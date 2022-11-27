Puffin's restaurant
427 Reviews
$
95 N Main St
Millbury, MA 01527
Popular Items
Daily Breakfast Specials
AVOCADO TOAST on Focaccia
Banana Foster's French Toast
Indulge in a Homemade Belgian Style Waffle Covered in our Decadent Banana Walnut Foster's Sauce Topped with Whipped Cream
Chili Eggs Benedict
Two Poached Eggs with Our Award Winning Chili on top of Fresh Baked Corn Bread and topped with Hollandaise. A Customer favorite!
Cin & Sug Bavarian Pretzel with Whipped Maple Butter
Cow & Chicken
12oz N.Y. Strip Steak Cooked to your liking with three eggs your way. Served with your choice of Homefries, Hashbrowns, Fresh Fruit, "OR" Grilled Veggies. Comes with Italian Toast
Herbed Cream Cheese
Mexican Chorizo Brk Burrito w/ HF
Nutella & Bacon Stuffed French Toast
Quinoa Pourage Bowl
Salmon Eggs Benedict
Steak Bomb Breakfast Quesadilla
Daily Lunch Specials
Balsamic Glazed Salmon Caesar Salad
Bowl of Chili
Buffalo Mac & Ch
Homestyle traditional Mac N Cheese with Crispy "OR" Grilled Chicken, Buffalo Sauce and Gorgonzola Cheese baked right in.
Carolina burger
Cup of Chili
Pan Searved Salmon
Steak Bomb Sub
Taco Salad
Traditional Mac & Ch
Penne Pasta tossed in Our Signature Creamy Cheese Sauce with Crumb Topping,
Tuna Melt on grilled sour dough & Chowder
Turkey Dinner with "All the Fixins"
Great Expectations
#1 The Chickadee
One Egg your way with a choice of Ham, Bacon "OR" Sausage. Choice of: Homefries, Hashbrowns, Fresh Fruit "OR" Grilled Veggies. Comes with Italian Toast
#2 The Golden Eagle
Two Eggs your way with choice of: Ham, Bacon "or" Sausage. Also choice of Homefries, Hashbrowns, Fresh Fruit "or" Grilled Veggies. Comes with Italian Toast.
#3 The Barn Owl
Three Eggs your way with choice of Ham, Bacon, "or" Sausage. Also choice of Homefries, Hashbrowns, Fresh Fruit "or" Grilled Veggies. Comes with Italian Toast.
#4 The King Fisher
Two Eggs your way with choice of Ham, Bacon "or" Sausage. Also choice of Homefries, Hashbrowns, Fresh Fruit, "OR" Grilled Veggies. Comes with Italian Toast.
#5 The Red Tailed Hawk
Three Eggs Your Way on top of our Homemade Corned Beef Hash. Comes with choice of Homefries, Hashbrowns, Fresh Fruit "OR" Grilled Veggies. Comes with Italian Toast
Olive Tapenade Avocado Toast
Two Eggs Your Way with Fresh Avocado, Red Onion, Tomato & Cheddar Cheese on top of Multigrain Toast. Served with your choice of Homefries, Hashbrowns, Fresh Fruit, "OR" Grilled veggies.
Steak Migas Brk Tacos
Breakfast Pork Carnita Tacos
Omelettes
Cheese Omelette
Three Egg Omelette with your choice of American, Swiss, Sharp Cheddar, Provolone, Gorgonzola "OR" Feta. Comes with your choice of Homefries, Hashbrowns, Fresh Fruit "OR" Grilled Veggies. Comes with Italian Toast.
Florida Omelette
Three Egg Omelette with Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Broccoli, Spinach & Our Own Signature Herb Blend with American Cheese. Choice of Homefries, Hashbrowns, Fresh Fruit "OR" Grilled Veggies. Comes with Italian Toast.
German Omelette
Greek Omelette
Three Egg Omelette with Spinach, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Kalamata Olives, Onion & Feta Cheese. Choice of Homefries, Hashbrowns, Fresh Fruit "OR" Grilled Veggies. Comes with Italian Toast.
Heidi's Omelette
Three Egg Omelette with Ham, Broccoli, Onions & Cheddar Cheese. Choice of Homefries, Hashbrowns, Fresh Fruit "OR" Grilled Veggies. Comes with Italian Toast.
Luck O Irish Omelette
Three Egg Omelette with Our Homemade Corned Beef Hash & Swiss Cheese. Choice of Homefries, Hashbrowns, Fresh Fruit "OR" Grilled Veggies. Comes with Italian Toast.
Meatlovers Omelette
Three Egg Omelette with Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Potatoes & American Cheese. Choice of Homefries, Hashbrowns, Fresh Fruit "OR" Grilled Veggies. Comes with Italian Toast.
Philly Cheesesteak Omelette
Three Egg Omelette with Thin Sliced Steak, Green Peppers, Onions & American Cheese. Choice of Homefries, Hashbrowns, Fresh Fruit "OR" Grilled Veggies. Comes with Italian Toast.
Popeye Omelette
A Customer Favorite. Three Egg Omelette with Spinach, Tomatoes, Onions & Bacon with Sharp Cheddar Cheese. Choice of Homefries, Hashbrowns, Fresh Fruit "OR" Grilled Veggies. Comes with Italian Toast.
Shroomin' Omelette
Western Omelette
A True Classic!! Three Egg Omelette with Ham, Peppers, Onions & American Cheese. Choice of Homefries, Hashbrowns, Fresh Fruit "OR" Grilled Veggies. Comes with Italian Toast.
Benedict Specialties
Cali Benny
Two Poached Eggs & Fresh Avocado with Bacon, Red Onion, Tomato on an English Muffin topped with Hollandaise.
Eggs Benedict
Two Poached Eggs & Ham on an English Muffin and topped with Hollandaise.
Eggs Irish
Two Poached Eggs with Our Homemade Corned Beef Hash on an English Muffin & Topped with Hollandaise.
Eggs Florentine
Two Poached Eggs with Baby Spinach & Tomatoes on an English Muffin and topped with Hollandaise.
Breakfast Bowls
Breakfast Sandwiches
B.L.T.E.
The Perfect Combination of Smoky Bacon, Crisp Lettuce, Juicy Tomatoes & an over medium egg with Lemon Aioli on Toasted Sourdough. Add Choice of Homefries, Hashbrowns, Fresh Fruit "OR" Grilled Veggies for $0.99
Egg & Cheese Sandwich
Two Fried Eggs on your choice of a Bagel, English Muffin "OR" Bulkie Roll with American Cheese. Add Ham, Bacon "AND/OR" Sausage for additional charge. Add choice of Homefries, Hashbrowns, Fresh Fruit "OR" Grilled Veggies for $0.99
Healthy Breakfast Wrap
Scrambled Egg Whites, Mushrooms, Spinach, Tomatoes & Swiss Cheese folded into a Whole Wheat Wrap. Add Choice of Homefries, Hashbrowns, Fresh Fruit "OR" Grilled Veggies for $0.99
Puffin Muffin
Two Egg Omelette with American Cheese between an English Muffin. Add Ham, Bacon, "AND/OR" Sausage for additional charge. Add Homefries, Hashbrowns, Fresh Fruit "OR" Grilled Veggies for $0.99
Ranchero Brk Burrito
Western Sandwich
Traditional Two Egg Omelette with Ham, Peppers, Onions & American Cheese on a Grilled Brioche Roll. Add Choice of Homefries, Hashbrowns, Fresh Fruit "OR" Grilled Veggies for $0.99
Pancakes, Waffles, & French Toast
Belgian Waffle
Crispy on the outside and Amazingly soft on the inside. Dusted with Powdered Sugar.
Blueberry Pancakes
Loaded with real Maine Blueberries cooked right in!
Chicken & Waffles with Cin Honey Butter Sauce
Chocolate Chip Pancakes
Fruit Topped French Toast
French Toast topped with Blueberries, Strawberries, Bananas & Topped with Whipped Cream.
Puffin's Pancakes
Our Longtime Secret Pancake Recipe - Golden Brown, Light & Fluffy. Always a true customer favorite.
Texas French Toast
Three Slices of Thick Sliced Texas Style Toast, Dipped & Grilled to Perfection.
Cinnamon Roll Pancakes
A la Carte
100% Maple Syrup
Avocado
Bacon
Bagel
Bulkie Roll
Corned Beef Hash - Canned
Corned Beef Hash - Homemade
Cream Cheese
Egg
English Muffin
French Fries
French Toast
Fresh Fruit
Ham
Hashbrowns
Herbed Cream Cheese
Homefries
Homefries- Sweet Potato
Honey
Muffin
Oatmeal
Pancake
Partition , fruit, yogurt and Granola
Pasta Salad
Peanut Butter
Sausage
Toast
Turkey Sausage
Veggies
Flavor Shot
Side Hollindase
Kids Breakfast
Arielle's Belgian Waffle
Belgian Style Waffle with your choice of Strawberries, Blueberries, "OR" Bananas. Add Hashbrown Patties for additional $0.50
Cameron's Breakfast Sandwich
One Fried Egg with American Cheese on Multigrain Toast with choice of Ham, Bacon, "OR" Sausage. Add Hashbrown Patties for additional $0.50.
Jason's Cheese Omelette
Two Egg Omelette with American Cheese and choice of Ham, Bacon "OR" Sausage. Add Hashbrown Patties for additional $0.50. Comes with Italian Toast.
Light Fury Pancakes
Three Light & Fluffy Silver Dollar Pancakes with choice of Ham, Bacon "OR" Sausage. Add Hashbrown Patties for an additional $0.50
Lion King Mini Feast
One Egg your way with choice of Ham, Bacon "OR" Sausage. Comes with Italian Toast and One (1) Pancake. Add Hashbrown Patties for an additional $0.50
Night Fury French Toast
Two (2) Slices of Thick Texas Style Toast Dipped and Grilled to Perfection. Comes with your choice of Ham, Bacon, "OR" Sausage. Add Hashbrown Patties for an additional $0.50
Starters & Salads
Bone-In Chicken Wings
Chicken Caesar Salad
Crisp Romaine Lettuce, Grilled Chicken, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons & Caesar Dressing.
Clam Chowder
Ell Morocco Salad
Crisp Lettuce topped with Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Tomatoes, Red Onion & Cucumbers. Served with Extra Virgin Olive Oil Lemon Vinaigrette. Add Grilled Chicken for an additional $3. Add Steak for an additional $7
Fried Pickles
Lightly Battered & Deep Fried Dill Pickle Chips. Served with Chipotle Ranch dipping sauce.
Quinoa Salad
Salted Bavarian Pretzel with Cheese Sauce
Side Salad
Wedge Salad
Sandwiches & Burgers
BBQ Chicken Wrap
BLT
Crispy Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato on Toasted Sourdough with Mayo. Choice of French Fries, Fresh Fruit, Sweet Potato Fries ($1.50) "OR" Potato Chips.
Breakfast Burger
Juicy 8oz Angus Beef Burger topped with Cheddar Cheese, Bacon & an over medium egg. Choice of French Fries, Fresh Fruit, Sweet Potato Fries ($1.50) "OR" Potato Chips.
Cali Chicken Panini
Carne Asada St. Taco
Chesterfield Panini
Chicken BLT Club
Choice of Grilled "OR" Crispy Chicken with Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon on Grilled Sourdough with Sriracha Aioli. Choice of French Fries, Fresh Fruit, Sweet Potato Fries ($1.50) "OR" Potato Chips.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Choice of Grilled "OR" Crispy Chicken with Crisp Romaine Lettuce, Croutons & Caesar Dressing. Choice of White "OR" Wheat Wrap. Choice of French Fries, Fresh Fruit, Sweet Potato Fries ($1.50) "OR" Potato Chips.
Cowboy Bacon Burger
8oz Angus Beef Burger with Cheddar Cheese, BBQ Sauce, Crispy Onion Strings, Lettuce, Tomato, & Onion. Choice of French Fries, Fresh Fruit, Sweet Potato Fries ($1.50) "OR" Potato Chips.
Grilled Cheese - on SD
Mediterranean Garden Burger
Pork Carnita Lunch Taco
Puffin Burger
8oz Angus Beef Burger cooked to your liking with choice of American, Cheddar, Swiss, Provolone, "OR" Gorgonzola Cheese with Lettuce, Tomato "AND/OR" Onion on a Brioche Roll. Add Bacon ($1.50) Choice of French Fries, Fresh Fruit, Sweet Potato Fries ($1.50) "OR" Potato Chips
Rueben
A True Customer Favorite. Lean Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese & Thousand Island Dressing on Grilled Marble Rye. Choice of French Fries, Fresh Fruit, Sweet Potato Fries ($1.50) "OR" Potato Chips
Turkey Burger
Kids Lunch
Mimosa's
Bellini Mimosa
BUCKET OF BUBBLES
Creamsicle Mimosa
Dole Whip Mimosa
Fuzzy Navel Mimosa
Give Me Wings Mimosa
Green Apple Mimosa
Gusher Mimosa
Lemonade Mimosa
Melon Mimosa
Morning Mimosa
Moscow Mulemosa
Paloma Mimosa
Raspberry Twist Mimosa
Strawberry Grapefruit Mimosa
Sunrise Mimosa
Tequila Sunrise Mimosa
Boozy Brunch Cocktails
Becky
Berry Bubble-tini
Blackberry Whiskey Lemonade
Blueberry Lime Smash
Boozey Arnold Palmer
Corona Sunrise
Irish Breakfast Shot
June Bug
Lime & Coconut
Orange Crush
PB Martini
PB White Russian
PBK Coffee
Puffins Punch
Raspberry Lime Rickey
reeese pb cup white russian
Tequilla Sunrise
Watermelon Mojito
Whiskey Sour Apple
Bloody's
Margarita's
International Coffee Drinks
NA Beverages
Bottled Water
Cappuccino
Chocolate Milk
Cold Brew Iced
Decaf Coffee
Decaf Tea
Espresso
Filtered H2O
Hot Chocolate
Coffee
Iced Coffee
Italian Caffe
Juice
Latte
Lemonade
Milk
Puffin Spiced Latte
Shirley Temple
Soda
Sweet Iced Tea
Tea
Unsweetened Iced Tea
Strawberry Milk
