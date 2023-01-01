Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Taco Way

62 Reviews

$$

3145 Commodore Plaza

Miami, FL 33133

BEER

MAHOU DRAFT

MAHOU DRAFT

$8.00
MAHOU IPA

MAHOU IPA

$8.00
ALAHAMBRA

ALAHAMBRA

$8.00
HEINEKEN

HEINEKEN

$8.00
CASA XABI BEER

CASA XABI BEER

$10.00

WINE BY THE GLASS

MARQUES DE RISCAL ARIENZO

$11.00

DECOY PINOT NOIR

$15.00

MER SOLEIL

$15.00

CANTINA PINOT GRIGIO

$11.00

LA GIOIOSA PROSCECO

$11.00

TXAKOLI

$11.00

MONTE PIO ALBARINO

$13.00

ROSE AND ROLL

$16.00

WINE SPAIN

BERONIA RESERVA

$49.00

MACAN CLASICO

$120.00

MARQUES GRAN RESERVA

$90.00

RODA SELA

$62.00

RODA 2010

$145.00

MARQUES DE MURRIETA

$63.00

PINTIA

$140.00

PAGO DE CARRAOVEJAS

$120.00

ALONSO DEL YERRO

$59.00

VEGA DE SICILIA VALBUENA

$290.00

VEGA DE SICILIA UNICO

$670.00

Munt Roca

$57.00

ABADIA RETUERTA

$87.00

912 de Altitud

$19.00

Berceo Reserva 2016

$18.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

$18.00

Chardonnay

$18.00

Fernandez de Manzanos

$25.00

Merlot

$18.00

Pinot Grigio

$18.00

Pinot Noir

$18.00

Rose

$18.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$18.00

Viejo Mundo

$15.00

Voche Rioja

$21.00

Pampa Reserva Bottle

$21.00

WINE WORLD

CAYMUS

$135.00

RED SCHOONER

$60.00

THE PRISONER

$120.00

RUPESTRE

$101.00

DOMINGO MOLINA

$59.00

DECOY MERLOT

$48.00

DECOY PINOT NOIR

$52.00

NICOLIS

$120.00

WHITE WINE AND SPARKLING

LOUIS ROEDERER

$141.00

FAR NIENTE

$125.00

MER SOLEIL

$55.00

CANTINA LAVIS

$35.00

ROSE N ROLL

$61.00

BERONIA RUEDA

$36.00

LA GIOIOSA

$32.00

OSSIAN

$36.00

TORELLO GRAN RESERVA

$65.00

GAZTAGNAGA

$35.00

TXAKOLI ULACIA

$36.00

MONTE PIO ALBARINO

$45.00

APERITIVOS

PALO CORTADO

$12.00

APEROL SPRITZ

$15.00

HUGO SPRITZ

$15.00

RED SANGRIA

$15.00

WHITE SANGRIA

$15.00
check markDelivery
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic basque cuisine!!

Location

3145 Commodore Plaza, Miami, FL 33133

Directions

Taco Way image
Main pic

