American

POMPANO'S SEAFOOD HOUSE POMPANO'S SEAFOOD HOUSE

488 Reviews

$$

4124 s staples st

corpus christi, TX 78411

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

LOUISIANA GUMBO
(D) FISH & SHRIMP
SNAPPER RANCHERO

SODA & TEA

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Half & Half

$2.75

Lemonade

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Sweet Tea & Lemonade

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.75

Unsweet Tea & Lemonade

$3.00

Water

Rootbeer

$3.00

Diet Dr. P

$3.00

BEERS

DRAFT BEER

$4.00

BOTTLED BEER

$4.00

WINES

SEAN MINOR SAUVIGNON BLANC

$9.00+

101 NORTH PINOT GRIGIO

$6.00+

CYCLES GLADIATOR CHARDONNAY

$7.00+

101 NORTH MOSCATO

$6.00+

CYCLES GLADIATOR MERLOT

$7.00+

OLENA PINOT NOIR

$9.00+

CUNE RIOJA

$9.00+

RIESLING BOTTLE ONLY

$45.00

CHIANTI BOTTLE ONLY

$45.00

TWISTED TEA

$4.00

APPETIZERS

BLACK MUSSELS

BLACK MUSSELS

$10.00
BOUDIN BALLS

BOUDIN BALLS

$9.00
CAJUN WINGS

CAJUN WINGS

$12.00
COCONUT SHRIMP

COCONUT SHRIMP

$12.00
FRIED CALAMARI

FRIED CALAMARI

$11.00

Fried Calamari and Broccoli

FRIED CHEESE STICKS

FRIED CHEESE STICKS

$8.00

FRIED GATOR TAIL BITES

$9.00
FRIED MUSHROOMS

FRIED MUSHROOMS

$9.00
JUMBO HEAD ON SHRIMP

JUMBO HEAD ON SHRIMP

$11.00
LOADED POTATO SKINS

LOADED POTATO SKINS

$9.00
SEARED AHI TUNA

SEARED AHI TUNA

$14.00
STUFFED CRAB MUSHROOMS

STUFFED CRAB MUSHROOMS

$10.00
STUFFED SEAFOOD JALAPENOS

STUFFED SEAFOOD JALAPENOS

$10.00

OH SHUCKS

RAW OYSTERS 1/2 dz

RAW OYSTERS 1/2 dz

$12.00
RAW OYSTERS 1 dz

RAW OYSTERS 1 dz

$20.00
U PEEL'EM SHRIMP 1/2 lb

U PEEL'EM SHRIMP 1/2 lb

$12.00
U PEEL'EM SHRIMP 1 lb

U PEEL'EM SHRIMP 1 lb

$20.00
ON THE ROCKS COMBO

ON THE ROCKS COMBO

$22.00
CHARRED-GRILLED OYSTERS

CHARRED-GRILLED OYSTERS

$14.00
OYSTER ROCKEFELLER

OYSTER ROCKEFELLER

$15.00
JALAPENO CHEDDAR OYSTERS

JALAPENO CHEDDAR OYSTERS

$15.00

BBQ BACON FIRED ROASTED OYSTERS

$15.00

OYSTER SAMPLER

$28.00

BY THE OYSTER (EACH)

$2.25

SALADS

BROILED SHRIMP SALAD

$15.00

FRIED CRAWFISH SALAD

$13.00

CLASSIC CEASAR SALAD

$10.00

SURF & TURF CEASAR SALAD

$19.00

SEAFOOD COB SALAD

$15.00

SOUPS

LOUISIANA GUMBO

LOUISIANA GUMBO

$7.00+
SEAFOOD STEW

SEAFOOD STEW

$14.00

LUNCH SPECIALS

(L) CATFISH FILET

$12.00

(L) CHICKEN TENDERS & POPCORN SHRIMP

$10.00

(L) GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST

$12.00

(L) CHICKEN TENDERS

$10.00
(L) BAJA STYLE FISH TACOS

(L) BAJA STYLE FISH TACOS

$11.00

(L) FISH PLATTER

$10.00

(L) FISH & SHRIMP

$12.00

(L) LOUISIANA GUMBO & HOUSE SALAD

$9.00+

(L) FRIED SHRIMP

$12.00

(L) SHRIMP SALAD

$11.00

(L) LOUISIANA GUMBO & PO BOY

$10.00

BAKED POTATO LOADED

$2.99

SALAD

$2.25

FRIED PLATTERS

(D) FRIED FISH PLATTER

$18.00

(D) SHRIMP PLATTER

$19.00

(D) FRIED OYSTER PLATTER

$20.00

(D) FRIED STUFFED CRABS (2)

$15.00

(D) FRIED CRAW FISH PLATTER

$17.00

(D) CATFISH

$19.00

(D) SOFT SHELL CRAB (2)

$22.00

FISH ON BOARD

BROILED BABY FLOUNDER FILET

$17.00

BROILED RED SNAPPER

$21.00

BROILED TILAPIA FILET

$19.00

BLACKENED AHI-TUNA

$19.00
BROILED SCALLOPS

BROILED SCALLOPS

$21.00

SALMON

$21.00

BROILED STUFFED SHRIMP

$20.00

BROILED JUMBO SHRIMP

$21.00

FRIED COMBOS

(D) FISH & SHRIMP

$19.00

(D) SHRIMP & OYSTER

$19.00

(D) FISH & OYSTER

$21.00

(D) CRAWFISH & CATFISH

$19.00

(D) REEF PLATTER

$21.00

(D) GREAT REEF PLATTER

$25.00

SPECIAL WHITE FISH & SHRIMP

$17.00

CHEF'S SELECTIONS

GRILLED TILAPIA & SHRIMP (CHEF SELECTION)

GRILLED TILAPIA & SHRIMP (CHEF SELECTION)

$23.00

Served with lemon butter, broccolini & toasted almonds

SNAPPER RANCHERO

$23.00

Grilled snapper and shrimp with ranchero sauce over rice pilaf

POMPANO'S SEAFOOD PASTA

POMPANO'S SEAFOOD PASTA

$22.00

Seared shrimp, scallops, crab meat, tomatoes, spinach with fettuccine tossed in creamy wine sauce

SALMON ALEXANDER

SALMON ALEXANDER

$27.00

Blackened salmon, shrimp, scallops, crawfish white wine cream sauce and sauteed spinach

12oz RIBEYE STEAK

12oz RIBEYE STEAK

$25.00

Served with salad, seasonal veggies and baked potato.

PASTA MARDI GRASS

$23.00

Fettuccine, crawfish mushrooms, andouille sausage, grilled shrimp in marinara cream sauce

CHICKEN & SHRIMP ETOUFFEE

$19.00

With andouille sausage over rice

STUFFED LEMON PEPER SOLE WITH SHRIMP & SCALLOPS

$27.00

With rice and fresh veggies

MISSISSIPPI CATFISH

$29.00

Blackened catfish, with scallops, oysters, shrimp, crabmeat, lemon butter cream sauce over dirty rice

CHICKEN ROCKFELLER

$20.00

Grilled chicken with creamy spinach and bacon with rice

GRILLED TWIN LOBSTER TAILS

$46.00

Served with baked potato and broccolini

SEAFOOD KABOB

SEAFOOD KABOB

$23.00

Skewered Gulf Shrimp with scallops over rice with veggies

USDA CHOICE NEW YORK STRIP 8OZ

$17.00

Served with salad, seasonal veggies & baked potato

(CS) WHOLE FLOUNDER

$35.00

Two sides and a cup of gumbo

SANDWICHES

HAMBURGER

$10.00

FRIED FISH BURGER

$10.00

FRIED SHRIMP PO-BOY

$11.00

FRIED OYSTER PO-BOY

$15.00

FRIED CRAWFISH PO-BOY

$13.00

SEAFOOD BOIL

JUMBO SHRIMP HEAD ON

$14.00+

JUMBO SHRIMP HEADS OFF

$14.00+

BLACK MUSSELS

$12.00+

CLAMS

$12.00+

GREEN MUSSELS

$14.00+

LIVE FRESH CRAWFISH

$12.00+Out of stock

2 ANY WITH SAUSAGE

$25.00+

3 ANY WITH SAUSAGE

$30.00+

BLUE CRABS (2)

$21.00Out of stock

1/2 LB SNOW CRAB

$20.00

1 LB SNOW CRAB

$36.00

2 PC CORN

$1.99

2PC POTATO

$1.99

2PC SAUSAGE

$3.99

1 EGG

$1.75

GUPPIES MENU

K-SHRIMP & FRIES

$7.00

K-CHICKEN TENDERS & FRIES

$7.00

K-BABY CORN DOGS & FRIES

$6.00

K-CHEESE BURGER & FRIES

$7.00

K-FISH FINGERS

$7.00

CATCH OF THE DAY

POMPANO

POMPANO

$23.00

BLACK DRUM WITH HOUSE SAUCE

$23.00

MAHI MAHI

$20.00

STUFFED SHRIMP

$20.00

POMPANO'S SHRIMP ALFREDO

$19.00

RED FISH

$22.95

SIDES

(4) HUSHPUPPIES

$3.00

BAKED POTATO

$4.00

COLE SLAW

$3.00

Crab Cake

$10.00

DIRTY RICE

$3.00

FRIES

$3.00

Lobster Tail

$28.00

POTATO SALAD

$3.00

RICE PILAF

$3.00

SIDE OF SHRIMP (1)

$2.25

SIDE OF (4) SHRIMP

$7.00

SIDE OF CHICKEN

$3.50

SIDE OF OYSTER (1)

$2.25

SIDE OF OYSTERS (4)

$10.00

SIDE OF SALMON

$12.00

SIDE SALAD

$3.00

VEGGIES

$3.00

SNAPPER

$10.00

1/2 LB GREEN MUSSELS

$13.00

1/2 LB BLACK MUSSELS

$12.00

1/2 LB CLAMS

$12.00

COLOSSAL SHRIMP (1)

$2.25

STUFFED CRAB

$6.00

SOFT CRAB

$11.00

MELTED BUTTER

$2.00

SIDE OF FLOUNDER

$3.50

SIDE CATFISH

$4.00

BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$3.00

BROCCOLINI

$3.00

1 STUFFED SHRIMP

$4.25

EXTRA CRAWFISH TAILS

$9.00

(1) Ice Cream Scoop

$2.00

DESSERTS

SWEET POTATO PECAN PIE

$7.00
TURTLE FUDGE BROWNIE

TURTLE FUDGE BROWNIE

$7.00

VANILLA CHEESE CAKE

$7.00
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
Sunday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Come in and enjoy! Pompanos Seafood House will serve you the best seafood in Corpus Christi! Fish, Shrimp, Crabs, Oysters, Seafood Boils! Pair it with wine of your choice or a cold beer and don't forget to try our delicious desserts.

4124 s staples st, corpus christi, TX 78411

