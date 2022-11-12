Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chicken

Flew the Coop Nashville Hot Chicken Shack

review star

No reviews yet

1620 West State Route 260 Suite D

Camp Verde, AZ 86322

Order Again

Popular Items

Zinger Basket
Single Tender
Hot Chicken Sammie

Entrees

Hot Chicken Sammie

$13.95

Zinger Basket

$13.95

Chicken n' Waffles

$12.95

Lil' Sammie

$7.75

Single Tender

$3.95

Single Thigh

$3.95

Ala Carte Sammie

$11.25

Grilled Sammie

$13.95

Ceaser Salad

$7.95

Kids Meal

$7.95

11 and Under Kids Meal

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.95

Sides

Sidewinder Fries

$3.95

Mac n' Cheese

$3.95

Small Cowboy Beans

$3.95

Deviled Egg Potato Salad

$3.95

Pineapple Chamoy Coleslaw

$3.95

Large Sidewinder Fries

$7.00

Large Mac N Cheese

$7.00

Large Cowboy

$7.00

Large Deviled Egg Potato Salad

$7.00

Large Pineapple Chamoy Coleslaw

$7.00

Dippies

Bread & Butter Pickles

$3.95

Dill Pickles

$3.95

Chili Lime Coleslaw

$3.95

Small Side Waffles

$4.25

Fried Pickles

$5.95

Pickles cut like fries, double dipped in a corn masa, deep fried and served with ranch for dipping.

Large Bread & Butter Pickles

$7.00

Large Dill Pickles

$7.00

Large Chili Slaw

$7.00

Large Side Waffles

$8.00

Cheddar Sour Cream And Chive Tots

$4.95

SM Tater Tot

$3.95

LG Tater Tot

$7.00

Desserts

Vanilla Banana Pie

$5.50

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$3.25

M&M Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.25

N/A Drinks

Bottled Coke 500 ml

$4.25

Bottled Dr.Pepper

$2.95

Boylans Root Beer

$3.75

Boylans Black Cherry

$3.75

Boylans Creme Soda

$3.75

Sioux City Sarsapariila

$3.75

Bottled Water

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.95

Milk

$2.95

Unsweetened Tea

$2.75

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Cold Brew

$4.95

Mocha Cold Brew

$4.95

16 oz. Coke

$1.50

16 oz. Diet Coke

$1.50

16 oz. Sprite

$1.50

16 oz. Dr. Pepper

$1.50

Fountain Drink

$2.95

Merchandise

Women's T-Shirts

$24.00Out of stock

Men's T-Shirts

$24.00Out of stock

Hat's

$24.00Out of stock

FTC Stickers

$0.75

Doggie Menu

Chicken Jerky Treats

$1.00

Chicken Stew

$5.00

Coop Style

Coop Style Mac n' Cheese

$12.95

Homemade Mac n' Cheese with FTC Chicken topped with chopped pickles & drizzled with our House Made Hot Sauce.

Coop Style FF

$12.95

FTC Sticker

$0.75

Sides

Pickles cut like a fry, double dipped with corn masa then deep fried served with ranch for dipping.

Loaded Tots

$4.95

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Here's the Cluckin Deal! "We are a restaurant inspired by Nashville Hot Chicken featuring our famous Hot Chicken Sammie and our Zinger Basket with your choice of white or dark meat. Each meal is served at varying heat levels from "Jen's Way" (No Heat) to "AZ Hot" to "Are You Cluckin Serious Hot," each meal is served with your choice of our traditional Southern sides."

Website

Location

1620 West State Route 260 Suite D, Camp Verde, AZ 86322

Directions

