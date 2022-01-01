Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American
Breakfast & Brunch

Patty Jewett Bar and Grill

37 Reviews

$$

900 E Espanola St

Colorado Springs, CO 80903

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Wings

Wings

$11.95

1 pound of wings, choice of sauce and dressing

Birdie Birdie Shrimp

Birdie Birdie Shrimp

$11.95

1/2 pound Popcorn shrimp, Birdie sauce

Fajita Quesadilla

Fajita Quesadilla

$12.95

cheddar and jack cheese, onion, bell peppers, tomoto, salsa, sour cream, guac

Chips and Salsa

$5.95

Chips and Guac

$7.95

Basket Fries

$4.95

Sandwiches and Burgers

The Club Sandwich

The Club Sandwich

$12.95

ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar, mayo

Guido Grinder

Guido Grinder

$11.95

flattened, seared sausage, provolone, american, lettuce, mustard

Reuben

Reuben

$12.95

house roasted corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss, 1000, marble rye

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, pepperjack, grilled red onion

Turkey Avocado Melt

Turkey Avocado Melt

$10.95

Turkey, tomato, avocado, jack on texas toast

Prime Rib French Dip

$12.95

Shaved Prime Rib, Au Jus

Classic Burger

$11.95

fresh grilled 7oz patty, locally baked bun

Green Chili Slopper

Green Chili Slopper

$12.95

grilled burger, green chili, shredded cheese, sour cream, jalapeno, tomoto. Open faced

California Burger

California Burger

$12.95

grilled burger, ham, jack, avocado, ranch dressing

Mushroom Swiss Burger

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$12.95

sauteed mushrooms, swiss

Sliders

Sliders

$11.95

5 slider burgers, american, swiss, grilled onion, au jus

Soup and Salads

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$10.95

mixed greens, egg, bacon, avocado, bleu cheese, tomato

Caesar Salad

$10.95
Asian Salad

Asian Salad

$10.95

mixed greens, red pepper, red onion, cashews, carrot, water chestnuts, wonton crisps

Cup Green Chili

Cup Green Chili

$4.95

house made green chili, flour tortilla

Bowl Green Chili

Bowl Green Chili

$6.95

house made green chili

Side House Salad

Side House Salad

$2.95

fresh garden salad

Side Caesar Salad

$2.95

traditional caesar

Entrees

Fish And Chips

$13.95

2 piece battered cod, fries, slaw, tarter

Chicken Fried Steak

$12.95

mashed potatoes, fresh vegetable, cream gravy

Daily Special

$10.95

Desserts

Cheesecake

$5.95

Traditional New York style cheesecake. Plain or with a choice of sauce.

Carrot Cake

$5.95

Traditional Carrot Cake (no raisins)

FOUNTAIN DRINKS/NA DRINKS

COKE

$2.50

DIET COKE

$2.50

DR PEPPER

$2.50

SPRITE

$2.50

ROOTBEER

$2.50

LEMONADE

$2.50

OJ

$2.50

CRANBERRY

$2.50

TEA

$2.50

ARNOLD PALMER

$2.50

COFFEE

$2.50

CAN COKE

$1.75

CAN SPRITE

$1.75

CAN MT DEW

$1.75

CAN DIET COKE

$1.75

WINE

Cab GLS

$5.50

Merlot GLS

$5.50

Pinot Noir GLS

$5.50

La Crema PN GLS

$12.00

Bread and Butter Cab GLS

$10.00

GLS Chard

$5.50

GLS Pinot Grigio

$5.50

GLS White Zin

$5.50

GLS Glazebrook

$10.00

GLS Spinelli

$7.00

GLS KJ

$8.00

GLS Cavit

$7.00

BTL Chard

$16.00

BTL Pinot Grigio

$16.00

BTL White Zin

$16.00

BTL Glazebrook

$36.00

BTL Spinelli Pinot Grigio

$22.00

BTL Kendall Jackson Chard

$23.00

BTL Cavit

$22.00

Cab Bottle

$16.00

Merlot Bottle

$16.00

Pinot Noir Bottle

$16.00

La Crema PN Bottle

$45.00

Bread and Butter Cab Bottle

$36.00

3 Bottle

$43.00

BEER

Pint Budweiser

$4.00

Pint Bud Light

$5.50

Pint Coors

$5.50

Pint Coors Light

$5.50

Pint Fat Tire

$6.50

Pint Hazy

$6.50

Pint Tommy Knocker

$6.50

Pint Laughing Lab

$6.50

Pint Beehive

$6.50

Can Miller Lt

$5.50

Can Mikes Hard

$6.00

Can Coors

$5.50

Can Coors Lt

$5.50

Can Bud

$5.50

Can Bud Lt

$5.50

Can Ultra

$5.50

Can Ranger

$6.00

Can Modelo

$6.00

Can Blue Moon

$6.00

Can Stella

$6.00

Can Heineken

$6.00

Can Bud Zero

$5.00

KIDS MENU

Kids Sliders (2)

$6.00

Kids Shrimp Basket

$6.00

Kids Hot Dog

$4.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.00

kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Kids Quesadilla

$6.00

Kids Sundae

$3.00

Kid Milk

$1.50

Kid Choc Milk

$2.00

Kids Juice

Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy great food in a beautiful setting. Breathtaking views of Pikes Peak and the front range. You don't have to be a golfer to enjoy the food, service and views Patty Jewett Bar and Grill offers. Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner seven days a week.

Website

Location

900 E Espanola St, Colorado Springs, CO 80903

Directions

Gallery
Patty Jewett Bar & Grill image
Patty Jewett Bar & Grill image
Patty Jewett Bar & Grill image
Patty Jewett Bar & Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Vultures Venue - 2100 E. Platte Ave
orange starNo Reviews
2100 E. Platte Ave Colorado Springs, CO 80909
View restaurantnext
The Dirty Byrd
orange starNo Reviews
24 E Kiowa St. Colorado Springs, CO 80903
View restaurantnext
Haole Hawaiian Grindz
orange starNo Reviews
514 S Tejon Colorado Springs, CO 80903
View restaurantnext
Jax Fish House - Colorado Springs
orange starNo Reviews
11 S. Tejon St Colorado Springs, CO 80903
View restaurantnext
Anju
orange starNo Reviews
514 S Tejon Colorado Springs, CO 80903
View restaurantnext
The Paleta Bar
orange starNo Reviews
514 S Tejon St Colorado Springs, CO 80903
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Colorado Springs

Fat Shack - Woodmen Plaza
orange star4.6 • 7,570
3578 Harstel Drive Colorado Springs, CO 80920
View restaurantnext
Hops N Drops - Stetson Hills
orange star4.6 • 2,834
5820 Stetson Hills Blvd Colorado Springs, CO 80922
View restaurantnext
Phantom Canyon Brewing Co.
orange star4.2 • 2,762
2 E Pikes Peak Ave Colorado Springs, CO 80903
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Colorado Springs CO
orange star4.6 • 1,632
30 E Pikes Peak Ave Colorado Springs, CO 80903
View restaurantnext
Red Gravy - Downtown Colorado Springs
orange star4.3 • 1,598
23 S Tejon St Colorado Springs, CO 80903
View restaurantnext
HuHot Mongolian Grill - Colorado Springs - Academy
orange star4.4 • 1,545
7790 N Academy Blvd Colorado Springs, CO 80920
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Colorado Springs
Castle Rock
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
Pueblo
review star
Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)
Pueblo
review star
Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)
Parker
review star
Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)
Littleton
review star
Avg 4.2 (55 restaurants)
Lone Tree
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Englewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (45 restaurants)
Aurora
review star
Avg 4.3 (69 restaurants)
Morrison
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston