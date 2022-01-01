- Home
Yabo's - Hilliard
No reviews yet
5242 Cemetery Rd.
Hilliard, OH 43026
Popular Items
Appetizers
Chips & Salsa
*Gluten free
Chip & Queso
*Gluten free
Chips & Guac
*Gluten free
Chips & Trio
*Gluten free
Small Meaty Queso
Queso plus your choice of meaty filling *Gluten free
Large Meaty Queso
Queso plus your choice of meaty filling *Gluten free
Sm Spinach Artichoke Queso
LG Spinach Artichoke Queso
Small Nacho
Your choice of meat, refried beans, black beans, monterey jack cheese, Yabo’s queso, pico de gallo, diced jalapenos & sour cream *Gluten free
Large Nacho
Your choice of meat, refried beans, black beans, monterey jack cheese, Yabo’s queso, pico de gallo, diced jalapenos & sour cream *Gluten free
Small Totcho
Golden fried tator tots topped with queso, sour cream, fresh jalapenos & bacon *Gluten free
Large Totcho
Golden fried tator tots topped with queso, sour cream, fresh jalapenos & bacon *Gluten free
Small Chili Cheese Totcho
Large Chili Cheese Totcho
Chicken Nuggets
Chimi Bites
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries
Roasted Jalapenos
With lime and queso fresco
Cup Chicken Chili
Bowl Chicken Chili
Cup Beef Chili
Bowl Beef Chili
Specialties
Rice & Bean Bowl
Baja rice and corn, black beans, shredded cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream with your choice of protein
Bodacious Burrito
Served dry or wet: Wet is topped with roja or green chili sauce. Includes baja rice and corn, black beans, shredded cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream with your choice of protein
The Big Sloppy
Giant flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat and smothered with Yabo’s queso cheese, grilled veggies, lettuce pico de gallo
Chili Cheese Burrito
The Dinky
Our idea of burrito that’s not too big and not too little. Filled with refried beans. rice, cheese, sour cream and your choice of protein
Quesadilla
Your choice of protein, melted cheese and sides of sour cream and salsa
Chimichanga
The Massive
Giant crispy corn tortilla inside cheesy flour tortilla filled with combination of ½ lb grilled chicken, shredded pork, shredded beef, grilled veggies, cilantro, feta, lettuce and pico de gallo.
The Stack
Our version of southwestern lasagna with layers of cheese, tortillas, our roja sauce -or- green chili sauce and your choice of protein on a bed of rice
Yabo's Enchilada
Your choice of protein with cheese and meat or just cheese rolled up in two corn tortillas and topped with our roja sauce or green chili sauce on bed of rice or refried beans *Gluten free
Large Queso Mac
Large Cajun Queso Mac
Our own queso sautéed with pasta noodles and cajun seasoning served plain or with your choice of protein
Family/Party Pack
Family Pack Contains: 12 Mini Tortillas 24oz Choice of Protein *$15 Extra for Fish, Shrimp, or Steak 8oz Shredded lettuce 6oz Shredded Cheese 2oz Pico de Gallo 2oz Sour Cream 2oz Salsa
Baja Taco
Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, cilantro and feta cheese on your choice of soft flour or grilled white corn tortilla *Gluten free
MINI Taco
Steak Fajita Taco
Marinated steak served with grilled onions, peppers, tomatoes, avocado slices, cilantro, feta cheese and lime wedges
Oak Barrel Steak & Cheese Taco
Korean Steak Taco
Teriyaki Chicken Chow Mein
Tandoori Chicken Taco
Nashville Hot Chicken Taco
Chicken Bacon Ranch Taco
Grilled chicken served with crispy bacon, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes and topped with buttermilk ranch
Cubano Taco
Roasted pork, sliced ham and cheese, grilled together and served with pickle and Mojo sauce
Philly Cheese Taco
Thinly sliced grilled ribeye with grilled onions, peppers and mushrooms and topped with Yabo’s queso and optional lettuce and diced tomatoes
Don Yabo (Italian Sub) Taco
Grilled Italian sub in tortilla with ham, pepperoni, cheese , banana peppers, lettuce and tomato with Italian dressing
Beef Birria Taco
Blackened Mahi-Mahi Taco
Carolina Pork Taco
Street Corn Shrimp Taco
Salad
Yabo's House Salad
Chopped mixed greens with red onions, diced tomatoes, sweet corn, cucumbers, shredded cheese, feta cheese, cilantro, olive relish and your choice of protein and dressing *Gluten free
Yabo's Taco Salad
Fresh cut Romaine lettuce in crispy tortilla bowl topped with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, shredded cheese and your choice of protein
Senor Cobb Salad
Mixed green topped with chopped bacon, blue cheese, tomatoes, red onions, cucumber, hard boiled egg, ham and avocado. Served with your choice of dressing *Gluten free
Salad Formally Known As Fancy
Red leaf lettuce, arugula and baby Spinach tossed with blue cheeses, sweet corn, dried cranberries ,red onion, tomatoes, cucumbers and our chipotle vinaigrette. Topped with your choice of protein *Gluten free
Dinky Salad
Mixed greens with red onions, tomatoes and cucumber with your choice of dressing *Gluten free
Sides
Kid's
Dessert
Sauces
Lip-Smackin' Chipotle Bottle
Augmented with smoky pepper.
Sissy Sauce Bottle
A mild training sauce.
Serrano Lime Bottle
A perky citrus zest.
Strawbery Habanero Bottle
A nice pair of sweet & hot.
Garlic Fire-Breather Bottle
Well rounded flavor. Ample heat.
Ghost Pepper Bottle
Almost too hot to handle.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Our own spin on Tex-Mex with a little more Merica mixed in. Great Margaritas and Craft Beer selection.
5242 Cemetery Rd., Hilliard, OH 43026