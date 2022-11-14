Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Steakhouses

Kathryn's Steak & Seafood

479 Reviews

$$

6800 Old Canton Rd,Ste 108

Ridgeland, MS 39157

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markRomantic
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Steaks, Seafood, and Prime Rib

Website

Location

6800 Old Canton Rd,Ste 108, Ridgeland, MS 39157

Directions

Gallery
Kathryn's Steakhouse and Seafood Restaurant image
Kathryn's Steakhouse and Seafood Restaurant image
Kathryn's Steakhouse and Seafood Restaurant image
Kathryn's Steakhouse and Seafood Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

Half Shell Oyster House Flowood
orange star4.3 • 697
115 Laurel Park Cove Flowood, MS 39232
View restaurantnext
Ely’s Restaurant & Bar - Ridgeland, MS
orange star4.8 • 999
115 W Jackson St Ridgeland, MS 39157
View restaurantnext
Walkers Drive In - WDI FONDREN
orange starNo Reviews
3016 NORTH STATE STREET Jackson, MS 39216
View restaurantnext
MM Shapley’s Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
868 E Centre St Ridgeland, MS 39157
View restaurantnext
CAET SEAFOOD - CAET SEA
orange starNo Reviews
1000 Highland Colony Parkway Ridgeland, MS 39157
View restaurantnext
Lou's Full Serv
orange starNo Reviews
904B E Fortification St Jackson, MS 39202
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Ridgeland

Local 463 - RIDGELAND
orange star4.9 • 2,483
1000 Highland Colony Pkwy Ridgeland, MS 39157
View restaurantnext
Ely’s Restaurant & Bar - Ridgeland, MS
orange star4.8 • 999
115 W Jackson St Ridgeland, MS 39157
View restaurantnext
Sal and Phils restaurant
orange star4.1 • 849
6600 Old Canton Road Ridgeland, MS 39157
View restaurantnext
McB's Bar and Grill
orange star4.7 • 709
815 Lake Harbour Dr Ridgeland, MS 39157
View restaurantnext
Majestic Kitchen
orange star4.1 • 508
1067 Highland Colony Ste B Ridgeland, MS 39157
View restaurantnext
The Dapper Doughnut Flowood
orange star4.4 • 76
141 Township Ave Ridgeland, MS 39157
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Ridgeland
Madison
review star
Avg 5 (15 restaurants)
Jackson
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Flowood
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Brandon
review star
Avg 3.5 (13 restaurants)
Clinton
review star
Avg 4.9 (5 restaurants)
Laurel
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Meridian
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Hattiesburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
Starkville
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston