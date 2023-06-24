Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Burgers

Iwayama Sushi 5500 S. Simms St. Ste. C

710 Reviews

$$

5500 S. Simms St. Ste. C

Littleton, CO 80127

Popular Items

California Roll

$7.50

California Mix, Avocado, Cucumber

Gyoza

$7.50

Scratch Made Pan Fried Pork Dumplings

Garlic Chicken

$14.00

Fried Chicken Tossed in a Sweet Garlicky Sauce - A House Favorite! Served with Two Scoops of Rice and One Mac Salad

Food

Starters

Edamame

$5.00

Soybeans- Salted or Seasoned

Gyoza

$7.50

Scratch Made Pan Fried Pork Dumplings

Vietnamese Egg Rolls

$6.50

Served with Sweet Chili Sauce. Pork, Bean Thread Noodles, Mushroom, Krab Mix

Kama

$10.00

Grilled Salmon or Yellowtail Collar

Spicy Tuna Nachos

$15.00

Spicy Tuna with Avocado, Mango Salsa, Pico De Gallo and Sour cream. Served with Tortilla Chips

French Fries

$3.50

Shumai

$6.50

Steamed Shrimp Dumplings

Baked Mussels

$8.50

New Zealand Green Lipped Mussels Broiled with House Masago Aioli

Vegtable Tempura Appetizer

$8.50

Mixed Tempura Veggies with Soy Dashi Dipping Sauce

Shrimp Tempura Appetizer

$12.00

Mixed Veggies and 2 Shrimp. Served with Soy Dash Dipping Sauce

Soup and Salad

Miso Soup

$2.50

White Miso Dashi Broth with Tofu, Scallion, Wakame Seaweed.

Iwayama Salad

$5.00

Spring Mix tossed in House Sesame Miso Soy Dressing. Tomato, Cucumber and Carrots

Chukka Seaweed Salad

$5.00

Seaweed in Sesame Oil Dressing

Fuji Apple Bleu

$6.50

Spring Mix, Bleu Cheese, Fuji Apples and Candied Walnuts tossed in Balsamic Vinaigrette

Sunomono Cucumber Only

$5.00

Chilled Cucumber in Sanbaizu Vinaigrette

Sunomono With Ebi and Tako

$8.00

Chilled Cucumber in Sanbaizu Vinaigrette with Ebi and Tako

Udon

$13.00

Beef or Shrimp Udon in Shoyu Dashi Broth. Served with Bok Choy, Scallions, Fish Cake and Wakame Seaweed.

Specialties of the House

Iwayama's Famous Fish Tacos

$14.00

Three Soft Corn Tortillas, Grilled or Tempura White Fish. Topped with Cabbage, Sour Cream, Spicy Aioli, Avocado, Mango Salsa and Pico de Gallo.

Da Kalua Pork Burrito

$14.00

Oven Style Kalua Pork Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla Smothered in Our House Made Pork Green Chil and Melted Cheese. Side of Mango Salsa, Pico De Gallo and Sour Cream.

Da Big Kahuna Burger

$11.00

1/2 Pound Ground Angus Chuck Grilled over Char Broiler. Topped with Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Avocado and Mayo.

Juicy Lucy

$13.00

Cheese Stuffed 1/2 Pound Ground Angus Chuck, Grilled Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Spicy Mayo and Teriyaki.

Santiago Special

$16.00

Juicy Lucy with Bacon, Spam and Fried Egg

Da Fish

Grilled Salmon or Yellowtail Collar. Salted or Teriyaki. Served with 2 Scoops Rice and 1 Scoop Macaroni Salad.

Butterfish Misoyaki

$20.00

Broiled Sweet Miso Marinated Black Cod Served with Sautéed Veggies and Rice.

Grilled Teriyaki Salmon

$14.50

Grilled Salmon Teriyaki. Served with 2 Scoops of Rice and 1 Scoop Mac Salad.

Kama

$12.00

Grilled Salmon or Yellowtail Collar. Salted or Teriyaki. Served with 2 Scoops of Rice one Mac Salad.

Da Steak

Grilled New York Strip

$20.00

Grilled 10oz. New York Strip Served with Garlic Mushrooms and French Fries.

Wok Tossed New York Strip

$20.00

NY Strip Medallions and Onions Tossed in a Black Pepper Sauce. Served With Rice and Sautéed Veggies.

Hawaiian Style Plates

Kalua Pork

$14.00

Hawaiian Style Pulled Pork Served with Two Scoops of Rice and One Scoop Mac Salad -Like you would get a Luau!

Teriyaki

$14.00

Choice of Chicken or Beef Marinated in our House Made Teriyaki Served with Two Scoops of Rice and One Mac Salad

Spicy Chicken

$14.00

Grilled and Basted with Spicy Hoisin BBQ Sauce. Served with Two Scoops of Rice and One Mac Salad

Garlic Chicken

$14.00

Fried Chicken Tossed in a Sweet Garlicky Sauce - A House Favorite! Served with Two Scoops of Rice and One Mac Salad

Katsu

$14.00

Choice of Panko Crusted Chicken or Pork Cutlet. Side of Savory Katsu Sauce. Served with Two Scoops of Rice and One Scoop Mac Salad.

Kalbi

$16.00

Grilled Korean Style Short Ribs Marinated in Kalbi Sauce. Served with Two Scoops of Rice and One Mac Salad

Tempura Plate

$16.00

5 Tempura Shrimp and Assorted Vegetables Fried in tempura Batter. Served with Soy Dashi Dipping Sauce.

Loco Moco

$12.00

A Bowl of Rice with 1/2 Pound Grilled Hamburger Patty Smothered in Brown Gravy. Topped with a Sunny Side Up Egg

Kids Garlic Chicken

$6.95

With Rice and Mac Salad

Kids Chz Burger

$6.95

Kids Yakisoba

$6.95

Kids Teriyaki

$6.95

With Rice and Mac Salad

Kids Spicy Chicken

$6.95

With Rice and Mac Salad

Kids Kalua

$6.95

Kids Chicken Katsu

$6.95

Panko Crusted Chicken. Side of Savory Katsu Sauce. Served with Rice and Mac Salad.

Sushi

Nigiri

Maguro Nigiri

$7.00

Tuna

Hamachi Nigiri

$6.50

Yellowtail

Shake Nigiri

$6.50

Salmon

Smoked Shake Nigiri

$6.50

Smoked Salmon

Walu Nigiri

$6.00

Escolar Served with Ginger Scallion Pesto and Ponzu

Shiromi Nigiri

$6.00

Stripe Bass

Bincho Nigiri

$6.00

Albacore Tuna Served with Negi and Ponzu

Tataki Nigiri

$7.00

Pepper Seared Tuna Served with Negi and Ponzu.

Saba Nigiri

$6.00

Mackerel Served with Ginger, Negi and Ponzu

Tako Nigiri

$6.00

Octopus

Ika Nigiri

$6.00

Squid

Ebi Nigiri

$6.00

Shrimp

Kaibashira Nigiri

$6.50

Raw Scallop

Kaiba/Mayo Nigiri

$6.50

Raw Scallop with Masago Mayo

Kaki Katsu Nigiri

$6.50

Fried Oyster Topped with Sweet Soy and Spicy Aioli.

Unagi Nigiri

$6.50

Fresh Water Eel Served with Nitsume

Anago Nigiri

$6.50

Salt Water Eel Served with Eel Sauce

Kani Nigiri

$9.00Out of stock

Snow Crab Leg

Ama Ebi Nigiri

$9.00

Raw Sweet Shrimp with Fried Shrimp Head

Ikura Nigiri

$7.50

Salmon Roe

Masago Nigiri

$6.00

Smelt Roe

Tobiko Nigiri

$6.00

Flying Fish Roe

Uni Nigiri

$12.00Out of stock

Sea Urchin

Tamago Nigiri

$5.00

Sweet Egg Omelette

Sashimi

Maguro Sashimi

$17.00

Tuna (7 Pieces)

Walu Sashimi

$14.50

Escolar Served with Ginger Scallion Pesto and Ponzu (7 Pieces)

Hamachi Sashimi

$16.00

Yellowtail (7 Pieces)

Tataki Sashimi

$17.00

Pepper Seared Tuna (7 Pieces)

Shake Sashimi

$16.00

Salmon (7 Pieces)

Bincho Sashimi

$14.50

Albacore Tuna (7 Pieces)

Shiromi Sashimi

$14.50

Striped Bass (7 Pieces)

Tako Sashimi

$14.50

Octopus (7 Pieces)

Saba Sashimi

$14.50

Mackeral (7 Pieces) with Fresh Ginger and Scallions.

Appetizer Sashimi

$18.00

3 Pieces Tuna, 3 Pieces Yellowtail and 3 Pieces Salmon Sashimi.

Moriwase Sashimi

$38.00

21 Piece Chef Choice of Assorted Sashimi. (3 Slices Each of 7 Different Fish)

Sashimi House Specialties

Ahi Poke

$16.00

Ahi Tuna Diced and Tossed with Onions, Negi and Poke Sauce.

Creamy Ahi Poke

$16.00

Ahi Poke with Spicy Aioli and Jalapeno

Ahi Jalapeno Sashimi

$16.00

6 Pieces of Tuna Served with Jalapeno, Sesame Oil and Ponzu.

Hamachi Jalapeno Sashimi

$16.00

6 Pieces Yellowtail Tuna Served with Jalapeno and Ponzu

Salmon Pesto Sashimi

$16.00

6 Pieces Salmon Served with Ginger Scallion Pesto and Ponzu

Tuna ala Prosciutto

$17.00

6 Pieces Tuna Served with Prosciutto, Parmesan, Olive Oil, Balsamic Vinegar and Ponzu.

Spam Musubi

$5.00

Fried Spam and Rice Wrapped in Seaweed. Served as a Roll with Sweet Soy.

Makimono Rolls

California Roll

$7.50

California Mix, Avocado, Cucumber

Tuna Roll

$6.50

Maguro Tuna

Spicy Tuna Roll

$7.50

Spicy Tuna, Cucumber and Avocado

Salmon Roll

$6.50

Salmon Avocado Roll

$7.50

Spicy Salmon Roll

$7.50

Spicy Salmon, Cucumber and Avocado

Philly Roll

$7.50

Salmon, Cream Cheese and Cucumber

Negihama

$6.50

Hamachi and Scallion

Unakyu

$8.50

Unagi, Cucmber and Sweet Soy

Anakyu

$8.50

Anago, Cucumber and Sweet Soy

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$8.50

California Mix, Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Cucumber, and Sweet Soy

Spider Roll

$12.50

Whole soft shell crab, Avocado, Cucumber, Radish Sprouts and Sweet Soy.

Lobster Tempura

$13.50

Tempura Lobster, Radish Sprouts, Cucumber, Avocado, Tempura Asparagus, Aioli and Sweet Soy.

Rainbow Roll

$14.00

California Roll Topped with a Variety of Fish

Caterpillar Roll

$12.50

Unagi and Cucumber topped with Avocado with Sweet Soy.

Vegetarian Sushi

Asparagus Roll

$6.00

Drizzled with Nitsume

Tempura Asparagus Nigiri

$5.00

Drizzled with Nitsume

Avocado Roll

$5.00

Avocado Nigiri

$5.00

Kappa Maki

$5.00

Cucumber Roll

Tempura Sweet Potato Roll

$5.00

Drizzled with Nitsume

Kanpyo Maki

$5.00

Pickled Gourd Roll

Oshinko Maki

$5.00

Pickled Daikon Radish Roll

Vegetable Roll

$8.50

Cucumber, Avocado, Gobo, Kanpyo, Oshinko, Shitake

Eggplant Nigiri

$5.00

Cooked Eggplant topped with Miso Sauce, Sweet Soy and Sesame Seeds.

Shitake Mushroom Nigiri

$5.00

Drizzled with Nitsume

Inari

$5.00

Rice Stuffed Sweet Tofu Pocket.

Combination Specials

Sushi Lunch

$17.00

Tuna Roll and 5 Pieces of Chefs Choice Nigiri.

Sushi Dinner

$24.00

California Roll and 7 Pieces of Chefs Choice Nigiri.

Iwayama Platter

$38.00

California Roll and Chefs Choice of 9 pieces Sashimi and 7 Pieces of Nigiri.

Chirashi Lunch

$19.00

Variety of Chefs Choice Sashimi Over Sushi Rice with Japanese Pickles and Vegetables.

Chirashi Dinner

$26.00

Variety of Chefs Choice Sashimi Over Sushi Rice with Japanese Pickles and Vegetables.

Roll Specialties of the House

El Santiago

$8.50

Spicy California Roll Topped with Green Chiles

JoJo Roll

$14.00

Tempura Asparagus and Avocado. Topped with Torch Seared Hamachi, Jalapeno and Ponzu

Bahama Mama Roll

$8.50

Spicy California Roll Topped with Mango Salsa

Lee's Paradise Roll

$10.00

Salmon and Cream Cheese. Tempura Fried and Broiled with Masago Aioli and Sweet Soy

Po'Boy Roll

$10.00

Fried Oysters, Cucumber, Avocado, Spicy Aioli and Sweet Soy.

Jessie Roll

$10.00

Spicy Tuna and cucumber. Topped with Avocado Drizzled with Sweet Soy.

The Big Nasty Roll

$13.00

Tuna, Salmon, Shrimp Tempura, Mango Salsa, Aioli, Avocado, Cucumber and Sweet Soy.

Italian Stallion Roll

$10.00

Shrimp Tempura, Asparagus, Cucumber, Avocado, Spicy Tuna and Sweet Soy.

Chili Ahi Roll

$15.00

Shrimp Tempura and California Mix Topped with Seared Ahi and Avocado. Drizzled with Sweet Chili Sauce and Tempura Crunchies.

Danielle Roll

$12.00

Cucumber, Avocado and Asparagus. Topped with Lemon Slices, Salmon, Ginger/Scallion Pesto and Ponzu.

Francisco Roll

$14.00

Spicy Tuna, Cucumber and Avocado. Topped with Tuna, Jalapeno, Sesame Oil and Ponzu

Patrice Roll

$10.00

Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber, Avocado, Jalapeno, Spicy Aioli and Cream Cheese.

Lobster Bacon Roll

$14.50

Tempura Lobster, Bacon, Cucumber, Avocado, Aioli, Tempura Asparagus and Sweet Soy.

Drinks

Sake

Harushika Flask

$40.00

Harushika Glass

$12.00

Hatsumago-Junmai Ginjo 300ml Bottle

$18.00

300 ml

Hot Sake-Large

$8.50

Hot Sake

Hot Sake-Small

$5.00

Kurosawa-Junmai Ginjo

$7.50

Glass

Kurosawa-Junmai Ginjo Bottle

$32.00

720 ml

Namahage Junmai Flask

$38.00

Namahage Junmai Glass

$10.00

Nigori 300 ml

$15.00

Nigori 300ml Bottle

$15.00

Otokoyama Flask

$40.00

Otokoyama Glass

$10.00

Purple Haze-Large

$10.00

Hot Sake with a Splash of Chambord

Purple Haze-Small

$5.00

Hot Sake with a Splash of Chambord

Umenishiki flask

$42.00

Umenishiki glass

$12.00

Yaegaki-Junmai 300ml Bottle

$10.00Out of stock

300 ml

Yaegaki-Nigori

$7.50Out of stock

Glass

Yaegaki-Nigori Bottle

$32.00Out of stock

720 ml

Spirits

Tito's Vodka

$6.50

Tito's Vodka Martini

$9.00

Bacardi Rum

$6.50

Bombay Sapphire Gin

$6.50

Bombay Sapphire Gin Martini

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$6.50

Wine

Domaine Martinolles Chardonnay 2018

$8.50

Glass

Domaine Martinolles Chardonnay 2018

$32.50

Bottle

Giuliana Rosati Pinot Grigio Friuli DOC 2018

$8.50

Glass

Giuliana Rosati Pinot Grigio Friuli DOC 2018

$32.50

Bottle

Ministry of Vinterior Cabernet Sauvignon North Coast 2019

$8.50

Glass

Ministry of Vinterior Cabernet Sauvignon North Coast 2019

$32.50

Bottle

Chasing Lions Pinot Noir Napa 2019

$8.50

Chasing Lions Pinot Noir Napa 2019

$32.50

Chateau de Cedre Malbec 'Marcel' 2018

$8.50

Chateau de Cedre Malbec 'Marcel' 2018

$32.50

Plum Wine

$8.50

Plum WIne

$32.50

Beer

Kirin

$6.50

22 oz

Asahi

$6.50

21 oz

Sapporo

$6.50

20 oz

Budweiser

$3.50Out of stock

12 oz

Bud Light

$3.50

12 oz

Kona Long Board

$3.50

12 oz

Rotating Craft Beer

$5.00

12 oz

Soft Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Hawaiian Punch

$3.00

Orange Soda

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Ramune

$3.50

Green Tea- Hot

$3.00

Sides

Extra Soy

Mac Salad

$1.50

Rice

$1.50

Sautéed Veggies

$3.50

Steamed Veggies

$3.50

Sushi Rice

$1.50

Tamari

1 Tempura Shrimp

$2.00

1 Shrimp each order

Side Jalapeño Slices

$0.50

Fresh Wasabi

$2.00

Side Green chili

$5.00

Dessert

Coconut Cake

$6.00

Malasadas

$6.00

Banana Eggrolls

$6.00

Scoop Ice Cream

$1.50

Oreo Ala Mode

$6.50Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Skillfully Crafted Japanese and Hawaiian Fare

Website

Location

5500 S. Simms St. Ste. C, Littleton, CO 80127

Directions

