Breast (TH SS)
$18.99
Almond Salmon (TH SS)
$22.99
Traditional Dressing (TH SS)
$23.99+
Mac & Cheese (TH SS)
$23.99
Creamy Mashed Potatoes (TH SS)
$21.99
Sweet Potato Casserole (TH SS)
$23.99
Green Bean Casserole (TH SS)
$23.99
Cornbread (TH SS)
$9.99
Gravy (TH SS)
$8.99
Cranberry Sauce (TH SS)
$10.99
Pimento Cheese Ball (TH SS)
$15.99
Thanksgiving Soup Quarts (TH SS)
$13.99+
Breadwinner Breads (TH SS)
$17.99+
Breadwinner Pies (TH SS)
$19.99+
HANUKKAH SS
Challah Bread (HK)
$8.00
Breadwinner Bread Loaf (HK)
$17.99+
Chocolate Rugelach (HK)
$9.00
Chocolate Babka (HK)
$10.00
Brisket (HK)
$22.99
Grilled Salmon -Hoisin Glazed (HK)
$17.99
Grilled Salmon -Salt & Pepper (HK)
$17.99
Grilled Salmon -Everything Bagel (HK)
$17.99
Potato Latkes (HK)
$21.99
Matzo Ball Soup (HK)
$15.99
Noodle Kugel (HK)
$21.99
Roasted Root Veg Medley (HK)
$17.99
Orange Glazed Brussels (HK)
$17.99
Bnut Squash Quinoa Rice (HK)
$12.99
Half Sour Pickles (HK)
$8.99
CHRISTMAS SS
Casserole (Christmas SS)
$22.99
Quiche Lorraine (Christmas SS)
$19.99
Quiche Veggie (Christmas SS)
$19.99
Rosemary Cashews (Christmas SS)
$19.99
Beef Tenderloin (Christmas SS)
$34.99
Smoked Salmon (Christmas SS)
$21.99
Honey Glazed Ham per pound (Christmas SS)
$16.99
Turkey (Christmas SS)
$15.99
French Onion Soup Quart (Christmas SS)
$15.99
Smooshed Potatoes (Christmas SS)
$21.99
Fancy Brussels Sprouts (Christmas SS)
$17.99
Broc-Cauli (Christmas SS)
$17.99
Roasted Root Veggies (Christmas SS)
$17.99
Fingerling Potatoes (Christmas SS)
$17.99
Breadwinner Pie -Apple (Christmas SS)
$15.99
Breadwinner Pie -Pumpkin (Christmas SS)
$15.99
Breadwinner Pie -Pecan (Christmas SS)
$17.99
Breadwinner Pie -Choc Pecan (Christmas SS)
$17.99
BW Soup - Turkey Chili (Christmas SS)
$11.99
BW Soup -Tomato Basil (Christmas SS)
$11.99
BW Soup -Chicken Noodle (Christmas SS)
$11.99
BW Soup -Chicken & Rice (Christmas SS)
$11.99
Sandwich Cater
Whole Caprese Sandwich Cater
$11.99
Whole Chicken Pesto Panini Cater
$11.99
Whole Chicken Salad Sandwich Cater
$10.99
Whole Corned Beef Sandwich Cater
$11.99
Whole Egg Salad Sandwich Cater
$10.99
Whole Pimento Cheese Sandwich Cater
$10.99
Whole Roast Beef Sandwich Cater
$11.99
Whole Tuna Salad Sandwich Cater
$10.99
Whole California Turkey Wrap Cater
$11.99
Turkey & Cheddar Sandwich Cater
$11.99
Veggie Wrap Cater
$10.99
Leafy Salad Cater
Side Cater (per lb)
Sweets Cater
Chips Cater
Masters Menu
6 Par-Tee Sandwiches (MM)
$36.00
12 Par-Tee Sandwiches (MM)
$72.00
Egg Salad 2 lbs (MM)
$17.99
Chicken Salad 2 lbs (MM)
$21.99
Pimento Cheese 2 lbs (MM)
$21.99
Pesto Pasta Quart (MM)
$13.99
Healthy Slaw Quart (MM)
$11.99
Potato Salad Quart (MM)
$13.99
Broccoli Salad Quart (MM)
$12.99
Cookie Platter (12 pcs) (MM)
$12.99
Bread Platter (MM)
$36.99
PASSOVER SS
Ruth's Famous Brisket Passover
$23.99
Grilled Salmon -Hoisin Passover
$17.99
Grilled Salmon -S&P Passover
$17.99
Grilled Salmon -Everything Bagel Passover
$17.99
Cabbage Roll Passover
$21.99
Matzo Ball Soup Passover
$15.99
Roasted Brussels Sprouts Passover
$10.99
Roasted Potatoes Passover
$10.99
Butternut Squash Quinoa
$14.99
Grilled Asparagus Passover
$11.99
Half Sour Pickles Passover
$8.99
Roasted Eggplant Dip Passover
$10.99
EASTER SS
Grilled Salmon -hoisin glazed (EASTER)
$17.99
Grilled Salmon -salt & pepper (EASTER)
$17.99
Grilled Salmon -Everything Bagel (EASTER)
$17.99
Beef Tenderloin (EASTER)
$34.99
Honey Glazed Ham (EASTER)
$16.99
Quiche -Lorraine (EASTER)
$21.99
Quiche -Veggie (EASTER)
$21.99
(EASTER)
Gazpacho Soup (EASTER)
$13.99
Mac & Cheese (EASTER)
$23.99
Peas & Pancetta (EASTER)
$14.99
Smooshed Potatoes (EASTER)
$21.99
Asparagus (EASTER)
$11.99
Pesto Pasta (EASTER)
$13.99
Brussels (EASTER)
$10.99
Bread Loaf Carrot (EASTER)
$17.99
Bread Loaf Peach (EASTER)
$17.99
Bread Loaf Pumpkin (EASTER)
$17.99
Bread Loaf Mocha (EASTER)
$17.99
Bread Loaf Cran Orange (EASTER)
$17.99
Bread Loaf Lemon Blue (EASTER)
$17.99
Bread Loaf Lemon Poppy (EASTER)
$17.99
ROSH HASHANAH SS
Round Plain Challah (RH)
$12.00
Apple Honey Bread Loaf (RH)
$17.99
Apple Honey Bread PLATTER (RH)
$36.99
Rugelach (RH)
$8.00
Cookie Box (RH)
$12.99
Brisket (RH)
$23.99
Smoked Salmon per pound (RH)
$25.99
Cabbage Roll (RH)
$21.99
Matzo Ball Soup (RH)
$15.99
Just Matzo Balls (RH)
$7.99
Rainbow Cauli (RH)
$14.99
Noodle Kugel (RH)
$21.99
Roasted Eggplant Dip (RH)
$10.99
Butternut Squash Quinoa (RH)
$14.99
Roasted Root Veggies (RH)
$15.99
YOM KIPPUR SS
Brisket (YK)
$23.99
Quiche -Broc & Cheddar (YK)
$21.99
Quiche -Veggie Spinach & Feta (YK)
$21.99
Cheese Blintz Casserole (YK)
$14.99
Butternut Squash Quinoa (YK)
$14.99
Broccoli Salad (YK)
$13.99
Greek Salad (YK)
$13.99
Sandwich Platter (YK)
$32.99
Nova Lox by the pound (YK)
$32.99
Bagels & Cream Cheese (YK)
$29.99
Accoutrements (YK)
$11.99
Half Sour Pickles Quart (YK)
$8.99
Egg Salad lb. (YK)
$12.99
Egg Avocado Salad lb. (YK)
$13.99
Tuna Salad lb. (YK)
$12.99
Chicken Salad lb. (YK)
$12.99
Whitefish Salad lb. (YK)
$12.99
Apple Honey Loaf (YK)
$17.99
Apple Honey Platter (YK)
$36.99
Braided Challah (YK)
$9.00
Rugelach (YK)
$8.00
Babka (YK)
$10.00
Attributes and Amenities
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info
Purchase an e-gift card for you or a friend. Available for in-store purchases only. Not available for online purchases. You can choose to send your e-gift card today or a future date.
Location
220 Sandy Springs Cir, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Gallery
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Ansley Mall
4.7 • 8,067
Ansley Mall 1544 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurant
