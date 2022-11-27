Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch

Puffin's restaurant

427 Reviews

$

95 N Main St

Millbury, MA 01527

Popular Items

Eggs Irish
#4 The King Fisher
Egg & Cheese Sandwich

Daily Breakfast Specials

AVOCADO TOAST on Focaccia

$14.00
Banana Foster's French Toast

Banana Foster's French Toast

$11.00

Indulge in a Homemade Belgian Style Waffle Covered in our Decadent Banana Walnut Foster's Sauce Topped with Whipped Cream

Chili Eggs Benedict

$15.00

Two Poached Eggs with Our Award Winning Chili on top of Fresh Baked Corn Bread and topped with Hollandaise. A Customer favorite!

Cin & Sug Bavarian Pretzel with Whipped Maple Butter

$7.00
Cow & Chicken

Cow & Chicken

$15.00

12oz N.Y. Strip Steak Cooked to your liking with three eggs your way. Served with your choice of Homefries, Hashbrowns, Fresh Fruit, "OR" Grilled Veggies. Comes with Italian Toast

Herbed Cream Cheese

$0.99

Mexican Chorizo Brk Burrito w/ HF

$14.00

Nutella & Bacon Stuffed French Toast

$11.00

Quinoa Pourage Bowl

$8.00

Salmon Eggs Benedict

$17.00

Steak Bomb Breakfast Quesadilla

$13.00

Daily Lunch Specials

Balsamic Glazed Salmon Caesar Salad

$17.00

Bowl of Chili

$10.00

Buffalo Mac & Ch

$15.00

Homestyle traditional Mac N Cheese with Crispy "OR" Grilled Chicken, Buffalo Sauce and Gorgonzola Cheese baked right in.

Carolina burger

$14.00

Cup of Chili

$5.00

Pan Searved Salmon

$17.00

Steak Bomb Sub

$12.00

Taco Salad

$15.00

Traditional Mac & Ch

$12.00

Penne Pasta tossed in Our Signature Creamy Cheese Sauce with Crumb Topping,

Tuna Melt on grilled sour dough & Chowder

$11.00

Turkey Dinner with "All the Fixins"

$18.00

Great Expectations

All great expectations come with Artisan Italian Toast & choice of: Homefries, Hashbrowns, Veggies or Fruit

#1 The Chickadee

$9.00

One Egg your way with a choice of Ham, Bacon "OR" Sausage. Choice of: Homefries, Hashbrowns, Fresh Fruit "OR" Grilled Veggies. Comes with Italian Toast

#2 The Golden Eagle

$9.50

Two Eggs your way with choice of: Ham, Bacon "or" Sausage. Also choice of Homefries, Hashbrowns, Fresh Fruit "or" Grilled Veggies. Comes with Italian Toast.

#3 The Barn Owl

$10.00

Three Eggs your way with choice of Ham, Bacon, "or" Sausage. Also choice of Homefries, Hashbrowns, Fresh Fruit "or" Grilled Veggies. Comes with Italian Toast.

#4 The King Fisher

$15.00

Two Eggs your way with choice of Ham, Bacon "or" Sausage. Also choice of Homefries, Hashbrowns, Fresh Fruit, "OR" Grilled Veggies. Comes with Italian Toast.

#5 The Red Tailed Hawk

$15.00

Three Eggs Your Way on top of our Homemade Corned Beef Hash. Comes with choice of Homefries, Hashbrowns, Fresh Fruit "OR" Grilled Veggies. Comes with Italian Toast

Olive Tapenade Avocado Toast

$15.00

Two Eggs Your Way with Fresh Avocado, Red Onion, Tomato & Cheddar Cheese on top of Multigrain Toast. Served with your choice of Homefries, Hashbrowns, Fresh Fruit, "OR" Grilled veggies.

Steak Migas Brk Tacos

$15.00

Breakfast Pork Carnita Tacos

$14.50

Omelettes

Cheese Omelette

$9.50

Three Egg Omelette with your choice of American, Swiss, Sharp Cheddar, Provolone, Gorgonzola "OR" Feta. Comes with your choice of Homefries, Hashbrowns, Fresh Fruit "OR" Grilled Veggies. Comes with Italian Toast.

Florida Omelette

$12.50

Three Egg Omelette with Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Broccoli, Spinach & Our Own Signature Herb Blend with American Cheese. Choice of Homefries, Hashbrowns, Fresh Fruit "OR" Grilled Veggies. Comes with Italian Toast.

German Omelette

$14.00

Greek Omelette

$13.00

Three Egg Omelette with Spinach, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Kalamata Olives, Onion & Feta Cheese. Choice of Homefries, Hashbrowns, Fresh Fruit "OR" Grilled Veggies. Comes with Italian Toast.

Heidi's Omelette

$14.00

Three Egg Omelette with Ham, Broccoli, Onions & Cheddar Cheese. Choice of Homefries, Hashbrowns, Fresh Fruit "OR" Grilled Veggies. Comes with Italian Toast.

Luck O Irish Omelette

$15.00

Three Egg Omelette with Our Homemade Corned Beef Hash & Swiss Cheese. Choice of Homefries, Hashbrowns, Fresh Fruit "OR" Grilled Veggies. Comes with Italian Toast.

Meatlovers Omelette

$15.00

Three Egg Omelette with Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Potatoes & American Cheese. Choice of Homefries, Hashbrowns, Fresh Fruit "OR" Grilled Veggies. Comes with Italian Toast.

Philly Cheesesteak Omelette

$14.00

Three Egg Omelette with Thin Sliced Steak, Green Peppers, Onions & American Cheese. Choice of Homefries, Hashbrowns, Fresh Fruit "OR" Grilled Veggies. Comes with Italian Toast.

Popeye Omelette

$14.00

A Customer Favorite. Three Egg Omelette with Spinach, Tomatoes, Onions & Bacon with Sharp Cheddar Cheese. Choice of Homefries, Hashbrowns, Fresh Fruit "OR" Grilled Veggies. Comes with Italian Toast.

Shroomin' Omelette

$14.00

Western Omelette

$13.00

A True Classic!! Three Egg Omelette with Ham, Peppers, Onions & American Cheese. Choice of Homefries, Hashbrowns, Fresh Fruit "OR" Grilled Veggies. Comes with Italian Toast.

Benedict Specialties

Cali Benny

$15.00

Two Poached Eggs & Fresh Avocado with Bacon, Red Onion, Tomato on an English Muffin topped with Hollandaise.

Eggs Benedict

$13.00

Two Poached Eggs & Ham on an English Muffin and topped with Hollandaise.

Eggs Irish

$15.50

Two Poached Eggs with Our Homemade Corned Beef Hash on an English Muffin & Topped with Hollandaise.

Eggs Florentine

$12.00

Two Poached Eggs with Baby Spinach & Tomatoes on an English Muffin and topped with Hollandaise.

Breakfast Bowls

Shamrock Breakfast Scrambler Bowl

$15.00

Trumpeter Swan Scrambler Bowl

$14.00

St. Louis BBQ Scrambler Bowl

$14.00

Breakfast Sandwiches

B.L.T.E.

$10.00

The Perfect Combination of Smoky Bacon, Crisp Lettuce, Juicy Tomatoes & an over medium egg with Lemon Aioli on Toasted Sourdough. Add Choice of Homefries, Hashbrowns, Fresh Fruit "OR" Grilled Veggies for $0.99

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$6.00

Two Fried Eggs on your choice of a Bagel, English Muffin "OR" Bulkie Roll with American Cheese. Add Ham, Bacon "AND/OR" Sausage for additional charge. Add choice of Homefries, Hashbrowns, Fresh Fruit "OR" Grilled Veggies for $0.99

Healthy Breakfast Wrap

$8.00

Scrambled Egg Whites, Mushrooms, Spinach, Tomatoes & Swiss Cheese folded into a Whole Wheat Wrap. Add Choice of Homefries, Hashbrowns, Fresh Fruit "OR" Grilled Veggies for $0.99

Puffin Muffin

$7.00

Two Egg Omelette with American Cheese between an English Muffin. Add Ham, Bacon, "AND/OR" Sausage for additional charge. Add Homefries, Hashbrowns, Fresh Fruit "OR" Grilled Veggies for $0.99

Ranchero Brk Burrito

$12.00

Western Sandwich

$10.00

Traditional Two Egg Omelette with Ham, Peppers, Onions & American Cheese on a Grilled Brioche Roll. Add Choice of Homefries, Hashbrowns, Fresh Fruit "OR" Grilled Veggies for $0.99

Pancakes, Waffles, & French Toast

Belgian Waffle

$7.00

Crispy on the outside and Amazingly soft on the inside. Dusted with Powdered Sugar.

Blueberry Pancakes

$9.50

Loaded with real Maine Blueberries cooked right in!

Chicken & Waffles with Cin Honey Butter Sauce

$15.00

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$9.50
Fruit Topped French Toast

Fruit Topped French Toast

$10.50

French Toast topped with Blueberries, Strawberries, Bananas & Topped with Whipped Cream.

Puffin's Pancakes

$8.00

Our Longtime Secret Pancake Recipe - Golden Brown, Light & Fluffy. Always a true customer favorite.

Texas French Toast

$7.00

Three Slices of Thick Sliced Texas Style Toast, Dipped & Grilled to Perfection.

Cinnamon Roll Pancakes

$12.00

A la Carte

100% Maple Syrup

$3.00

Avocado

$3.00

Bacon

$4.50

Bagel

$2.50

Bulkie Roll

$2.50

Corned Beef Hash - Canned

$5.00

Corned Beef Hash - Homemade

$7.50

Cream Cheese

$0.99

Egg

$2.00

English Muffin

$2.50

French Fries

$4.00

French Toast

$5.00

Fresh Fruit

$5.00

Ham

$4.50

Hashbrowns

$4.00

Herbed Cream Cheese

$0.99

Homefries

$4.00

Homefries- Sweet Potato

$5.00

Honey

$0.99

Muffin

$4.50

Oatmeal

$5.00

Pancake

$5.00

Partition , fruit, yogurt and Granola

$7.00

Pasta Salad

$4.00

Peanut Butter

$0.99

Sausage

$4.50

Toast

$2.00

Turkey Sausage

$4.50

Veggies

$5.00

Flavor Shot

$0.75

Side Hollindase

$2.00

Kids Breakfast

Arielle's Belgian Waffle

$9.00

Belgian Style Waffle with your choice of Strawberries, Blueberries, "OR" Bananas. Add Hashbrown Patties for additional $0.50

Cameron's Breakfast Sandwich

$10.00

One Fried Egg with American Cheese on Multigrain Toast with choice of Ham, Bacon, "OR" Sausage. Add Hashbrown Patties for additional $0.50.

Jason's Cheese Omelette

$10.00

Two Egg Omelette with American Cheese and choice of Ham, Bacon "OR" Sausage. Add Hashbrown Patties for additional $0.50. Comes with Italian Toast.

Light Fury Pancakes

$9.00

Three Light & Fluffy Silver Dollar Pancakes with choice of Ham, Bacon "OR" Sausage. Add Hashbrown Patties for an additional $0.50

Lion King Mini Feast

$12.00

One Egg your way with choice of Ham, Bacon "OR" Sausage. Comes with Italian Toast and One (1) Pancake. Add Hashbrown Patties for an additional $0.50

Night Fury French Toast

$9.00

Two (2) Slices of Thick Texas Style Toast Dipped and Grilled to Perfection. Comes with your choice of Ham, Bacon, "OR" Sausage. Add Hashbrown Patties for an additional $0.50

Starters & Salads

Bone-In Chicken Wings

$10.00
Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.00

Crisp Romaine Lettuce, Grilled Chicken, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons & Caesar Dressing.

Clam Chowder

$4.00+

Ell Morocco Salad

$11.00

Crisp Lettuce topped with Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Tomatoes, Red Onion & Cucumbers. Served with Extra Virgin Olive Oil Lemon Vinaigrette. Add Grilled Chicken for an additional $3. Add Steak for an additional $7

Fried Pickles

$7.00

Lightly Battered & Deep Fried Dill Pickle Chips. Served with Chipotle Ranch dipping sauce.

Quinoa Salad

$11.00

Salted Bavarian Pretzel with Cheese Sauce

$4.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Wedge Salad

$10.00

Sandwiches & Burgers

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$11.00

BLT

$10.00

Crispy Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato on Toasted Sourdough with Mayo. Choice of French Fries, Fresh Fruit, Sweet Potato Fries ($1.50) "OR" Potato Chips.

Breakfast Burger

$14.00

Juicy 8oz Angus Beef Burger topped with Cheddar Cheese, Bacon & an over medium egg. Choice of French Fries, Fresh Fruit, Sweet Potato Fries ($1.50) "OR" Potato Chips.

Cali Chicken Panini

$12.00

Carne Asada St. Taco

$14.00

Chesterfield Panini

$13.00

Chicken BLT Club

$14.00

Choice of Grilled "OR" Crispy Chicken with Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon on Grilled Sourdough with Sriracha Aioli. Choice of French Fries, Fresh Fruit, Sweet Potato Fries ($1.50) "OR" Potato Chips.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.00

Choice of Grilled "OR" Crispy Chicken with Crisp Romaine Lettuce, Croutons & Caesar Dressing. Choice of White "OR" Wheat Wrap. Choice of French Fries, Fresh Fruit, Sweet Potato Fries ($1.50) "OR" Potato Chips.

Cowboy Bacon Burger

$14.00

8oz Angus Beef Burger with Cheddar Cheese, BBQ Sauce, Crispy Onion Strings, Lettuce, Tomato, & Onion. Choice of French Fries, Fresh Fruit, Sweet Potato Fries ($1.50) "OR" Potato Chips.

Grilled Cheese - on SD

$8.00

Mediterranean Garden Burger

$12.00

Pork Carnita Lunch Taco

$14.00

Puffin Burger

$12.00

8oz Angus Beef Burger cooked to your liking with choice of American, Cheddar, Swiss, Provolone, "OR" Gorgonzola Cheese with Lettuce, Tomato "AND/OR" Onion on a Brioche Roll. Add Bacon ($1.50) Choice of French Fries, Fresh Fruit, Sweet Potato Fries ($1.50) "OR" Potato Chips

Rueben

$15.00

A True Customer Favorite. Lean Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese & Thousand Island Dressing on Grilled Marble Rye. Choice of French Fries, Fresh Fruit, Sweet Potato Fries ($1.50) "OR" Potato Chips

Turkey Burger

$12.00

Kids Lunch

Ben's Grilled Chicken Dinner

$10.00

Evan's Chicken Fingers

$9.00

Luna's Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Connor's Bacon & Cheese Quesadilla

$9.00

Mimosa's

Bellini Mimosa

$11.00

BUCKET OF BUBBLES

$34.00

Creamsicle Mimosa

$10.00

Dole Whip Mimosa

$10.00

Fuzzy Navel Mimosa

$10.00

Give Me Wings Mimosa

$12.00

Green Apple Mimosa

$10.00

Gusher Mimosa

$10.00

Lemonade Mimosa

$11.00

Melon Mimosa

$10.00

Morning Mimosa

$9.00

Moscow Mulemosa

$11.00

Paloma Mimosa

$10.00

Raspberry Twist Mimosa

$11.00

Strawberry Grapefruit Mimosa

$10.00

Sunrise Mimosa

$9.00

Tequila Sunrise Mimosa

$10.00

Boozy Brunch Cocktails

Becky

$10.00

Berry Bubble-tini

$11.00

Blackberry Whiskey Lemonade

$11.00

Blueberry Lime Smash

$9.00

Boozey Arnold Palmer

$9.00

Corona Sunrise

$10.00

Irish Breakfast Shot

$10.00

June Bug

$11.00

Lime & Coconut

$10.00

Orange Crush

$10.00

PB Martini

$12.00

PB White Russian

$11.00

PBK Coffee

$10.00

Puffins Punch

$11.00

Raspberry Lime Rickey

$11.00

reeese pb cup white russian

$11.00

Tequilla Sunrise

$9.00

Watermelon Mojito

$10.00

Whiskey Sour Apple

$10.00

Bloody's

Bloody Caesar

$9.00

Bloody Maria

$10.00

Bloody Mary Titos

$10.00

Michelangelo Bloody

$9.00

Red Snapper Bloody

$9.00

Ultimate Bloody Mary

$12.00

Margarita's

Classic Margarita

$10.00

Irish Margarita

$11.00

Italian Margarita

$11.00

Jalapeño Pineapple Margarita

$10.00

Mango Margarita

$11.00

Margarita Sedona

$10.00

Raspberry Margarita

$10.00

International Coffee Drinks

Cafe Caribbean

$10.00

Caramel Irish Coffee

$9.00

Chocolate Raspberry

$10.00

Irish Coconut

$10.00

Irish Coffee

$10.00

Irish Monkey

$11.00

Irish Winter

$11.00

Jamaican Coffee

$10.00

Kentucky Coffee

$9.00

Long Island Coffee

$12.00

Mocha Madness

$9.00

Reeses' Coffee

$11.00

NA Beverages

Bottled Water

$1.75

Cappuccino

$3.75

Chocolate Milk

$2.50+

Cold Brew Iced

$3.25

Decaf Coffee

$2.75

Decaf Tea

$2.75

Espresso

$3.00

Filtered H2O

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Coffee

$2.75

Iced Coffee

$2.75

Italian Caffe

$3.50

Juice

$2.75+

Latte

$3.75

Lemonade

$2.25

Milk

$2.25+

Puffin Spiced Latte

$3.95

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Soda

$2.50

Sweet Iced Tea

$2.75

Tea

$2.75

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.75

Strawberry Milk

$2.50+

Smoothies & Mocktails

Blueberry Oat Iced Coffee

$5.50

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$7.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$5.50

Virgin Fz. Pina Colada

$5.50

Virgin Sunset

$5.50
