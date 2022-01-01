Restaurant header imageView gallery

Baja Rick's Cantina

review star

No reviews yet

170 Sixth Ave

San Diego, CA 92101

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Apps

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

Guacamole / Chips & Salsa

$12.00

Avocado, Onion, Cilantro, Jalapenos, Garlic Powder, Seasoning salt, Cotija cheese, Tomato

Queso Bravo Dip

$9.00

Lobster and Shrimp Bites

$17.00

Battered Fried Lobster Tail Meat/ Battered Fried Shrimp/ Seasoned Fries/ Big Bang Dip’n Sauce

Carne Asada Fries

$16.00

6 oz Skirt steak, French Fries, Nacho Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Cilantro, Cotija Cheese, Crema Fresca

Cheese Quesadilla Especial

$13.00

Baja Shrimp Cocktail

$11.00

Nachos Grande

$16.00

Shrimp Bites

$16.00

Shrimp & Chips Appetizer

$17.00

Guacamole Bites

$12.00Out of stock

Cauliflower Bites

$12.00

Guac & Cauliflower Bites

$12.00Out of stock

Ahi Tuna Tostadas

$12.00

Tacos

Ahi Tuna Tacos

$16.00

Blackened Fish Tacos

$17.00

Flaky White Fish Lightly Blackened/ Angel Hair Cabbage/ Pico de Gallo/ Cotija Cheese/ Boom Boom Sauce/ Flour Tortillas

Cauliflower Tacos

$15.00

Fish Taco Sampler

$18.00

Fried Avocado Tacos

$16.00

Grilled Mahi Tacos

$18.00

Grilled Salmon Tacos

$18.00

Lobster Tacos

$23.00

Sauteed Lobster/ Angel Hair Cabbage/ Fire Roasted Corn/ Avocado Crema/ Pico de Gallo/ Cotija Cheese/ Boom Boom Sauce/ Flour Tortillas

Short Rib Tacos De Birria

$17.00

Shrimp Tacos

$17.00

Street Tacos

$14.00

Corn Tortillas Topped with Avocado Crema/ Red Onion & Cilantro/ Choice of Grilled Chicken, Skirt Steak or Shredded Pork

Tacos Del Mar - Cod

$17.00

2 oz Fried Cod Cabbage Cheddar Cheese Corn Tortilla Cabbage Ranch

Tacos Del Mar - Lobster

$23.00

2 oz Fried Cod Cabbage Cheddar Cheese Corn Tortilla Cabbage Ranch

Tacos Del Mar - Shrimp

$17.00

2 oz Fried Cod Cabbage Cheddar Cheese Corn Tortilla Cabbage Ranch

Tacos Tres Amigos

$21.00

Sauteed Shrimp Taco/ Skirt Steak Taco and Lobster Taco/ Jack Cheese Crisp/ Pico de Gallo/ Sliced Avocado/ Cotija Cheese/ Boom Boom Sauce/ Flour Tortillas

Side Tacos

Side Street Tacos

$6.00

2 oz Protein Onions Cilantro Avocado Crema

Side Fried Fish Taco

$6.00

Side Fried Shrimp Taco

$7.00

Side Blackened Fish Taco

$6.00

2 oz Swai fish Blackened seasoning Flour Tortilla Pico Cabbage Sriracha Aioli

Side Shrimp Taco

$7.00

2 oz Skirt Steak 3 Grilled Shrimp Fajita veggies Flour Tortilla Queso Bravo Pico

Side Lobster Taco

$9.00

2 oz Lobster Meat Flour Tortilla Roasted Corn Cabbage Tomato Sriracha Aioli Avocado Crema Cotija Cheese

Side Short Rib Taco De Birria

$6.00

4 Grilled Shrimp Cabbage Cheddar Cheese Corn Tortilla Cabbage Ranch

Side Tres Amigo Taco - Steak

$6.00

Side Tres Amigo Taco - Shrimp

$7.00

Side Tres Amigo Taco - Lobster

$9.00

Side Fried Avocado Taco

$6.00

Side Mahi Taco

$7.00

Side Grilled Salmon Taco

$7.00

Side Ahi Taco

$8.00

Side Cauliflower Taco

$6.00

Burritos

Fried Fish Burrito

$17.00

Garlic Shrimp Burrito

$17.00

California Burrito

$17.00

California Surf & Turf Burrito

$18.00

Fried Platters

Fish & Chips Platter - Large

$19.00

3 Pcs Fish & Fries

Fish & Chips Platter - Small

$15.00

3 Pcs Fish & Fries

Coconut Shrimp Platter

$18.00

Fish & Shrimp Combo

$19.00

4 Pcs Shrimp / 4 Pcs Fish

Shrimp & Chips Platter

$18.00

Buffalo Chicken Fingers & Chips Platter

$13.00

Burgers & Bowls

Avocado Bacon Burger

$19.00

Baja Works Burger

$18.00

Baja Fish Bowl - Mahi Mahi

$16.00

Baja Fish Bowl - Salmon

$16.00

Baja Fish Bowl - White Fish

$16.00

Baja Rick's Bowl

$19.00

Ranchero Beans, Rice, Chopped Lettuce, Enchilada Sauce, Jack/Cheddar Cheese, Tomato, Cotija Cheese, Cilantro, Taco Sauce

Baja Shrimp Bowl

$16.00

Baja Supreme Bowl

$16.00

Ranchero Beans, Rice, Chopped Lettuce, Enchilada Sauce, Jack/Cheddar Cheese, Tomato, Cotija Cheese, Cilantro, Taco Sauce

Blackened Fish Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled Salmon Sandwich

$16.00

Grilled Mahi Mahi Sandwich

$16.00

Po Boy - Lobster

$19.00

Po Boy - Shrimp

$16.00

Po Boy - Shrimp & Lobster

$17.00

Lobster Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$19.00

Ahi Sandwich

$17.00

Soups & Salads

Clam Chowder

$7.00

Clam Chowder - Bread Bowl

$10.00

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Caesar Salad - Chicken

$15.00

Hearts of Romaine/ Caesar Dressing/ Cotija Cheese/ Tortilla Strips/ Chicken Breast

Caesar Salad - Shrimp

$16.00

Hearts of Romaine/Caesar Dressing/Mexican Cheese/Tortilla Strips/ Grilled Shrimp

Caesar Salad - Salmon

$16.00

Caesar Salad - Mahi Mahi

$16.00

Kid's Menu

Kids Bean & Cheese Burrito

$9.00

Flour Tortilla Ranchero Beans Jack/Cheddar Cheese Fries or Fruit

Kids Build Your Own Taco

$9.00

Kids Cheese Burger

$9.00

4 oz Burger Bun Cheddar Cheese French Fries or Fruit

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$9.00

Flour Tortilla Jack/Cheddar Cheese Fries or Fruit

Kids Chicken Fingers

$9.00

Chicken Tenders Ranch Fries or Fruit

Kids Mac & Cheese

$9.00

6 oz White Mac n Cheese Fries or Fruit

Sides

Waffle French Fries

$4.00+

Cilantro Lime Rice

$3.00

Garlic Waffle Fries

$8.00

Make it a Supreme Bowl

$3.00

Ranchero Beans

$3.00

Side Avocado

$2.00

Side Cheese

$2.00

Side Cilantro Lime Sauce

$2.00

Side Coleslaw

$3.00

Side Guacamole ( 2 oz )

$2.00

Side Guacamole ( 4 oz )

$4.00

Side Mayo

$2.00

Side Pico

$2.00

Side Ranch

$2.00

Side Rice & Beans

$3.00

Side Salsa

$2.00

Side Sour Cream

$2.00

Side Hamburger Patty

$4.00

Side Garlic Bread

$2.00

Side Chicken ( $ )

$4.00

Side Chips ( $ )

$3.00

Side Steak ( $ )

$6.00

N/A Bevs

Soft Drinks

$3.99

Bottle Water

$2.99

Apple Juice

$2.99

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Mexican Coke

$5.00

Mexican Orange Crush

$5.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

170 Sixth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Lucky's Lunch Counter - 338 7th Ave
orange starNo Reviews
338 7th Avenue San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Bub's at the Ballpark
orange starNo Reviews
715 J ST. SAN DIEGO, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Gaslamp Tavern - 868 5th Ave
orange star4.3 • 881
868 5th Ave San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Tajima Ramen-East Village
orange starNo Reviews
901 E Street San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Smoking Gun & Spill the Beans - 555 Market Street
orange starNo Reviews
555 Market Street San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
The Blind Burro
orange star4.1 • 2,000
639 J st San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in San Diego

Lucha Libre - Mission Hills
orange star4.2 • 12,984
1810 W. Washington Street San Diego, CA 92103
View restaurantnext
Hodad's Ocean Beach
orange star4.4 • 12,896
5010 Newport Ave. San Diego, CA 92107
View restaurantnext
Sombrero Mexican Food - #11 - Mission Gorge San Diego
orange star4.4 • 7,990
6178 Mission Gorge Road San Diego, CA 92120
View restaurantnext
Sombrero Mexican Food - #14-Rio Vista San Diego
orange star4.5 • 7,801
8590 Rio San Diego Drive #108 San Diego, CA 92108
View restaurantnext
The Crack Shack Little Italy
orange star4.7 • 7,293
2266 Kettner Blvd San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
RAKIRAKI Liberty Public Market
orange star4.2 • 7,274
4646 Convoy St San Diego, CA 92111
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Diego
Lemon Grove
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
La Mesa
review star
Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)
Coronado
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
National City
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Santee
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
La Jolla
review star
Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)
Spring Valley
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Bonita
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Chula Vista
review star
Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston