Restaurant header imageView gallery

Gristmill Brewery

review star

No reviews yet

38 Water Street

Massena, NY 13662

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Rustic, vintage, newly renovated, original brick walled with original grain mill chutes on ceiling brew pub with full bar; outdoor seasonal deck and yard service areas plus an event space with bar on terrace level

Location

38 Water Street, Massena, NY 13662

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Atomic Place
orange starNo Reviews
935 State Route 37 Hogansburg, NY 13655
View restaurantnext
Park Bros | Potsdam
orange starNo Reviews
9 Market St Potsdam, NY 13676
View restaurantnext
Saint Larry's Bar and Grill
orange star4.1 • 112
6 Elm St Potsdam, NY 13676
View restaurantnext
Park Bros | Canton
orange starNo Reviews
103 Main Street Canton, NY 13617
View restaurantnext
The Blue House
orange star4.9 • 77
3736 County Route 14 Madrid, NY 13660
View restaurantnext
Eyland's - Downtown Massena - 10 W Orvis St
orange star4.8 • 69
10 W Orvis St Massena, NY 13662
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Massena

Eyland's - Downtown Massena - 10 W Orvis St
orange star4.8 • 69
10 W Orvis St Massena, NY 13662
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Massena
Watertown
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Burlington
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
South Burlington
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Saint Albans
review star
No reviews yet
Winooski
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Colchester
review star
No reviews yet
Essex Junction
review star
No reviews yet
Williston
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Richmond
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston