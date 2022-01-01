Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
American

Yabo's - Hilliard

5242 Cemetery Rd.

Hilliard, OH 43026

Popular Items

Quesadilla
Chip & Queso
Chicken Bacon Ranch Taco

Appetizers

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$4.00

*Gluten free

Chip & Queso

Chip & Queso

$7.00

*Gluten free

Chips & Guac

Chips & Guac

$7.00

*Gluten free

Chips & Trio

Chips & Trio

$12.00

*Gluten free

Small Meaty Queso

Small Meaty Queso

$7.50

Queso plus your choice of meaty filling *Gluten free

Large Meaty Queso

Large Meaty Queso

$10.00

Queso plus your choice of meaty filling *Gluten free

Small Nacho

Small Nacho

$7.00

Your choice of meat, refried beans, black beans, monterey jack cheese, Yabo’s queso, pico de gallo, diced jalapenos & sour cream *Gluten free

Large Nacho

Large Nacho

$9.50

Your choice of meat, refried beans, black beans, monterey jack cheese, Yabo’s queso, pico de gallo, diced jalapenos & sour cream *Gluten free

Small Totcho

Small Totcho

$6.00

Golden fried tator tots topped with queso, sour cream, fresh jalapenos & bacon *Gluten free

Large Totcho

Large Totcho

$8.50

Golden fried tator tots topped with queso, sour cream, fresh jalapenos & bacon *Gluten free

Chicken Nuggets

Chicken Nuggets

$12.95
Chimi Bites

Chimi Bites

$7.00
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$4.00
Roasted Jalapenos

Roasted Jalapenos

$4.50

With lime and queso fresco

Cup Chicken Chili

Cup Chicken Chili

$4.00
Bowl Chicken Chili

Bowl Chicken Chili

$6.00

Specialties

Rice & Bean Bowl

Rice & Bean Bowl

$11.00

Baja rice and corn, black beans, shredded cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream with your choice of protein

Bodacious Burrito

Bodacious Burrito

$11.50

Served dry or wet: Wet is topped with roja or green chili sauce. Includes baja rice and corn, black beans, shredded cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream with your choice of protein

The Big Sloppy

The Big Sloppy

$12.50

Giant flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat and smothered with Yabo’s queso cheese, grilled veggies, lettuce pico de gallo

The Dinky

The Dinky

$7.50

Our idea of burrito that’s not too big and not too little. Filled with refried beans. rice, cheese, sour cream and your choice of protein

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$9.50

Your choice of protein, melted cheese and sides of sour cream and salsa

The Massive

The Massive

$15.50

Giant crispy corn tortilla inside cheesy flour tortilla filled with combination of ½ lb grilled chicken, shredded pork, shredded beef, grilled veggies, cilantro, feta, lettuce and pico de gallo.

The Stack

The Stack

$14.50

Our version of southwestern lasagna with layers of cheese, tortillas, our roja sauce -or- green chili sauce and your choice of protein on a bed of rice

Yabo's Enchilada

Yabo's Enchilada

$11.50

Your choice of protein with cheese and meat or just cheese rolled up in two corn tortillas and topped with our roja sauce or green chili sauce on bed of rice or refried beans *Gluten free

Large Queso Mac

Large Queso Mac

$8.00
Large Cajun Queso Mac

Large Cajun Queso Mac

$8.00

Our own queso sautéed with pasta noodles and cajun seasoning served plain or with your choice of protein

Family/Party Pack

$25.00

Family Pack Contains: 12 Mini Tortillas 24oz Choice of Protein *$15 Extra for Fish, Shrimp, or Steak 8oz Shredded lettuce 6oz Shredded Cheese 2oz Pico de Gallo 2oz Sour Cream 2oz Salsa

Baja Taco

Baja Taco

$4.25

Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, cilantro and feta cheese on your choice of soft flour or grilled white corn tortilla *Gluten free

MINI Taco

MINI Taco

$2.00
Steak Fajita Taco

Steak Fajita Taco

$5.50

Marinated steak served with grilled onions, peppers, tomatoes, avocado slices, cilantro, feta cheese and lime wedges

Tandoori Chicken Taco

$4.50

Nashville Hot Chicken Taco

$4.50
Chicken Bacon Ranch Taco

Chicken Bacon Ranch Taco

$4.75

Grilled chicken served with crispy bacon, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes and topped with buttermilk ranch

Cubano Taco

Cubano Taco

$5.00

Roasted pork, sliced ham and cheese, grilled together and served with pickle and Mojo sauce

Philly Cheese Taco

Philly Cheese Taco

$5.50

Thinly sliced grilled ribeye with grilled onions, peppers and mushrooms and topped with Yabo’s queso and optional lettuce and diced tomatoes

Don Yabo (Italian Sub) Taco

Don Yabo (Italian Sub) Taco

$4.50

Grilled Italian sub in tortilla with ham, pepperoni, cheese , banana peppers, lettuce and tomato with Italian dressing

Salad

Yabo's House Salad

Yabo's House Salad

$11.25

Chopped mixed greens with red onions, diced tomatoes, sweet corn, cucumbers, shredded cheese, feta cheese, cilantro, olive relish and your choice of protein and dressing *Gluten free

Yabo's Taco Salad

Yabo's Taco Salad

$11.25

Fresh cut Romaine lettuce in crispy tortilla bowl topped with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, shredded cheese and your choice of protein

Senor Cobb Salad

Senor Cobb Salad

$13.00

Mixed green topped with chopped bacon, blue cheese, tomatoes, red onions, cucumber, hard boiled egg, ham and avocado. Served with your choice of dressing *Gluten free

Salad Formally Known As Fancy

Salad Formally Known As Fancy

$12.25

Red leaf lettuce, arugula and baby Spinach tossed with blue cheeses, sweet corn, dried cranberries ,red onion, tomatoes, cucumbers and our chipotle vinaigrette. Topped with your choice of protein *Gluten free

Dinky Salad

Dinky Salad

$4.75

Mixed greens with red onions, tomatoes and cucumber with your choice of dressing *Gluten free

Sides

Baja Rice w/ Corn

Baja Rice w/ Corn

$2.50
Black Beans

Black Beans

$2.50
Refried Beans

Refried Beans

$2.50

Kid's

Kids Taco Basket

Kids Taco Basket

$5.00
Kids Quesadilla

Kids Quesadilla

$5.00
Kids Chicken Nuggets

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$5.00
Kid's Queso Mac

Kid's Queso Mac

$5.00

Our own queso sautéed with pasta noodles, served plain with a drink

Dessert

Oreo Churro

$4.00Out of stock

Creme-Filled Churro

$4.00Out of stock

Strawberry Cheesecake Empanadas

$6.00

Sauces

Lip-Smackin' Chipotle Bottle

Lip-Smackin' Chipotle Bottle

$6.00

Augmented with smoky pepper.

Sissy Sauce Bottle

Sissy Sauce Bottle

$6.00

A mild training sauce.

Serrano Lime Bottle

Serrano Lime Bottle

$6.00

A perky citrus zest.

Strawbery Habanero Bottle

Strawbery Habanero Bottle

$6.00

A nice pair of sweet & hot.

Garlic Fire-Breather Bottle

Garlic Fire-Breather Bottle

$6.00

Well rounded flavor. Ample heat.

Ghost Pepper Bottle

Ghost Pepper Bottle

$6.00

Almost too hot to handle.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Our own spin on Tex-Mex with a little more Merica mixed in. Great Margaritas and Craft Beer selection.

5242 Cemetery Rd., Hilliard, OH 43026

