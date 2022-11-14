Seafood
Steakhouses
Kathryn's Steak & Seafood
479 Reviews
$$
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Steaks, Seafood, and Prime Rib
6800 Old Canton Rd,Ste 108, Ridgeland, MS 39157
