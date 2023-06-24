- Home
- Littleton
- Sushi & Japanese
- Iwayama Sushi - 5500 S. Simms St. Ste. C
Iwayama Sushi 5500 S. Simms St. Ste. C
710 Reviews
$$
5500 S. Simms St. Ste. C
Littleton, CO 80127
Food
Starters
Edamame
Soybeans- Salted or Seasoned
Gyoza
Scratch Made Pan Fried Pork Dumplings
Vietnamese Egg Rolls
Served with Sweet Chili Sauce. Pork, Bean Thread Noodles, Mushroom, Krab Mix
Kama
Grilled Salmon or Yellowtail Collar
Spicy Tuna Nachos
Spicy Tuna with Avocado, Mango Salsa, Pico De Gallo and Sour cream. Served with Tortilla Chips
French Fries
Shumai
Steamed Shrimp Dumplings
Baked Mussels
New Zealand Green Lipped Mussels Broiled with House Masago Aioli
Vegtable Tempura Appetizer
Mixed Tempura Veggies with Soy Dashi Dipping Sauce
Shrimp Tempura Appetizer
Mixed Veggies and 2 Shrimp. Served with Soy Dash Dipping Sauce
Soup and Salad
Miso Soup
White Miso Dashi Broth with Tofu, Scallion, Wakame Seaweed.
Iwayama Salad
Spring Mix tossed in House Sesame Miso Soy Dressing. Tomato, Cucumber and Carrots
Chukka Seaweed Salad
Seaweed in Sesame Oil Dressing
Fuji Apple Bleu
Spring Mix, Bleu Cheese, Fuji Apples and Candied Walnuts tossed in Balsamic Vinaigrette
Sunomono Cucumber Only
Chilled Cucumber in Sanbaizu Vinaigrette
Sunomono With Ebi and Tako
Chilled Cucumber in Sanbaizu Vinaigrette with Ebi and Tako
Udon
Beef or Shrimp Udon in Shoyu Dashi Broth. Served with Bok Choy, Scallions, Fish Cake and Wakame Seaweed.
Specialties of the House
Iwayama's Famous Fish Tacos
Three Soft Corn Tortillas, Grilled or Tempura White Fish. Topped with Cabbage, Sour Cream, Spicy Aioli, Avocado, Mango Salsa and Pico de Gallo.
Da Kalua Pork Burrito
Oven Style Kalua Pork Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla Smothered in Our House Made Pork Green Chil and Melted Cheese. Side of Mango Salsa, Pico De Gallo and Sour Cream.
Da Big Kahuna Burger
1/2 Pound Ground Angus Chuck Grilled over Char Broiler. Topped with Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Avocado and Mayo.
Juicy Lucy
Cheese Stuffed 1/2 Pound Ground Angus Chuck, Grilled Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Spicy Mayo and Teriyaki.
Santiago Special
Juicy Lucy with Bacon, Spam and Fried Egg
Da Fish
Butterfish Misoyaki
Broiled Sweet Miso Marinated Black Cod Served with Sautéed Veggies and Rice.
Grilled Teriyaki Salmon
Grilled Salmon Teriyaki. Served with 2 Scoops of Rice and 1 Scoop Mac Salad.
Kama
Grilled Salmon or Yellowtail Collar. Salted or Teriyaki. Served with 2 Scoops of Rice one Mac Salad.
Da Steak
Hawaiian Style Plates
Kalua Pork
Hawaiian Style Pulled Pork Served with Two Scoops of Rice and One Scoop Mac Salad -Like you would get a Luau!
Teriyaki
Choice of Chicken or Beef Marinated in our House Made Teriyaki Served with Two Scoops of Rice and One Mac Salad
Spicy Chicken
Grilled and Basted with Spicy Hoisin BBQ Sauce. Served with Two Scoops of Rice and One Mac Salad
Garlic Chicken
Fried Chicken Tossed in a Sweet Garlicky Sauce - A House Favorite! Served with Two Scoops of Rice and One Mac Salad
Katsu
Choice of Panko Crusted Chicken or Pork Cutlet. Side of Savory Katsu Sauce. Served with Two Scoops of Rice and One Scoop Mac Salad.
Kalbi
Grilled Korean Style Short Ribs Marinated in Kalbi Sauce. Served with Two Scoops of Rice and One Mac Salad
Tempura Plate
5 Tempura Shrimp and Assorted Vegetables Fried in tempura Batter. Served with Soy Dashi Dipping Sauce.
Loco Moco
A Bowl of Rice with 1/2 Pound Grilled Hamburger Patty Smothered in Brown Gravy. Topped with a Sunny Side Up Egg
Kids Garlic Chicken
With Rice and Mac Salad
Kids Chz Burger
Kids Yakisoba
Kids Teriyaki
With Rice and Mac Salad
Kids Spicy Chicken
With Rice and Mac Salad
Kids Kalua
Kids Chicken Katsu
Panko Crusted Chicken. Side of Savory Katsu Sauce. Served with Rice and Mac Salad.
Sushi
Nigiri
Maguro Nigiri
Tuna
Hamachi Nigiri
Yellowtail
Shake Nigiri
Salmon
Smoked Shake Nigiri
Smoked Salmon
Walu Nigiri
Escolar Served with Ginger Scallion Pesto and Ponzu
Shiromi Nigiri
Stripe Bass
Bincho Nigiri
Albacore Tuna Served with Negi and Ponzu
Tataki Nigiri
Pepper Seared Tuna Served with Negi and Ponzu.
Saba Nigiri
Mackerel Served with Ginger, Negi and Ponzu
Tako Nigiri
Octopus
Ika Nigiri
Squid
Ebi Nigiri
Shrimp
Kaibashira Nigiri
Raw Scallop
Kaiba/Mayo Nigiri
Raw Scallop with Masago Mayo
Kaki Katsu Nigiri
Fried Oyster Topped with Sweet Soy and Spicy Aioli.
Unagi Nigiri
Fresh Water Eel Served with Nitsume
Anago Nigiri
Salt Water Eel Served with Eel Sauce
Kani Nigiri
Snow Crab Leg
Ama Ebi Nigiri
Raw Sweet Shrimp with Fried Shrimp Head
Ikura Nigiri
Salmon Roe
Masago Nigiri
Smelt Roe
Tobiko Nigiri
Flying Fish Roe
Uni Nigiri
Sea Urchin
Tamago Nigiri
Sweet Egg Omelette
Sashimi
Maguro Sashimi
Tuna (7 Pieces)
Walu Sashimi
Escolar Served with Ginger Scallion Pesto and Ponzu (7 Pieces)
Hamachi Sashimi
Yellowtail (7 Pieces)
Tataki Sashimi
Pepper Seared Tuna (7 Pieces)
Shake Sashimi
Salmon (7 Pieces)
Bincho Sashimi
Albacore Tuna (7 Pieces)
Shiromi Sashimi
Striped Bass (7 Pieces)
Tako Sashimi
Octopus (7 Pieces)
Saba Sashimi
Mackeral (7 Pieces) with Fresh Ginger and Scallions.
Appetizer Sashimi
3 Pieces Tuna, 3 Pieces Yellowtail and 3 Pieces Salmon Sashimi.
Moriwase Sashimi
21 Piece Chef Choice of Assorted Sashimi. (3 Slices Each of 7 Different Fish)
Sashimi House Specialties
Ahi Poke
Ahi Tuna Diced and Tossed with Onions, Negi and Poke Sauce.
Creamy Ahi Poke
Ahi Poke with Spicy Aioli and Jalapeno
Ahi Jalapeno Sashimi
6 Pieces of Tuna Served with Jalapeno, Sesame Oil and Ponzu.
Hamachi Jalapeno Sashimi
6 Pieces Yellowtail Tuna Served with Jalapeno and Ponzu
Salmon Pesto Sashimi
6 Pieces Salmon Served with Ginger Scallion Pesto and Ponzu
Tuna ala Prosciutto
6 Pieces Tuna Served with Prosciutto, Parmesan, Olive Oil, Balsamic Vinegar and Ponzu.
Spam Musubi
Fried Spam and Rice Wrapped in Seaweed. Served as a Roll with Sweet Soy.
Makimono Rolls
California Roll
California Mix, Avocado, Cucumber
Tuna Roll
Maguro Tuna
Spicy Tuna Roll
Spicy Tuna, Cucumber and Avocado
Salmon Roll
Salmon Avocado Roll
Spicy Salmon Roll
Spicy Salmon, Cucumber and Avocado
Philly Roll
Salmon, Cream Cheese and Cucumber
Negihama
Hamachi and Scallion
Unakyu
Unagi, Cucmber and Sweet Soy
Anakyu
Anago, Cucumber and Sweet Soy
Shrimp Tempura Roll
California Mix, Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Cucumber, and Sweet Soy
Spider Roll
Whole soft shell crab, Avocado, Cucumber, Radish Sprouts and Sweet Soy.
Lobster Tempura
Tempura Lobster, Radish Sprouts, Cucumber, Avocado, Tempura Asparagus, Aioli and Sweet Soy.
Rainbow Roll
California Roll Topped with a Variety of Fish
Caterpillar Roll
Unagi and Cucumber topped with Avocado with Sweet Soy.
Vegetarian Sushi
Asparagus Roll
Drizzled with Nitsume
Tempura Asparagus Nigiri
Drizzled with Nitsume
Avocado Roll
Avocado Nigiri
Kappa Maki
Cucumber Roll
Tempura Sweet Potato Roll
Drizzled with Nitsume
Kanpyo Maki
Pickled Gourd Roll
Oshinko Maki
Pickled Daikon Radish Roll
Vegetable Roll
Cucumber, Avocado, Gobo, Kanpyo, Oshinko, Shitake
Eggplant Nigiri
Cooked Eggplant topped with Miso Sauce, Sweet Soy and Sesame Seeds.
Shitake Mushroom Nigiri
Drizzled with Nitsume
Inari
Rice Stuffed Sweet Tofu Pocket.
Combination Specials
Sushi Lunch
Tuna Roll and 5 Pieces of Chefs Choice Nigiri.
Sushi Dinner
California Roll and 7 Pieces of Chefs Choice Nigiri.
Iwayama Platter
California Roll and Chefs Choice of 9 pieces Sashimi and 7 Pieces of Nigiri.
Chirashi Lunch
Variety of Chefs Choice Sashimi Over Sushi Rice with Japanese Pickles and Vegetables.
Chirashi Dinner
Variety of Chefs Choice Sashimi Over Sushi Rice with Japanese Pickles and Vegetables.
Roll Specialties of the House
El Santiago
Spicy California Roll Topped with Green Chiles
JoJo Roll
Tempura Asparagus and Avocado. Topped with Torch Seared Hamachi, Jalapeno and Ponzu
Bahama Mama Roll
Spicy California Roll Topped with Mango Salsa
Lee's Paradise Roll
Salmon and Cream Cheese. Tempura Fried and Broiled with Masago Aioli and Sweet Soy
Po'Boy Roll
Fried Oysters, Cucumber, Avocado, Spicy Aioli and Sweet Soy.
Jessie Roll
Spicy Tuna and cucumber. Topped with Avocado Drizzled with Sweet Soy.
The Big Nasty Roll
Tuna, Salmon, Shrimp Tempura, Mango Salsa, Aioli, Avocado, Cucumber and Sweet Soy.
Italian Stallion Roll
Shrimp Tempura, Asparagus, Cucumber, Avocado, Spicy Tuna and Sweet Soy.
Chili Ahi Roll
Shrimp Tempura and California Mix Topped with Seared Ahi and Avocado. Drizzled with Sweet Chili Sauce and Tempura Crunchies.
Danielle Roll
Cucumber, Avocado and Asparagus. Topped with Lemon Slices, Salmon, Ginger/Scallion Pesto and Ponzu.
Francisco Roll
Spicy Tuna, Cucumber and Avocado. Topped with Tuna, Jalapeno, Sesame Oil and Ponzu
Patrice Roll
Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber, Avocado, Jalapeno, Spicy Aioli and Cream Cheese.
Lobster Bacon Roll
Tempura Lobster, Bacon, Cucumber, Avocado, Aioli, Tempura Asparagus and Sweet Soy.
Drinks
Sake
Harushika Flask
Harushika Glass
Hatsumago-Junmai Ginjo 300ml Bottle
300 ml
Hot Sake-Large
Hot Sake
Hot Sake-Small
Kurosawa-Junmai Ginjo
Glass
Kurosawa-Junmai Ginjo Bottle
720 ml
Namahage Junmai Flask
Namahage Junmai Glass
Nigori 300 ml
Nigori 300ml Bottle
Otokoyama Flask
Otokoyama Glass
Purple Haze-Large
Hot Sake with a Splash of Chambord
Purple Haze-Small
Hot Sake with a Splash of Chambord
Umenishiki flask
Umenishiki glass
Yaegaki-Junmai 300ml Bottle
300 ml
Yaegaki-Nigori
Glass
Yaegaki-Nigori Bottle
720 ml
Spirits
Wine
Domaine Martinolles Chardonnay 2018
Glass
Domaine Martinolles Chardonnay 2018
Bottle
Giuliana Rosati Pinot Grigio Friuli DOC 2018
Glass
Giuliana Rosati Pinot Grigio Friuli DOC 2018
Bottle
Ministry of Vinterior Cabernet Sauvignon North Coast 2019
Glass
Ministry of Vinterior Cabernet Sauvignon North Coast 2019
Bottle
Chasing Lions Pinot Noir Napa 2019
Chasing Lions Pinot Noir Napa 2019
Chateau de Cedre Malbec 'Marcel' 2018
Chateau de Cedre Malbec 'Marcel' 2018
Plum Wine
Plum WIne
Beer
Soft Drinks
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Skillfully Crafted Japanese and Hawaiian Fare
5500 S. Simms St. Ste. C, Littleton, CO 80127