Haole Peños Kihei
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
Mexican cuisine made from scratch using generations-old family recipes with a focus on local & organic ingredients.
Location
30 Alahele Place, Kihei, HI 96753
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Maui Ono Donuts - 1819 South Kihei Road
No Reviews
1819 South Kihei Road Kihei, HI 96753
View restaurant
Maui Tacos- Kamaole Beach Center Kehei
No Reviews
2411 South Kihei Road Kihei, HI 96753
View restaurant